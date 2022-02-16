WATERTOWN — There’s growing support in Jefferson County to levy an occupancy tax on vacation rental homes like those offered on Airbnb or similar platforms.
Some members of the county Board of Legislators are proposing that the owners of vacation rental homes should pay the same 3% occupancy tax, or bed tax, that motels and hotels across the county are charged. That money must be used to promote tourism in the region and is shared with the towns that generate it.
The owners of local vacation rental homes, which are sometimes used solely as short-term rentals, are not required to pay bed tax or state sales tax. Generally, property owners do not register as businesses when they establish rental homes.
Jefferson County brought in $354,769 in bed tax revenue in 2020, the last year with available data. Officials have estimated the county will see about $373,000 of bed tax revenue in 2022.
In late January, Legislator Philip N. Reed Sr., R-Alexandria Bay, discussed the issue during an Alexandria Town Board meeting. The board voted to send a letter supporting the expansion of the bed tax base to the county board.
Tourists spent $3.4 million on vacation rental homes in Jefferson County in 2020 and $4.9 million in 2021, Mr. Reed said, citing data collected by the 1000 Islands International Tourism Council.
In an interview this week, Mr. Reed said the potential occupancy tax has been discussed before, but never have vacation rentals been such a force in the local economy.
“The numbers coming in for Airbnb, VRBO and the like show it’s becoming an industry,” Mr. Reed said.
With so many vacation rentals in Jefferson County, he said, there’s a discussion of how fair it is for hotels and motels to be required to pay a tax, when people providing similar services are not.
“It becomes a matter of fairness and parity,” Mr. Reed said. “But moreover, tourism is an important industry for Jefferson County, and bed tax revenues have provided funds for marketing what our region has to offer.”
Bed tax is split between Jefferson County and the towns with hotels or motels that pay the tax. The county uses its share to support the 1000 Islands International Tourism Council, which produces ads and marketing materials for the St. Lawrence River region. The county also devotes bed tax money to Zoo New York, the Watertown International Airport and the Disabled Persons Action Organization, which hosts an annual summer concert series in Watertown. The towns are able to use their own shares to market their attractions themselves, or contract with an agency to do so.
Mr. Reed said towns that don’t receive bed tax revenue because they don’t have hotels or motels in their borders would likely benefit from the expanded bed tax base. Any town with a vacation rental unit in its borders would become eligible for bed tax revenue from the county. Every town in Jefferson County has at least a few vacation rental units listed online.
Legislative Chair William W. Johnson, R-Chaumont, said board members have started very early conversations about potentially expanding the bed tax base to include vacation rentals.
He said some members have expressed support for “leveling the playing field” of hospitality in the county by holding every lodging space to the same tax standards.
“It’s coming from different areas, like Clayton, Alexandria Bay — even my town here in Lyme, I believe, is in favor of something like that,” Mr. Johnson said.
Last year, the town of Lyme passed a law regulating short-term vacation rentals, requiring them to register with the town, limiting the amount of parking space they offer and requiring regular upkeep and maintenance.
Legislator Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown, a member of the county’s Finance and Rules Committee, said he would support expanding the bed tax base to include vacation rental units, but said there are a number of questions that would need to be answered before the move is made.
He said he believes it would be necessary to reconsider the way the bed tax money is distributed among the various towns. Now, it’s relatively easy to track how much annual tax revenue is generated in each town because it’s tied to businesses. If vacation rentals are to be taxed, it would become more difficult to track individual rental unit contributions and how much is owed back to the towns.
Mr. Gray also said the county has in recent years dedicated a significant amount of money to the 1000 Islands International Tourism Council in order to spend down excess money that accumulated in the bed tax fund. In 2020, the council received $494,000 in occupancy tax revenue, and since then has received $344,000 every year.
“What is our plan for the money?” he asked. “Because I’m not in favor of taxing someone unless we have a purpose for it.”
Mr. Gray also said that, if the plan is to devote the additional tax money generated back to the council, he would like to see the council work to market more than just the St. Lawrence River region.
“We have repeatedly asked them, because they’re the marketing arm of the county, to promote the eastern and southern parts of the counties, the fisheries in the south and the trails in the east,” he said. “I would like to see what they have done to promote that.”
If the council can’t demonstrate an ability to market all of Jefferson County, Mr. Gray said he would like to see the county consider working with another agency to market the neglected areas.
Mr. Gray also said he would also like to see more discussion about the allowed uses for bed tax money. County law limits bed tax revenue precisely, stating it can only be used for marketing purposes. He said he believes that language should be expanded to allow investments in local infrastructure as well.
“We have these venues, the ice arena in Watertown, the Clayton Arena and the Alexandria Bay Arena, these are major attractions that draw people into this area. We need to upkeep those to keep them attractive for people,” he said.
Mr. Reed and Mr. Johnson said the board is in the very early stages of discussing the topic, and plan to have more conversations about it in the future.
“It’s in the very early stages,” Mr. Reed said. “Hopefully we’re on the right track. We will do our due diligence.”
