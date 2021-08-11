WATERTOWN — The people who live at 661 Factory Street Inn & Lodging are still waiting to go home, but they’re getting a lot of help from the community while they do it.
After the apartment building was condemned late Sunday night, a small group of the building’s residents have waited day and night in the yard outside. Most say they were placed in the building by the Jefferson County Department of Social Services, and are finding it nearly impossible to get another place to live. They say the landlord has told them the building will be ready soon, maybe next week, although there’s a lot of work left to be done before city Code Enforcement will consider reinstating the building.
On Wednesday afternoon, Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chairman Scott A. Gray, County Administrator Robert F. Hagemann III and county Community Services Director Timothy J. Ruetten stood outside the dilapidated building’s boarded up windows. They were discussing how to deal with the situation, which they said poses a number of problems.
Mr. Gray said the issue is a human services problem at its heart, and the priority is to find shelter for the people who have been displaced.
“That includes both looking for places to place these people, and if we have to set up a temporary situation here, we will, if they don’t want to leave here,” Mr. Gray said.
He said there are concerns about the health and cleanliness of a group of people living outside — more than 10 people have been sharing one bathroom in an outbuilding on the property and a portable toilet across the street.
He said DSS staff had visited the site earlier Wednesday to try convincing the people to apply for emergency housing at the DSS offices. Some residents of the condemned apartment said Wednesday they weren’t confident DSS would be able to help them.
On Thursday morning, in collaboration with city police and the sheriff’s office, residents of the building will be able to return and get any items they left behind. Mr. Gray said a lot of the people housed at that address have medical problems that require medication.
Resident Tony Watts told the Times on Monday that residents were told to leave at about 10 p.m. Sunday and only given a few moments to pack. Many residents waiting Wednesday said most of their possessions were still in their apartments, inaccessible.
Mr. Gray said Jefferson County intends to discuss developing a plan for advanced notice of potential condemnations or other actions that might put a high number of at-risk people out on the street.
“It’s so we’re not reacting, we’re planning,” he said. “It’s the question of a controlled response versus a crisis response. It doesn’t have to be a crisis.”
Mr. Ruetten said the people living at 661 Factory St. are a hardy bunch of people, many of whom have interacted with drug or mental health treatment services through his office. He said that while they’re in a rough situation now, they’ve bared the brunt of it with good spirits.
“They all have a lot of extenuating circumstances that make it extraordinarily difficult for them to be placed,” he said. “But they’re also super resilient, resourceful.
“I’m amazed at how cool everyone has been through it all,” he added, “it’s made it easier to help.”
While the residents wait for a solution, people from around Jefferson County have come to drop off food, water, shelter and other necessities. Another resident named Tony said an increasing number of people have come each day.
As the thermometer crept past 90 degrees for the third day in a row, the residents waiting outside 661 Factory St. said they were grateful for the help people had been giving them.
A tent with sides had been erected across the street, and a pile of wooden pallets stood off to the side. Some of the residents had used the pallets to make a small platform to store the belongings they had that couldn’t get wet in the intermittent thunderstorms that have swept through the city in recent days.
Tony said he’d gone to a motel to stay the night indoors, but had run out of food early Wednesday morning and had to return to the makeshift camp.
“The food situation changed,” he said. “But I can come back here, support my people and get some help.”
Natosha Butts and her children Tavion McCrae, 11, and Nolan McMahon, 13, stopped by the makeshift camp to drop off food, cases of water and a cooler Wednesday night. The two boys had saved about $600 between the two of them from summer jobs and their allowances, with the intent of buying one of the newest video game consoles available.
But when they heard about the people who’d been kicked out of their homes, they said they wanted to help them instead.
“They heard me talking about it, and they said, ‘Mom, we need to help those people,’” Ms. Butts said.
Mr. Gray, Mr. Hagemann and Mr. Ruetten said what happened at 661 Factory St. has highlighted the need for a plan to address mass displacements of people when apartment buildings are condemned or emergency housing is destroyed. Mr. Ruetten said the county’s stock of emergency housing, which is typically in motels or hotels, has been shrinking by the year due to fire, condemnation or other issues.
Just last year, the Rainbow Motel that once housed a significant number of people for DSS burned to the ground.
There’s also the added stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced many agencies to reduce their workforces or work from home at the same time more people are in need of assistance.
“All of our resources are busting at the seams, in the treatment sector we’ve had huge workforce shortages, and even if there is money to provide help, we don’t have staffing,” he said. “All sectors of the economy are experiencing this, but it makes event like this harder to tackle.”
