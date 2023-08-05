Term length for Jefferson legislators is up to voters

The Jefferson County Legislature meets in April 2022. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Board of Legislators is moving forward with a change that would extend legislator terms from two years to four years.

In a local law that has been making its way through the county legislative process for months, legislators would be elected to four-year terms starting in 2025, with elections occurring every other odd-numbered year. After 2025, all 15 legislators would be up for reelection or replacement in 2029.

