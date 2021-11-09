WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Board of Legislators approved the 2022 county budget on Tuesday, but made some changes before giving it final approval.
As the budget was discussed, Legislator James A. Nabywaniec, R-Calcium, proposed an amendment to reverse the 3% raises for every public benefit agency in the spending plan.
It’s the manifestation of the push that Legislator Patrick R. Jareo, R-Adams, illustrated at last week’s Finance and Rules Committee meeting.
Mr. Jareo, who represents the towns of Hounsfield, Henderson and Ellisburg, said in committee that only the Jefferson County Volunteer Transportation Center should receive the amount they requested from the county this year — $100,000 — and that money should come from the county’s $10.66 million American Rescue Plan Act disbursement.
At Tuesday’s full board meeting, Mr. Nabywaniec, who represents parts of the towns of LeRay and Fort Drum, proposed that legislators cut each public benefit agency’s funding back, reversing the uniform 3% increase included in this year’s budget.
His amendment excluded the county’s libraries, the Jefferson County Historical Society and the VTC.
Mr. Nabywanic proposed giving the county libraries their requested amount of $188,833, which is above the proposed 3% increase, and provide the Historical Society with its 3% increase to $16,846.
Mr. Nabywaniec proposed also providing the VTC with $27,325.
Mr. Jareo later in the meeting offered an amendment to the county’s American Rescue Plan Act disbursement, providing the VTC with $100,000 from that disbursement. The VTC plans to use that additional money to reimburse its volunteer drivers the federal rate of 56 cents per mile.
Board Chair Scott A. Gray spoke in opposition to the proposal to cut the uniform raise. He said the move to cut agency allocations isn’t required and makes no difference to the county taxpayer.
The spending cuts amount to $52,538 in the 2022 budget, but that money will be sent back to the county’s General Fund.
Mr. Gray said the agencies have not requested an increase in many years, and have been trained not to ask in the first place.
“They have held the line, they have done their best, with the understanding that periodically they will probably be getting adjustments,” he said.
Mr. Gray said the last time these agencies saw a uniform increase in the county’s contribution to their finances was in 2018, showing that it’s both regular and in need of renewal.
Mr. Gray accused the legislators of playing politics. He said he had seen messages offering adjustments to the amendment, adding in more agencies to receive funding, in exchange for votes.
“To me, that’s politics, not logical thinking,” he said.
Mr. Jareo disagreed with that. He said that was a symbol of compromise, and said he believes it is exactly the way an elected body is meant to operate.
Ultimately, the amendment passed 12-3. Mr. Gray, as well as legislators Allen T. Drake, D-Theresa, and Michael Montigelli, R-Black River, were opposed.
Following that amendment, Mr. Gray proposed a second amendment, freezing legislators’ salaries, arguing that if one raise is inappropriate, the legislators’ should also be considered inappropriate. Every legislator receives $15,052 per year for their work, and the chair receives $24,069 as of the 2021 budget. Legislative raises in Jefferson County are computed automatically, pegged to the amount of money paid to the county’s professional administration. This year, legislators were set to receive a 3% raise, to $15,503, and the chair was set to receive a raise to $24,791.
With Mr. Gray’s amendment, each legislator will receive their 2021 salary.
That amendment passed with the dissent of only Legislator Montigelli, who said he believes the automatic raise system is the best, and should not be tampered with.
Once discussion on each amendment was finished, legislators passed the 2022 county budget unanimously.
