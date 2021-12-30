WATERTOWN — Shawn P. O’Leary, 48, of 502 Academy St., Apt. 1, was charged by city police at about 8;30 p.m. Wednesday with third-degree tampering with a witness, a felony.
It is alleged that earlier in the evening at the Stewart’s Shop at 508 Mill St., Mr. O’Leary threatened to slice the throats of the grandchildren of James W. Heise while knowing that Mr. Heise was about to called as a witness in a criminal proceeding against Mr. O’Leary in an attempt to compel Mr. Heise to not appear at the proceedings.
Mr. O’Leary was held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building pending arraignment Thursday in City Court.
Adam J. Gagnon, 26, of 33954 Jackson II Road, Carthage, was charged Dec. 16 by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies with third-degree falsely reporting an incident.
It is alleged that on Dec. 16, Mr. Gagnon reported to county emergency dispatchers that his vehicle was “missing.” A subsequent investigation by deputies allegedly found that Mr. Gagnon had wrecked his vehicle at an unspecified location on Dec. 15 and fled the scene.
He was issued an appearance ticket for Champion Town Court.
Michael H. Townsend, 40, Syracuse, and Richard J. Gebo, 51, of 129 N. Meadow St., both presently incarcerated at the PSB, were each charged by sheriff deputies Sunday with first-degree possession of dangerous contraband and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
It is alleged that Mr. Townsend possessed two orange strips that field tested positive for Suboxone, a controlled substance, while incarcerated Sunday at the jail. It is alleged that Mr. Gebo possessed 2.95 grams of a substance that field tested for methamphetamine the same day at the jail.
Both were continued to be held at the PSB pending arraignment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.