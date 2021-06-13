The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 1:
Town of Lorraine: 34.89 acres, French Settlement Road, Margaret T. Rush, West Hartford, Conn., sold to Catherine G.M. Daniels, Lorraine $42,350
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 1017 Bronson St., Tahlor C. Martinez and Wilfredo Oliveras Martinez, Sackets Harbor, sold to Michelle S. Potter and Sara J. Potter, Watertown $125,000
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 316 S. Meadow St., Alexander Hall, Watertown, sold to Reyna Marie Chavez Hernandez, Copenhagen $124,000
Town of Ellisburg: 0.8 acres, 9262 Swan Road, Tobi J. Montgomery and Naomi M. Montgomery, Adams, sold to Jason Antanovich and Kelly Antanovich, North Pole, Alaska $224,000
Town of Ellisburg: 2.4 acres, 14352 Benjamin Place, Amy Jo Parish, Mannsville, sold to Melissa S. Parish, Adams Center $63,820
City of Watertown: 0.38 acres, 454 Bugbee Drive, Lyda E. Shockley and Lyda A. Shambo, Sackets Harbor, sold to Todd C. Lawson and Megan M. Fortunato, Watertown $262,000
Town of Adams: 0.56 acres, 10436 U.S. Route 11, Jeffrey F. LaFlamme and Karen R. LaFlamme, Adams, sold to Philip A. Gage and Jillian E. Beattie, Fort Drum $285,000
Town of Pamelia: 1.69 acres, 26204 Allen Drive, Roger L. Perose IV and Erica M. Perose, Watertown, sold to Michael G. Cook and Tabitha D. Cook, Watertown $309,000
Village of Black River: 0.31 acres, 115 Pine Drive, LaQuicha S. Scrivens and Jesse Scrivens II, Cypress, Texas, sold to Gregory R. Eldridge and April B. Eldridge, Black River $170,000
Town of LeRay: 3.1 acres, 24878 Porter Road, Brian R. O’Connor, Watertown, sold to Donald R. Seguin IV, Lisbon $140,000
Town of Hounsfield: 4.22 acres, 14668 Military Road, Andrew Brennan, Baltimore, Md., sold to Robert F. McMullen and Nicola C. McMullen, Ravena $238,500
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.1 acre, 212 Edmund St., Michael Zequeira, Sackets Harbor, sold to Kim E. Sweeney, Watertown $202,000
Village of Adams: 0.17 acres, 28 Liberty St., Jack Waterstone, Oak Park, Mich., as administrator of the Daniel S. Waterstone estate, sold to Alexander J. Hall, Watertown $49,000
Village of West Carthage: 0.33 acres, High Street, Robert D. Burns, Carthage, sold to Tobin Bura, Tupper Lake $36,000
Town of Antwerp: 4.06 acres, County Route 194, Ernest Hicks and Gail Hicks, Antwerp, sold to Timothy Hicks and Kristy Hicks, Antwerp $129,250
City of Watertown: 0.21 acres, 211 S. Rutland St., Greg C. Grimshaw and Karen F. Grimshaw, Watertown, sold to Mark Marzano, Watertown $20,000
Town of Adams: 0.56 acres,18105 State Route 177, Charles J. Porter, Madison, Ala. and Peggy A. Bush, Blanchard, Idaho, sold to Tina Ann Rice and Edward Lee Rice, Adams $159,650
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 2:
Village of Brownville: 0.16 acres, 109 W. Main St., Mark G. Gebo, Watertown, as referee for Howard G. Messimore and Stacy M. Messimore, sold to Joseph Murtha II, Brownville $57,155
City of Watertown: 0.08 acre, 650 Emerson St., David A. Heinisch and Lucinda L. Heinisch, West Islip, sold to Nathaniel Okyere-Bour, Watertown $72,000
Town of Rutland: 0.76 acres, 30312 Burnup Road, Daniel R. West, Black River, sold to Zachary A. LaPerle, Black River $271,000
Town of Wilna: 1.15 acres, State Route 3, Kevin O’Connor, Carthage, sold to Jessica L. Eddy and Shawn S. Eddy, Carthage $0
Town of Cape Vincent: 22.55 acres,1585 Wilson Point Road, Timothy S. Knapp and Jessica L. Shimp, Cape Vincent, sold to Taylor R. Knapp and Cassidy L. Davis, Clayton $216,000
City of Watertown: 0.25 acres, 881 Leray St., A. Brown Properties LLC, Watertown, sold to Robert P. Christner, Fort Drum $154,000
City of Watertown: 0.18 acres, 156 Ward St., John M. Liddle and Sabra JM Young, Watertown, sold to Matthew C. Ward, Campbell, Ky. $205,000
City of Watertown: 0.35 acres, 223 Schley Drive, Casey C. Abare, Watertown and Becky Sue Thomas, Watertown, sold to Michael Leonard Hardin and Mary Elizabeth Payne, Watertown $177,625
City of Watertown: 0.06 acre, 108 S. Hamilton St., U.S. Bank National Association, Irvine, Calif., sold to Royce Orr, Cleveland $99,900
Town of Alexandria: 0.37 acres, 43581 Butterfield Lake, Raymond Aldrich Jr., Jamesville; Todd Aldrich, Jamesville; Ingrid Aldrich, West Leyden; Robert Aldrich, Hull, Mass.; Shannon Aldrich, Naples, Fla.; Amanda Aldrich, Rome; and Tammi O’Brien, Adams Center, sold to Stanley W. Cadwell and Melissa A. Cadwell, Cazenovia $105,000
Town of Brownville: 0.71 acres, Carr Road, Jan Carr, North Port, Fla., sold to Deborah Launt, Evans Mills $0
Village of Brownville: 0.74 acres, 325 Washington St., Blake A. Atkins, Phenix City, Ala., sold to Joseph W. Rozanski and Alyssa Rozanski, Glen Park $167,475
Village of West Carthage: 0.19 acres, 1 Madison St., Nathan J. Brown and Allison M. Brown, Round Rock, Texas, sold to Edward K. Graham and Stephanie Graham, San Antonio, Texas $185,500
Town of LeRay: 18 acres, 24845 Sanford Corners Road, Shelley D. Stiles Stevens, Carthage, sold to Frank R. Gerlack and Marchelle E. Gerlack, Calcium $47,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.3 acres, 31512 Lake St., Rosalyn Moll, Cape Vincent and Richard E. Moll Jr., Rochester, sold to John Mills and Lynn Mills, Norristown, Pa. $190,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 3:
Town of Orleans: 2.22 acres, Middle Road, Richard A. Bartlett and Maureen L. Bartlett, LaFargeville, sold to Richard J. Cullen and Melissa A. Reynolds, Alexandria Bay $9,000
Town of Brownville: 0.3 acres, 20667 Road 1249, Janice A. Michalak, Syracuse, sold to Guy Neri and Cynthia Neri, Webster $260,000
Town of Lyme: 0.93 acres, 4484/4488 Fire Road 25, James D. Castle and Linda T. Castle, North Syracuse, sold to Lawrence Barton Reynolds and Nikki Erickson Reynolds, Rome $255,500
Town of Pamelia: 1.06 acres, 23361 State Route 37, Thomas J. Logan and Tanya C. Logan, Paisley, Fla., sold to Walker Paul Owens, Watertown $155,200
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.18 acres, Otter St., Bernard L. Coffey and Valerie E. Coffey, Alexandria Bay, sold to 24 Otter Street LLC, Pittsford $512,500
City of Watertown: 0.09 acre, 221 E. Main St., William A. Becker, Watertown, sold to Kimberly Nolan, Watertown $143,100
Town of Henderson: Two parcels: 1) 1.57 acres, 9010 State Route 178, 2) 4.07 acres, State Route 178, Irene V. Hays, Henderson and Cynthia Moore, Henderson, sold to Andrew E. Moore and Elizabeth McConnell, Henderson $5,826
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 236 Colorado Ave., Tasha Richards and David Richards, Watertown, and Awanda I. Mills, Watertown, sold to Jarus R. Dahlberg and Catheryen K. Dahlberg, Adams Center $158,000
Town of Carthage: 0.18 acres, 684 West End Ave., U.S. Bank National Association, Mount Laurel, N.J., sold to Optam Home Solutions of Watertown LLC, Clayton $52,000
City of Watertown: 0.08 acre, 300 N. Hamilton St., Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Coppell, Texas, sold to Nii N. Nortey and Naa Nortey, Albany $27,700
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 4:
Town of Ellisburg: 18.7 acres, 3989 U.S. Route 11, Theodore E. Plantz, Mannsville, sold to Logan LaFlamme, Mannsville $210,000
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 130 Bishop St., Sean C. Keefe and Melissa S. Keefe, Fort Campbell, Ky., sold to Aaron M. Wrinkle and Laine Thomas, Fort Drum $170,000
Town of LeRay: 0.88 acres, 28520 Martin Road N., Susan J. Kraeger, Brantingham, as referee for Scott Gordon Chadwick, sold to Joshua J. Hollenbeck and Alicia Marie Hollenbeck, Evans Mills $20,600
Town of Watertown: 13.8 acres, 17158/17180 U.S. Route 11, Drainman Jet-O-Rooter Inc., Syracuse, sold to St. Croix Leasing LLC, Syracuse $32,819
Town of Watertown: 0.8 acres, 17086/17096 U.S. Route 11, Drainman Jet-O-Rooter Inc., Syracuse, sold to St. Croix Leasing LLC, Syracuse $163,686
Town of Lorraine: 6.81 acres, 17439 County Route 189, Melinda A. Milne, Lorraine, sold to Mark Kimmis and Tina Kimmis, Chaumont $174,000
Town of Lyme: Two parcels: 1) 0.48 acres, 10491 Duck Harbor Road, 2) 0.18 acres, 10492 Duck Harbor Road, Bradford E. Stemler and Jacqueline Stemler, Chaumont, sold to Michael Whitbeck and Amy Whitbeck, Binghamton $230,000
Village of Carthage: 0.05 acre, 17 Norris Ave., Glen Taylor, Carthage, sold to Andres Iniguez-Solorzano and Veronica Y. Iniguez, Evans Mills $114,000
Town of Adams: 0.9 acres, 14050 County Route 66, Jillian Elizabeth Beattie, Adams Center, sold to Kyle Young and Kayla Young, Adams $169,500
Town of Lorraine: 1.58 acres, 21248 Jerusalem Road, John E. Hampey and Jessica M. Hampey, Mariposa, Calif., sold to Gary J. Cooper and Kristen C. Cooper, Rodman $247,950
Village of Dexter: 1.03 acres, 43 Grant St., Converse Construction Don Inc., Watertown, sold to Jimmy L. Williams, Dexter $318,000
Village of Adams: 0.56 acres, 8 Wright St., Georgia M. Erwin, Adams, sold to Adam Yates and Marisa Yates, St. Roberts, Mo. $238,000
Town of Lyme: 1.07 acres, South Shore Road, James E. Nichter and Kathleen D. Nichter, Watertown, sold to Christopher David Skipper and Gina Marie Skipper, Constableville $64,000
City of Watertown: 0.08 acre, 1548 Columbia St., The Nilhad Group LLC, Huntington Beach, Calif., sold to McLellan D. Pratt and Tayler A. Jones, Watertown $94,760
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 312 Park Drive W., Matthew Lee Corbett and Maureen M. Corbett, Watertown, sold to Lawton H. McGahey and Brittany L. McGahey, Fort Stewart, Ga. $224,000
Town of Philadelphia: 5.01 acres, 31795 U.S. Route 11, Brett R. Bazaar and Claudia Bazaar, New City, sold to Eric J. Pope and Lori L. Pope, St. Augustine, Fla. $319,000
Town of Henderson: 4.61 acres, State Route 3, Rhea M. McCone, Brooklyn, as executor of the Rhea M. Mahar estate, sold to Joseph A. Fedorko and Marie-Claude Delorme Fedorko, Adams $11,525
Town of Hounsfield: 1 acre, 20054 Morin Lane S., Ryan J. Joyce, Sackets Harbor, sold to Brittany M. Garnsey, Sackets Harbor $175,000
Town of Adams: 5.8 acres, 19668 Minkler Road, Cory J. Aten and Krysta S. Aten-Schell, Adams Center, sold to Eugene Quillia and Jennifer Quillia, Fort Drum $385,000
City of Watertown: 0.18 acres, 409 Broadway Ave. E., Jason N. Day, Watertown, sold to Phillip Lawrence Johnson, Newbury, Mass. $190,000
Village and Town of Philadelphia: Two parcels totaling 0.38 acres, 6 Belile Road, Marion E. Reed, Carthage, sold to Pearce M. Bloom, Fort Drum $145,000
Village of Chaumont: 0.22 acres, 11917 County Route 125, Christopher J. Hardy and Christine M. Hardy, Dexter, sold to Urban Wayne Porter and Jennifer Porter, Frostburg, Md. $210,000
City of Watertown: 0.34 acres, 145 Winslow St., Donald Osborn, Watertown, sold to Kevin Hunter and Jennifer Hunter, Carlisle, Pa. $95,000
City of Watertown: 0.31 acres, 116 Woodruff St., Pominville Properties LLC, Glenfield, sold to Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown $125,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 8, 2021:
Town of Madrid: 0.18 acres, beginning on road leading from Chipman to Waddington from northeast corner of farm owned by Edson B. Nickerson, Tiernan Land Holding LLC, Waddington, sold to Lisa Barkley, Waddington $40,000
Town of Lisbon: 1 acre, beginning on Nelson Road to intersection with Taggart Road, Tammac Holdings Corporation, Wilkes-Barre, Pa., sold to Jennifer J. Parker, Lisbon $22,500
Town of Brasher: 4.27 acres, beginning on Cotter Road Extension in east line of lot 262, Rick W. Seguin, Brasher Falls, sold to Justin Rowe, Massena $113,500
Town of Canton: Parcel, beginning in southerly line of Main Street from northwesterly corner of premises conveyed to Percy Dawley, Bernard F. Proulx, Canton, sold to Leegill Ventures LLC, LaFargeville $225,000
Town of Brasher: 5.9 acres, beginning on County Route 53 at southwest boundary of lands now or formerly of Paul D. Grow, Daniel R. Klock and Michelle L. Klock, Brasher Falls, sold to John Gennett III, Canton $275,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 9, 2021:
Town of Louisville: Parcel, beginning on Route 56 from junction with Route 37, Kimberly S. Baxter, Winthrop, sold to Corey Rush, Massena $25,000
Village of Norwood: 0.886 acres, beginning in intersection of westerly bounds of Route 56 with northerly bounds of proposed subdivision road, Brent Kuenzler and Julie A. Juenzler, Massena, sold to Mary Jean Kuenzler, Norwood $65,000
Town of Lawrence: 25 acres, beginning on Branch Road opposite northern boundary line of former Kenneth and Yolanda Miller lot, Rick T. King and Julie G. King, Tupper Lake, sold to JPL Farms Inc., Nicholville $15,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 10, 2021:
Town of Clifton: 5.91 acres, beginning in westerly boundary of Columbian Road at southeasterly corner of parcel now or formerly of Paul M. Gehrig and Amy L. Gehrig, Elizabeth H. Purcell, Long Beach, Calif.; and Carolyn Hudson, Empire, Mich., co-trustees of KAH Revocable Living Trust, sold to Paul M. Gehrig and Amy L. Gehrig, Champlain $75,000
Town of Brasher: 2.07 acres, in northerly half of farm lot 33, township 17, Great Tract 2, Macomb’s Purchase, beginning on Hopson Road at northwest corner of land of Ling, Albert P. Arno, Norfolk, sold to Albert J. Arno II, Brasher Falls $25,000
Town of Edwards: 3.2 acres, beginning on River Road, east, Debra G. Rouse, executrix of last will and testament of Frank A. Gagnon, Edwards, sold to Jeffery D. Shippee and Lorri A. Shippee, Edwards $125,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, easterly quarter of lot 7 in block 39, Ashley L. Elliott, Ogdensburg, sold to Katlyn M. Hunt, Ogdensburg $100,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning in westerly line of Pierrepont Avenue from northeasterly corner of Chambers lot, Jay Schechter, Hannawa Falls, sold to Potsdam Eye Care LLC, Plattsburgh $300,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 29 Pine Street, Daniel Smith, Potsdam, sold to Jessie Adaiah Larose and Matthew Robert Sweeney, Potsdam $138,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel 1: 5.71 acres, beginning in northerly bounds of highway leading from Helena to Hogansburg, southeast corner of lot conveyed to Daniel W. Casselman; Parcel 2: beginning in northerly bounds of highway leading from Helena to Hogansburg at southeast corner of lot conveyed to Joseph R. and Mary C. Romeo; and Parcel 3: beginning on southerly bank of St. Regis River from northwest corner of parcel owned by parties of first part, Teddy C. Montroy and Lori A. Montroy, Bombay, sold to Andrew J. Cook and Stephanie I. Cook, Akwesasne $211,000
Town of Fine: 50 acres, beginning on highway running from Fine Cheese Factory over Foman Ridge to Sucker Lake on line of Isaac French, George W. Knabb, MacClenny, Fla.; and John L. Shadd, Lake Butler, Fla., sold to Stephen D. Becker and Janis B. Becker, Macedon $62,500
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.794 acres, 5901 Route 37, Anthony S. Tremblay and Brianna A. Tremblay, Ogdensburg, sold to Ashley Elliott, Ogdensburg $127,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 11, 2021:
Village of Waddington: 0.4976 acres, beginning in southeasterly bounds of Nell Manor Drive street right of way, Lloyd G. Grandy II, Ogdensburg, executor of last will and testament of Dr. Fred H. A. Koeniger, sold to Ronald E. Hance and Debra L. Hance, Star Lake $147,500
Town of Fowler: 1.42 acres, northeasterly of Glasby Road in lot 55 of Great Tract 3 of Macomb’s Purchase, Harry Harmer, Gouverneur, sold to Joseph Blair and Tonya Matice, Gouverneur $139,000
Town of Louisville: 10.4 acres, beginning on Wallace Road, northeasterly of intersection with County Route 56, Richard F. Reynolds, Norfolk, sold to Drew E. McNeil, Norfolk $175,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 525 New York Avenue, James E. Reagen and Donna L. Reagen, Ogdensburg, sold to Kara S. Vinch, Ogdensburg $72,000
Town of Pitcairn: 18 acres, beginning on county road leading from Pitcairn to Balmat at southwesterly corner of lot conveyed to grantees, Mark E. Neuroth, by attorney-in-fact David Neuroth, Fairbanks, Ark., sold to Jeffrey E. Aucter and Ashley L. Aucter, Harrisville $18,000
Village of Potsdam: 0.68 acres, beginning in northerly bounds of Elm Street from southeast corner of Zirn, Michael R. Sitton and Mark Martin, Barre, Vt., sold to Lynne H. Matott, trustee of LHM Irrevocable Trust, Gouverneur $153,000
Town of Fowler: 2.38 acres, beginning on Hull Road from northeast corner of lands of Harry J. and Margaret A. Bowhall, Rodger S. Fuller Jr. and Polly T. Fuller, Gouverneur, sold to Matthew Miller and Mikaela Carr, Gouverneur $125,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, beginning on Pearl Street, westerly from northwest corner of Charles Matteson’s lot, Tyler C. Thomas and Taylor A. Thomas, Canton, sold to Alicia E. Lasala, Canton $151,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, village lot 73, beginning in westerly bounds of Harrowgate Street at southeast corner of village lot 72, Arthur Perrea, Burke, sold to Donna Hartman, Schroon Lake $52,500
Town of Stockholm: 23.17 acres, beginning in northeasterly corner of subdivision lot 3 of mile square lot 20, Louis Nigro, Levittown, sold to DLC Grabow LLC, Grand Junction, Colo. $8,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 12, 2021:
Town of Louisville: 32.4 acres, beginning on County Route 36, southwesterly from intersection with County Route 39, David Hurlbut and Jo Anne Hurlbut, Chase Mills, sold to Joseph Hazelton and Cheryl Hazelton, Chase Mills $35,000
Village of Richville: 6.03 acres, beginning at northeast corner of lands of Carl and Helen Rivers, running on northerly line, Carl Rivers Jr., executor of estate of Helen G. Rivers, Calcium, sold to Greg Nelson and April Nelson, Theresa $41,000
Town of Brasher: 8.24 acres, beginning on intersection of Murray Road with new roadway traveling northeasterly from Murray Road and westerly of Deer River, Seaway Timber Harvesting Inc., Massena, sold to Justin Millus and Alison Millus, Norfolk $20,000
Town of Stockholm: 7.57 acres, beginning at northwesterly bounds of Route 11 from line between Sherman and Patraw, Jesse A. Sherman and Kimberley A. Sherman, Casselberry, Fla., sold to John Sweeney and Pamela Sweeney, Orange City, Fla. $110,000
Village of Gouverneur: Parcel, beginning in southerly margin of Rowley Street at the corner of lots 23 and 24 of William Randall’s Josiah Waid farm lots, Trina Latta-Warner, Fayetteville, sold to Reuben Norstrom, Brasher Falls $140,000
Town of Clifton: 0.143 acres, beginning east of Wilsey Avenue, Alison Demmon, Harrisville, sold to Kim L. Carpenter, Saranac Lake $55,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, off County Route 6, Thomas R. Mousaw, Colorado Springs, Colo., sold to Michael R. Lawrence and Margo J. Lawrence, North Bangor $1,000
Town of Gouverneur: 101.91 acres, beginning on main road at line between Kearney Tract and Low Tract; 67.48 acres, beginning on road leading from Somerville to Gouverneur at line of Low Tract at northeasterly corner of what was formerly called the Bartlett Farm; and 14.96 acres, beginning at easterly line of E. Cole’s Cedar Lot at southwesterly corner of cedar lot sold by price to J.H. Newell, William Ashley H. Garvin, Prospect, Conn., sold to Jesse A. Hollis, Gouverneur $91,000
Town of Fowler: 0.762 acres, beginning at intersection of northeasterly boundary of Main Street with division line between property of Mary Lou Wranesh Cook, Peter M. Wranesh and James P. Wranesh on the southeast, Mary Lou Wranesh Cook, New Hartford; Peter M. Wranesh, Pennellville; and James P. Wranesh, Gouverneur, sold to Mark W. Bigarel and Melissa V. Bigarel, Denver, Colo. $125,000
Town of Ogdensburg: 0.347 acres, beginning in south bounds of Hayward Street at intersection with west line of lands of Carl R. and Barbara Tucci, Andrew Johnson St. and Jan Johnson, Ogdensburg, sold to Susan Martin and Terrence J. Riley, Ogdensburg $195,000
Town of Fine: 25.44 acres, beginning on south line of township 9 at southwest corner of section 14, Jesse Silsby, Fine, sold to Timothy R. Arthur, Cassadaga $30,000
Town of Russell: 0.3 acres, 17 Lake George Road, Madelayne Krill, Hoosick Falls, sold to Seamon C. Finley, Russell $15,000
Town of Madrid: Parcel, beginning at northeasterly corner of lot deeded to John I. Wells with street northwesterly to land formerly owned by C. Powell, Larry A. Losey, Norwood, sold to Allan Robinson and Alexa Robinson, Madrid $93,500
Town of Colton: Parcel, beginning along easterly line of Route 56 at intersection with division line between lands of Cynthia and Irving LaFountain on the south and lands of Kenneth and Katrine Planty on the north, Padline LLC, Charlotte, N.C., sold to Broadstone DG Northeast LLC, Rochester $1,605,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 15, 2021:
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 19 in block 46 on “Homecroft Tract Property Map,” Patrick Bedard, Orleans, Ontario, sold to Cody Haley, Massena $59,000
Town of Edwards: 90.28 acres, beginning on Harmon Road (Payne Road) at intersection with easterly bounds of Route 58, Robert W. Hathaway and Patsy A. Hathaway, Edwards, sold to Jesse E. Silsby, Fine $18,000
Village of Potsdam: 0.47 acres, beginning north from south bounds of pasture lot and west from west bounds of Market Street, Jamie N. Steinrotter, Potsdam, sold to Lawrence W. Labarge and Jamie N. Labarge, Norfolk $47,500
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, beginning in the easterly margin of eighth street, southerly from Sedwick Street, Paul Santimaw, Syracuse; and Maureen Santimaw, Syracuse, sold to Christine Grubee, Norfolk; and Kelzo Shrewsberry, Norfolk $27,000
Village of Norwood: 0.44 acres, beginning in southeast boundary of Depot Street at most northeast boundary of lands now or formerly of Willian Rollin Beattie, Nicolaus Dumas, Central Point, Ore., sold to George W. Morris, Potsdam $71,500
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning on road formerly known as Stockholm Road at intersection east bounds of land now or formerly owned by George Putnam, Tyler J. Gansen and Kathleen M. Gansen, Minneapolis, Minn., sold to Paul Hornak, Theresa $128,000
Town of Hopkinton: Parcel, beginning in northerly bound of lands of part of the first part, easterly from Parishville-Joe Indian Road, Seaway Timber Harvesting Inc., Massena, sold to Nicholas Montroy, Heuvelton $100,000
Town of Lisbon: 1.1 acres, 267 A, B and C Taggart Road, Kristopher Weston, Ogdensburg, sold to Brian M. Dustin and Melinda Ann Dustin, Heuvelton $10,000
Town of Macomb: 1.15 acres, beginning on Parker Cross Road at northwesterly corner of Everard French property, Georgina Rybitski, Hammond, individually and as sole heir-at-law of George A. Rybitski, sold to Black Lake Association Inc., Hammond $8,000
