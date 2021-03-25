WATERTOWN — Three incumbent Republican Jefferson County legislators will face challengers in a June 22 primary.
The deadline for submitting petitions to run for the seats was 5 p.m. Thursday.
Legislature Chairman Scott A. Gray, Watertown, will be opposed for the District 13 seat by Timothy J. Babcock.
Legislator Philip N. Reed, Fishers Landing, faces challenger Gene Paul D. Brennan in a race for the District 3 seat, while Legislator John D. Peck, Great Bend, will be challenged by Matthew T. Gump in District 7.
