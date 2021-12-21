WATERTOWN — Jonathan P. Kelly, 32, of West TenEyck Street, was charged by city police on Sunday with driving while intoxicated, refusing to take a breath test, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, failing to obey a police officer, failure to stop at a stop sign, and two vehicle violations.
According to police records, officers approached Mr. Kelly in his vehicle at about 2:45 a.m. Sunday at 917 Myrtle Ave., in response to a citizen’s complaint.
As the officers approached, police said Mr. Kelly locked himself into his vehicle, refusing to open the door.
Mr. Kelly was issued six traffic tickets returnable to Watertown City Court. He was released to the custody of a family member.
Kshaun T. Murphy, 27, a Watertown resident without an address, was charged by city police on Monday morning with second-degree unlawful imprisonment, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, at about 12:06 a.m. Monday, at the Hilltop Towers apartments on West Main Street, Mr. Murphy engaged in a domestic dispute, using a brown light pole to strike a woman and physically holding her against the wall as she tried to leave the apartment.
Mr. Murphy was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending an arraignment hearing.
Richard L. Lillie, 42, of Belleville, was charged by state police on Sunday with unauthorized use of a vehicle without the owner’s consent.
Mr. Lillie was charged in the town of Ellisburg, and given an appearance ticket.
Christopher H. Hobbs, 35, of Henderson, was charged by state police on Sunday with second-degree criminal contempt.
Police records state Mr. Hobbs was arrested for an incident first reported in the town of Philadelphia on Saturday, and he was held in jail after his arrest.
