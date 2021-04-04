The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office March 19:
Town of Antwerp: 3.79 acres, County Route 194, Ernest Hicks and Gail Hicks, Antwerp, sold to Raechel L. Eassa, Watertown $9,000
Village of Cape Vincent: Two parcels: 1) 0.19 acres, 113 W. Broadway, 2) 0.08 acre, Market Street, Erin E. Adkins and Robert W. Adkins, Cape Vincent, sold to Christopher Nagle and Gaile Nagle, Allentown, Pa. $127,000
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 221 Flower Ave. E., Catherine A. Conway, Watertown, sold to Kevin Gerard Hunter, Carlisle, Pa. $144,100
Town of Orleans: 0.3 acres, 45083 Winding Ave., Robert Pyke, Wellesley Island and Karen Howard, Sanibel Island, Fla., as trustees of the Vivian R. Pyke Revocable Trust, sold to Marianne Pyke-Kalousdian, Freeville $72,551
Town of Rutland: 0.62 acres, 30875 Pinewood Drive, Janice J. Raso-White, Watertown, sold to Joseph A. Fargo and Amanda Fargo, Black River $174,000
Town of Worth: 84.67 acres, 3323 County Route 95, Allie Butler and Rosa Butler, New Hartford, Conn., sold to Brian Thomas Oles, Ithaca $189,900
City of Watertown: 0.19 acres, 149 N. Orchard St., Jacqueline O’Neill, Watertown, as executor of the Judith Morgia estate, sold to Arthur John McCall, Lowville $42,750
Town of Clayton: 1.37 acres, 29952 State Route 12, Stacey Garrett, Cape Vincent, sold to Theodore D. Jaquay, LaFargeville $153,000
City of Watertown: 0.25 acres, 302 Knowlton Ave., Sara L. Gerken, Watertown, sold to Daniel Rice Young and Alison Young, Valparaiso, Fla. $167,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.24 acres, 311 General Smith Drive, Dotts Cottage Rental LLC, Sackets Harbor, sold to Michael Cuccinello, Old Bridge, N.J. $0
Town of Rutland: 0.38 acres, 29794 State Route 3, Jeffrey S. Young, Black River, sold to Aaron Smith and Raeanne Smith, Carthage $1
Town of Hounsfield: 4.23 acres, 14135 Military Road, Stanley G. Kimmett Jr., Lenoir City, Tenn., and Margaret E. Schatz, Evanston, Ill., as trustees of the Sarah S. Burnham Trust Agreement, sold to Arsen Leonovets and Larysa Leonovets, Watertown $86,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office March 22:
Town of Hounsfield: 1.04 acres, 20852 Muskellunge Bay Road, Linda G. Anderson, Sackets Harbor, sold to Craig Paul Doran and Lauren Bailey Fitch, Sackets Harbor $308,000
Town of Wilna: 0.92 acres, 36793 State Route 3, Brandon Magill and Jill E. Magill, Carthage, sold to Paul David Fowler Jr. and Angela Charise Fowler, Newport News, Va. $237,000
Town of Theresa: Two parcels: 1) 123.19 acres, 46507 Burns Road, 2) 133.86 acres, Butterfield Lake, John P. Evans, Redwood and Scott Mueller, Redwood, sold to Andrew Beuttenmuller and Jessica Beuttenmuller, Watertown $375,000
Town of Watertown: 0.57 acres, 15813 County Route 68, Rebecca L. Butler, Rodman, as administrator of the John F. Maguire Jr. estate, sold to Tina M. Maguire, Adams Center $96,220
Village of Adams: 0.36 acres, 16 Hungerford Ave., Stephanie L. Perry, Rodman, as executor of the Sandra Burns estate, sold to Lauren L. Harrienger and Brandon S. Ellsworth, Sackets Harbor $170,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.16 acres, 405 W. Main St., Chad J. Johnson, Watertown, sold to Mark S. Cernero II and Leanne M. Cernero, Sackets Harbor $288,000
Town of Lyme: 1.51 acres, 25179 Selter Road, David Szczupakowsi, Reedsville, Pa.; James Szczupakowski, Spencerport; and Doris Szczupakowski, Troup, Texas, sold to Michael A. Rumpp and Susan E. Rumpp, Pittsgrove, N.J. $165,000
Town of Clayton: 13.22 acres, 16872 County Route 181, Jenny Scudder and David Scudder, Clayton, sold to Mason P. Coughlin and Katy D. Zeigler, Clayton $165,000
Town of Brownville: 0.17 acres, 20603 Road 1249, David C. Capone and Linda L. Capone, Wilmington, Del., sold to Michele J. Tarzia, Watertown $140,000
Town of Lyme: 6.58 acres, County Route 179, Dean G. Hyde and Susan E. Hyde, Watertown, sold to Michael Wetmore and Alexandra Grieco, Watertown $25,000
Town of Theresa: 42 acres, 45606 Grass Lake Road, Randolph L. Adams and Debra L. Adams, Redwood, sold to Anne Koontz, Long Beach $280,000
Town of Henderson: 0.75 acre, 13408 County Route 123, Julie Ludwig-Landy, Henderson, sold to Christine Sullivan Gingerich, Henderson $193,000
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.14 acres, 50 High St., Carol A. Coombs, Alexandria Bay, sold to Heather Parrow and Jarrett Parrow, Plessis $1
Town of Clayton: 0.41 acres, 12050 Taylor Lane Ext., Caroline L. Leach, McGraw, sold to John C. Rutan, McGraw and Nancy Rutan Hornung, Sydney $152,800
Town of Lorraine: 5.01 acres, Lot 22, Berry Drive, Lee D. Berry and Sue E. Berry, Adams, sold to Nicholas Milligan, Pennellville and Darren Barbetta, Syracuse $19,900
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office March 23:
Town of Alexandria: 1.79 acres, 26371 County Route 3, Michael W. Knipe, Tacoma, Wash., sold to Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, Anaheim, Calif. $189,507
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.83 acres, Market Street, George E. Cookson and Donna J. Cookson, Cape Vincent, sold to Kent Galow and Helen Galow, Cooperstown $17,500
Town of LeRay: 0.47 acres, 26757 State Route 342, Scott G. Klaas and Jennifer S. Klaas, Lone Rock, Wis., sold to Stephen B. Abercrombie and Kristen A. Abercrombie, Calcium $163,500
Town of Henderson: 0.34 acres, 13471 County Route 123, TLC Henderson Holdings LLC, Dexter, sold to Steve’s Harbor Inc., Watertown $450,000
Town of Rutland: 6.11 acres, 26832 Cramer Road, Raymond P. Cramer, Copenhagen, sold to Vernon M. Hill Jr., Adams Center $192,300
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office March 24:
Town of Adams: 1.03 acres, 13935 County Route 63, Carolyn White, Cape Vincent, sold to Madonna A. Guzzardo, Felts Mills $40,000
Village of Philadelphia: Two parcels totaling 0.59 acres, 24 Sand St., Nichole L. Ott, Philadelphia, sold to Dylan S. Sampson and Jessica M. Sampson, Philadelphia $1
Town of Ellisburg: 115.1 acres, Lee Road, Leslie D. Kirschner, Winter Park, Fla.; Martha M. Davis, Ellisburg; Polly H. Davis, Skaneateles; Melissa M. Davis, Syracuse; Edmund M. Davis Jr., Camillus; and Sarah S. Davis, Cazenovia, sold to Machold Davis Farm LLC, Syracuse $0
Town of Alexandria: Two parcels: 1) 46445 Barnes Settlement Road, 1.27 acres, 2) 8 acres, 46399 Barnes Settlement Road, Timothy P. Langan, Abilene, Texas, sold to Andrew Benjamin McMurray and Jenna Christine McMurray, Alexandria Bay $145,000
Town of Alexandria: 1.79 acres, 26371 County Route 3, Michael W. Knipe, Tacoma, Wash., sold to Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, Anaheim, Calif. $189,507
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office March 25:
Town of Ellisburg: 1.2 acres, 15900 County Route 90, Robert J. Rogers and Elaine M. Rogers, Mannsville, sold to Brent A. Marrin and Jessica Marrin, Watertown $309,000
City of Watertown: 0.21 acres, 718 Cadwell St., CCNC Dove Properties LLC, Watertown, sold to Perfect Plum Investments Inc., Castle Rock, Colo. $57,000
Town of Ellisburg: 2.15 acres, 14621 County Route 85, William H. Fulkerson and Charlotte M. Fulkerson, Adams, sold to Mindy A. Grandjean, Henderson $87,000
Village of Carthage: 0.11 acres, 563 S. Mechanic St., Jacob N. Thomas, Lowville, sold to Matthew D. Tyler, Carthage $51,940
City of Watertown: 0.28 acres, 123 Green St., Danny C. Williams, St. Pete Beach, Fla., as executor of the Richard L. Williams estate, sold to David C. Robbins, Galloway, N.J. $110,000
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.14 acres, Murray Street, Village of Cape Vincent, sold to Peter Michael Baichi, Solvay and John Francis Baichi, Solvay, as trustees of The Patricia Baichi Five Year Qualified Personal Residence Trust II $15,000
Town of Orleans: 2.04 acres, State Route 12, Anchor Development Corp., Wellesley Island, sold to Randy G. Raetz and Gordon A. Erway Jr., Victor $65,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office March 26:
City of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 0.18 acres, 804 Cooper St., 2) 0.17 acres, 808 Cooper St., Keith A. Goutremout, Chaumont, sold to Keith R. Goutremout and Caleb S. Brown, Glenfield $60,000
Town of Rodman: 2.45 acres, 23303 Wyman Road, Craig A. Mothersell, Watertown and Christine A. Mothersell, Adams, sold to Andrew T. Shaw and Katie C. Shaw, Watertown $221,450
City of Watertown: 0.2 acres, 132 E. Division St., Christopher G. DiStefano and Leslie M. DiStefano, Watertown, sold to John J. Shannon and Paula M. Shannon, Greeneville, Tenn. $105,000
Village of Clayton: 0.14 acres, 531 Theresa St., Jeffrey L. Senecal and Charity J. Senecal, Delanson, sold to Shannon Griffith and Samuel L. Charbonneau, Saratoga Springs $199,900
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.53 acres, 2393 Rock Bed Road, David W. Mathewson, Naples, Fla., as trustee of the David W. Mathewson Revocable Trust, sold to Robert S. Kasper and Shelley A. Kasper, Spencerport $50,000
Town of Brownville: 12.1 acres, 26324 Smith Road, Joshua J. Patchen, Dexter, and Danny A. Patchen and Tina Patchen, Chaumont, sold to Alexander Roman and Eneida Roman, Watertown $198,000
Town of Clayton: 0.31 acres, 32426 County Route 179, Frederick T. Goodwin, Watertown and Renee M. Goodwin, Dexter, sold to Genuine Homes LLC, Gouverneur $33,000
Town of Champion: 0.18 acres, 32646 Railroad St., Ross M. Cameron and Jessica L. Cameron, Lewis Center, Ohio, sold to Victor R. Velez and Lady J. Velez, Great Bend $250,000
Village of Cape Vincent: No acerage, 301 Club St., Jordan K. Voellinger, Houston, Texas, sold to Robert J. Russell and Marian L. Russell, Cape Vincent $200,350
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.11 acres, 27 Catherine Ave., Carl W. Chermak and Cynthia D. Chermak, Fayetteville, sold to Trevor C. Garlock and Erica C. Garlock, Hammond $105,000
Town of Brownville: 0.22 acres, 22929 County Route 59, Keith A. Barron and Sharon A. Barron, Dexter, sold to Tom W. Frears and Kathleen J. Frears, Brownville $299,000
Town of LeRay: Three parcels: 1) 2.9 acres, 24460 Sanford Corners Road, 2) 38.9 acres, Northwest of State Route 283, 3) 43.2 acres, South of U.S. Route 11, Doris E. Makuch, Calcium, sold to Jo-Ann Ramsdell and Terry J. Ramsdell, Black River $0
Town of Hounsfield: 1.13 acres, 15560 Foster Park Road, Kenneth M. Lowe and Susan L. Lowe, Dexter, sold to Jamie J. Fulmer and Tina M. Fulmer, Clayton $280,000
Village of Alexandria Bay: Two parcels: 1) 0.24 acres, 24 Church St., 2) 0.07 acre, 20 Church St., Chez Paris LLC, Wellesley Island, sold to GJR Family Enterprises LLC, Alexandria Bay $325,000
Town of LeRay: Three parcels on Beckwith Road: 1) 2.28 acres, Lot 2, 2) 1.14 acres, Lot 3, 3) 1.14 acres, Lot 4, Champion Enterprises of Connecticut LLC, West Hartford, Conn., sold to Titus Glick, Carthage $33,000
Town of Clayton: 4.62 acres, 16767 County Route 181, Jamie J. Fulmer and Tina Fulmer, Clayton, sold to Bryan Matthews and Megan Matthews, Clayton $364,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Jan. 29:
Town of Lyonsdale: Moose River Road, Walter F. Kinel estate, sold to Kyle R. Dailey $36,000
Town of Lyonsdale: Moose River Road, Walter F. Kinel estate, sold to Kyle R. Dailey $0
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Feb. 1:
Village of Lowville: 5483 River St., Trina A. Stahl, sold to Jason F. Rando $81,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Feb. 3:
Village of Copenhagen: 2934 Stoddard St., Eric T. Shambo, sold to Chelsea L. Hayden $118,604
Town of Greig: Sweeney Road, Bradford S. Pettit, sold to Stephen B. Bauer $10,000
Town of Greig: 7383 Fish Creek Road, Kris M. Alsup, sold to Daniel Bates $138,000
Village of Lowville: 7465 S. State St., John E. Honey, sold to Jacob S. Hoch $230,000
Village of Lowville: 7499 Railroad St., Imre Nagy estate, sold to Isaac D. Widrick $45,000
Town of Martinsburg: 4180 Flat Rock Road, Siemcor LLC, sold to Michael Moore $27,593
Town of New Bremen: Erie Canal Road, Michael B. Keefer, sold to Timothy Baker $5,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Feb. 4:
Town of Denmark: 9758 Watson Road, Gary L. Alberry, sold to Ronald R. Foster $17,500
Town of Diana: Red Pine Road, Keith Fay, sold to Bryce Ballway $40,000
Town of Greig: 5096 Pleasant Valley Road, David B. Birgenheier, sold to Aaron V. Moore $355,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Feb. 5:
Village of Lowville: 5601 Trinity Ave. Ext., Cole E. Boliver, sold to Elizabeth Kelly $175,200
Village of Lyons Falls: 4019 Edgewood Drive, David M. Szalach, sold to Andrew Gregg $102,000
Town of West Turin: 3636 Smith Road, Littleboy Family Trust, sold to Laura L. Patrick $107,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 18, 2020:
Town of Pierrepont: 28.2 acres, beginning on Route 68 at most southerly corner of parcel deeded to Robert F.R. Peters Jr., Daniel B. Seaman and Debra A. Marques-Seaman, Saratoga Springs, sold to Herman H. Vandenburgh and Adele L. Vandenburgh, Green Cove Springs, Fla. $275,000
Village of DeKalb Junction: 40.33 acres, part of farm lot 323, beginning on Gibbons Street at northeasterly corner of Martha M. Hardy lot, Georgia Brothers, DeKalb Junction, sold to Brandon P. Measheaw, Chittenango $10,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, part of lot 1, township 14 (Bloomfield), Great Tract 3 of Macomb’s Purchase, lot 7 of John Hartwell Kerr subdivision, Ronald E. Simmons, Cazenovia, sold to April C. Espinoza, Star Lake $42,000
Town of Canton: 0.84 acres, beginning on southerly right-of-way of Pyrites-Russell Road at northeast corner of parcel used as public park in the village, Allyson M. Brown, Pyrites, sold to Tara E. Facey and Cody A. Woods, Gouverneur $152,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 116 Jersey Avenue, Thomas P. Hess Jr. and Samantha L. Hess, Ogdensburg, sold to Stephen W. Smithers II, Ogdensburg $73,000
Town of Macomb: 2.292 acres, westerly of Black Lake Road, Jesu Marrero and Irene Marrero, Webster, sold to Juliann Marie Horrell, Harrisburg, Pa. $200,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, Tin Island, surrounded by Black Lake, northwesterly of Bigge Island near Morristown shore, William J. Metz, Kintnersville, Pa., sold to Scott Allen Sombers and Tammy Heskeyahu, Scranton, Pa. $72,500
Town of Clifton: 2.39 acres, beginning in westerly boundary of lands now or formerly of Cynthia E. Crane, westerly of Tooley Pond Road on northerly shore of Oswegatchie River, Benjamin D. Frary and Benjamin C. Frary, Oswego, sold to Michael Cerelli and Daniel Rancier, Clay $4,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, beginning on South Grasse River Road, westerly of easterly bounds of John Merriam farm, Zachary M. Bogosian, Massena, sold to Justin Paul Koelbl, Beth Ann Koelbl and Stephen Lee Robert Koelbl, Fairfax Station, Va. $485,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, 307 Mansion Avenue, Janice Tebo, Ogdensburg; Lori Davis, Heuvelton; Jeffery LaComb, Camillus; Karen Katzman, DeKalb Junction; Diane Spears, Ogdensburg; and Jacqueline Lacomb, Ogdesburg, sold to Jack A. Downing and Faith Lafave, Ogdensburg $75,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel 1: 4.7 acres, beginning in southeast boundary of Begdad Road at northwesterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Peter C. Marks; and Parcel 2: 6.46 acres, beginning in southwest boundary of Dayton Road at southeasterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Eric F. Thacher and Susan W. Thacher, Jeffrey T. Thacher and Andrew J. Thacher, administrators of the estate of the late Eric Thacher, Potsdam, and indivudually as heirs at law, sold to Dale C. Grigorenko and Mariah K. Grigorenko, Morrisonville $177,000
Town of Hammond: Parcel, island located in southwesterly waters of Chippeway Bay known as Island 4, adjacent to and in a northeasterly direction from Island 3, Patricia L. Kugel, Lake Hopatcong, N.J., sold to Stanley A. Dombroski, Baldwinsville $185,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 21, 2020:
Town of Norfolk: Three parcels, 5.05, 5.14 and 5.11 acres, southerly of Lacomb Road in mile square lot 73, at southwesterly corner of parcel now or formerly of the Town of Norfolk, Seaway Timber Harvesting Inc., Massena, sold to Margaret R. Thompson and Adam Saumier, Akwesasne $20,000
Town of Brasher: 5 acres, beginning in line between Towns of Lawrence and Brasher at southwest corner of lot 115, Rose Mary dow, North Lawrence, sold to Stephen Tassie Jr. and Erin E. Tassie, Massena $60,000
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning at northwest corner of lot sold to Adelaide LaLone on southerly side of Lawrence Avenue, westerly along Lawrence Avenue, Joel M. Canino, Potsdam, sold to Sabrina M. Pribek-Britton, Potsdam $92,000
Town of Morristown: 0.24 acres, north of River Road, beginning in south shore of St. Lawrence River at northwest corner of lands now or formerly of Joseph C. MacDonald, Carl J. Buchola, Kunkletown, Pa., sold to David P. Linklettera nd Laurie C. Linkletter, Miller Place $255,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.45 acres, beginning on Madrid Road (Route 56A) at intersection with southerly boundary of Spearance property, Timothy Crosbie, Westminster, Md., executor of the last will and testament of Thomas L. Crosbie, sold to Richard H. Coller and Marilyn A. Coller, Acova, Pa. $65,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 22, 2020:
Town of DeKalb: 81 acres, beginning at southwesterly corner of lot 200, Annamae A. Knapp-Peck and Cody A. Peck, Madrid, sold to Alan L. Knapp and Valerie A. Knapp, DeKalb Junction $19,500
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, 4 River Edge Circle, Karen A. Bettinger, Ogdensburg, sold to Sean O’Brien and Jill O’Brien, Ogdensburg $21,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, 60 George Street, Go America LLC, Carlsbad, Calif., sold to Kyle Ling, Massena $17,000
Town of DeKalb: Two parcels, 2960 County Route 17 and vacant lot, Cynthia E. Bryan, DeKalb, sold to Kathryn Stoliker, Ogdensburg $37,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning on Sisson Street from northwest corner of lands now owned and occupied by Joseph Yett, Krystal Rycroft, Potsdam, sold to Kathryn L. Miller, Colton $95,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, lot 5 in block 2, Kathaleen M. Brossoit, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Ronald Stiles, Rensselaer Falls $35,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.478 acres, westerly half of St. Lawrence River lot 9, beginning on northerly bounds of abandoned railroad right of way from west line of what was formerly known as westerly line of Adelbert Hayes Farm, Solange Wiest, Ogdensburg, individually and as trustee of Solange T. Wiest Revocable Trust, Ogdensburg, sold to Robert Lee Elliott and Shelly Ann Elliott, Hillsborough, N.J. $350,000
Village of Gouverneur: 6,100 square feet, beginning southeast corner of lot deeded to Emma J. Smith in north margin of Barnes Street, Gary L. Hughes, Gouverneur, sold to Denise Herheim, Gouverneur $24,000
Town of Fowler: 2.09 acres, beginning on easterly shore of Oswegatchie River at intersection of southerly boundary of lands now or formerly of Timothy R. Fairbanks, Bradley L. Card Sr., Gouverneur, sold to James W. Whitford and Crystal K. Whitford, Edwards $10,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, westerly half of lot 6 in block 11, Linda A. Clark, Merritt Island, Fla., sold to Michael D. Willis, DBA Willis Property Management, Ogdensburg $32,000
Town of Lisbon: 50 acres, beginning on island in Grasse River 55 chains from Potsdam line, Diana Lee Gallo, Canton, sold to Gerald VonGerichten and Debra A. Garnier, Centereach $200,000
Town of Gouverneur: 1.25 acres, beginning on coel Road at intersection with Scotch Settlement Road, Randy L. Youngs, Richville, sold to Daniel Davis and Alysson Davis, Gouverneur $24,000
Town of Lisbon: 5.62 acres, beginning on Hanlon Road at northeasterly corner of subdivision lot 10, lands now or formerly of Philip D. Fonda, Chera Davison and Christopher Geary, Lisbon, sold to Tyler J. Dvornski, Rensselaer Falls $120,000
Town of Canton: 0.8 acres, beginning on Olins Corner Road from intersection with southerly line of 123.84 acre parcel, Robert G. Toomey and Corinne M. Toomey, Canton, sold to Wayne L. Stokes Jr., Canton $44,000
Town of Lisbon: 1 acre, beginningon Van Rensselaer Road at southeast corner of land of William Cruikshank, Emily M. Harkins, Ogdensburg, sold to Robin L. Davis, Edwards, sold to Knollwood Farm LLC., Lisbon $28,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 15 in block 85 on map made by T.B. Tate in 1869, Gertrude M. Thompson, DeKalb Junction, sold to Cheryl Holmes and Christopher Carpinetti, Ogdensburg $30,000
Town of Hopkinton: 14.21 acres, lot 3 on “Mike Black Sylvan Falls Road Subdivision,” Michael J. Black and Kelly J. Black, Long Lake, sold to Ralph Patrick Brown and Kathryn Faso, Sodus $69,000
Town of Piercefield: Parcel, lot 23-A of Racquette Flow Subdivision, part of lots 23 and 24, township 6, Great Tract 2, Macomb’s Purchase, Donald Mauer and Margaret Mauer, Piercefield, sold to Brett M. Powell and Sarah M. Powell, Freeville $170,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 23, 2020:
Town of Pierrepont: 1.52 acres, beginning in easterly bounds of Back Hannawa Road from northerly bounds of Mill Street intersects, Brent M. Crow and Andrea D. Crow, St. Marys, Ga., sold to Jed Lechner, Coeymans $125,000
Town of Lisbon: 2 acres, beginning in southerly bounds of Cemetery Road from northwest corner of land of Mortian and Marie Backus, Ron Bush and Helen Bush, Lisbon, sold to Michael A. Rheome and Tera L. Baker, Norwood $12,500
Town of Hopkinton: 188.31 acres, beginning on road and at northwest corner of F.O. Weller mill lot, Joseph P. Gallagher, Potsdam, sold to Shawn Burns and MaKenzie Burns, Potsdam $33,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 2.74 acres, beginning on Route 37 at intersection with westerly bounds of Stone Church Road, Wayne Francis Izzo, Ogdensburg, sold to Teresa Smith, Penn Yan $142,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, being a rectangular pieceof land on easterly side of highway leading from Massena Springs to Winthrop at southerly of cluster of houses known as “Clark House,” John and Elizabeth Plourde, Massena, sold to Brian and Kristyn Plourde, Massena $32,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 22, house 110 Canal Avenue in block 31-B on Map E-8938-I, Renee Cole, Canton, adminsitrator DBN of estate of Timothy D. Alguire, sold to Frank Hillenbrand III and Christine L. Hillenbrand, Massena $12,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.94 acres, beginning in northerly bounds of Proctor Avenue at intersection with westerly bounds of Farm Lot 9, Rashmi V. Thatte and Uday C. Lele, Ogdensburg, sold to Matthew Miles Collette and Leigh Cummings Martin, Rockville, Md. $210,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, beginning on Crary Cross Road southerly of northerly line of John LeBoeuf Farm, Kyle D. Ward, Lisbon, sold to Hannah Curzio, Colorado Springs, Colo. $30,000
Town of Hermon: 19.55 acres, lot 2 on “Map of Survey Prepared for Christmas & Associates Inc. formerly Property of Leader & Kraker Parcels to be Conveyed in the Town of Hermon, County of St. Lawrence, State of New York,” Kathy R. Lutz, Drums, Pa., sold to Gerard V. Roesch, Camillus $22,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 608 Elizabeth Street, Dakota J. Marshall, Morristown, sold to Owen R. Kennedy, Ogdensburg $53,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, 84 Route 58, Linda K. Durham, Fine, sold to Toni Stull, Fine $35,000
Town of Canton: 2.055 acres, 6 Tallman Road, Joseph P. Manory and Suzanne Manory, Canton, sold to Alessandra J. parker, trustee of The Gennarelli Revocable Trust, Canton $325,000
Village of Potsdam: 0.8 acres, beginning in southerly bounds of May Road and westerly bounds of Leroy Street, Bruce J. Wells, Potsdam, sold to Kamal Humagain and Shova Pathak, Potsdam $145,000
Town of Fowler: Parcel, beginning in southerly margin of Route 58 from Gouverneur to Edwards at easterly bank of Oswegatchie River, Mary House and Robert House, Gouverneur, sold to Tommie W. Black II, Gouverneur; and Thomas R. Black, Gouverneur $20,000
Town of Massena: 0.15 acres, beginning in southerly bounds of Bayley Road from northeast corner of lot 4, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Washington, D.C., sold to Angela M. Ritchie and Stephen R. Ritchie, Ogdensburg $32,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.