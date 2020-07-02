WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Legislature began holding public meetings in person again on Tuesday, after meeting primarily by video conference since the end of March.
Tuesday’s meeting brought together members of the three major legislative committees; health and human services, finance and rules as well as general services. Social distancing was enforced, with some legislators sitting at tables behind the usual legislature seating, while some members wore masks.
Visitors were screened for fever and other signs of potential COVID-19 infection, a practice that is expected to continue for the foreseeable future.
Next week, the Board of Legislators will convene a full meeting in the Legislature chambers at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the historic courthouse on Arsenal Street. Any members of the public who wish to attend will be required to wear masks and observe social distancing rules.
