Airport to request new title for leader

Watertown International Airport in Dexter, pictured in August 2021. Watertown Daily Times

DEXTER — The Watertown International Airport is on track for some major improvements in the coming years, and Jefferson County officials are preparing the airport’s administration for the expanded responsibilities.

Legislators on the county’s Finance and Rules Committee moved last week to advance Local Law II of 2022, which would restructure the airport’s administration, eliminating the current airport manager position and instituting a director of aviation position in its place.

