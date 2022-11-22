WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Board of Legislators last week moved to cut the property tax rate even further than initially planned, authorizing the lowest rate in nearly eight years.
With adjustments made after the preliminary budget was brought before the board last month, the Jefferson County property tax rate for 2023 will be $6.87 per 1,000. The owner of a $100,000 property will pay $687 in county property taxes in 2023, $54 less than 2022.
That’s the lowest county property tax rate since 2015.
Legislative chair William W. Johnson said the cut in the tax rate means Jefferson County will bring in the same amount of property tax money in 2023 as it has this year, as the total value of taxable land in the county increased by $700 million over the course of 2022, thanks primarily to reevaluations in towns and villages.
“The board of legislators are pleased to be able to reduce the tax rate for 2023, while also maintaining the tax levy at the current 2022 level,” Mr. Johnson said.
To account for the loss in $2.24 million in property tax revenue the tax rate cut caused, the county will be using $2.41 million more in fund balance in 2023 than previously planned.
The budget already called for $10.4 million to come from its $54 million fund balance total, but will now pull out more than $12.6 million instead.
The 2023 budget calls for nearly $294 million in spending next year, a large increase over typical spending that officials said is largely one-time.
A combination of better-than-expected sales tax revenues over the course of 2020, 2021 and 2022, as well as a glut of federal grants in response to the COVID-19 pandemic have given the county a large amount of money that will only come once.
County Administrator Robert F. Hagemann III has said that the county is spending all the extra available money on one-time projects, largely infrastructure investments and equipment purchases, that will offset future planned spending and improve the quality of services provided by the county without creating additional financial burdens once the money is spent.
Legislators last week also approved a budget adjustment for Zoo New York in Watertown’s Thompson Park, providing the zoo with $5,000 more than initially planned, bringing the total county funding for 2023 up to $64,000.
