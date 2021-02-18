WATERTOWN — Few people spoke up at Jefferson County’s public hearings on police reform, which were held virtually Thursday afternoon.
People taking part in the 3 p.m. meeting were mostly those involved in the drafting process. All members of the county’s police reform committee, along with a few county officials and two community members, were present in the video conference.
The 6 p.m. meeting had even fewer participants than the 3 p.m. session, with most of the participants being involved in the reform process or local government.
Jefferson County Sheriff Colleen M. O’Neill presented the reform plan to the meeting’s attendees, focusing on the six recommendations included in the 21-page reform plan available on the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office website.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo issued an executive order — New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative — last year mandating all police agencies in the state submit a reform plan by April 1, a deadline that’s quickly approaching, in order to be eligible for future state funding. The executive order was issued in response to a national outcry last summer over the death of a Black man, George Floyd, at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer.
The first recommendation in Jefferson County’s reform plan, to bring back the D.A.R.E. program, was one the sheriff said was discussed quite a bit at the committee meetings, and she was happy to see it come back.
D.A.R.E. is a police-led program, where an officer goes into K-12 classrooms and teaches students how to avoid drugs, organized gangs and violence. Jefferson County previously participated in the program from 1997 to 2013.
Sheriff O’Neill said the program was ended before she took office, and was cut for budgetary reasons.
County Legislator Michael Montigelli, R-LeRay, was in attendance and said, as a former teacher, he very much appreciates the move to bring D.A.R.E. back.
Mr. Montigelli said he believes there’s been a shift to removing necessary educational tools and programs from schools.
“We seem to think kids are going to learn by osmosis,” he said.
Mr. Montigelli said bringing a police officer into the schools, having them engage with students, could help break down barriers between police and their community. It also shows the students a real-life example of an officer.
“Otherwise it’s just television,” he said.
Sheriff O’Neill said the plan’s second recommendation, to begin a program that has deputies engage with diverse people outside of the law enforcement industry, is one of her favorite points in the reform plan.
She said, during the reform process, she was asked who conducted diversity training for the sheriff’s office. She realized the only people teaching deputies about diversity were other law enforcement officers.
Now, through a partnership with Jefferson Community College, deputies will engage in conversations with interested, well-informed local people who come from a range of backgrounds. They will speak with officers about how police are perceived by the community and their experiences coming from diverse backgrounds with the intention of improving interactions between police and the demographics they represent.
The sheriff also spoke about the planned body camera pilot program. She said body camera systems previously available have been too cumbersome, and storage solutions for the footage they capture has been too expensive, for the department to consider them until recently.
Sheriff O’Neill said the company the department plans to work with would provide technology that can interface with cameras worn by nearby officers, including in other departments that use the same cameras.
“If someone unsnaps — we call it clearing leather — but if they unholster their gun, everyone else’s cameras come on,” she said.
The sheriff also shared more of her views on the civil service recommendation, which Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chairman Scott A. Gray has said were included in the police reform plan as a message out to the state government.
Under New York state Civil Service Laws, state agencies are allowed to hire from a list of three people who passed an applicable civil service test. No matter how large or small the list of possible applicants, the agency must choose from the three provided options.
Sheriff O’Neill said following those hiring rules “limits the diversity we can have in our ranks” at the sheriff’s office, and limits how diverse an agency can hope to become. The reform plan also includes calls for the sheriff’s department to engage more actively in mental health care, and potentially consider sending mental health care professionals on calls where they may be the more appropriate first responder.
“Long before the governor’s executive order, it’s been a challenge to completely meet the needs of an individual in a mental health crisis,” the sheriff said. “Who do you send?”
She said typically, police officers are the most prepared crisis response experts available, but police should then work to connect those in need of health care to appropriate services.
She said the department is looking to offer crisis intervention training to its officers again in the near future.
Cultural humility, which means a humble and respectful attitude toward people of other cultures, and an interest in learning more about other cultures, was also identified as an area where the sheriff’s office can provide more training.
Patrick J. Hickey, the leader of the Watertown Neighborhood Watch group, offered his support and the assistance of his organization’s 200 members to the sheriff’s office during the meeting. No other members of the public chose to speak at Thursday’s 3 p.m. meeting, which Mr. Gray said he did not expect.
“We absolutely welcome public input, and it’s always good to have public comment,” he said.
While Mr. Gray said he hoped more input would be provided at the 6 p.m. meeting, no other members of the public spoke up then either. Reform committee member Anita Seigfried-Brown from the Alliance for Better Communities spoke up to express her pleasure with how the process worked and the resulting plan.
If any members of the public want to offer comments on the county’s police reform plan, they can submit a message via a web form available on the sheriff’s office website. That form will be available until Feb. 26, or longer if it’s found to be popular.
“We’re here, even after this process ends, after this plan goes across the governor’s desk, we’re listening,” Sheriff O’Neill said.
