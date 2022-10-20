WATERTOWN — Jefferson County legislators got a look at what the draft plan for a county-wide bus system will entail, as it was presented on Tuesday by the Volunteer Transportation Center’s John H. Exford and Frank Doldo.
Mr. Exford, the Jefferson County Mobility Manager for the VTC, described four ideas for routes that would touch most of the county’s population centers in circuitous routes, while connecting with the transportation networks in neighboring Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
All four routes are planned to start in the city of Watertown, where six buses would be kept. Operated by a third-party company contracted to operate and staff the county-owned buses, those six buses would cover routes that branch up to Alexandria Bay, Gouverneur, and south to Adams.
One would leave Watertown for Theresa, then continue to Alexandria Bay, before swinging southwest to Clayton, LaFargeville, and then return back to Watertown. This would run between three and five times a day on weekdays, according to the initial draft plans.
Another route would continue from the city to Carthage, meeting the bus from Lewis County that continues on to Jefferson Community College. That bus would then continue back down Route 3, to Black River, Fort Drum and Watertown, running a continuous loop.
Another northern-focused route would continue up Route 11 from the city to Gouverneur, connecting with the Trailways terminal in that village early in the morning. It would loop back to Antwerp, Philadelphia, Evans Mills, Fort Drum, LeRay and terminate in the city of Watertown.
“It’s important that we include Fort Drum, that’s a very popular point that’s come up in our outreach,” Mr. Exford said at Tuesday’s meeting.
A southern-focused route would leave the city for Sackets Harbor, continue to Adams and Adams Center, then return north to the city of Watertown.
These routes are likely to be changed as Mr. Exford hears further community input, he said, and these routes are only a first draft idea of what is needed.
“They’re all a work in progress, and there will be multiple opportunities for public input on these as we move along,” he said.
Stop locations in the communities named are still in the air as well, Mr. Exford said, and public input will continue to inform those decisions.
He said food source locations have jumped out as important locations to place stops, like grocery stores, and senior housing facilities.
“All of the routes are going to have transfer stops with the city’s buses,” he said. “The county buses will get you into the city, and the city buses will get you where you need to go from there.”
Mr. Doldo and Mr. Exford asked that the county approve their request to submit a proposal to the state Department of Transportation for grant money to cover the capital funding to build a bus system in 2023 and 2024.
Mr. Doldo said the project application projects about $1.1 million in startup capital costs, including $858,798 for a fleet of six buses, plus $215,000 annually to operate the system. For applications to run rural transit systems, the federal government will cover 80%, the state government will cover 10%, leaving the local share to cover only 10% of the startup costs of establishing a transit system.
Mr. Doldo also cautioned that costs will likely be lower for buses in actuality, as the state requires applications be submitted accounting for all available options on the buses ordered, which he does not recommend for Jefferson County.
He said he is suggesting the county bid out the development to a mobility management service, like the Volunteer Transportation Center, and then bid out the actual operation of the service to a third-party operating company. That company will likely cover that 10% local match required by the grant, and will then manage the staffing, maintenance, insurance and daily operation of the bus system. The system will generate operating revenue by charging fares to riders, selling advertisement space, and will seek grants to cover operational costs as well. Mr. Doldo said he fully plans for this bus system to pay for itself, and if the county goes with Mr. Exford’s suggestion that they find a third party to cover the 10% local share of startup costs and operate the system, the county can easily walk away spending no money on the bus system.
Mr. Doldo also gave the optimum timeline for the project, which he said will likely be pushed back but could be achieved if all metrics are met on time. He said the county should begin looking for a group to manage the project come January, and the route maps should be workshopped until May when they will go before the Board of Legislators and the state DOT for final approval.
Buses should be ordered in May of 2023, with delivery typically expected one year after the order is placed. As the buses are assembled and delivered, the mobility operator and operator company will build stops, stations and finalize route maps, starting up the lines most likely to see heavy use first.
Mr. Exford said a contract with a “first mile, last mile” coordinator, someone to bring people from their homes or workplaces to the nearest bus stop if its far away, or to transport people from the system who are stranded by weather or other emergencies, will be established over time as well.
On Tuesday, the Jefferson County Board of Legislators General Services Committee voted unanimously to approve the resolution applying for the NYSDOT grant.
The resolution will go before the Finance and Rules Committee, and then the full Board of Legislators for final approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.