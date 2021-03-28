The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office March 12:
Town of Lyme: 0.22 acres, 8540 State Route 12E, James J. Randall Jr., Chaumont, sold to Brandon A. Kenney and Amy L. Kenney, Dexter $80,000
Town of Hounsfield: 0.5 acres, County Route 62, Richard L. Main and Ann Jane C. Heard, Watertown, as trustees of the Richard L. Main Living Trust, and of the Ann Jane C. Heard Living Trust, sold to Sulphur Springs Cemetery Assoc., Watertown $0
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 625 Addison St., The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company N.A., Mount Laurel, N.J., sold to David Ososkalo, Utica $29,800
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 142 Haley St., Maureen Robbins and Kurt Robbins, Watertown, sold to Adrianne Amell, Watertown $216,500
Town of Ellisburg: 6.24 acres, Balch Place, Jonny Boenning, Mannsville, sold to Christopher Howard Schillinger and Kayla Nicole Schillinger, Mannsville $150,000
Town of Orleans: 0.52 acres, 19496 Peel Dock Road, Roland Paquin and Helene Girard, Lauderdale by the Sea, Fla., sold to Thomas P. Quartier and Patricia F. Quartier, as trustees of The Quartier Irrevocable Trust, Syracuse $800,000
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 115 Flower Ave. W., Dennis J. Patrick, Watertown and Brian D. Navarra, Watertown, sold to A. Brown Properties LLC, Watertown $45,000
Town of Brownville: 4.29 acres, 26134 State Route 180, Michael T. Wetmore and Alexandra M. Grieco, Dexter, sold to Ryan S. Wilcox, Fort Drum $259,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.15 acres, 104 General Smith Drive, Ryan P. O’Sullivan, Brookline, N.H. and Sofia M. O’Sullivan, Utica, sold to Robert P. Adams II and Tamara L. Adams, Adams $385,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office March 15:
Town of Clayton: Three parcels: 1) 0.1 acre, Grenell Island, 2) 0.29 acres, 16336 Grenell Island, 3) 0.2 acres, 16348 Grenell Island, David Lucas and Robin Lucas, New Woodstock, sold to 16336 Grenell Island LLC, Clayton $465,000
Town of Brownville: 0.33 acres, 16991 County Route 59, Francis A. Letizia Jr., Dexter, sold to Gary Kriwox, Holland Patent $205,000
City of Watertown: 0.44 acres, 133 Ten Eyck St., Brian D. McKinney and Patricia L. McKinney, Watertown, sold to Kyle Peatfield, Fort Benning, Ga. $294,000
City of Watertown: Three parcels: 1) 0.28 acre, 225 N. Pearl Ave., 2) 0.15 acres, 7 Pennsylvania Ave., 3) 0.15 acres, 8 Pennsylvania Ave., Scott Morgan and Suzanne Morgan, Watertown, sold to Dewey H. Stewart Jr. and Patricia Stewart, Watertown $102,000
Town of Adams: 0.26 acres, 18303 Bailey St., Tina M. Maguire, Adams Center, sold to Nicholas C. DeFranco and Caitlin E. DeFranco, Adams $144,300
Town of Champion: 2.73 acres, 33181 State Route 126, Joseph R. Hess, Phoenix, Ariz., sold to Brendan T. Pellanda and Amanda L. Pellanda, Fort Drum $254,900
Town of Theresa: 5.01 acres, 36748 County Route 136, Joshua Preston Bost and Christina Bost, Honolulu, Hawaii, sold to Michael T. Delahanty, Evans Mills $229,000
City of Watertown: Two parcels totaling 0.34 acres, 250 Bellew Ave., Karen M. Hazleton, as trustee of the Houppert Family Irrevocable Trust, Diamond Point, sold to Michael Nachison, Brooklyn $155,000
Village of Clayton: 0.03 acre, 818 Riverside Drive, Mark J. Anderson, Marcellus, sold to The Antique Boat Museum, Clayton $275,000
City of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 0.17 acres, 676 Cooper St., 2) 0.17 acres, 678 Cooper St., James M. Smith, Watertown, sold to Glenn Harrison, Desoto, Mo. $148,500
Village of Glen Park: 0.21 acres, 314 Main St., Robert B. Horbacz, Glen Park, sold to Cindy A. Boyce, Brownville $0
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 324 Logan St., Kenneth McArdle, Watertown, sold to Ethan N. Bridges and Matthew T. Price, Merry Hill, N.C. $150,000
City of Watertown: 0.07 acre, 311-313 Arlington St., Dorothy A. Castor, Adams, sold to Alvin F. Roe III, Watertown $35,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 206 Seymour St., Norman E. Dunn, Watertown, sold to Nicholas R. Bonelli and Morgan R. Melancon, Watertown $129,000
Town of Clayton: 0.68 acres, 15446 Lyellton Drive, Donald K. Mitchell and Susan M. Mitchell, Clayton, sold to Jonathan W. Benner and Amber M. Brown Benner, Clayton $360,000
Town of Clayton: 0.56 acres, 15133 Heritage Drive, Jonathan W. Benner and Amber M. Brown Benner, Clayton, sold to Rocky L. Nelson and Allison L. Nelson, Fort Hood, Texas $300,000
Town of Rutland: 2.82 acres, Ridge Road, Aaron A. Netto, Watertown, sold to Brandon George, Watertown $10,000
Village of Clayton: 0.02 acre, 1044 State St., Dawn L. Burdette, Clayton, sold to R. B. McAvoy and Nora E. Egan, as trustees of the McAvoy-Egan Living Trust, Lewisville, Texas $165,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office March 16:
City of Watertown: 0.44 acres, 833 LeRay St., Christian M. Lawler, Fairport, sold to Sekins Housing Solutions LLC, Watertown $44,000
Village of Clayton: 0.46 acres, 1010 James St., William C. Solar, Clayton and Robert G. Solar, Lovingston, Va., sold to Allen Denesha and Amy Denesha, Theresa $125,000
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 313 Logan St., Michael Harrienger and Kate Harrienger, Watertown, sold to Connor H. Eagle and Darian K. Willis, Olympia, Wash. $163,900
Town of Theresa: 1.14 acres, County Route 136, Sandra L. McConnell, Theresa, sold to Joshua Verne and Amber Verne, Theresa $1
City of Watertown: 0.07 acre, 335 S. Meadow St., Fe M. Quebec, Watertown, sold to John Bonk and Stacy Bonk, Everett, Wash. $40,000
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 942 Franklin St., R. Mark Crandall, Black River, as executor of the Ardis G. Crandall estate, sold to Christopher A. Clark and Cherrie L. Clark, Watertown $117,450
City of Watertown: 0.27 acres, 348 N. Indiana Ave. Michael C. Bartholomew and Constance T. Bartholomew, Watertown, sold to Anthony Jacob Beeken, Fort Drum $152,000
City of Watertown: 0.75 acres, 497 Newell St., North Country Apartments LLC, Watertown, sold to Riverview Urban and Industrial Lofts LLC, Watertown $2,250,000
Town of Orleans: 0.07 acre, Winding Avenue, Virginia Jessup Buxton, Warrenton, Va., sold to Melanie D. Hertzog and Stephen A. Hertzog, Wellesley Island $9,000
Town of Clayton: 0.95 acres, Pelo Road, Northland Operations Ltd., Brownville, sold to SAF Enterprises LLC, Clayton $4,000
City of Watertown: Patrick L. McNutt and Linda R. McNutt, Raleigh, N.C., sold to Mazer Industries LLC, Watertown $87,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office March 17:
Town of Rutland: 1 acre, 31339 County Route 143, Kyle J. Goodmen and Kaitlyn E. Goodmen, Lugoff, S.C., sold to Max O. Young, Henderson, Nev. $225,000
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 359 N. Colorado Ave., Christopher A. Clark and Cherrie L. Clark, Watertown, sold to Jacob A. Speno, Chaumont $90,000
City of Watertown: 0.07 acre, 642 Lansing St., J.L. Innovations LLC, Elmont, sold to Daniel L. Powell, Watertown $43,000
City of Watertown: 0.2 acres, 630 Gotham St., Ryan S. Levier, Monument, Colo., sold to Jacob Daniel Baker and Mariah Rae Baker, Watertown $199,000
City of Watertown: 0.1 acre, 221 S. Indiana Ave., Alfred A. LoPresti Jr. and Hope Ann LoPresti, Watertown, sold to Dawn Burdette, Clayton $149,000
Town of Watertown: 0.46 acres, 22066 Sunset Ridge, Robert Collette and Lexy Collette, Watertown, sold to Michael Joseph Sullivan and Kara Eileen Sullivan, Watertown $235,000
Town of Ellisburg: 0.58 acres, Allard Road, Danford B. Brownell, Pulaski, sold to Mary Forrester and Daryl Forrester, Henderson $3,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office March 18:
Town of Alexandria: 0.16 acres, 48272 Hibbard Point Road, Community Bank N.A., Olean, sold to Patricia Richard-Smith, Redwood $70,000
Town of Rutland: 3.44 acres, 17061 Archer Road, Gilbert W. Mansil, Watertown, sold to Nelson Spratt and Lacey Spratt, Carrollton, Ga. $175,000
Town of Brownville: 0.55 acres, 21037 County Route 59, Michael L. Baur, as administrator of the Michael J. Baur estate, Bridgeport, sold to Bruce McGregor and Deanna M. McGregor, Liverpool $68,000
Village of Chaumont: 0.54 acres, 11853 State Route 12E, Jhon Calderon and Amy Calderon, Highstown, N.J., sold to Tyler Young, Chaumont $185,000
Town of Alexandria: 2.1 acres, 44622 County Route 100A, Nancy W. Byng, Virginia Beach, Va., as trustee of the Robert H. & Nancy W. Byng Trust, sold to 44622 Wellesley Island LLC, Pittsford $725,000
City of Watertown: 41.08 acres, VL-4 Gotham St., Taggart D. Adams, Wilton, Conn., as executor of the Florence T. Adams estate, sold to Elevated Terra Inc., Sanford, N.C. $45,000
City of Watertown: 0.36 acres, 122 N. Pearl Ave., Carol A. Williams, Watertown, sold to Andrew Stokes and Shy John, Watertown $156,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 13.28 acres, 34719 County Route 4, Aileen Geiling Martin, Watertown, sold to Craig Stevenson and Katherine Stevenson, Clayton $20,000
City of Watertown: 0.24 acres, 657 Thompson St., Geoffrey Maina Kariuki and Damaris Mamburiani Maina, Tacoma, Wash., sold to Fitzroy Anthoney Brown, Watertown $147,500
Town of Orleans: 4.33 acres, Lot 6A, County Route 12, Blind Bay Associates LLC, Clayton, sold to Joseph S. Ehle, Baldwinsville $0
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Jan. 25:
Town of New Bremen: 8330 State Route 812, Christina M. Hoch, sold to Kathleen A. Barzee $125,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Jan. 26:
Village of Croghan: 9680 State Route 812, Columbus Midtown Properties LLC, sold to MDC Coast 17 LLC $1,561,229
Town of Osceola: Potter Road, Christmas & Associates Inc., sold to Jeanette F. Marvin $39,900
Town of Watson: Erie Canal Road, Jean M. Bouchard estate, sold to Mountain River Properties LLC $18,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Jan. 27:
Town of Croghan: Texas Road, Gary Beller, sold to Eric Krise $68,000
Town of Croghan: Old State Road, Tonya L. Taylor, sold to John M. Pate $9,531
Town of Martinsburg: 6713 State Route 26, Jared L. Boshart, sold to Janel M. Hellinger $76,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Jan. 28:
Town of Greig: 7058 Abbey Road, Carl Emerson, sold to Richard C. Emerson $27,000
Town of New Bremen: 6976 William St., Francis G. Seelman, sold to Darin L. Ellis $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Jan. 29:
Village of Copenhagen: 2936 Cataract St., SEW Properties LLC, sold to Robert A. Zeigler $71,000
Town of Diana: Red Pine Road, Keith Fay, sold to Conni Birchard $55,000
Village of Lowville: 5440 Trinity Ave., Jonathan M. Steel, sold to Evan Jennings $290,000
Town of Lowville: 4051 Yancey Road, Michael F. Maring, sold to THV Properties LLC $913,995
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Feb. 1:
Town of Diana: 14168 Oak Ave., Richard A. Gilbert, sold to Alice Gormley Holdings LLC $11
Town of Greig: 6960 Cemetery Road, Darren Pominville, sold to Peter Miley $30,000
Village of Lowville: 7738 N. State St., Llewellyn P. Zehr, sold to Inderpaul Bhatti $40,000
Village of Lowville: 5463 Campbell St., VPJ Properties Inc., sold to John M. Krop $280,000
Town of Martinsburg: 4101 Maple Ridge Road, E. Frank Kogut, sold to Timothy A. Baker $179,500
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Feb 2:
Town of Diana: North Shore Road, Mary A. Lyng, sold to Stephen J. Kibling $146,250
Town of Diana: 7016 Richardson Road, Alan P. Peck, sold to Chase M. Coloney $2,500
Town of Martinsburg: 5917 Bealuck Road, Marks Farm Realty LLC, sold to Lindsey L Peck $0
Town of Watson: George Hill Road, Havas Living Trust, sold to Suzanne W. Stanford $5,000
Town of West Turin: Smith Road, Charles E. Barben, sold to Robert L. Cox $16,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 15, 2020:
Town of Lawrence: 46.517 acres, lot 13, Daniel R. Betz and Elizabeth M. Betz, North Lawrence, sold to Thane S.S. Ramsdell and Macy E. Ramsdell, Dannemora $157,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 7 in block 53 on “Homecroft Tract Property Map,” Renee Cole, Canton, adminsitrator of estate of Timothy D. Alguire, late of Massena, sold to Gary J. McGregor, Norfolk $9,000
Town of Brasher: 1.5 acres, lot 46, known as old Logway, bounded on east by Deer River and on north by land conveyed to Mark Jane Peyden, Amos L. and Rachel H. Lee, Brasher Falls, sold to Steven H. and Charleen A. Hutchins, Brasher Falls $5,000
Town of Canton: 4.22 acres, beginningo n Old Route 11 at northeasterly corner of Leon C. and Mary A. Thievierge lot, David K. Sherwood, Canton, sold to Ethan R. Townsend and Jennifer A. Townsend, Canton $250,000
Town of Lisbon: 58.1 acres, part of mile square 2 of fourth range, beginningo n highway, the southerly corner of land contracted to be sold to Michael Hughs, Carol Ann Elmer, Lisbon, sold to Eli M. Glick and Anna J. Glick, Heuvelton $50,000
Village of Canton: Parcel, lot 10, section 6 on map of Edson A. Martin Addition to the Village of Canton, Daniel J. Gagliardi and Robin E. Gagliardi, Canton, sold to Karl P. Juergensen and Jessica B. Doyle, Gouverneur $152,500
City of Ogdensburg: 0.13 acres, lot 19 in block 338, beginning in southerly bounds of Knox Street at northwest corner of lot 20, Timothy D. O’Reilly, Ogdensburg, sold to ASI Repairs and Rentals LLC, Potsdam $2,000
Town of Waddington: 0.41 acres, beginning in northwesterly bounds of Mary Manor Drive at intersection with northwesterly bounds of Donald Manor Road, Julianna Tobak, Syracuse, sold to Robert H. Ryan and Trudy E. Caswell-Ryan, Waddington $30,000
Town of Hermon: 61 acres, beginning on County Route 19 at southwesterly corner of parcel of land now or formerly of Katherine Whitmarsh, Randall J. Baker and Cynthia L. Baker, McGraw, sold to Richard Delorme, Canton $55,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.67 acres, beginning in northerly boundary of Covington Street at southwesterly corner of lands now or formerly of Christopher G. MacMartin, Kamp Co. LLC, Joseph M. and Jane A. Basta, Ogdensburg, sold to Harry F. Richardson and Cheryl L. Richardson, Ogdensburg $75,000
Town of Madrid: Parcel, beginning on Cogswell Road at southwesterly corner of premesis previously deeded to Elizabeth A. Griffin, Joanne C. Dutton, individually and as surviving spouse of Larry J. Dutton, Telford, Pa., sold to Brittany L. Denner and Edmund J. Barr IV, Lisbon $45,500
Town of Lawrence: 13.88 acres, beginning on County Route 51 at northwest corner of lot now or formely owned by Paul Laclair and Kathleen Laclair, Jessica L. Simonds, individually and as surviving spouse of Daniel Simonds, Winthrop, sold to Jake Kearney and Aleyna Kearney, Potsdam $149,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 16, 2020:
Town of Hopkinton: 10.01 acres, lot H on map titled Beebe Road Sub-Division, James D. Hutchins, Tuckerton, N.J., sold to Jeffrey A. Crump, St. Regis Falls $21,000
Town of Brasher: 5 acres, beginning on road between lots 2 and 3 from northeast corner of lot 2, Liberty Fur Farms Inc., Winthrop, sold to Rick Seguin, Brasher Falls $42,000
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, part of village lots 74 and 75, beginning in northerly bounds of Main Street at southwesterly corner of lands formerly owned by the widow of J.B. Olmstead, Gerald L. Hazelton, Parishville, administrator of the last will and testament of Sarah Ann Kingston, sold to W&W Property Development LLC, Canton, by William Penna, member $27,500
Town of Potsdam: Parcel 1: 4.25 acres, beginning on Douglas Road at westerly boundary of lands now or formerly of Allan M. Colbert and Katherine P. Colbert; and Parcel 2: 22.75 acres, beginning at the intersection of Douglas Roadw ith Rutherford Road, Austin J. Osoway, Norwood, sold to Adam M. Hazelton and Jacquelyn Marie Hazelton, Ogdensburg $255,000
Village of Potsdam: 0.47 acres, part of village lot 75, beginning in northward bounds of Main Street from southeast corner of lot conveyed to Barnes J. Olmstead, Gerald L. Hazelton, Parishville, administrator of the last will and testament of Sarah Ann Kingston, Potsdam, sold to W&W Property Development LLC, Canton $86,000
Town of Canton: 10.01 acres, beginning in southeast boundary of lands now or formerly of Herbert A. Carrow and Eileen M. Carrow in northwest boundary of Old Route 11, Jason Reed and Jamie Reed, Canton, sold to Austin J. Osoway, Norwood $122,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, beginning on Hermon-Pyrites Road from common junction point of three highways leading to Canton, Hermon and Pyrites respectively, Arthur W. Anson, Russell, sold to Aaron Mason, Edwards $18,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 24 of “Buckeye Homes Tract,” David W. Basmajian, Massena, sold to Lawrence Edward Emmons Jr., Massena $42,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 4 in block A1 in Northview Subdivision, Daryl S. Stewart, Massena; and Kimberly Stewart, Liverpool, sold to Marilyn J. Carr, Massena $110,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, subdivision lot 4 of the subdivision of village lot 28, Kenwall Realty Inc., Paul Smiths, sold to Erik Thrana, Raymondville $10,000
Town of Norfolk: 0.56 acres, beginning in southwest corner of parcel formerly conveyed to Francis W. Lavigne and Mabel V. Lavigne at easterly bounds of Route 56, Betty Doris Robinson, Waddington, sold to Larry K. Sanchez and Kaylee J. Hartson, Potsdam $72,500
Town of Hopkinton: Parcel 1: 31 acres, beginng on highway at northeast corner of W.F. Warner farm running on south line of farm; and Parcel 2: 5 acres, beginning on Route 11B at corner of land of Norco farms, Kirk A. Severtson and Josie L. Severtson, Potsdam, sold to Ricky L. Eakins, Potsdam $100,000
Town of Potsdam: 50.16 acres, parts of mile square lots 1 and 11 in Clarkson Tract, beginning in line between lots on Route 39, Katherine Rycroft, Canton, sold to Edwin Zahler III, Potsdam $45,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 100 in Maple View, an addition to the Village of Massena, Anne M. Smith, Massena, administrator of the estate of Sean P. Smith, sold to Mackenzie K. Smith and Delaney E. Smith, Massena $41,000
Town of Morristown: beginning on Mill Road in the twon line between Morristown and Oswegatchie, Robert J. Otis Jr., Ogdensburg, sold to Michael LaFleur and Melissa LaFleur, Ogdensburg $37,500
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 8, block 46 on “Homecroft Tract Property Map,” Gary L. Gagne and Diane M. St. Thomas, Massena, sold to Jessica Sarah Woxland, Massena $68,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 17, 2020:
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.88 acres, part of lot 6, section 7 of Van Solingen Tract, beginning on McIntyre (or Mummery) Road from intersection with easterly boundary of Wright property, Thomas Murray and Joellen Murray, Ogdensburg, sold to Roger Simmons and Barbara Simmons, Rincon, Ga. $60,000
Town of Lawrence: 25.91 acres, beginning in highway at northeast corner of parcel to easterly bounds of land conveyed to Charles B. Smith in 1883, Daniel R. Betz, North Lawrence, sold to Carolyn Murray, North Lawrence $80,000
Town of Brasher: 70.13 acres, beginning on bank of St. Regis River at point in the line between lots 77 and 78, Keith Olson, Helena, sold to Ralph E. House Jr. and Loretta L. House, Lisbon $80,000
Town of Pierrepont: 4.059 acres, northerly of NoyesRoad in lot 16, Raymond F. Rouleau and Tonie Rouleau, Potsdam, sold to Steven Varga, Ogdensburg $185,000
Town of Stockholm: 2.02 acres, beginning on County Route 49, northeasterly and easterly of intersection with Hurley Road, Kevin E. Thompson, Brasher Falls, sold to Emery J. Stutzman and Amanda E. Stutzman, Winthrop $117,500
Village of Massena: 0.43 acres, beginning in southeasterly bounds of East Hatfield Street at northwesterly corner of lands now or formerly of Lori Buckshot, Naomi Peacock, Norwood, Colo.; and Nanette R. Covertini Guimond, Massena, sold to Stan Buckshot and Lori Buckshot, Massena $8,500
Village of Canton: Parcel, part of lot 12, beginning on south line, easterly from southwest corner, Marcia I. White, Russell, sold to Mary C. Bassett, Waxahachie, Texas $10,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, beginning on road leading from Brasher Center to Helena on east side of St. Regis River, Corey Desranleau and Kristin Desranleau, Rouses Point, sold to Jeffrey A. Corey and Linda M. Corey, trustees of the Corey Revocable Trust, Fairfax, Vt. $63,000
Town of Madrid: Parcel, beginning on road on southeasterly side of Grass Reaver with intersection of said road (Condlin Road) with division line between sub-lots 5 and 6, Karen Conant, Potsdam; and Katherine Rycroft, Canton, co-executors of last will and testament of Helena A. Congdon, sold to Kenneth S. Owens and Loretta L. Owens, Syracuse; and Valerie A. Potter, Castleton $16,000
Town of Parishville: 5.4 acres, in lot 4, beginning on Pumpkin Hill Road at southeasterly corner of parcel conveyed to Harry B. Doutre, Stephen J. Cockayne and Connie L. Cockayne, Potsdam, sold to Yes Parks New York LLC, Media, Pa. $175,000
Town of DePeyster: 1 acre, part of lot 5, est side of State Road on Plimpton Road, Helen E. Bice, DeKalb Junction, sold to Larry K. Wood, Ogdensburg $20,000
Village of Gouverneur: Parcel, beginning in westerly margin of Gordon Street in southeasterly margin of Thomas LaVack lot, Jessica M. Bagnick-Nichols, Gouverneur, sold to Scott M. Sharpes, Gouverneur $55,000
