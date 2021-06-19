WATERTOWN — Tempers flared at Tuesday’s special meeting of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators, and two legislators in particular exchanged terse words at the dais.
The full board was considering a resolution to settle a trademark case over the term “Career Jam.”
A for-profit company was moving to trademark the term, which has been used by a Jefferson County job fair program since 2014, and legislators were considering an agreement that would allow Jefferson County to keep running the program with the original name.
In Jefferson County, the county employment agency The WorkPlace hosts annual events for middle-school-aged students under the name “Career Jam,” meant to connect them with potential professions and to encourage them to think about what they want to do for work as adults.
“We have a saying, it’s ‘C 2 B’,” said Cheryl Mayforth, director of The WorkPlace. “You cannot be what you cannot see.”
In January of this year, Jefferson County became aware that a small professional development company in Saratoga Springs, called the Small Business Solutions Center, was moving to trademark the name “Career Jam” for a very similar event.
Mrs. Mayforth said the SBSC must have seen the Jefferson County program and stood up its own equivalent one.
“I’ve never been copied before,” she said. “It’s nice, it’s a compliment.”
Jefferson County Attorney David J. Paulsen employed outside counsel to negotiate the terms of a settlement with the Small Business Solutions Center legal counsel. Ultimately those negotiations resulted in an agreement where Jefferson County would not oppose the business’ trademarking of the name. In return, Jefferson County will be permitted to continue using the name, and the Small Business Solutions Center cannot attempt to run any similar program near, or market its services in, Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence and Oswego counties.
Finally, the Small Business Solutions Center agreed to pay Jefferson County $10,000 to cover the costs of attorney fees from the negotiations.
In discussion of the issue, Legislator Jeremiah J. Maxon, R-Adams, was very critical of county leaders and their handling of this issue, namely Chairman of the Board Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown.
Mr. Maxon said he felt as though he had been ignored when asking questions about the resolution to settle the case, and said it’s a symptom of a failure of leadership from the top down.
Mr. Gray and Mr. Maxon argued, talking over one another at some points during Tuesday’s discussion, and Mr. Gray accused Mr. Maxon of trying to “harpoon” him in public view on a political issue.
Mr. Maxon says it’s all part of an ongoing issue, and not a political stunt.
“It was a failure of leadership, specifically of Scott Gray, to keep members of the board informed about complex issues before he decides, last minute, to waive the standing rules and pass things last minute,” Mr. Maxon said in an interview Thursday.
Mr. Maxon said he sent a number of emails on June 10, moments after receiving the resolution via email, and again on Monday and Tuesday before the Board of Legislators meeting, trying to understand more about the case.
Mr. Maxon said some of the questions he had raised in those emails still weren’t answered in the full board meeting Tuesday.
Mr. Maxon asked who was representing the business in negotiations, and for an estimate of what attorney’s fees could be if the county decided to push to protest the trademark, or trademark the name “CareerJam” itself. Mr. Paulsen was unable to answer those questions Tuesday night. He said any attorney’s fees would depend on the complexity of the ensuing lawsuit and the time it takes to settle in court. With no pending litigation to speak of, Mr. Paulsen said he couldn’t provide an estimate.
Mr. Maxon also said he feels this was an example of inconsistent rule application. While this resolution was introduced and voted on without moving through the appropriate committees of the county legislature, a resolution introduced by legislator Corey Y. Grant last year criticizing Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo was shot down because it hadn’t moved through the same process.
“Scott Gray stood on the rules and said they’re too important to waive, that the resolution had to go through all the proper processes,” Mr. Maxon said. “The rules exist for others, but not for Scott.”
That resolution introduced by Legislator Grant was readdressed by the county’s committees, and a version with slightly altered wording and focus was introduced and passed with only one no vote a few months after the initial resolution failed to come before the board.
The resolution to accept the settlement in the trademark case of the “Career Jam” name passed Thursday, after some other discussion among legislators, but Mr. Maxon voted against it.
“I could have easily been persuaded to vote in support of the resolution,” he said. “We have our county attorney who’s hired an expert, and their recommendation is to settle. If my questions had been answered, I would have been a yes vote.”
Mr. Gray said Tuesday’s argument amounts to little more than a political attack from Mr. Maxon.
“Delivery of political assault, that’s essentially what he was using this issue for,” Mr. Gray said.
Mr. Gray said that the legislators all receive resolutions on the Thursday before an expected vote, and so have six days to consider it before voting, at least. This resolution was no different.
Mr. Gray said Mr. Maxon is welcome to call him and ask questions whenever an issue arises, but he doesn’t hear from him frequently. Mr. Gray said Mr. Maxon did not call him with questions about the trademark resolution at any point.
“I have legislators who pick up the phone and call me frequently,” Mr. Gray said. “I hear little to nothing from Corey (Grant) and from Jeremiah.”
As for the timing, Mr. Paulsen explained that his office was not informed of the settlement agreement until after the June 1 board meeting, and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has an absolute deadline for trademark objections of July 4. There was no way to put the resolution before the board through the full process in time, he said.
Mr. Gray said, ultimately, the resolution agreed to Tuesday represents the best solution Jefferson County could have found for the problem at hand. The county is able to continue running the “Career Jam” event, will face no interference from the Small Business Solutions Center, and has lost no money defending its position.
“We protected our interest,” he said.
