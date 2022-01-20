WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Board of Legislators is going back to virtual meetings because some legislators refuse to wear masks during public meetings.
On Thursday, the agendas for the Finance and Rules and Health and Human Services committees were released, with a note that they will be held entirely virtually, via video conference.
Board Chair William W. Johnson, R-Chaumont, said Thursday that he decided to put next week’s meeting online after a number of the board’s members declined to wear masks during the last two public meetings.
“This was a way to make sure everyone is safe,” he said. “They are assured that, online, they’re good.”
Mr. Johnson said plans only call for Tuesday’s two committee meetings to be held virtually, but that could change.
This is the first time the Board of Legislators has held a virtual meeting since March 2021, when then-Chair Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown, said it appeared that the COVID-19 pandemic was nearly over.
On Thursday, the county released its daily COVID-19 report just moments after announcing the virtual meetings. There were about 1,271 positive cases per 100,000 residents in the county. No new deaths were recorded, but three county residents have died since Monday.
Under an executive order issued by Governor Kathleen C. Hochul in December, everyone older than 2 years old is required to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth whenever inside a public space. Jefferson County’s own state of emergency, declared in December, also asked that all residents wear masks in public.
But during the Jan. 18 General Services Committee meeting, three of the committee members did not wear masks — Legislators Daniel R. McBride, R-Carthage, John D. Peck, R-Carthage, and Robert D. Ferris, R-Watertown. Though not a member of the committee, Board Vice Chair Patrick R. Jareo, R-Adams, also did not wear a mask during the meeting.
Both Mr. Peck and Mr. Jareo wore their masks while up and walking around the chambers, but removed them when seated. All other committee members, as well as Mr. Johnson, kept them on the entire time they were in the building.
During the board’s first full meeting of the year, even more legislators neglected to wear their masks — Mr. Ferris, Mr. McBride, Mr. Peck, as well as Legislators Jeremiah J. Maxon, R-Adams, Corey Y. Grant, R-Watertown, and James A. Nabywaniec, R-Calcium. Mr. Nabywaniec, the chair of the General Services Committee, wore a mask during Tuesday’s meeting.
On Thursday, Mr. Peck said he isn’t protesting any mask requirements with his actions, but acting in what he said is a logical manner when taking the rest of the mask requirements into view.
“If I travel around the room, I wear the mask,” he said. “Once I am seated in my position, I take it off.”
Mr. Peck said that’s the same thing people do at restaurants, and he is confident in the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine, which he has received.
He said he’s confident that the pandemic is on its way out, and said it may be possible that the region is reaching levels of vaccination and post-infection immunity to reach herd immunity.
The county has recorded three COVID-19 deaths since Tuesday, and the current 20.1% positivity rate is one of the highest the county has ever recorded.
Mr. Peck said some COVID-19 data is not entirely accurate because of the widespread use of at-home tests, with people likely to report positive results but less likely to report negative results. County officials said Thursday that they will be relying more on “per 100,000” counts and the number of new cases recorded each day, as opposed to testing rates in the future.
Mr. Peck said he is satisfied with virtual meetings as an alternative to in-person ones.
“As long as people have the ability to voice their concerns and listen to the meeting, we can hold it in whatever fashion necessary,” he said.
To participate in public comment during a virtual meeting, those who wish to speak will need to retrieve the virtual meeting sign-in information, or call-in number, from the county’s website. That information is typically made available on Monday or Tuesday before the meeting begins.
On Thursday, Mr. Gray said the return to virtual meetings was an “unfortunate circumstance.”
“I don’t live in fear, which we frequently hear from critics, but I’m also not stupid,” he said. “I don’t want COVID, I’ve gone this long without it and I don’t want it. So I try to guard myself against what I would consider reckless.”
He said the other legislators are welcome to take whatever actions, and attached risks, they desire, but he will continue to make the decision to wear a mask to protect his health.
He said a return to virtual meetings seems to be the best option to address the issue, allowing people to attend the meetings and vote on legislation without undue risk of spreading or getting COVID-19.
Members of the public who wish to view the meeting can do so on the county’s website, and on YouTube. The Health and Human Services Committee meeting will start at 6 p.m.. The Finance and Rules Committee meeting will immediately follow.
