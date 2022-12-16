WATERTOWN — A Jefferson County probation officer was charged Wednesday with misconduct and stalking.
Danielle R. Larson, 52, of Champion, was charged by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of official misconduct of a public servant and fourth-degree stalking, misdemeanors.
According to police records, Ms. Larson allegedly sent a video of herself firing a weapon to another person to send to a third individual with a threatening message for the third person.
Ms. Larson also allegedly directed a probationer to follow and maintain telephonic/speaker phone monitoring of another individual while they were meeting with service providers.
She also allegedly repeatedly followed and directed another person to follow the victim, and/or inserted herself into their personal affairs which caused material harm to their mental and emotional health.
Ms. Larson was arraigned in Jefferson County Court, Centralized Arraignment Part, and released.
Attempts to reach the county probation department were unsuccessful Friday night.
