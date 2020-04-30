WATERTOWN — For the second time this week, a meeting was canceled between representatives from the city, Jefferson County and Guilfoyle Ambulance Service to sort out whether county 911 dispatch can change the way its dispatchers handle emergency medical calls for the city’s Fire Department.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix confirmed that county officials told him they would not be attending the meeting in City Hall on Thursday morning. Mr. Mix told Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith why the meeting was canceled, but would not discuss the reason with the Watertown Daily Times.
“No, I really don’t have a comment about that,” he said.
Another meeting has not been scheduled.
Thursday’s meeting was supposed to be attended by staff from the city and the county and representatives from Guilfoyle Ambulance.
Mr. Mix and Fire Chief Matthew Timerman were going to represent the city, while county Administrator Robert F. Hagemann III and Joseph Plummer, the county’s director of fire and emergency management, were going to attend for the county.
City Councilwoman Sarah Compo confirmed on Wednesday night that Mayor Jeffery M. Smith and Councilwoman Lisa Ruggiero also decided to attend.
Mr. Hagemann said he decided to cancel it after hearing that elected officials also were going to be there. While he said it was “not about personalities and not about individuals,” it was time for staff to discuss how to implement the change since council was divided on the issue when it was approved April 7.
“I’m confident that it will be addressed by city and county staff,” he said, adding the two parties will get together to resolve the issue.
Although he didn’t know that the meeting was canceled or that the mayor planned to attend, county Legislature Chair Scott A. Gray said he didn’t blame Mr. Hagemann for canceling the meeting because “policy makers” were not supposed to attend.
“It’s up staff to see if it can be implemented,” he said, adding that if the city had elected officials at the meeting, then so should the county.
Councilwoman Ruggiero said she wanted to be at the meeting because she had talked to several county officials about the proposal and how the 911 county dispatch program works, so she was familiar with the issue and hoped to get more of an understanding about the impact of the change.
By a 3-2 vote, council members last week passed a resolution that would result in the fire department not always joining Guilfoyle Ambulance on emergency calls.
Under the change, county dispatchers would follow Emergency Management Dispatch protocol to ask a caller a series of questions before determining the level of response.
Dispatchers automatically send out either the rescue truck or a fire engine, whichever is closest to the scene. Only the rescue truck would go out on the most serious of calls, but only once a dispatcher decides it should go.
It will be up to Mr. Plummer to determine whether the county’s dispatchers can handle the change.
Mayor Smith, who proposed the resolution earlier this month, said he has always thought that too many city Fire Department vehicles respond to emergency medical service calls.
Mayor Smith and Mr. Plummer couldn’t be reached for comment.
