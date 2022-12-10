Jefferson eying $5M to improve highways County expects to double road, bridge workload next year

Jefferson County Administrator Robert F. Hagemann III addresses the Board of Legislators in 2020. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — Next year will be a busy one for the Jefferson County Highway Department, with about double the usual workload expected.

Thanks to a combination of factors, the county is expecting to spend nearly $5 million on road and bridge maintenance in 2023, covering road rebuilding, bridge maintenance, pothole filling, culvert maintenance and many other smaller projects.

