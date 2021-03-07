The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 22:
Town of Orleans: 1 acres, 18338 Quinn Drive, Robert C. Manfredi Jr. and Jean E. Manfredi, Tinton Falls, N.J., sold to Kevin Moore, Cleveland $314,000
City of Watertown: 0.19 acres, 349 Flower Ave. E., Joseph A. Filley, Watertown, sold to Crystal L. Roberts and Christine E. Roberts, Watertown $193,500
Town of Brownville: 2.2 acres, White Road, BPR LLC, Watertown, sold to Reef Properties LLC, Watertown $500
Town of Orleans: 0.43 acres, 20199 County Route 181, Dennis S. Jeffers and Eva L. Jeffers, Venus, Fla., sold to Stephen B. Caldwell, Orleans $155,000
Town of Pamelia: 2.79 acres, 27541 Perch Lake Road, Ellis M. Linfernal, Calcium, sold to Vandy Thon and Alleta Thon, Fort Bragg, N.C. $165,000
City of Watertown: 0.46 acres, 450 Harris Drive, Daniel J. Gyoerkoe and Tracy J. Gyoerkoe, Watertown, sold to Jacob Andrew Mazurek and Milena Mazurek, Watertown $31,990
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 23:
Town of Pamelia: 2.31 acres, 24811 State Route 37, Shirley A. Levesque, Raeford, N.C., as administrator of the Michael L. Levesque estate, sold to Aaron M. Hibbard, Watertown $249,800
Town of Rodman: 106.25 acres, 9587/9603 County Route 97, Allen G. Barkley Jr., Adams, as administrator of the Allen G. Barkley Sr. estate, sold to Raymond H. Barkley, Henderson $93,500
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 611 Mil St., Deanna Freeman, Clay, sold to Britton Enterprises LLC, Webster $50,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 101 and 103-105 Public Square, RPED Properties LLC, Watertown, sold to Washington Street Manor LLC, Watertown $610,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 1.19 acres, 3162 Huff Road, Keith B. Caughlin, Watertown as referee for Gilbert A. Murphy, sold to USDA Rural Development, Syracuse $0
Town of Ellisburg: 0.46 acres, 7973 Littlefield Place, Philip C. Schulze, Ocean Springs, Miss., Christa L. Fathergill, Rochester and Amy J. Bingle, Lowville, as trustees of the William C. Schulze and Glenda Lee M. Schulze Trust, sold to Richard A. Peer and Nancy E. Peer, Windsor, Conn. $327,000
Town of Wilna: 2.32 acres, 35259 State Route 3, Barry Steinberg and Tracey Steinberg, Carthage, sold to Adrianne Amell, Adams, Angela Hopkins, Adams and Ashley Trimm, Watertown $0
Town of Lyme: Two parcels totaling 3.24 acres, 11291 Cheever Road, Eileen A. Hetzler, Summerville, S.C., sold to William Lipczynski, Chaumont $184,000
Village of Dexter: 0.19 acres, 316 W. Kirby St., Kristy L. Hicks, Dexter, sold to Jayda McNett, Clayton $120,000
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.12 acres, 8 Crossmon St., Corey J. Sutton and Crystal L. Sutton, Redwood, sold to Ashley M. Owens, Clayton $107,900
Town of Clayton: 1.68 acres, 11613 County Route 9, Lonny G. Cousins, Chesapeake, Va., sold to Edward F. Cornaire and Nicole D. Cornaire, Clayton $140,000
City of Watertown: 0.21 acres, 874 Mill St., Andrew T. Shaw, Watertown, sold to Noe Dominguez, Oak Grove, Ky. $126,500
Town of Champion: 1.7 acres, 21610 County Route 47, Kendall Moser and Janessa Moser, Carthage, sold to Dominic Osei Asibey and Ashante M. Simms, Fort Drum $316,300
Town of Alexandria: 3 acres, 24271 County Route 3, KeyBank National Association, Cleveland, Ohio, sold to Lee Gibson, Antwerp $30,000
Village of Evans Mills: 0.2 acres, 8711 Noble St., Jeffrey A. Cook and Lori L. Cook, Antwerp, sold to LC Rentals LLC, Antwerp $0
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 24:
Town of Brownville: 4.9 acres, Subdivision Lot 1, Middle Road, Cindy L. Eiss, Watertown, sold to Kevin Gerstenschlager and Elissa Gerstenschlager, Watertown $1
Town of Brownville: 0.43 acres, 10542 Middle Road, Frederick J. Davis, Richville, sold to Daniel J. Davis and Alysson M. Davis, Gouverneur and Catherine J. Lytle, Heuvelton $20,000
Village of West Carthage: 0.71 acres, 4 Bridge St., David A. Converse, Henderson, sold to Dale R. Miller and Elena Miller, Orlando, Fla. $250,000
Town of Clayton: 2.45 acres, 17755 County Route 3, Deborah K. Heineman, as executor of the Matthew D. Heineman estate, Clayton, sold to Philip J. Randazzo, Clayton $50,000
Village of Dexter: 0.41 acres, 414 W. Kirby St., Adam C. Beshures, Adams, sold to Eric M. McIntosh, Dexter $88,450
Village of Black River: 10.08 acres, South Main Street, McBogvey Inc., Rahway, N.J., sold to Keith R. Garrett and Kelly A. Garrett, Watertown $130,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.25 acres, 2656 Ponds Shore Drive, Richard DiBiase, Rochester, Joseph DiBiase, Gilbertsville, Pa., Deborah McGrath, Pittsford and Lynn M. Hallenbeck, Voorheesville, sold to Richard DiBiase and Lynn A. DiBiase, Rochester $41,500
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 116 S. Hamilton St., Bernard M. Treanor and Annette Treanor, Wantagh, sold to Karter Doyal, Belton, Texas $82,500
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 334 S. Massey St., William C. Dunlap and Sarah T. Dunlap, Watertown, sold to Thomas Macedo, Watertown $101,500
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 25:
Village of Clayton: 5.11 acres, 1041 County Route 3, Patrick E. Patch, Clayton, sold to Mirabito Holdings Inc., Binghamton $75,000
Town of Wilna: 0.63 acres, 43837/843 State Route 3, John A. Howard and Jammie M. Howard, Canisteo, sold to Devin Grove, Carthage $66,000
Town of Rutland: 0.4 acres, 29754 State Route 3, Jeffrey S. Young and Diana L. Young, Black River, sold to Edith Cross, Black River $1
City of Watertown: 0.11 acre, 135 Girard Ave., Joshua Michael Lawrence, Richmond Hill, Ga., sold to Kyle A. Keohane, Dexter $124,000
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 114 Michigan Ave., Kevin Edward Shaughnessy and Patricia Ann Shaughnessy, Watertown, sold to Jordan Anthony Mercer, Watertown $129,900
City of Watertown: 0.18 acres, 1616 Ohio St., Randall J. Biggs Jr., Watertown, sold to Alejandro Hinojosa, Watertown $153,700
Town of Lyme: 1.98 acres, 10751 Cheever Road, Marsha Barton and William Barton, Chaumont, sold to Kurt Fitzgerald, Kent $79,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.04 acre, 201 W. Main St., Morgia’s New Attitude LLC, Watertown, sold to 201 W Main LLC, Watertown $65,843
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 26:
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 210-212 Indiana Ave. N., Michael Kuster and Sandra Kuster, Bayshore, sold to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, Carrollton, Texas $75,219
Town of Theresa: 30.8 acres, Northeast of Creek Road, Robert W. Needham, Brewerton and Carol S. Skanes, Syracuse, as administrators of the Eugene W. Needham estate, sold to Nathaniel and Georgeanne Bissell, Syracuse $2,500
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.19 acres, 8 Bolton Ave., Ann M. Rogers, Jeffersonville, Vt., as trustee of the Amended and Restated Revocable Trust Agreement of Anne M. Rogers, sold to Stephen M. Derrigo and Marie J. Derrigo, Alexandria Bay $90,000
Town of Henderson: 0.48 acres, 5789 Nutting Street Road, Robert H. Range, Henderson, sold to John C. Dabagian, Watertown $246,250
Town of Rutland: 0.7 acres, 26370 State Route 12, Thomas E. Hartman Jr., Carson, Va., sold to Matthew Lawlin and Julya Lawlin, Watertown $137,800
Town of Theresa: 7.13 acres, 37012 State Route 37, Jecka Properties LLC, Marietta, sold to Wanda M. Minkler, Clayton $142,000
Town of Alexandria: 1.2 acres, 45292 County Route 100A, Gabel Bluestone LLC, Hobe Sound, Fla., sold to Densmore Bay LLC, Stuart, Fla. $362,000
Town and Village of Clayton: Two parcels totaling 4.8 acres, 39140 Old State Road, Rogers Construction Inc., Clayton, sold to Matthews & Peterson Real Estate LLC, Watertown $260,000
Town of Rutland: 0.5 acres, 31227 Pinewood Drive, Darrell S. Johnson, Poland, Maine, sold to Amy L. Beach and Donald E. Beach Jr., Black River $70,000
City of Watertown: Three parcels: 1) 0.28 acres, 426 State St., 2) 0.53 acres, 430 State St., 3) 0.45 acres, 440 State St., Route 57 Development LLC, Watertown, sold to Tall Timber Holdings LLC, Watertown $1,075,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Dec. 28:
Town of Harrisburg: Thesier Road, Paul A. Widrick, sold to Roger C. Widrick $10,000
Town of Montague: 6762 Sears Pond Road, David R. Cerio, sold to Thomas J. Cerio $15,000
Town of New Bremen: 8909 Turck Road, Russell A. Hoffman, sold to Brenda K. Bolam $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Dec. 29:
Town of Croghan: Effley Falls Road, Kenneth J. Zehr, sold to Randy L. Lehman $15,500
Town of Diana: 5609 Lewisburg Ext. Road, Deward Glynn Barrier, sold to Michael A. Stemper $62,500
Village of Lowville: 7803 E. State St., Thomas J. Fayle, sold to Andrew Ellis $33,000
Town of West Turin: 3513 West Road, Markham Farms Inc., sold to Cortney K. Markham $189,121
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Dec. 30:
Town of Croghan: 6974 Texas Road, John M. Krop, sold to Terry E. Pominville $127,500
Town of Croghan: 5933 Swiss Road, Roger Turck, sold to Scott Turck $10,000
Town of Diana: 14100 S. Creek Road, Lisa Hays, sold to Dave Woodward $45,000
Town of Harrisburg: 3141 Humphrey Road, Frederick L. Snyder, sold to William K. Gould $18,000
Town of Watson: 6693 Camp Road, Robert Plouffe, sold to Alan A. Rock-Blake $7,000
Town of Watson: 6697 Camp Road, Alan A. Rock-Blake, sold to Robert J. Plouffe $7,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Dec. 31:
Town of Diana: 7815 State Route 3, Blevins Ford Inc., sold to Juniper Hills Holdings LLC $60,000
Town of Lowville: 7412 East Road, Corina Houppert, sold to Joshua Scheppard $135,000
Town of Turin: 5634 Lee Gulf Trail, PKG Living Trust, sold to Froh Ort LLC $115,000
Town of Turin: 4604 East Road, David Benedict, sold to Lucas S. Weaver $69,000
Town of Watson: Cemetery Road, Melvin L. Zehr, sold to Timothy J. Brubaker $678,467
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 23, 2020:
Town of Louisville: Parcel, beginning on southwesterly corner of Francis Provost property, Michel J. Gravlin and Kelly J. Derouchie-Gravlin, Massena, sold to Patrick Smith Jr. and Jacqueline Butterfield, Norfolk $135,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 322 Kiah Street, Amanda Merrill, Ogdensburg, sold to Hannah M. Leeder, Ogdensburg $31,000
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, beginning on highway leading northerly from O & LC Railroad at Knapps Station at northeasterly corner of R.E. Eilkins lot, Maxine L. Smith, Norwood, sold to Jeremy Bump and Brittany Hartson, Parishville $62,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, beginning on northeast corner of land owned by Bernard A. and Iris W. LaShomb to northerly border of land owned by Brad’s Supermarket, James M. Phillips, Massena, sold to Greig E. Love and Ginger M. Donahue, Massena $74,000
Town of Lisbon: 1.6 acres, beginning on southerly side of County Route 30, at intersection with Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority Railroad Tracks, Virginia Murray, Lisbon, sold to Tiffany M. Vallance, Madrid $115,000
Village of Canton: 0.42 acres, beginning on east bounds of Cleveland Avenue and Judson Street, Allison Wheeler, individually and as surviving spouse of Robert Wheeler, Cambridge, sold to Christopher and Jessica Wheeler, Canton $87,000
Town of Potsdam: 170.66 acres, parts of mile square lots 30 and 40, beginning at northwest corner of mile square lot 40, Marguerite A. Hawley, Red Hook, sold to Emily S. LaBarge, Tupper Lake $150,000
Town of Lisbon: Parcel, beginning in southwest corner of lot owned by John W. Robinson to easterly bounds of lot contracted to T. Pennoyer, Phyllis M. Bass, Lisbon, sold to Heather J. Perry and Carl Phillips, Ogdensburg $150,000
Town of Massena: 7.02 acres, beginning on South Racquette River Road at easterly line of land conveyed to Angus MacDonald, David Summers, Massena, executor of estate of Florence J. Summers, sold to Todd U. Lauzon and Aneysis Nieves, Massena $93,500
Town of Fowler: Parcel, beginning from northerly corner of lands conve4yed to Larry A. Straw to southwest side of pump house, John Geurkink, Ontario, Canada, sold to Michael R. Fronczak and Nina M. Fronczak, Hilton $97,500
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, westerly side of Racket River and beginning at northwesterly corner of lot now or lately owned or occupied by Watkins-Turner Co., Ryan P. Daniels, Norwood, sold to Mathew T. Miller, Lisbon $154,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 13 of Malby Avenue Development, Julie M. Silver and Andrew W. Silver, Canton, sold to Sarah Lynch, Potsdam $50,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning in south bounds of lot 66 from southwesterly corner to northerly bounds of Sweeney Road, Donald Kenneth McLaughlin, Potsdam, sold to Patrick Michaud and Kay Michaud, Kingston $135,500
Town of Oswegatchie: 2 acres, beginning on Hutchinson Road from north line of lot 36, marking corner of land of Debyah, Viviane Roack, Ogdensburg, sold to Daniel J. Reese, Liverpoool $52,500
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 10, Allen Street of subdivision of Stearns lot on Andrews Street, North Country Savings Bank, Canton, sold to James M. Phillips, Massena $79,500
Town of Piercefield: Parcel, lot 44 of “Subdivision Map of Gull Pond Estates,” Stephen J. VanHorn, Carmel, Ind., sold to Adirondack Mt. Land LLC, Long Lake $65,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, part of lot 26 of A.O. Brodie Tract, beginning on road leading from Brasher Falls to Helena at intersection with north bounds of farm owned by Clement White, Leon D. Dishaw and Melissa A. Dishaw, Brasher Falls, sold to Arthur K. Wilson and Jill R. Wilson, Brahser Falls $80,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 24, 2020:
Town of Norfolk: 1.38 acres, beginning on Route 56 from southeast corner of Raymondville Village Lot 10, Roger Conte and Mary Conte, Norfolk, sold to Cindy Lytle, Norwood $150,000
Town of Norfolk: 1.38 acres, beginning on Route 56 from southeast corner of Raymondville Village Lot 10, Cindy Lytle, Norwood, sold to Stephen Trimm, Winthrop $150,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 35.96 acres, beginning on Moreland Road at northeast corner of lands now or formerly of Colleen M. Ferris, Colleen M. Ferguson, Lake Wales, Fla.; and Matthew D. Ferris, Canton, sold to Amy M. Poirier and Robert F. Poirier, Ogdensburg $137,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 5 in block 4 of Fordsville in Ogdensburg Village, Richard W. Hooper and Julie A. Hooper, Ogdensburg, sold to Thomas L. Camarda and Michelle L. Camarda, Hammond $112,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.7 acres, southeast of County Route 6 at northwest corner of lands now or fomerly of John G. Nadig, Charlaina Hughes, administrator of estate of Randy A. Hughes, Dover, N.H., sold to Jaiden N. Logan, Ogdensburg $41,500
Town of DeKalb: Parcel 1: 186.8 acres, 4362 County Route 17; and Parcel 2: 134.1 acres, County Route 17, Triple W. Farm Inc., Rensselaer Falls, sold to Leonhard Wiegandt Jr., Rensselaer Falls $303,000
Town of Parishville: Parcel, part of lot 5 in township 11, Great Tract 2 of Macomb’s Purchase, beginning on Joe Indian Road from intersection of east bounds of lands of State of New York, Terry L. Deans, Kendall, sold to Jeremy J. Allen, Norfolk $17,500
Town of Madrid: Parcel 1: 81.7 acres, beginning in southwesterly corner of Todd lot; Parcel 2: 6.04 acres, part of mile square 67; Parcel 3: 1.4 acres, part of mile square 67; Parcel 4: 16.78 acres, lot 5 in Thomas Bacon tract; Parcel 5: 23.8 acres, beginning on Buck Roadat intersection with southerly line of William Youngs lot; Parcel 6: 11.37 acres, beginning on highway leading from Buck Road to Seth Cogwells farm at line between mile squares 67 and 68 intersects; Parcel 7: 8.16 acres, beginning on Buck Road at intersection with Todds 80 acre lot; Parcel 8: 10 acres, beginning on highway leading from M. Cogwells to Thomas Todds at southeasterly corner of Todds 81 acre lote; Parcel 9: 5.03 acres, beginning on Buck Road at intersection of easterly line of William Youngs 80 acre lot; Parcel 10: 40.44 acres, beginning on road leading from Cogswell to Todd at southeast corner of Todd 10 acre lot; Parcel 11: 103.65 acres, beginning at westerly line of mile square 67 at intersection of northerly line of Rail Road; and Parcel 12: 44.11 acres, beginning on Brandy Brook in northely Rail Road fence, Patricia Wagner, Madrid, executrix of estate of Edward M. Wagner, sold to Shaylynn Merrick, Madrid $100,000
Town of Potsdam: 50 square rods of land, northerly side of Larnard Street, westerly from northwesterly corner of Market and Larnard Streets, Belinda Jo Martin Stone, Chase Mills; and Katelyn C. Martin, Potsdam, sold to Katelyn C. Martin and Thomas S. Lawrence, Potsdam $22,000
Town of Clifton: 0.105 acres, beginning at Monument 4 on west side of Front Street, Catherine Burns Quencer, successor trustee of Hilary J. Hooper Trust, Watertown, sold to Elizabeth Bassity, Waddington $4,000
Town of Madrid: 202.16 acres, beginning on Chase Mills Road from intersection with County Route 44, Kerry H. and Charmaine Zook, Chase Mills, sold to Lori J. Sutter and Dennis W. Moore, Waddington $185,000
Town of Stockholm: 5 acres, beginning on monumnet found in southerly boundary of Route 11 at northeast corner of Mary Butcher lot, Dustin J. Anderson, Brasher Falls, sold to Bobbie J. Frary and Thomas E. Frary, Winthrop $47,000
Town of Rossie: 5.2 acres, lot 8, Gary E. Plowman, Ashburn, Va., sold to Joshua Larose and Shannon Larose, Ogdensburg $25,000
Town of Hermon: 27.5 acres, beginning on lot occupied by William Scripture at southwest corner of John Matton Farm, Ritchie C. Brunet and Melody A. Brunet, Hermon, sold to Dustin R. Brunet, Hermon $135,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, beginning on intersection of northerly bounds of Raquette Street and westerly bounds of Prospect Street, Joshua D. Mclear and Erin E. Mclear, Massena, sold to Shena A. Patrick, Potsdam $93,000
Town of Canton: 0.83 acres, beginning on northerly line of Madrid Road thence northwesterly from Lisbon Road, Cindi J. Perkins, Canton, sold to Bailey A. Luther, Canton $70,000
Town of Madrid: 5 acres, beginning in east bounds of Route 345 in north line of land of Benware, Robert Millard Locke II, Madrid, sold to Kevin Thomann and Jennifer Thomann, Commack $98,500
Town of Parishville: Parcel, lot 9 on “Division of Lands to be Conveyed to Michael J. Black, lot 36, township 13, Great Lot 2, Macomb’s Purchase, Town of Parishville,” Thomas Smith and Donna J. Smith, Winchendon, Mass., sold to Melody Ginger, Ogden, Utah $13,500
Town of Morristown: 1 acre, beginning at southeast corner of lands now or formerly of Anthony J. Toti and Patricia J. Toti, east boundary from Black Lake Road, Steven R. Thomas, Central Square, sold to Amy S. Jameson Sawyer, Ogdensburg $5,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 25, 2020:
Town of Canton: 0.22 acres, beginning at intersection of easterly line of lot 4 with centerline of Canton-Pyrites County Highway, Erin Dennis, Winthrop; and Renee Butterfield, Canton, sold to Michelle Seibert, Canton $35,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, beginning at state marker on west bounds of Linden Street intersected by the northerly bounds of state Arterial Highway 37, Douglas L. Marlow and Stephen L. Marlow, Ogdensburg, sold to Gouverneur Collision and Car Wash Center Inc., Gouverneur $65,000
Town of Waddington: Parcel, lots 12 and 14 on East Second Street, bounded on the east by the lot of the trustees of the Catholic Church, The Fern H. Green Family Trust, by Fern H. Greene, trustee, Waddington, sold to Jody M. Fitzgerald, Waddington $70,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, beginning in northerly bounds of a private road intersection County Route 42 near southerly end of suspension bridge crossing Grasse River from Center Bridge Crossroad, Brad J. Mott, Massena, sold to Ryan W. Chatland and Monique N. Chatland, Massena $50,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, part of lot 1 on Riverside Heights, Subdivision, beginning in east bounds of lot 1 to southest corner of lot 2, Arthur F. Roi and Durena M. Roi, Norwood, sold to Milner A. Grimsled and Brenda A. Scanlon, Chase Mills $107,500
