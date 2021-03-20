WATERTOWN — The reform plan for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will soon be submitted to Albany, after a nearly month-long public comment period in which few people spoke up.
The plan, with some changes made in response to public input, passed the Jefferson County General Services Committee on Tuesday night.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo issued an executive order — the New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative — in August of last year mandating all police agencies in the state submit a reform plan by April 1 in order to be eligible for future state funding.
The executive order was issued in response to a national outcry last summer over the death of a Black man, George Floyd, at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer.
Since last August, the county has been hosting meetings with a committee of “stakeholders,” including local police, community organization leaders, county officials, health care professionals and educators. Those stakeholders reviewed the practices and procedures of the sheriff’s office, discussed ways to improve or amend those procedures and took community input through an online survey.
The reform plan approved by the county General Services Committee is largely the same as the draft that was made public on Feb. 17. That plan details the makeup, training, policies and responsibilities of county sheriff’s deputies, and makes a number of recommendations for how the sheriff’s office can improve.
The first suggestion in the plan is to bring back the Drug Abuse Resistance Education, or D.A.R.E. program, to county schools.
D.A.R.E. is a police-led program that has officers speak to K-12 students in classrooms about how to avoid drugs, organized gangs and violence. The program was founded in 1983, but was active in Jefferson County between 1997 and 2013.
Many scientific studies have shown that the D.A.R.E. program is ineffective, or at least cannot be proven to be effective, at cutting down on instances of alcohol and drug abuse in students.
Jefferson County Sheriff Colleen M. O’Neill said the program worked in Jefferson County when it was active, and she finds that having police in schools just to interact with children is a very effective way of improving relationships between the department and the community.
“Regardless of what any nationwide study says, our agencies’ and our communities’ experience with D.A.R.E. was positive,” she said. “I haven’t heard a single complaint or concern regarding the D.A.R.E. program that we the sheriff’s office had before I took office.”
Sheriff O’Neill said the sheriff’s office already has a policy in place in which deputies are expected to stop at each school building on their patrol route, and she’s heard nothing but good things about that program. Not only does it help school-age kids familiarize themselves with law enforcement officers in the real world, but it also allows deputies to get an understanding of the layout of the school buildings during the visit in the event they ever have to respond to an emergency there.
She said even if the D.A.R.E. program isn’t effective in its goals of cutting down on drug abuse, the positive effects of having sheriff’s deputies in schools can’t be ignored.
“Not every program hits every mark that it sets, but having police officers in the presence of kids and teachers and on school grounds, what is the downside of that?” she said. “I don’t know one.”
Members of the police reform committee suggested that the reform plan include implementation dates for each recommendation, which were added to the document. According to the plan, the sheriff’s office will include an additional sheriff’s deputy position to run the D.A.R.E. program in its 2022 budget proposal.
The reform plan also calls for a change to the sheriff’s office diversity training program, something Sheriff O’Neill has described as one of her favorite points in the plan. During last month’s public meetings, Sheriff O’Neill explained that a stakeholder had asked her who conducted diversity training for the sheriff’s office, and she realized the training was taught exclusively by other law enforcement officers.
Now, sheriff’s deputies and correctional officers, who run the county jail, will be engaging in conversations with interested, well-informed local people from a range of diverse backgrounds as a part of their regular, in-service training. The plan states that the conversations will be added to the training curriculum by the fall.
“They could be from any diverse background,” the sheriff said. “They can come from any background, and give our deputies and COs first-hand knowledge of what their concerns and challenges are. I just love that idea.”
Another core piece of the reform plan calls for the sheriff’s office to prioritize mental health initiatives and training programs that teach deputies how to respond in situations in which a subject may be suffering from a mental illness or in a mental health crisis.
Sheriff O’Neill said that has historically been a complicated issue to tackle. She said the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has tried to implement a program in which mental health care professionals respond to calls alongside sheriff’s deputies, but it can often take too long for a professional to arrive on scene because of the large geographic area the sheriff’s office covers.
“Geographically, that’s our challenge,” she said. “In a city it’s different, but an 1,800-square-mile county is difficult to coordinate a police and mental health care response.”
The sheriff said she thinks there’s a popular misconception that law enforcement officers aren’t prepared to handle mental health-related issues, when in fact that’s an issue they face in the field nearly every day.
“If the community and community leaders knew how many successful interventions or responses we handled every day, they would be very impressed and surprised at how successful police really are at defusing some dangerous situations where there’s not necessarily a crime,” she said.
Either way, Sheriff O’Neill said she’s hopeful that technological advancements will provide some way to improve contact between people and mental health care professionals, and could help address the distance barrier that currently prevents mental health care professionals from reaching everyone in need.
According to the reform plan, the sheriff’s office is scheduling meetings this spring to discuss ways to address mental health care issues and how sheriff’s deputies can assist.
The reform plan also calls for sheriff’s deputies to wear body cameras. Sheriff O’Neill has said past body camera systems have been too large, cumbersome or expensive for the sheriff’s office to seriously consider using them, but there are more modern systems available now that would be more useful.
The reform plan states the sheriff’s office has obtained pricing and technological details for a body camera system and hopes to roll it out by 2022.
The topic of cultural humility, which means a humble and respectful attitude toward people of other cultures, and an interest in learning more about other cultures, was also touched on during the police reform process. According to the reform plan, the sheriff’s office has been in contact with experts on the subject and will add training on the topic to their in-service training in the fall.
The reform plan also touches on the subject of civil service laws, which county officials have said was included as a message to state leadership expressing their dissatisfaction with the current hiring rules for sheriff’s deputies.
Under New York state Civil Service Laws, state agencies are allowed to hire from a list of three people who passed an applicable civil service test. No matter how large or small the list of possible applicants, the agency must choose from the three provided options. For promotions, candidates must pass another civil service test as well.
Sheriff O’Neill has said these laws limit the potential diversity in the sheriff’s office by unduly restricting who the office can hire. According to the reform plan, discussions on the topic of state Civil Service Laws are taking place across New York currently.
After the police reform plan draft was made public last month, county residents were able to submit their comments to the sheriff’s office through a web form, email or mail. According to Deputy County Administrator Sarah H. Baldwin, only about eight people submitted their thoughts.
At the public meetings, held virtually last month, very few people who were not somehow involved in the reform process themselves spoke up.
Sheriff O’Neill said she was surprised to see the lack of community response, but took it as a sign that most Jefferson County residents are satisfied with the job done by the county sheriff’s office.
“I think that human nature is, if people think things are going well, they’re less likely to be verbal about it, and when they’re unhappy or disgruntled, they’re more likely to make their opinions known,” she said.
She said a majority of the responses submitted to the sheriff’s office were positive and some of the negative responses seemed to be disingenuous. One response suggested that the sheriff’s office cut its number of deputies in half, no longer issue firearms to deputies, end drug investigations and stop responding to medical calls, for example.
“Some responses were not really genuine, but we had mostly positive responses, where people were supportive of the plan we put in front of them,” Sheriff O’Neill said.
The full county Board of Legislators will consider the plan and likely pass it along to Albany during a special meeting on March 30 after the Health and Human Services and Finance and Rules committee meetings at 6 p.m.
Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chairman Scott A. Gray said he’s anticipating that meeting will be held in person at the board’s legislative chamber in the historic courthouse on Arsenal Street. It would be their first in-person meeting since November.
