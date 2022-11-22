Legislators further cut proposed ’23 tax rate

Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chairman William W. Johnson attends a meeting of the board in the spring. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Board of Legislators last week moved to cut the property tax rate even further than initially planned, authorizing the lowest rate in nearly eight years.

With adjustments made after the preliminary budget was brought before the board last month, the Jefferson County property tax rate for 2023 will be $6.87 per 1,000. The owner of a $100,000 property will pay $687 in county property taxes in 2023, $54 less than 2022.

I write about north country politics, Jefferson County and the northern shoreline towns of Lyme, Cape Vincent, Clayton and Alexandria Bay

