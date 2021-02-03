WATERTOWN — Jefferson County legislators Tuesday unanimously opposed the state’s decision to close the Watertown Correctional Facility.
The county Board of Legislators voted to pass a resolution which argues the closure is inadvisable for a number of reasons, including that no local input was requested before the decision to close was made and that three other prisons closed in the region over the last decade have not found other uses, indicating the Watertown facility will likely fall into disuse.
Camp Gabriels in Franklin County closed in 2009, Lyon Mountain Correctional Facility in Dannemora, Clinton County, closed in 2011, and Chateaugay Correctional Facility in Franklin County closed in 2014. All three facilities have seen potential buyers, but no development since their closure.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s administration in December ordered the closing of the Watertown prison and two other upstate New York prisons, effective March 30.
The resolution also stated the loss of the more than 300 jobs at the Watertown facility will have severe negative consequences for the region.
The measure passed with no discussion, and copies were provided to Gov. Cuomo, state Department of Correctional and Community Services Commissioner Anthony J. Annucci and Jefferson County’s state legislators after the vote.
