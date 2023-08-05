WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Board of Legislators is moving forward with a change that would extend legislator terms from two years to four years.
In a local law that has been making its way through the county legislative process for months, legislators would be elected to four-year terms starting in 2025, with elections occurring every other odd-numbered year. After 2025, all 15 legislators would be up for reelection or replacement in 2029.
The measure passed Tuesday’s full board meeting with 12 votes.
The term adjustment is subject to a referendum vote, so Tuesday’s approval means the measure will go to the voters for approval in November, alongside the election for the legislators’ next terms in office.
If rejected by voters, legislators will remain on the two-year election cycle.
During discussion, Daniel R. McBride, Republican representing the town of Wilna and part of Fort Drum, said he believes a four-year term will isolate legislators too much from their constituencies.
“This four-year term is going to protect us from our accountability,” he said. “If you’re doing what your constituents want, I think getting elected every two years should be the easiest part of this job.”
Legislator John D. Peck, Republican representing the town of Champion and part of Fort Drum, said he supports the move in light of a move from the state legislature in Albany that aims to combine almost all elections at the state, town and county level together in the same years. While not yet signed into law by the governor, that change would put town supervisors, county legislators, the governor, congressional representatives and the president on the same ballot every four years. Currently, Jefferson County’s elections are always in odd-numbered years when the legislators are often the most senior elected officials on the ballot.
“I see that as a clear and present threat to our local governments in New York state by the Democrat majority in Albany,” Peck said. “They are seeking and stuffing this in under the guise of increasing voter turnout. We just had a local primary, and the people came out and they spoke, and those are the dedicated individuals that come out and participate in our local government.”
Peck said he views that as an attempt to erode local control by de-prioritizing local elections. He said increasing the terms of legislators now will mean that legislators wouldn’t have to run in back-to-back elections should that state change go through.
He said he believes the legislators are constantly accountable to their constituents, and increasing the term length will allow new members to establish themselves with the organization before they are asked to run again.
“Local elections should be separate and distinct and preserved on their own calendar year, for the sake of our local government and the sake of local representation,” Peck said. “I don’t see this as increasing our powers, I see this as protecting local power from power in Albany, and that’s why I’ll be supporting this.”
Legislator Jeremiah J. Maxon, who recently lost his bid for reelection when he lost the Republican primary for his District 10 seat in June, said he believes it is important to allow the people to decide on this issue.
Maxon said he has a dim view of the possibilities for the public referendum, and said democracy appears to be “the god that failed.” Pointing to his own primary, where only 12% of registered Republicans in his district voted, Maxon said he thinks there is a need for more attention at local elections.
“I’d rather this go to the people,” he said. “I hadn’t come in with my mind made up, but I think I’ve decided I’ll vote in support, and let these people who don’t know the name of their assemblyman, who probably don’t know half the members of their town board, the people who couldn’t even find their town on a map but they’re the ones who are going to decide if they want a two-year or four-year term here.”
On Tuesday, two members of the public spoke up to oppose the law, arguing it will isolate the legislators from public feedback.
Tammy S. Castor, an Adams Center resident, said she prefers the current two-year terms.
“If someone gets into position and they don’t follow through with what they say they were going to do, then we wouldn’t have to wait four years to vote them out,” she said.
Gerald Chilton of the town of Watertown said he believes the board should hold off on any changes to the local legislative process because he’s doubtful about the condition of the nation.
“Personally, I don’t know who’s running our country right now, and I think we should hold off on doing something like this until we know what’s going on,” he said.
He also said he has concerns that the extension of legislator terms does not come with any term limits.
