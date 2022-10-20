Draft plan outlined for county bus routes

WATERTOWN — Jefferson County legislators got a look at what the draft plan for a county-wide bus system will entail, as it was presented on Tuesday by the Volunteer Transportation Center’s John H. Exford and Frank Doldo.

Mr. Exford, the Jefferson County Mobility Manager for the VTC, described four ideas for routes that would touch most of the county’s population centers in circuitous routes, while connecting with the transportation networks in neighboring Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

