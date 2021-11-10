WATERTOWN — Low- and fixed-income seniors in Jefferson County might notice a cut to their tax bills next year.
On Tuesday night, the county Board of Legislators discussed an update to the sliding-scale income range for partial property tax exemptions for certain residents at least 65 years old. The legislation was tabled at Tuesday’s meeting, pending a public hearing at 3 p.m. Dec. 7, in the board’s chambers at 195 Arsenal St. in Watertown.
If passed as presented, seniors with an income of at most $23,100 would be eligible to have at least a part of their property value deemed exempt from county and town property taxes. Anyone 65 and older who makes less than $17,400 would have 50% of their property value exempt from county and town taxes.
The scale changes as incomes increase, with the lowest exemption of 20% provided to people who bring in between $22,200 and $23,100 per year.
This is the first time the sliding-scale exemption for seniors has been updated since 2005 in Jefferson County.
County Legislator John D. Peck, R-Carthage, representing the town of Champion and part of Fort Drum, introduced the measure after hearing a complaint from a constituent.
“This resolution comes about because of an issue a constituent of mine had,” he said during Tuesday’s meeting. “She had a very slim increase to her Social Security last year, and ended up with an increase of $300 in her taxes.”
Board Chair Scott A. Gray said he had heard from her, and her Social Security increase was only $50 extra per year, but that bumped her out of the sliding scale.
Under county law, the maximum income on the scale, eligible for a 20% value exemption, is $18,499. The minimum income eligible for the 50% exemption is now at $12,800 per year. According to Jefferson County Real Property Director Roxanne M. Burns, 344 taxpayers in Jefferson County receive the age exemption, with 134 receiving the maximum 50% exemption.
Mr. Peck said many local school districts and town tax offices have already updated their sliding scales to reflect the impact of inflation and Social Security increases, and it’s high time the county follow suit.
“With the federal government saying that they want to increase the Social Security cost of living adjustment by roughly 6%, we very much could all have seniors in our districts impacted by not adopting this updated scale,” he said.
Ms. Burns said the resolution is too late to impact the next round of town and county tax bills, which will be sent in December. It would have had to be approved by March 1, which is New York’s taxable status day.
“Everything on the tax rolls are based on the status of the property on March 1,” she said.
If approved in December, the new sliding scale will be in place for the 2022 tax bills.
Seniors interested in signing up for the program can get more information from the state Department of Taxation and Finance, at wdt.me/SeniorExempt.
