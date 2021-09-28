WATERTOWN — Jefferson County officials got an idea of what they can do with the first half of their $21.3 million American Rescue Plan money.
At Tuesday’s meeting of the Finance and Rules Committee, county legislators heard the details of the preliminary plans to use the first $10.4 million received by the county in early August.
The plans provided Tuesday were detailed descriptions of potential uses, programs and projects. County Administrator Robert F. Hagemann III said the plans presented Tuesday were just initial proposals. After legislators discuss the proposals among themselves and their constituents, they will return to vote on a plan in about a month.
The county’s preliminary plan uses the funding in a wide variety of ways, both internally and externally.
Externally, $1 million will be given to the Northern New York Community Foundation, to be distributed among the county’s various nonprofit organizations.
According to legislative Chair Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown, NNYCF will distribute that funding according to the rules of the American Rescue Plan Act, making its own determinations on which projects and organizations to support.
Mr. Gray said two projects have been highlighted for the NNYCF to consider before making disbursements — the Hospice of Jefferson County expansion project for its Gotham Street facility and the Jefferson County Historical Society’s project to install an elevator at its Washington Street home.
Many other organizations are potential recipients for the funding, and Mr. Gray said the county chose to delegate the nonprofit disbursements to the NNYCF because they already have the process and connections in place to facilitate the transfers.
“The county has never done anything like this, we don’t have a process for it,” he said.
Mr. Gray said the foundation will likely use some of the $1 million to cover their own administrative fees for handling the money, although that cost is currently undetermined.
The largest disbursement of the county’s rescue funds, $5 million, will support the two agencies dedicated to economic development in the county, the Jefferson County Local Development Corporation and the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency.
The LDC will use a portion to establish a local food resiliency initiative, which will provide grants to local farms and food processors for equipment, upgrades to existing facilities and the purchase of proven new technologies that will increase food production and processing capacity.
Broadly, the LDC plans to establish a program that will invest money in new projects to build up local produce production, to reduce the county’s reliance on national supply chains and establish local manufacturing for fresh produce products.
LDC officials also have a plan to improve childcare in the region and simultaneously address the low volume of available workers across the county.
The entirety of Jefferson County is considered a “childcare desert” by the Child Care Coordinating Council of the North Country, with only one open childcare spot per 6.7 children in the county.
David Zembiec, CEO of Jefferson County Economic Development, said Tuesday that child care is a major barrier to people entering or reentering the workforce, as they’re forced to choose between caring for their child or a paycheck. The high costs of childcare, as well as the local lack of open space, was reported as the single biggest reason for low staffing numbers in a survey JCEC conducted in 2020.
“We get asked all the time, ‘what does childcare have to do with economic development?’ and we’re finding that it is the big economic development question,” Mr. Zembiec said Tuesday.
The LDC will use some funding to support the Regulated Home-Based Day Care Training Bootcamp they established alongside a number of other area agencies in May, as well as to establish a grant program for daycare center materials, staff training, on-boarding and long-term retention.
The childcare expenditures were of particular concern to one legislator, Patrick R. Jareo, R-Ellisburg. Mr. Jareo said he feels it is inappropriate for the government to get involved in what should be regulated by the free market, and expressed concern that existing childcare providers would be put at a disadvantage if the county LDC supports new businesses entering the market.
“I don’t want to get into picking winners and losers,” he said.
After some debate among legislators, Legislator Anthony J. Doldo, R-Watertown, asked Mr. Zembiec to consult with existing childcare providers to hear their needs as well, to which Mr. Zembiec agreed.
Among other projects, the LDC also plans to finance a rental property deferred maintenance grant program, which would pay up to 80% of the cost of maintenance projects deferred by county landlords due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the drop in rental income many landlords saw.
The grant would pay for painting, roof repairs, siding and window replacements among other repairs, but wouldn’t cover costs for new construction.
Money will also be dedicated to a grant program to pay for up to $20,000 per employer for workforce training programs to give their workers new skills and techniques.
The IDA has two main projects it hopes to address with its funding — extending sewer service to the Watertown airport and the adjacent business park, and remediating the PCBs found in the flooring tiles of 146 Arsenal St., the future site of a newly-built YMCA facility.
Mr. Zembiec said the Watertown airport, which is county-owned, and the business park, which is IDA-owned, both need sewer service to maximize their investments and to avoid a potential $1.8 million debt further down the line once sewer service is installed by the town of Hounsfield.
The 146 Arsenal St. project has a potential cost of $1 million, to remove dangerous chemicals found in the floor tiles of the space.
In the vein of economic development, initial plans call for the county to give about $210,000 to the Thousand Islands Tourism Council for lost wages at the Thousand Islands International Bridge, and about $166,169 for reimbursement of lost bed tax revenue, which comes from hotel stays.
Internally, the initial plan calls for Jefferson County to spend $2,400,000 on county reimbursements for lost revenue, alongside a series of planned upgrades to county facilities.
Costs of running the Jefferson County Public Health Service at full-tilt to respond to the pandemic, as well as for personal protective equipment, costs generated at the public safety building and reimbursements for staff who took COVID-19 related leave will all be recouped. The Volunteer Transportation Center, which offered free rides to the county’s collaborative COVID-19 vaccination clinic will also be reimbursed for its costs.
The county will undertake a full-scale cybersecurity and information technology audit, with a plan to secure county computer systems and revamp the county legislature’s livestreaming capabilities.
The Highway Department’s engineering and administration building will be rebuilt as well, with an expected cost of around $500,000. The county’s kennel for stray dogs will also be renovated to bring it up to modern standards.
Finally, the initial funding plans for Jefferson County call for $2 million to be spent on the county’s roads. The projects to repair County Routes 46 and 47 will be fully funded and completed in one construction season if possible, and other roads in the county’s five-year capital plan will be pulled forward to advance the entire road repair cycle.
Mr. Hagemann said the costs of nearly every program in Tuesday’s proposals are subject to change, unlike many of the expenditures the county legislature typically approves.
“This is really going to be a living document,” he said.
As the rescue funds are spent by the various agencies and county departments that receive them, adjustments may be made and funds may be reallocated for different uses. The plan may evolve in the coming weeks as legislators discuss the finer points with their constituents.
Mr. Hagemann said county administration will make regular reports on how the funds are being used by all agencies involved once disbursed, and said a similar process will likely be in place for the remaining $10.4 million yet to be disbursed by the federal government.
