WATERTOWN — Timothy J. Babcock wants to be an advocate for Jefferson County, and he’s running to be a county legislator so he can take on that role.
Mr. Babcock is running as a Republican in Jefferson County’s 13th District, which covers the southeastern part of the city of Watertown. The district is currently represented by Scott A. Gray, chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators, and the two men will face off in a primary election for the Republican spot on the ballot June 22.
As there is nobody else running, the June 22 primary will determine who wins the seat.
Mr. Babcock, known as T.J. to his friends, family and co-workers, was born and raised in Jefferson County by a family with deep ties to the region.
“My grandfather on my dad’s side was one of 14 kids, so most of the Babcocks in the region, I’m related to one way or another,” he said.
He grew up in Dexter and graduated from General Brown High School in 1994 before moving away at the age of 18 to serve as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, something many church members do once they reach adulthood. Mr. Babcock said he went to California and became fluent in Spanish on that mission.
After returning, Mr. Babcock said he wasn’t able to find a suitable job in Jefferson County. He moved around the country for a number of years, moving through various management positions at food processing plants in Utah, Ohio and Pennsylvania, before a position as operations manager opened at the HP Hood facility in LaFargeville. He moved to Winslow Street in Watertown in July 2016 with his wife and their four children, and has been working at the LaFargeville plant since then.
Mr. Babcock said he’s one of the lucky ones, someone who was able to return to Jefferson County and get a good-paying job. He said he knows plenty of people who didn’t have the same good fortune, and that’s one of the main issues he hopes to address if he wins a seat on the county Board of Legislators.
He said he wants to make Jefferson County a place where his children, and everyone else’s, can stay, find decent jobs and raise families themselves.
“We are sitting in a dying county,” he said. “We are losing businesses left and right, we’re not really gaining much in new businesses year on year, but we need to bring more industry here.”
Mr. Babcock said retail and individually owned businesses are great additions to the local economy, but the region also needs large-scale employers that can bring on scores of workers and invest significantly in the local region.
He said the state government is partly to blame for the loss in industry and business overall in the county, but he also believes the county government could be doing more to actively search for solutions.
“Jefferson County is not advertising itself well enough,” he said. “We’re just not actively searching for those businesses and selling ourselves to them.”
He said he’s still looking into ways the county government can step into a more active role in enticing businesses to set up shop here, but he believes collaborating with the Watertown city government could produce useful ideas.
Mr. Babcock himself is not unfamiliar with city politics. In 2019, when now-Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, stepped down from his seat on the Watertown City Council, Mr. Babcock applied to take the seat for the remainder of the term. He was interviewed by the council, but ultimately Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo was chosen.
Mr. Babcock also currently serves as a member of the city Planning Board.
Mr. Babcock said he wanted to run for the next available council seat, but former Councilman Jesse C.P. Roshia was also considering a run.
“I wasn’t going to run against Jesse because he and I were friends,” he said.
Instead, Mr. Babcock joined with Mr. Roshia as his campaign manager. Mr. Roshia recently stepped down from his position on City Council and Mr. Babcock said he was seriously considering running for that office again, but was approached by someone who asked him to consider a run for county government.
“I thought about the whole reason why I got into politics was so I could make a difference,” he said. “I can make a bigger difference on the county level than what can be made on the city level.”
Mr. Babcock said that as a representative of city residents to the county government, he would like to develop an ongoing dialogue with city officials, to collaborate on ways the two governments can work together to improve business prospects for the region or cut costs and tax rates.
He brought up the concept of a county-sponsored amphitheater, perhaps in the city-owned Thompson Park, to host ticketed events. He said the amphitheater could host events, charge admission and use the resulting revenue to support other costs carried by the two governments.
“Now you have a money-making thing to pay for a pool or pay for other things,” Mr. Babcock said.
Mr. Babcock also said he would like to see a more forceful push against state policies he believes are bad for the region. He said the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated statewide mandates that apply the same way in Jefferson County or downtown Manhattan frequently work for neither region, or more often only downstate.
He said the statewide mandate to shut down most businesses, while keeping larger stores like Target and Walmart open, likely caused more harm than benefit to the county.
“If everybody is going to Walmart, you’re putting everyone in the same area,” he said. “If you’ve got small businesses open, everyone isn’t together in the same spot, and our businesses are thriving still.”
He said schools are a similar issue. Mr. Babcock said he believes Jefferson County school districts are well-positioned to return to mainly in-person instruction, and many are asking for the state to change its social distancing policies to allow for more students to return to the classroom.
In early March, the superintendents from the South Jefferson, Indian River and General Brown school districts each released open letters asking that the state government lessen social distancing requirements for students.
Mr. Babcock said he thinks the county could be doing more to push the state to allow local schools to make the necessary changes.
This is Mr. Babcock’s first full campaign for office, and he said he’s still pulling many aspects of a campaign together. He said he’s not expecting anyone’s vote, and plans to spend the next three months meeting with voters, hearing what their concerns are and gaining an understanding of their issues.
“I would be representing a district of about 7,600 city residents,” he said. “I want to figure out what works best for the city, what works best for the county and how to bring them together.”
