The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 4:
Town of Brownville: 0.66 acres, 20624 County Route 59, Richard R. Kingsbury and Constance Kingsbury, Dexter, sold to Karen Marie Weber, Fairport, Julie Ann Perkins, Jamesville, and Katie Leah Frost, Alexandria Bay $0
Town of Alexandria: 0.37 acres, 46571 Tennis Island Road, Jodi Lynn Butler and Jacqueline Scheiwiller, as trustees of the Robert A. Scheiwiller Revocable Trust, Juniper, Fla., sold to David Kost, Binghamton $200,000
City of Watertown: 0.39 acres, 409 Franklin St., Brett Kevin Belfield, Hammond, sold to Pink Palace Properties LLC, Atlanta, Ga. $159,800
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 1013 Superior St., Christopher Virgil Stone and Joseph Firmin, Atlanta, Ga., sold to Pink Palace Properties LLC, Atlanta, Ga. $0
Town of Pamelia: 1.23 acres, 23629 State Route 12, Scott A. Parker and Sharon W. Parker, Watertown, sold to Matthew Hicks, Watertown $156,000
City of Watertown: 0.51 acres, 134 Keyes Ave., Stephen P. McGowan, Watertown, sold to Pink Palace Properties LLC, Atlanta, Ga. $275,000
Town of Lyme: 0.31 acres, 6059 Fire Road 39, Richard B. Williams II and Kimberly A. Williams, Mattydale, sold to Scott Baker and Kim Baker, Charleston, S.C. $210,000
City of Watertown: 0.56 acres, 261 Ten Eyck St., Shane R. Soriano and Cuiqian Soriano, Watertown, sold to Pink Palace Properties LLC, Atlanta, Ga. $258,000
Village of Carthage: 0.12 acres, 597 Farr St., Diane M. Richardson, Carthage, sold to N & G Rentals LLC, Watertown $4,319
Town of Ellisburg: 0.17 acres, 7328 Shore Drive, Linda R. Clarkson, Bridgeport, sold to Patricia O’Reilly and Matt O’Reilly, Fayetteville $68,000
City of Watertown: 0.09 acre, 520 Gotham St., Nancy L. Williamson, Brooksville, Fla., sold to Sam Mills, Philadelphia, Pa. $2,000
Town of Wilna: Two parcels totaling 23.48 acres, 23671 Alexandria Street Road, Randy W. Hoffman Jr., Carthage, sold to Bryan C. Farman, Sandy Creek $115,000
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 216 Arlington St., Abu S.M. Nurunnabi, Watertown, sold to David Heinisch, West Islip $30,000
Village of Black River: 0.32 acres, 121 Maple St., Kevin J. Johnson and Melissa J. Johnson, Black River, sold to Carrie A. Viscanti, Black River $244,000
Town of Henderson: 5.27 acres, Rays Bay Road, William D. Marks and JoJean H. Marks, as trustees of the Marks Trust, Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., sold to Lorraine A. Schmidt and Lawrence F. Schmidt, Rutledge, Ga. $170,000
Village of Clayton: Unit A, 610 Riverside Drive, 610 Riverside LLC, Clayton, sold to VFTT LLC, Lakewood Ranch, Fla. $1,306,440
Town of Alexandria: 17.85 acres, 40098 Cox Road, Mark Hunter and Jean Decker, Theresa, sold to Ethan J. Johnson and Sarah M. Johnson, LaFargeville $35,000
Town of Rodman: 4.12 acres, 14401 Whitford Road, Thomas P. Maguire, Watertown, sold to Jeffrey M. Eller, Adams $90,000
Town of Hounsfield: 3.92 acres, 20460 Derouin Drive, Kim G. Allen and Jennifer L. Allen, Sackets Harbor, sold to Matthew Scott Call, Ballston Lake $635,000
Town of Alexandria: Two parcels: 1) 0.6 acres, Summerland Island, 2) 1 acre, 48626 Summerland Island, Katherine Alison Albury, Wellington, Fla., sold to Frederick F. Shantz, Germantown, Tenn. $74,500
Village of Adams: 0.27 acres, 6 S. Park St., Robert Allen Jenkins Jr. and Christina Maria Jenkins, Adams, sold to Brandon Cook, Henderson $135,500
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 7:
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 712 Cadwell St., Betty Gould, as trustee of the Richard E. Murphy Living Trust, and Thomas LaPage, on behalf of Community Bank NA, as trustee of the Ricahrd E. Murphy Irrevocable Family Protection, Canton, sold to Anthony Pierce, Watertown $56,560
Town of Orleans: 0.61 acres, 20473/20475 State Route 411, Travis W. Hoover and Michelli L. Hoover, LaFargeville, sold to Alexander Hudgins III and Labrisha Hudgins, Dupont, Wash. $196,100
Village of Chaumont: 0.52 acres, 27901 Bay View Drive, Camille Macaluso, Watertown, Nina Venezia, King of Prussia, Pa., Karen Mikos, Chaumont, Teresa Macaluso, Watertown, and Sue Lail, Cape Vincent, sold to Lisa M. Simard, Chaumont $200,000
City of Watertown: 0.3 acres, 613 Mohawk St., Ronald C. Feik and Ann M. Feik, Watertown, sold to Trisha M. Comiskey and Shawn A. Gilkey, Bloomindale $152,500
Town of Cape Vincent: 2.46 acres, 3130 Huff Road, Jennifer L. Wiley, Cape Vincent, sold to Jeffrey S. Williams and Donna M. Williams, Harveys Lake, Pa. $20,000
Village of Philadelphia: 0.68 acres, 5 Garden Road, Catherine A. Slocum-Bell, Philadelphia, sold to Michael L. Robison and Rachel M. Robison, Philadelphia $164,300
Town of Worth: 0.39 acres, 27966 Loomis Road, Marshall L. Spies II, Dexter, sold to F. Amy McEathron, Carthage $50,000
Town of Theresa: 6.4 acres, 41875 County Route 21, Lee M. Tosti and Marcie M. Tosti, Newfield, sold to Taylor Michael Cash and Rebeccalynn Joan Cash, Calcium $180,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 8:
Village of Black River: 0.32 acres, 116 Maple St., Chris T. Dickson and Maria E. Dickson, Black River, sold to Jonathan Evan Twitchell, Copperas Cove, Texas $175,000
Town of Watertown: 2.27 acres, 17451 Sandy Creek Valley Road, OTI Properties LLC, Watertown, sold to HJ D. Dyson and Heather M. Dyson, Alpine, Calif. $290,000
Town of Pamelia: 2.77 acres, 26706 S. Nellis Road, Robert G. Lamoreaux III, Dexter, sold to Kevin G. Butcher and Karen N. Butcher, Fort Wainwright, Ark. $305,000
Town of LeRay: 4.82 acres, 27907/27911 U.S. Route 11, Jarale D. Harris, Evans Mills, sold to Uyen T. May and Glenn E. May, Sutter Creek, Calif. $173,000
City of Watertown: 0.25 acres, 113 Elm St., Chastity S. O’Dell, Hanscom AFB, Mass., sold to Clayton Narvaez, Watertown $144,001
Town of Ellisburg: Two parcels: 1) 0.7 acres, 7883 Littlefield Place, 2) 0.09 acre, North of Jefferson Park Road, Jacqueline Speakman Rimiller, individually and as executor of the Roy T. Speakman estate, Adams, sold to Gregory A. Cleghorn, Jamesville and Colin P. Cleghorn, Tully $365,000
Town of Antwerp: 5.21 acres, Lot 6, Payne Lake Subdivision, County Route 22, Land First Inc., Lacona, sold to Shawn Peters, Gilbert, Ariz. $112,800
Town of Theresa: 102.72 acres, Burns Road, Dale R. Felder, Redwood, sold to Anthony Brent Felder, Redwood $73,300
Town of Theresa: 4.2 acres, Lot 1B, Hickory Lane, Dale R. Felder and Judith Ann Felder, Redwood, sold to Demi Dinelle Felder, Redwood $366,400
Town of Theresa: 8.3 acres, Lot 1A, Hickory Lane, Dale R. Felder and Judith Ann Felder, Redwood, sold to Anthony Brent Felder, Redwood $280,000
Town of Theresa: 56.32 acres, Burns Road, Dale R. Felder, Redwood, sold to RYKY Hunting LLC, Plessis $33,400
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 9:
Town of Orleans: 0.81 acres, 35962 State Route 180, Hillary M. Paladino and Michael Paladino, Cape Vincent, sold to Justin Patrick Chirico and Megan Marie Chirico, Clayton $167,500
Town of Watertown: 0.46 acres, 21889 Holcomb Street Ext., Rebecca Buchanan, Albany, sold to Michael E. Piehl and Carla M. Piehl, Adams $210,000
Village of Adams: 10.6 acres, Liberty Street, Paul S. Pretory, Greensboro, N.C., sold to Thomas Ventiquattro and Patricia Ventiquattro, Ellisburg $31,000
City of Watertown: 0.33 acres, 321 Keyes Ave., Steven H. Husted, Watertown, sold to Jennifer Reeves and Thomas Reeves, Watertown $245,500
Town of Lorraine: 15.7 acres, 21929 Waterville Road, Irene Erickson, Lorraine, sold to Kevin Saladin and Shannon Hutchinson, Lorraine $0
Town of Champion: Two parcels: 1) 4.61 acres, 36381 State Route 26, 2) 6.07 acres, 36710 State Route 26, RML Properties LLC, Carthage, sold to Caskinette Realty LLC, Watertown $400,000
City of Watertown: 0.2 acres, 295 Barben Ave., Zaheer Bakshi and Fozia Bakshi, Watertown, sold to Fred Gill, Watertown $165,000
Town of Watertown: 0.92 acres, 24694 Crane Lane, William N. Gillogly, Monterey, Calif., sold to Jamie Joseph Dupuis and Rachel Nicole Dupuis, Watertown $235,000
Town of Lyme: 0.52 acres, Lot numbers 5A, 6A and 7A, Bourcy Shores, Jewel Properties LLC, Kirkville, sold to Patrick Bourcy, Penfield $6,000
Village of Cape Vincent: Unit 5, 305 Club St., Frank Florio, Cape Vincent, sold to George Harry Petrovs and Diana Petrovs, Cape Vincent $220,500
Town of Lyme: 5.4 acres, 27649 Three Mile Point Road, Kathleen Walck, Forestport, sold to Phillip D. Slocum and Laurie J. Slocum, Fulton $390,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, Francis St., Orales A. Stroud and Jesica S. Stroud, Leonardtown, Md., sold to Cameron H. Allen and Alisha M. Allen, Watertown $142,000
Town of Watertown: 2.27 acres, 16878 County Route 155, Peter J. Crouch and Cheri A. Crouch, Watertown, sold to Justin M. Bush and Morgan-Taylor E. Kiernan, Watertown $229,000
Town of Hounsfield: 10 acres, 18698/18700 Evans Road, Tissa L. Strouse and David I. Strouse, Dexter, sold to Heather S. Mauney and Brian R. O’Connor, Sackets Harbor $308,000
Village of Antwerp: 0.99 acres, 10 Main St., Marian L. Pickert, Antwerp, sold to Bryan C. Shippee, Antwerp $60,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 10:
Town of LeRay: 2.6 acres, 27605 County Route 32, Justin F. Davis, Theresa, sold to Brandon F. Staub and Christina L. Beauregard, LeRay $290,000
Town of Pamelia: 5.1 acres, 21766 Spruce Crescent, Peter M. Messina and Sharon L. Messina, Watertown, as trustees of the Messina Family Trust, sold to Riccardo Joseph Givens, Fort Drum $350,000
Town of Hounsfield: 16.1 acres, South of Foster Park Road, Robert F. VanBrocklin, as trustee of the VanBrocklin Irrevocable Family Protection Trust, Dexter, sold to David J. VanBrocklin and Lisa M. VanBrocklin, Dexter $4,000
Town of Alexandria: Two parcels: 1) 1.3 acres, 48643 Sunset Island, 2) 0.11 acres, Goose Bay Road, Frank Galante and Lisa Galante, Wallington, N.J., sold to Malcomb Webster, Potsdam $140,000
Town of Brownville: 1.19 acres, 26951 Smith Road, Dennis E. Gibson and Linda M. Gibson, Dexter, sold to Mary Zovistoski, Clayton $0
Village of Black River: 0.46 acres, 142 Leray St., Jonathan Easley and Eleftheria L. P. Easley, Springfield, Va., sold to Aaron Smith and Elizabeth Smith, Phoenix, Ala. $274,000
Town of Lyme: 2.09 acres, County Route 57, Point Peninsula Development Corp., Syracuse, sold to Mark D. Zielke and Debra A. Zielke, Spencerport $65,000
Town of Alexandria: Two parcels totaling 2.1 acres, 48029 Wagoner Park Road, Mary M. MacSherry MacWade, Jackson, Miss., sold to Point Marguerite LLC, Jackson, Miss. $0
Town of LeRay: 0.84 acres, 22205 Riverbend Drive, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, McLean, Va., sold to Joseph Folino and Jillian Folino, Evans Mills $204,000
Town of Rutland: 2.72 acres, 29231 County Route 69, Kelvin R. Berghorn and Kim M. Berghorn, Copenhagen, sold to Shane K. Berghorn, Watertown $100,000
Town of Henderson: 0.4 acres, 14684 Snowshoe Road, John W. Girard and Dianne E. Girard, Largo, Fla., sold to Henri Ayres and Roberta Ayres, Utica $407,000
Village of Glen Park: 0.17 acre, 503 Church St., Shirley J. Oatman, Glen Park, sold to Lori J. Freeman, Dexter $0
Town of Brownville: 2.99 acres, 26076 Bonney Road, Wayne Mattingly and Connie Mattingly, Philadelphia, sold to William L. Gregorio and Joan Gregorio, Glenside, Pa. $144,000
Village of West Carthage: 0.28 acres, 51 Champion St., Ryan C. Santamour, Carthage, sold to Morgan M. O’Hearn, Brownville $155,000
Town of Champion: 1.18 acres, 34201 Jackson II Road, Govi Paul Hines and Tiffany L. Diehl, Port Wentworth, Ga., sold to Mark G. Zwirgzdas and Brooke L. Manderson, Leavenworth, Kan. $296,000
Town of Pamelia: 1.97 acres, 23465 Graham Road, Norman D. Clark and Dawn Clark, Jupiter, Fla., sold to Nelson Family Enterprises LLC, S. Sioux City, Neb. $164,500
City of Watertown: 0.18 acres, 839 Myrtle Ave., Jerome A. Colbert and Kristy Lynn Colbert, Honolulu, Hawaii, sold to Gregory W. Winkler Jr., Fort Rucker, Ala. $204,900
Town of Brownville: 0.48 acres, 16579 County Route 59, Kathy L. Hogan, Dexter, sold to Amanda Thompson, Dawn McClary and Danyelle M. Wagner, LaFargeville $89,900
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 11:
Town of Adams: 1.5 acres, 17620 County Route 76, Brian M. Cross and Stacy L. Cross, Shenandoah Junction, W.Va., sold to Jonathan H. Burns and Katelyn Burns, Adams Center $144,200
Town of Clayton: 0.83 acres, 15091 Birch Lane, Deborah T. Foisy, LaFargeville and Thomas W. Turgeon, Clayton, as executors of the Jean B. Heady estate, sold to James Wilson, Fishers Landing $279,900
Town of Clayton: Two parcels: 1) 54.4 acres, Middle Road, 2) 8.2 acres, Swiftwater Point, Patrick J. Moynihan and Lisa Moynihan, Rochester, sold to Thousand Islands Land Trust, Clayton $225,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 256 Seymour St., Dale L. LaForty, Dexter, and Lois M. LaForty, Watertown, sold to William Brown, Bronx $40,000
Town of Watertown: 5 acres, County Route 202, 20774 Coffeen Street Properties LLC, Watertown, sold to Drop Zone Storage LLC, Alexandria Bay $95,000
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 157 Flower Ave. E., John W. Palumbo, as executor of the Sarah B. Palumbo estate, sold to Edward R. Prevost and Janet M. Prevost, Watertown $0
City of Watertown: 0.22 acres, 664 Cooper St., Peter G. Grieco and Julie G. Grieco, Chaumont, sold to Joseph M. Quigg and Maxine M. Quigg, Wellesley Island $142,500
Town of Orleans: 0.88 acres, 20169 County Route 181, Daniel Woodburn, Port Orange, Fla., sold to Nicole Mae Davis, Theresa $198,500
City of Watertown: 0.41 acres, 540 Bradley St., Samantha H. Grant, Fort Huachuca, Ariz., sold to Joseph Suarez and Jennafer Fogarty, Watertown $128,000
Town of Clayton: 27.3 acres, Hart Road, Gloria A. Fisher, LaFargeville, sold to William E. Yerdon, Naples and Camden J. Yerdon, Clayton $1
Town of Orleans: 1.52 acres, Middle Road, Richard A. Bartlett and Maureen L. Bartlett, LaFargeville, sold to Dale J. LaJuett and Kathryn A. LaJuett, LaFargeville $6,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 22, 2020:
Town of Hammond: 0.6 acres, tax map 111.024-2-5, Michael J. Sorrento, Williamsville; and Timothy Jay Rowland, East Norriton, Pa., sold to Michael J. Sorrento, Williamsville $20,000
Village of Waddington: 0.145 acres, beginning in northeasterly bounds of Clinton Street from intersection with southeasterly bounds of St. Lawrence Avenue, Maria L. Stone, Waddington, sold to David A. Odendahl Jr., Madrid $78,500
Town of Pierrepont: 40,000 square feet, in lot 30, township 3, Great Tract 3, Macomb’s Purchase, Terrance Brockway and Donna Brockway, Spring Hill Fla.; and Robin L. Hurley, North Tonawanda, sold to P. Joseph Siematkowski and Catherine M. Siematkowski, Potsdam $52,000
Town of Piercefield: 41.3 acres, south of Route 3 at southeast corner of lands now or formerly of Joseph B. Monroe, Joan D. Dumas, Childwold: and Kris Dumas, Black River, sold to Garrick Monroe, Childwold $15,000
Town of Pitcairn: 15 acres, beginning in west line of lot 42, numbered 33 and 34, northeast corner of Nathan Manchester Farm, Michael P. Jackson, Harrisville, sold to Dale Best Jr., Harrisville $41,000
Town of Canton: 54.42 acres, in mile square 4 and 5, beginning at northerly line of Jermiah Days lot, Marya Lynn Durnia, Canton, individually and as executor of last will and testament of Don M. Bush, sold to Glenn Di Matteo and Ashley Di Matteo, Gouverneur $159,000
Town of Edwards: Parcel, 168 Main Street, Birgit Clark, Canton, sold to Julie Bullock, Russell $67,500
Town of Lisbon: Parcel 1: 0.15 acres, part of subdivision lot 6 of half square mile lot C; and Parcel 2: part of subdivision lot 6, Freda Billings, Waddington, sold to William M. Nelson, Ogdensburg $42,500
Town of Colton: 2.2 acres, in section 7, Township Ten, Hari Subramanian, Pleasant Hill, Calif., sold to James F. Garrett and Sheryl R. Stevens, Grand Rapids, Ohio $234,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, portion of lots 45 and 46 of Block B in the Bridges and clary Tract of Village Lots, Jennifer B. Kader, Cleveland, Ohio, sold to Michael Ashley, Massena $40,000
Town of Stockholm: 55.67 acres, southeast of McCarthy Road in mile square 34 and 44, David G. Goudreau Jr., Belfair, Wash; Guy E.R. Goudreau, Saranac Lake; and Tiphanie M. McCray, sold to Andrea Streeter and Michael Barcomb, Massena $50,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 3.1 acres, part of square lot 21 in first ten thousand acre tract in town, William A. Perrault and Kaila H. Perrault, Ogdensburg, sold to Larry Wood, Ogdensburg $120,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 116 Oak Street, City of Ogdensburg, Ogdensburg, sold to Michael Pribnow, Ogdensburg $1,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 23, 2020:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 411 John Street, William C. Vielhauer and Kathrine E. Vielhauer, Ogdensburg, sold to David D. Smith and Christine E. Smith, Ogdensburg $110,000
Village of Massena: 0.15 acres, lot 45 on “Map of the Trotting Association Plot,” Wayne H. Lincoln, Canton, sold to Jeanne M. Bush, North Lawrence $58,500
Town of Louisville: 0.44 acres, beginning in west bounds of Allen Drive from Route 37 to Allen Estates Subdivision, Cecot Family Limited Partnership, Massena, sold to Michael Cox and Jessica Cox, Massena $100,000
Town of Madrid: Parcel, beginning near westerly bounds of Chase Mills Road at northeasterly corner of parcel conveyed to William Hosmer and Dorothy Hosmer, Corey W. Elliott, Madrid; and Erin L. Elliott, Canton, sold to Corey W. Elliott, Madrid $38,500
Town of Fowler: 6.67 acres, most southerly corner of Weir 42.689 acre parcel, at intersection of northern boundary of Route 58, Michael D. Perrigo and Susan M. Perrigo, South Colton, sold to Jesse Spellicy, Gouverneur $255,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, part of lots 17 and 18 in Block J, beginning northwesterly at intersection with Pyrites-Russell Road, Jeffrey E. Coffey and Tracy L. Coffey, Pyrites, sold to Craig J. Coffey, Canton $67,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 24, 2020:
Village of Norwood: Parcel, lot 107 and part of 105 of Baldwin Lots, southerly bounds of Railroad Street in northerly bounds of village lot 105, Thomas J. Emburey and Danielle C. Emburey, Norwood, sold to Brody LeCuyer and Jadienne Averill, Potsdam $73,000
Village of Waddington: 0.3 acres, beginning at intersection of east bounds of Beach Street and north bounds of Ogden Avenue, Michael J. Martin, executor of estate of Arlene F. Martin, Waddington $129,000
Town of Fowler: 1.2 acres, beginnin on Fullerville-Rices Corners County Road, near westerly corner of parcel conveyed to St. Joseph Lead Company, Howard C. Haskins and Beverly J. Haskins, Trumansburg, sold to Merton E. Parks and Donna S. Parks, Gouverneur $73,500
Town of Canton: Parcel 1: 1 acre, beginning on Water Street; and Parcel 2: 1.17 acres, part of mile square 4 of fifth range, Lukasz Chebes and Christa D. Rambert, Canton, co-trustees of Blue Lake Irrevocable Trust, sold to Daniel P. Hayden and Susan T. Hayden, Potsdam $425,000
Town of Canton: 1.4 acres, beginning at Front Street at southeast boundary of lands now or formerly of Manuel F. Fernandez, Steven L. Hammond and Lisa A. Hammond, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Michael S. Hammond and Kira M. Hammond, Rensselaer Falls $80,000
Town of Fowler: Parcel 1: 0.1 acres, at southeast corner of pracel conveyed to Carlton G. Force; and Parcel 2: 0.28 acres, at southeast corner of parcel conveyed to Carlton G. Force, Stanley E. Orford and Joanne M. Orford, Gouverneur; Valerie A. Robb, Wetherford, Texas; Laurie J. Harter, Syrause; Diane R. Link, Rio Verde, Ariz.; and Stanley E. Orford II, Rochester, sold to Cleve M. Greenhill, Gouverneur $160,000
Town of canton: 27.8999 acres, portion of mile square 6 in seventh and eighth raners of Van Rensselaer Tract, Allison L. Rowland and Dennis Morreale II, Canton, sold to James S. Burdick and Amanda N. Oldacre, Potsdam $139,000
Town of Canton: 0.19 acres, beginning in northeasterly margin of Front Street marking southerly corner of land from Pine Street, Sally MacDonald, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Bruce Weiner and Karen Weiner, Canton $83,500
Village of Waddington: 0.44 acres, in northerly boundary of Clark Avenue at southwesterly corner of lot 15, Eileen Sellers, Potsdam; and David L. Sellers, Henrietta, sold to Tina M. Phillips, Norfolk $14,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 25, 2020:
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 20, house 64, Cornell Avenue, Block 15, Stephen A. St. Pierrre and Lynn C. St. Pierre, Massena, sold to Joanne M. Bivona, St. Cloud, Fla. $85,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, section 7 of Van Solingen Tract, beginning in northerly bounds of Mummery Road, Douglas Russell, Liverpool, sold to Jeffory Lawton and Kara Lawton, Ogdensburg $6,500
Village of Gouverneur: 0.14 acres, beginning in east bounds of Hailesboro Street marking northwest corner of lands of Richard E. and Cora A. Walton, Fern Walrath, Gouverneur, sold to Michael D. McCrory and Kristin McCrory, Deltona, Fla. $28,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 15, block 52 on “Homecroft Tract Property Map,” Nanci R. Ransom, Rooseveltown, sold to Paula Wilson, Massena $50,000
Town of Pierrepont: 1.22 acres, part of lot 9, beginning in easterly bounds of Back Hannawa Road from intersection of northerly bounds of Mill Street, Andrew J. Laflair, Potsdam, sold to Matthew Hosmer and Shelby Hosmer, Potsdam $187,500
Village of Brasher Falls: Parcel, beginning on highway leading to late HOn. C.T. Hulbert’d dewelling on northwest corner of lot 1, block 11, Frederick A. LeBlanc and Shelley A LeBlanc, Brasher Falls, sold to Hayden Beaulieu and Megan Munley, Brasher Falls $136,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, beginning at southeast corner of lot formerly deeded to N.H. Bixby to lay line between mile square lots 70 and 71, Curran Logging Inc., Massena, sold to Zachary Shantie, Winthrop $45,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, part of lots 4 and 5, block 245, west bounds of Jefferson Avenue from south bounds of Grove Street, Randy Beeson, Ogdensburg, sold to Timothy J. Staie Jr. and Tina Chase, Ogdensburg $115,000
Town of Canton: 68.17 acres, beginning on Potter Road at northwesterly corner of lands now or formerly of Randy R. Radway and Doreen L. Radway, Phoebe N. Rogerson, personally, individually and as surviving tenant by entirety with Allen C. Rogerson and as trustee of the Rogerson Family Revocable Trust, Canton, sold to Matthew M. Randi and Linda L. Randi, Canton $68,000
Town of Colton: 4.8 acres, beginning on Trimm Road at southeast corner of lands now or formerly of Joseph Louis Robar, Kyle A. Murray and Jessica J. Andrews, South Colton, sold to Jeffery E. Bonner, Colton $160,000
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, intersection of Waverly and Cottage Streets, James A. Reasoner and Beth L. Reasoner, Potsdam, sold to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam $398,000
Town of Hopkinton: 16.85 acres, beginning in westerly boundary of Elliott Road at northeasterly corner of premises conveyed to Howard, Michael J. Heumiller and Karen Heumiller, Knoxville, Tenn.; Kevin Froehlich and Nancy Froehlich, Newnan, Ga.; and Marie Dwyer, Whiting, N.J., sold to Brian E. Foote and Chelsy L. Matthie, Canton $11,500
Village of Canton: Parcel, part of mile square 4 in sixth range, beginning in south line of private road T.V. Russell Private Road, Joseph A. McCloskey, executor of estate of Edward J. Pierce, Philadelphia, Pa., sold to Christopher Beebie and Chantel Rose, Canton $40,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 4 in block 21 upper village, Harry Fenton Ashley, Ogdensburg, sold to David P. Ashley and Tandy L. Ashley, Norwood $40,000
Town of Waddington: Parcel, beginning in northerly bounds of Route 37 at intersection of westerly line of lands owned by Donald F. Lalonde and Beverly G. Lalonde, Norman T. harvey and Tammy M. Harvey, Lisbon, sold to Tiernan Land Holding LLC, Waddington $75,000
Town of Canton: 8.34 acres, portion of North Woods Road, parcel 29, beginning at northeastrly corner of parcel 35, Jan L. Hutslar, Thetford, Vt., sold to Paul R. Graham, Canton $142,500
Town of Colton: 0.35 acres, beginning on Coldbrook drive at intersection of Route 56, Ann F. Winters, Watertown; Terry O. Francis, North Lawrence; Karen J. Gurrola, North Lawrence; Elaine C. Charleson, Potsdam; Arlene E. Mashaw, Ogdensburg; Stanley J. Francis, Colton; Scott S. Francis, Canton; and Constance A. Francis, Colton, sold to Emanuel Manno and Michelle Manno, Canton $400,000
Town of Pierrepont: 17.78 acres, beginning on Sturtevant Road at intersection of Tucker Road, Margaret J. Walrich, trustee of Walrich Family Trust, Colton, sold to Kyle A. Murray and Jessica J. Andrews, South Colton $250,000
Village of Canton: Parcel, beginning on State Street from corner of Bradley lot, Lee Anne Blevins, Canton, sold to Matthew R. Higham, Canton $115,500
Town of Pierrepont: 78.41 acres, westerly of Sturtevant Road in lots 39 and 40, beginning at intersection with Tucker Road, Margaret J. Walrich, trustee of Walrich Family Trust, Colton, sold to Kyle A. Murray, Colton; and Corey R. Murray, Colton $150,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, 2560 County Route 6, Jeffrey D. Leimberger, Graham, N.C., owning one-third interest, sold to Mary Jo. McMannis, Rochester $15,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, 2560 County Route 6, Jean M. Mullen, Portsmouth, N.H., owning one-third interest, sold to Mary Jo. McMannis, Rochester $15,000
Town of Brasher: 0.39 acres, beginning on County Route 53 at intersection of dividing line between lots 76 and 77, Jessica T. Twyman and Jamie Willett, Malone, sold to Leighann M. Francis, Chiefland, Fla. $60,000
Village of Hammond: Parcel, beginning on easterly line of Route 37 (South Main Street) at intersection with lands now or forrmerly of United States Postal Service, C-Bam LLC, Charlotte, N.C., sold to Pine20 Hammond LLC, Daytona Beach, Fla. $1,384,000
Town of Pitcairn: 4.28 acres, bevinning on northerly line of Atkinson Road at intersectino of division line between lands now or formerly of Liza Atkinson on the west and now or formerly of Richard atkinson, Lance Atkinson and Sherry Hearnes on the east, Primax Properties LLC, Charlotte, N.C., sold to Pine20 Harrisville LLC, Daytona Beach, Fla. $1,466,500
Town of Stockholm: Parcel 1: 11,313 square feet, beginning on westerly line of Route 11C from intersection of lands now or formerly of Keybank National Association on the north; and Parcel 2: 2.41 acres, beginning on westerly line of Route 11C from intersection of lands now or formerly of Keybank National Association on the north, Jane Properties LLC, Charlotte, N.C., sold to Pine20 Winthrop LLC, Daytona Beach, Fla. $1,589,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.8 acres, beginning on easterly line of Route 812 at intersection of lands now or formerly of Harond and Maureen Downing, Columbus Midtown Properties II LLC, Charlotte, N.C., sold to Pine20 Heuvelton LLC, Daytona Beach, Fla. $1,462,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.