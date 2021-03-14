WATERTOWN — William A. Gardner, II., 39 of 831 Washington St. Apt. 2, was charged with seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, driving while under the influence of drugs and two traffic violations by city police on Saturday.
According to police reports, Mr. Gardner was driving his 2006 red Ford Focus sedan north, in the 200 block of North Massey Street, when he was under the influence of drugs. As Mr. Gardner has a previous DWAI from March 6, 2018, this charge was elevated to a felony.
Mr. Gardner also possessed five buprenorphine strips inside his wallet.
Mr. Gardner was arrested, taken to the Jefferson County public safety building, processed and released with three traffic tickets and one appearance ticket returnable to the City of Watertown court.
Leland E. Blackmore, 52, of Watertown was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal use of paraphernalia for packaging, and second-degree criminal use of paraphernalia for scales by state police on Saturday.
According to police records, Mr. Blackmore was arrested in the city of Watertown and held in police custody.
Martin S. Coughlin, 52, of Watertown was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, in the same incident as Mr. Blackmore.
Mr. Coughlin was also arrested in the city of Watertown, and was released with an appearance ticket for his charges.
