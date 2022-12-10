WATERTOWN — Next year will be a busy one for the Jefferson County Highway Department, with about double the usual workload expected.
Thanks to a combination of factors, the county is expecting to spend nearly $5 million on road and bridge maintenance in 2023, covering road rebuilding, bridge maintenance, pothole filling, culvert maintenance and many other smaller projects.
About $3 million will come from the county’s typical budget process, while a yet-to-be-approved package of projects will be funded by the county’s $21 million total American Rescue Plan Act money, to the tune of about $1.9 million.
“This is a combination of continuing projects, several of which are underway,” said Robert F. Hagemann III, county administrator. “Rarely does a particular road get done in one year, unless it’s just a mile or two.”
Some of those continued projects are County Route 69, also known as Lowville Road in Adams, and County Route 95 in the towns of Lorraine, Worth and Rodman. Each project will cost about $300,000.
$100,000 will be spent on guide rail repairs across the county, wherever it’s needed most, and another $100,000 is set aside for county-wide small scale paving repairs, patching and pothole filling.
“On top of that, we have projects specifically in Henderson, County Route 123, and County Route 178,” Mr. Hagemann said.
For those, $768,000 is expected to be spent on Route 123’s restoration, and $102,750 is expected to be spent on Route 178.
Beyond those projects, funded through the county’s typical budget, Mr. Hagemann said a plan to pay for even more highway repairs is expected in the first few months of 2023.
“That will be about $1.9 million for culverts and roads under ARPA,” he said. “That’s kind of separate and distinct, and it’s not on the books yet.”
All that spending means the county highway department will have about double the usual workload. Mr. Hagemann said the county typically works with the town highway departments near the projects they take on each year, which should help them get the work done.
“There’s a lot of interaction throughout the summer months in terms of construction and shared services taking place, and that goes a long way to help speed up the process and get these projects done,” he said.
Mr. Hagemann said the county would consider going to private companies if they plan a multi-year construction push, but that would likely lead to a higher cost-per-mile overall.
He said this coming year’s extra highway spending is being done with one-time use money that will likely never be available again, with the goal of pushing the county’s cyclical highway repair program further along and speeding up the repairs for some highways.
“A variety of other projects are important, but haven’t started yet,” Mr. Hagemann said. “They are being brought forward more quickly now as we get the most important projects done at once.”
