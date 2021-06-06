The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 24:
Town of Pamelia: 1.99 acres, 22368 Count Route 16, John Francis Magliocca, Watertown, sold to Timothy James Duddleston, Enterprise, Ala. $229,900
Town of Champion: 1.09 acres, 23834 Jackson Road, Ryan D. Mosher and Kindra M. Mosher, Carthage, sold to Joshua Mullin, Galway $173,000
Town of LeRay: 0.51 acres, 22635 Cullen Drive, Kolby J. Balcom, Spokane, Wash. and Emily S. Burris, Watertown, sold to Stephen Fletcher and Renee Fletcher, Fort Drum $320,000
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 135 Wyoming Ave., Jason F. Poplaski, Watertown, as referee for the Norris T. Hutton estate, sold to Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc., Houston, Texas $61,008
Town of Adams: 0.35 acres, 12634 U.S. Route 11, Andre L. Kuhner and Renata G. Kuhner, Bolling Air Force Base, Washington, D.C., sold to Racheal N. Chubb, Felts Mills $211,000
Town of Hounsfield: 0.48 acres, 21109 Storrs Road, Cedarvale Development Corp., Syracuse, sold to Rosina D. Vandewall, Watertown $594,340
Town of Cape Vincent: 1.3 acres, 2424 Humphrey Road, Herbert F. Kurtz Jr. and Allison S. Kurtz, Gretna, Va., sold to Brett W. Sarnoski and Kristin D. Sarnoski, Bloomburg, Pa. $249,900
Village of Black River: 0.46 acres, 117 Rodgers Road, Joshua D. Gordon and Kimberly J. Gordon, Manhattan, Jan., sold to Christian B. Mills, Columbus, Ga. $327,000
Town of Orleans: 12.98 acres, Shimel Road, George Goldman, Stony Brook, sold to James D. Thomas and Veronica G. Thomas, Philadelphia $20,000
Town of Rodman: 0.87 acres, 22651 Dobbins Road, David Shortsleeve, Watertown, sold to Kyle Lewis, Central Square $12,000
Town of Alexandria: No acreage, 47828 Wagoner Park Road, John Durand, Alexandria Bay; James Durand, Alexandria Bay; Jeffrey Durand, Redwood; Joseph Durand, Marcellus; Jeremy Durand, Redwood; and Jay Durand, Syracuse, sold to Michael Kahrs and Estee Kahrs, Alexandria Bay $42,000
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 510 Morrison St., Barbara Davis, Ocala, Fla., sold to Moet Properties Ltd., New York $24,500
Town of Clayton: 7.94 acres, County Route 11, John W. Pfeifer, Coldstream, British Columbia, sold to Jeffrey A. Thompson and Jody A. Thompson, LaFargeville $20,000
Village of Alexandria Bay: Two parcels totaling 4.7 acres, 46 Highland Ave., Timothy P. Furgison, as executor of the Paul R. Furgison estate, Alexandria Bay, sold to Hoseah M. Njuguna, Kansas City, Mo. $65,000
Town of Hounsfield: 0.49 acres, 19032 State Route 12F, Matthew J. DeCaprio, Dexter, sold to Colleen B. Richardson, Watertown $275,000
Town of Ellisburg: 1.24 acres, 5034 Wilder Road, Holiness Chapel Association Inc., Pierrepont Manor, sold to Katrina L. Roshia, Watertown $103,000
Town of Clayton: 19.75 acres, 31175 Miller Road, Shawn J. Pulver, Harveys Lake, Pa., sold to Jennifer M. Lawrence and Jeffrey G. Lawrence, Granville $89,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.14 acres, 104 Dodge Ave., Justin M. Hoag and Melinda V. Hoag, Sackets Harbor, sold to Tyler Behnken and Jessica Behnken, Fort Drum $238,400
Town of Pamelia: 0.5 acres, 22338 Wayside Drive, Emily A. Bartlett, Watertown, sold to Angela M. Simons and Michael D. Simons, Watertown $200,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 25:
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 146 Bowers Ave., Kevin J. Caldwell, Watertown, sold to Makayla Rashay Boling, Watertown $173,300
Town of Henderson: 3.9 acres, Lower Hovey Tract Road, Edward VanHook, Cape Coral, Fla., sold to Casey A. Hanson, Adams $35,100
Town of Orleans: 5.26 acres, Tubolino Road, Joseph Robinson, Watertown, sold to Cesar Portela, Watertown $1,400
Village of Carthage: 0.71 acres, 840 State St., Nicholas P. Heffron, Carthage, sold to Scott Feathers and Leigh Feathers, Watertown $315,000
Town of Brownville: 28.09 acres, 18961 Star School House Road, Jared L. Heath and Jennifer L. Heath, Brownville, sold to Matthew J. DeCaprio and Summer A. DeCaprio, Dexter $420,000
Village of Black River: 0.45 acres, 141 N. Main St., Wells Fargo Bank N.A., Des Moines, Iowa, sold to A. Brown Properties LLC, Watertown $75,000
Village of Black River: 0.17 acres, 112 E. Remington St., Brett Real Estate Holdings LLC, Watertown, sold to Stephanie J. DeCillis, Watertown $156,500
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 710 Washington St., Hilton Land Development LLC, Columbia, S.C., sold to John A. Tinsley, Cicero $71,000
City of Watertown: 0.18 acres, 219 Haley St., Stephen M. Commeret and Tanna J. Commeret, Baldwinsville, sold to Paula J. Carman, Watertown $165,000
City of Watertown: 0.33 acres, 319 Paddock St., Thomas Gregory Jahnke and Sarah E. Jahnke, Watertown, sold to Jarrett R. Buchanan and Alexa R. Buchanan, Drexel Hill, Pa. $330,000
City of Watertown: 0.22 acres, 250 Barben Ave., Colleen Richardson, Croghan, sold to Melinda A. Milne, Adams $150,900
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 137 Casey St., Mansfield B. Jordan Jr., Watertown, sold to William Colbert and Sarah Colbert, Watertown $83,200
Village of Black River: 0.39 acres, 107 Hadley Drive, Amanda Gravett, Fort Hood, Texas, sold to Mansfield B. Jordan Jr., Watertown $190,000
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.12 acres, 5 High St., Fay E. Elk, Copenhagen, sold to Ryan M. Fiorita, Clayton $75,000
Town of Alexandria: Two parcels totaling 0.7 acres, 43956 Hayduke Drive, Christine Gascon, Hammond and Jamie Sanna, Fairport, sold to Thomas McCoy, Webster, David McCoy, Webster and Patricia House, Webster $285,000
Village of Ellisburg: 1.5 acres, 11801 S. Main St., Gaetano A. Greco, Ellisburg, sold to Thomas M. Ventiquattro II and Patricia A. Ventiquattro, Ellisburg $193,000
Town of Hounsfield: 1.86 acres, 12588 Chestnut Ridge Road, Vicky A. DeFranco, Sackets Harbor, sold to Elizabeth A. Hall, Marathon $195,700
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 26:
Town of LeRay: 0.69 acres, 26158 Cottontail Drive, Jeffrey J. Kimple, Deer River, sold to Lane Netto, Watertown $300,000
Village of Carthage: 0.35 acres, 131 N. Washington St., Jacob W. Rufli and Hannah Rufli, Carthage, sold to Daniel R. Williamson and Amber L. Williamson, Carthage $185,000
City of Watertown: 0.25 acres, 336 Flower Ave. E., 200 Washington Street Associates LLC, Watertown, sold to NNYFlips LLC, Watertown $65,000
Town of Adams: 2.01 acres, Lot B, K Francis Kellogg Lane, Bauer Concrete & Masonry Inc., Mannsville, sold to Michelle Wilson and Lisa Lavarnway, Mannsville $22,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 27:
Town of Adams: 0.44 acres, 17978 State Route 177, Amanda J. Schramp, Adams Center, sold to Amanda E. Morgan and Samantha B. Morgan, Adams Center $155,000
Town of Watertown: 0.88 acres, 24889/24899 State Route 126, Thomas J. Shaughnessy and Mary C. Shaughnessy, Watertown, sold to Kelly Ann Davis, Watertown $0
Village of Adams: 0.48 acres, 56 N. Park St., Michael S. McCormick, Adams, sold to Krista M. Williams, Fulton $102,820
Town of Champion: 3 acres, 34000 Lamb Road, Stanley G. Sech and Cynthia Sech, Carthage and John F. Sech, Carthage, sold to Eric J. Johnson and Malynda S. Johnson, Watertown $170,000
Town of Orleans: Three parcels totaling 0.7 acres, 46113 County Route 191, Timothy J. Clement and Pamela J. Clement, Calcium, sold to Joseph A. Spooner, Orleans $265,000
Town of Rutland: 0.84 acres, 24467 Main St. Vincent Michael Fresquez and Andrea M. Fresquez, Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, sold to David J. Jobson and Dawn M. Jobson, Carthage $130,000
Village of Carthage: 0.2 acres, 114 S. Washington St., Christopher M. Ellis and Myndee L. Ellis, Carthage, sold to Joseph D. Bruning, Marlboro $234,500
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 237 Charles St., Adam D. Vettel, Watertown, sold to Jason E. Deshane Sr. and Amy Deshane, Watertown $115,000
Village of Clayton: 0.32 acres, 215 Cantwell Drive, Tamela J. Major, Alexandria Bay, sold to Bernard Coffey and Valerie Coffey, Alexandria Bay $72,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 28:
Town of Theresa: 3.11 acres, 36043 County Route 46, Darlene Ward, Theresa, sold to Kenneth R. Ward Jr., Theresa $85,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.24 acres, 28534 County Route 192, Thomas F. Bain and Valarie L. Bain, Redwood, sold to Sylvia L. Fitchette, LaFargeville $79,500
Village of Carthage: 0.2 acres, 246 State St., Ernest L. Scribner and Lynn Sprott, Watertown, sold to N&G Rentals LLC, Watertown $80,000
City of Watertown: Three parcels totaling 1 acre, 1545 Columbia St., Robert Taddonio, Wellelsey Island, sold to Dylan Michael Hotchkiss, Fort Drum $264,900
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.39 acres, 208 W. Washington St., Thomas Johnson and Therese Johnson, Sackets Harbor, sold to Christopher R. Bunting and Megan E. Bunting, Evans, Ga. $350,000
Town of Henderson: 90 acres, State Route 3, Rhea M. McCone, Brooklyn, as executor of the Rhea M. Mahar estate, sold to Windswept Ventures LLC, Adams $100,000
Town of Henderson: 6.72 acres, State Route 3, Rhea M. McCone, Brooklyn, as executor of the Rhea M. Mahar estate, sold to PMP Properties, Rodman $16,800
Village of Adams: 0.24 acres, 37 Wardwell St., Kirk R. Fulkerson, Adams, sold to Roxanne M. Scott, Watertown $164,500
Town of Adams: 1.14 acres, 19085 Spring St., Taylor Jennings and Karlye Eastman Jennings, Adams, sold to Kirk Robert Fulkerson, Adams $220,000
Town of Henderson: 0.23 acres, 10451 Sawyers Bay Road, Kyle M. Foulger, Richmond, Va., as administrator of the Christina K. Foulger Harte estate, sold to Ronald P. Post and Terri L. Grant, Adams Center $100,000
Town of Theresa: Two parcels: 1) 0.49 acres, Dogwood Drive, 2) 0.51 acres, South of Pine Place, Kevin M. Jackson, Cape Vincent, sold to Wilbert Major and Fran Doyle-Major, Rochester $10,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 1, 2021:
Town of Lisbon: Parcel, beginning on Craig Highway at northeast corner of premises of party of first part, Rebecca Hollis, Canton, sold to Edmund and Patricia Dishaw, Lisbon $39,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, all of lot 4 and two feet off easterly side of lot 3, block 314, map of the City by George A. Tate in 1925, Loren A. Sholette, Syracuse, sold to Wayne Bishop and Tammy Robinson, Ogdensburg $30,000
Town of Waddington: 19.91 acres, beginning in southeast corner of subdivision lot 14, running along westerly line of lot 4; 33.24 acres, beginning in southeasterly corner of late L.B. Randall on division line of Joshua Waddington and David A. Ogden’s land; 8 acres, beginning on road leading up northwesterly side of Second Creek to line of George Henry lot; 4.5 acres, beginning on road on southerly line of McRostie’s lot; and 9.45 acres, beginning in southeasterly corner of subdivision lot 13, running to corner of John Henry lot, John K. Kingston, Madrid, sold to David M. Fisher and Patricia D. Fisher, Madrid $50,000
Town of Louisville: 1.82 acres, beginning on brass monument 15/16 in southerly bounds of Old Farm Circle at northwestern corner of lot 16, Richard F. Clookey and Helen D. Clookey, Massena, sold to Thomas Premo and Stephanie Premo, Massena $300,000
Town of Canton: 2.91 acres, beginning on Potter Road at southerly corner of lands of June Backus, Bucky’s Property Inc., Canton, sold to Larch Tree Service LLC, Canton $160,000
Town of Waddington: 22.84 acres, beginning in northerly bounds of Route 37 at southeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of Harold A. McAllister and Karen S. McAllister, Terry Champion, Waddington, sold to Tiernan Land Holding LLC, Waddington $5,000
Town of Clifton: Parcel, lot 3-S on survey map prepared by K.E. Remele, L.S. 35428, dated Oct. 3, 1964, Robert S. Simpson and Babette L. Simpson, Pen Argyl, Pa.; and Kurt Anke and Meredith E. Anke, Flemington, N.J., sold to Kurt Anke and Meredith Anke, Flemington, N.J. $66,000
Town of Hammond: 1.3 acres, beginning on monument in northwest margin of Route 37 at intersection with northeast line of lands conveyed to Milo Hollister and Eleanor Hollister, Dean A. Rogers and Cheryl A. Rogers, Hammond, sold to George Mullikin and Emily A. Mullikin, Hammond $225,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel 1: Beginning on southeasterly division line of property formerly held by People of the state of New York; Parcel 2: Beginning at New York State Power Authority Monument L0140 on line between property owned by Ferris G. and Lois M. Fregoe and property formerly owned by Philip Mardon and Esther Mardon, Diane M. Stickney and Gayle A. Smith, Robersonville, N.C., sold to Tracy D. Bogart and Jessica E. Bogart, Massena $130,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 2, 2021:
Village of Gouverneur: 0.5 acres, beginning on Parker Street at northeast corner of lands deeded to George Malette, Clark R. Porter, Gouverneur, sold to Lawrence W. Rider, Gouverneur $35,000
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning in northwesterly bounds of Lawrence Avenue, southwesterly of northeasterly bounds of lot formerly owned by Mrs. McIntyre, Randy D. McDonald and Lisa T. McDonald, Potsdam, sold to Shane D. Narrow, Potsdam; and Brooke L. Murtagh, Potsdam $165,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 4, block 2, Zachary D. Barr and Felicia M. Gagnon Barr, Ogdensburg, sold to Glenn R. Berkstresser Jr., Ogdensburg $71,000
Village of Norwood: 0.84 acres, beginning in westerly bounds of Route 56 (South Main Street) from southeasterly corner of lands of Lana Rodriguez, Lana Rodriguez, St. Cloud, Fla., sold to Brandon James Stark, Massena $100,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning on highway leading from Yale’s Corners to the Potsdam-Canton turnpike at intersection with line between and owned by Gerald Pierce and Ray Cutler, Susan J. Berube, Potsdam, sold to Wyatt E. Arquitt and Mikayla M. Thompson, Canton $76,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, beginning in north margin of Preston Street at southwest corner of lot conveyed to Frank A. Barber; and southerly two third of lot 95 on north side of Preston Street, Lawrence Rider, Gouverneur, sold to Kevin Fuller, Gouverneur $48,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 3, 2021:
Town of Massena: 0.1435 acres, in lot 12, block 14, Pine Grove Realty Subdivision, beginning in northerly bounds of Bishop Avenue with common corner of lots 11 and 12 in block 14, Tracy D. Bogart and Jessica Bogart, Massena, sold to Nichole A. McGivern, Massena $72,500
Town of Lawrence: 15.95 acres, beginning on Stockholm Road at northeast corner of Charlotte O. Taggart’s farm, Melany L. Cline, North Lawrence, sold to Joseph P. Stark and Amy E. Stark, Constable $140,500.
Town of Fowler: 1.7 acres, northeasterly of Glasby Road, in lot 55 of Great Tract 3 of Macomb’s Purchase, Harry Harmer, Gouverneur, sold to Densie Walters, Gouverneur $169,500
Village of Gouverneur: Parcel, beginning on East Main Street at southeast corner of store lot owned by F. Erwin Cox, Town of Gouverneur, Gouverneur, sold to Clark Porter, Gouverneur $15,000
Town of Pitcairn: Two parcels, beginning on Fullerville Road on westerly side of Oswegatchie River; and beginning on Geers Corners to Fullerville Road at southwest corner of land conveyed to Ross Young and Delores Young, Ross N. Young, Harrisville, sold to Kyra J. B. Luther, Harrisville $27,500
Town of Fine: 1 acre, beginning on Route 3 where westerly line of property owned by William LaLonde intersects, Tara A. Thivierge, Bedford; Leslie L. Thivierge, Bedford; Brian A. Thivierge, Potsdam; and Matthew A. Thivierge, Gabriels, sold to Tara A. Thivierge, Bedford $45,000
Town of Massena: Parcels, lot 1 in block T507, on Errol Haverstock Subdivision Map; and part of premisses in deed from Theresa Haverstock to Bert Haverstock, April 15, 1958, Kenneth W. LaBarge, Massena; and Daniel L. LaBarge, Massena, heirs of Elwood L. LaBarge, sold to John M. Cole and Susan I. Cole, Rooseveltown $79,000
Town of Russell: 46.45 acres, beginning in northeasterly corner of lands nor or formerly of Robert F. Bishop Jr. from intersection with Grandy Road, Connie G. Augsbury, Ogdensburg; and Lloyd G. Grandy II, Waddington, sold to Michael G. Picard, Kinston, N.C. $225,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 4, 2021:
Town of DeKalb: 18.8 acres, beginning on Boland Road, northeast of junction with Davis Road, Steven T. Toomey and Amy J. Lamphier, Richville, sold to Jessey E. Gates and Wayne C. Gates, Edwards $137,000
Town of Fowler: 0.27 acres, beginning on northwest corner of lands conveyed to Kenneth G. Hurst and Kristine C. Hurst at northeast corner of lot conveyed to Brian P. O’Shaughnessy and Kimberly O’Shaughnessy, Stanley E. Orford and Joanne M. Orford, Gouverneur, sold to Kenneth G. Hurst and Kristine C. Hurst, Gouverneur $1,000
Town of Colton: 1.69 acres, beginning on Stark Road from intersection with Raquette River Road, Hilary M. Oak, Hopewell Junction, sold to Timothy G. Gardner, South Colton $126,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, beginning at southeast corner of strip of land five links wide on College Street, Ethan R. Townsend and Jennifer A. Townsend, Canton, sold to Charles F. Rouse and Brooke E. Rouse, Canton $150,000
Village of Hammond: Parcel 1: 0.33 acres, beginning at Lake Street to west half of half acre lot, and 0.5 acres, Lake Street, point in the Eutis and Demick line; Parcel 2: 1.044 acres, beginning on County Road 63 intersection with westerly line of land conveyed to John C. and Ann E. Mitchell; and Parcel 3: 0.26 acres, beginning at northeast corner of land conveyed to Daniel L. and Donald H. Bickelhaupt, Leonard D. Bickelhaupt, Hammond; and Angela C. Bickelhaupt-LaJoy, Ogdensburg, sold to the Village of Hammond, Hammond $22,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, part of block 15, south of Main Street, of Ford Mansion House Property, Addow LLC, Manlius, sold to Douglas Reynolds, Massena $50,000
Town of Brasher: 56.5 acres, easterly part of lot 6 and westerly part of lot 5 on map made by Samuel D. Anderson, Justin E. Tarbell, Hogansburg, sold to Samuel H. Byler and Saloma Byler, Hogansburg $50,000
Village of North Lawrence: 1.36 acres, beginning at intersection with middle lines of Williams Street and Western Avenue, Joseph M. Bruso, individually and as surviving spouse of Nancy Mills Bruso, Malone, sold to Mancor Properties LLC, Mooers $100,000
Town of Clifton: Parcel, beginning from shore of Cranberry Lake to state lands, along north border of lands deeded to Leslie Ann King, Daniel C. Carr and Diane L. Carr, Clarence Center; and David J. Wetzler Jr. and Sharon Spoth-Wetzler, Clarence, sold to David Spiegel and Jillian Spiegel, Jamesville $205,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, portion of lot 4 in Mile Square lot 31, beginning on highway leading from Route 56 to Underwood Corners, Drew E. Mcneil, Norfolk, sold to Charles A. Colton and Tiffany L. Colton, Russell $86,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 5, 2021:
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 2, block C of Forest Hills Subdivision, Jamal Kussad and Bochra Hussin Morad, El Paso, Texas, sold to Susan R. Lorenc, Canton $206,500
Town of Pierrepont: 4.19 acres, beginning in easterly boundary of Route 56 at southwesterly corner of lands now or formerly of Ginger Schumaker, Helen E.N. Bradfute, O’Fallon, Ill., trustee of Helen E.N. Bradfute Living Trust, sold to Eric Newton and Amanda L. Newton, Canton $8,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, beginning in southerly margin of Ober Street at point where Vern Blair lot meets Stephen and Katherine Dziewisz lot, John G. Wilkins, Massena, sold to Timothy R. Cameron and Ruth S. Cameron, Massena $48,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, beginning at intersection of westerly bounds of Massena-Winthrop State Highway and northerly bounds of Plumbrook Road, Sherry L. Thompson, Massena, sold to Michael Zakarauskas and Eva Zakarauskas, Norfolk $31,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning in northerly bounds of Cemetery Road from intersection with easterly bounds of lands of A.N. and Betty Woodward, Richard L. Briggs, individually and as surviving spouse of Donna K. Briggs, Zephyrhills, Fla., sold to Colby Criscitello, Rochester $6,500
Town of DePeyster: Parcel, beginning on Mud Lake Road at southeasterly corner of lands conveyed to Lester and Jean Crawn, Pasquale Colicci, Millwood, sold to Lee Mackay, Clayton $35,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 9.302 acres, 110 Union Street, Joshua M. Havens and Jacqueline K. Havens, Heuvelton, sold to Michael Macaulay and Megan Macaulay, Heuvelton $175,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 4 and easterly half of lot 5 on map by J.H. Nevin and R. Montgomery in 1874, Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, sold to Chelsea A. Montroy and Seth W. Fortune, Ogdensburg $74,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, westerly half of lot 7 in block 23 on map made by Thomas B. Tate in 1923, Gerard H. Guimond and Aileen E. Guimond, Ogdensburg, sold to Jaime Wilcox and Jesse Wilcox, Austin, Texas; and Emily M. Harkins, Ogdensburg $78,000
Town of Rossie: 77 acres, bounded on south with boundary of line of St. Lawrence County and Jefferson County and on southeast by Indian River, Piece of Mine LLC, Gouverneur, sold to Robert Degrande, Redwood $195,000
Town of Pierrepont: 2 acres, Church Road, Christian M. Rovers, Hannawa Falls, sold to Raymond F. Rouleau and Tonie S. Rouleau, Hannawa Falls $3,500
Town of Canton: Parcel, beginning on Harrison Street, northerly from northwest corner of lot conveyed to Mary Carl, Esther Katz, Canton, sold to Karen Van de Water, trustee for Karen Elizabeth Van de Water, Providence, R.I. $83,000
Town of Pierrepont: 5.0944 acres, in sections 30 and 31, George W. Sheldon, trustee of George W. Sheldon Revocable Trust, Colton, sold to Jonathan R. Miller, Potsdam $106,000
Town of DeKalb: Parcel, part of lot known and distinguished on certain map of the old township of DeKalb made by Potter Goff and Silas A.D. 1814, Nicholas J. Montroy and Casey A. Donnelly Montroy, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Steven T. Toomey and Amy J. Lamphier, Richville $180,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning in south bounds of Walnut Street at southwest corner of lot conveyed to Wallace G. Narrow and Jo Doris Narrow, Lee K. Van de Water and Nicole M. Roche, Potsdam, sold to Alexander B. Kodama, Potsdam $44,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, beginning from pip at intersection of westerly occupied margin of Grimmel Avenue with northerly deed margin of Lincoln Place, Dennis Lee Dumas, Cathedral City, Calif., sold to Darin D. Lagarry and Jodi M. Lagarry, Massena $86,500
Town of Lisbon: 6,360 square feet, beginning on J.K. Fulton’s line at southeast corner of John Martin lot, Robert L. Thompson and Sheila C. Thompson, Lisbon, sold to Kenneth Rentals LLC, Lisbon $48,500
Village of Massena: Parcel, beginning at intersection of westerly bounds of Nightengale Avenue and southerly bounds of High-land Avenue, Darin D. Lagarry and Jodi M. Lagarry, Massena, sold to Angela R. Frost and Brendan J. Frost, Massena $141,000
