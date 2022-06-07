WATERTOWN — Jefferson County will soon have new district lines for its 15 county legislators, after hearing from the public on the latest set of maps.
Unveiled first at last week’s Finance and Rules Committee meeting, the legislators again saw the latest district map proposals from Jefferson County Planning Director Michael J. Bourcy on Tuesday night.
Using data from the 2020 Census and rules laid out by New York state and Jefferson County itself, Mr. Bourcy was tasked with redrawing the county map with 15 legislative districts with a roughly equal population of people.
Jefferson County has a full population of 115,880, according to the 2020 Census, meaning each district must have roughly 7,720 people. According to state and local rules, districts can deviate from that population count by at most 5% in either direction.
Mr. Bourcy said his approach this year was to build off the existing legislative districts, only making changes where necessary to retain around 7,720 people per district.
“We wanted to minimize changes to the original districts as much as we could,” he said during last week’s Finance and Rules meeting.
The most noticeable population changes were in the city of Watertown, which lost more than 2,000 residents between 2010 and 2020, the town of LeRay, which gained more than 3,000 residents, mostly on Fort Drum, and the town of Watertown, which gained about 1,000 residents.
As a result, some of the most noticeable changes to the legislative district map occurred around the center of the county, focused on the city of Watertown and the town of LeRay. Districts were shifted, expanded into LeRay to benefit from its population boom, and specifically District 14 was shifted to include much less of the city of Watertown and out to include parts of LeRay and Fort Drum.
As designed now, Legislative District 1 will cover the towns of Cape Vincent and Clayton, picking up a portion of northern Brownville from District 2.
District 2 will cover the town of Lyme and retain the southern part of Brownville.
District 3 will cover the towns of Alexandria and Orleans as it currently does, and pick up a much more significant portion of LeRay, specifically Fort Drum.
District 4 will retain Theresa, Antwerp and Philadelphia, while its portion of Fort Drum in LeRay will shift slightly south.
District 5 will continue to represent a small portion of LeRay, focused around Fort Drum and the off-post housing there. It will completely retain the village of Black River as well, something Mr. Bourcy said was done specifically to avoid splitting Black River’s representation between the towns of LeRay and Rutland.
District 6 will retain all of Wilna and pick up a little more of LeRay as well.
District 7 will retain all of Champion and similarly pick up a little more of LeRay as well.
District 8 will cover Evans Mills and parts of Fort Drum, all within the town of LeRay.
District 9, in southern Jefferson County, will retain Ellisburg and Henderson, losing the southeastern portion of the town of Housnfield to District 10.
District 10 will retain Lorraine, Worth, Rodman and Adams, picking up that southeastern portion of Hounsfield.
District 11 will cover the town of Watertown excepting the city and some land west of Interstate 81, and the town of Rutland excepting the Black River.
The most noticeable changes occurred in the city of Watertown, which is no longer neatly split between four districts representing its four quadrants. The city will retain four districts, but District 14 will retain only a small portion of the northside where it previously held most of the northeast corner of the city.
District 12, in the city of Watertown, will cover the south-central corridor between Washington Street and the railroad tracks, north to State and Arsenal streets. It will continue east of Washington Street in a semicircle out to South Rutland Street.
District 13 will cover all of eastern Watertown, north and south of State Street.
District 14’s small portion of the northside within the city limits will extend as far east as Grant Street now, and its lines near the northern city limits will cut around North Elementary School on E. Hoard Street.
Finally, District 15 will stretch across the city’s center, starting in the east at the intersection of E. Main Street, Starbuck Avenue and Pearl Street, along the Black River to cover the northwest quadrant of the city and everything west of the railroad tracks on the south side of the river. District 15 also will pick up a square of land between Interstate 81 and County Route 202 in the town of Watertown.
These proposed maps are still drafts. On Tuesday, the county Board of Legislators voted for a public hearing on the maps to be held during the full board meeting on July 5 at 6 p.m. Jefferson County residents are invited to comment on the map proposals during that meeting, and the legislators are expected to vote on the maps afterward.
