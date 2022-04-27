WATERTOWN — Jefferson County could institute a cap on gas taxes as soon as Friday. The cap would take effect June 1.
On Tuesday, a resolution was introduced during the Finance and Rules Committee meeting that would suspend the county’s 4% gas sales tax on a gallon of gas that costs more than $3. That means the most county tax a driver fueling up in Jefferson County would pay on a gallon of gas is 12 cents.
For someone getting about a tank’s worth of fuel, 14 gallons, at Watertown’s Wednesday average price of $4.25 a gallon, the total would be $59.50. County taxes represent about $2.28 cents of that total. With the tax cap in place, taxes will cost $1.68 for that same 14 gallons, and the total would be $58.90.
The cap is in line with a provision included in the most recent state budget, allowing counties to temporarily suspend or alter their own gas taxes in a variety of new ways to help lower gas costs for consumers.
The county move coincides with the state’s gas tax holiday beginning June 1 and running through Dec. 31. New York’s 2022-23 budget includes a provision that suspends the collection of the state’s portion of sales tax for unleaded and diesel fuel during the holiday.
Legislator Michael Montigelli, R-Black River, chair of the Finance and Rules Committee, said the option to cap the county gas tax at $3 per gallon seemed to be the best way to balance the need for that revenue with the need to cut costs for consumers where possible.
“A $3-a-gallon cap seems to be a reasonable approach,” he said. “We budgeted a certain amount for revenue from gas sales taxes, and when we estimated what we were going to get, gas was around $3 a gallon.”
Mr. Montigelli and Board Chair William W. Johnson, R-Chaumont, agreed that this relief won’t pose significant issues for county tax revenues, which are shared with the city of Watertown and the towns and villages where the taxable sales are made.
“These municipal governments, they’re planning on sales tax revenue from us, and if they don’t get it, it can put a hole in their budget,” Mr. Montigelli said.
Mr. Montigelli also expressed concern that making cuts to tax rates won’t have an impact on the prices customers see on the street, and gas station operators will just take the chance to increase their own earnings.
“We just want to help level the playing field for residents because of the high inflation right now,” he said. “That’s our intent. The question is, can we actually do it?”
The resolution passed Tuesday’s committee unanimously, and the board will consider it at a special session scheduled for noon on Friday at the Historic Courthouse on Arsenal Street.
“There’s a deadline to pass this of May 2, and our next board meeting is May 3, so we needed to have a special meeting,” Mr. Montigelli said.
