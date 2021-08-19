WATERTOWN — Jefferson County officials say they’ve completed their response to the homelessness crisis created by the condemnation of an apartment building on Factory Street last week.
In a news release Thursday morning, Timothy J. Ruetten, director of the Jefferson County Community Services Department, said all remaining residents from the apartments at 661 Factory St., which was condemned late on Aug. 8, have been provided with basic essential needs and connected with any community supports available to them if they were willing.
Mr. Ruetten was the ad-hoc coordinator for the county’s response to the crisis, which saw at least 40 people put out onto the street late one night after city Code Enforcement condemned their apartment building for structural, sanitary and fire-protection issues.
The resulting encampment along Fairbanks Street sparked a huge response from individual citizens across Jefferson County and area agencies, who began supplying the displaced residents with food, water and makeshift shelter in the midst of a week-long heatwave.
Mr. Ruetten said the county response began the evening of Aug. 9, when Jefferson County administration asked the county Social Services and Community Services departments, as well as the Jefferson County Public Health Service, to mobilize.
Over the following ten days, numerous area agencies were tasked with providing various services, Mr. Ruetten said, including finding alternative housing; maintaining hygiene and sanitary conditions at the site; the sourcing and assembling of on-site emergency shelters; logistical coordination of food, water and hygiene items; crisis counseling; care coordination; connection to health care; and other necessities.
Those agencies have made all the contacts with former residents of the apartment building they are able to, Mr. Ruetten said in Thursday’s statement.
The amassed food, water, hygiene items and other resources, all donated by area agencies or individuals, were sorted through and all unopened items were taken to the Jefferson County Food and Shelter Committee. Mr. Ruetten said the resources were distributed among area food pantries.
On Wednesday morning, the camp that had hosted at least a dozen people at any one time was nearly empty. The few remaining people were packing their items while city police stood nearby. Tony Watts, a former resident who helped to coordinate the camp, and a representative from a local agency to help the homeless, stood watch.
A former resident of the building who asked not to be identified said she was headed to the local women’s shelter, the only permanent shelter for people without homes in the area. She said she didn’t anticipate ever returning to the apartment building, and was enormously grateful to be getting out of the tent she’d been sleeping in for over a week.
She said the situation had been made slightly easier with the help of everyone who donated food, water or other necessities.
“Jefferson County would like to acknowledge and thank the community for their compassion, kindness and generosity towards people in crisis and are appreciative for all the assistance during this emergency response,” Mr. Ruetten said in his statement.
