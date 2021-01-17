The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Jan. 4:
Town of Lyme: 5 acres, South Shore Road, Gail W. Miller, Chaumont, sold to Donald James Clarke, Tully $70,700
Town of Watertown: 0.94 acres, Lot 4, County Route 155, Boulder Ridge Developers Inc., Dayton, Ohio, sold to Cedarvale Development Corporation, Syracuse $65,000
Town of Watertown: 0.94 acres, Lot 4, County Route 155, Cedarvale Development Corporation, Syracuse, sold to Michael E. Carpenter and Mary Jo Carpenter, Watertown $410,740
Town of Clayton: 0.34 acres, 10653 Quebec Head Lane, Samuel A. Showers and Dawn E. Showers, Edgewater, Fla., sold to Thomas J. Fiermonte and Lisa K. Fiermonte, Fayetteville $255,000
Town of Henderson: 1.1 acres, 13565 County Route 123, Thirty One Development LLC, Watertown, sold to The Gill House LLC, Phoenix, Ariz. $530,000
Town of Lyme: 1.03 acres, 8626-636 State Route 12E, Michael R. Callahan and Cynthia L. Callahan, Anderson, S.C., sold to Deborah A. Lynch, Theresa $212,300
Town of Orleans: 0.22 acres, 19489 Collins Landing W., John O’Connor, Dexter, sold to William J. Elder III and Susan V. Elder, Drexel Hill, Pa. $365,000
Village of Carthage: 0.28 acres, 713 Elm St., Emily C. Remington, Carthage, sold to Shannon E. Margrey, Carthage $105,000
Town of LeRay: 0.42 acres, 22123 Riverglade Drive, Michael Kukesh and Sarah Kukesh, Watertown, sold to Joshua Grieser and Sara Grieser, Newport News, Va. $260,000
Town of Hounsfield: 0.3 acres, 12581 Ridge Road, Misty Dawn LaDuc, Sackets Harbor, sold to Patrick R. Currie, Colorado Springs, Colo. $162,900
Town of Rodman: 56 acres, County Route 155, Than Harrington, Wallkill and Frances H. Harrington, Adams Center, sold to Windsong Dairy LLC, Adams Center $250,000
Town of Henderson: 3.08 acres, Rays Bay Road, Jon M. Marra, Henderson Harbor, sold to David L. Ondrasek and Susan L. Ondrasek, Rodman $146,000
Village of Black River: 0.53 acres, 200 Maple St., Jake Kingsbury, Keene, N.H., sold to Dillan Villa and Mellisa D. Villa, Black River $191,000
Town of Ellisburg: 0.32 acres, 7706 Cedar Drive, Robert C. Linerode and Susan A. Linerode, Henderson, sold to Kurt M. Perin and Katie M. Clough-Perin, Watertown $250,000
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 419 Fairview St., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Christina Sattazahn, Adams Center $25,207
Town of Theresa: 5.1 acres, 39859 Hyde Lake Road, Demi D. Felder, Theresa, sold to Felder’s Rentals LLC, Redwood $242,400
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Jan. 5:
Town of Lyme: 4.2 acres, Lot 2, North of Selter Road, Scott Discount and Seann Coffee, Palm Springs, Calif., sold to Gagan Singh and Amy Lynn Werchinski, Lowville $145,000
Town of Adams: 0.5 acres, 13235 U.S. Route 11, KeyBank National Association, Cleveland, Ohio, sold to Team LLV LLC, Henderson $55,000
Village of Adams: 0.27 acres, 2 Phelps St., Peter S. Towles Jr., Adams, sold to Robert A. Gibbs Sr., Adams $1
Village of Chaumont: 0.68 acres, 27783 County Route 179, Ralph Charles Schueler, Adams, sold to Thomas G. Hockin, Watertown $265,000
Village of Philadelphia: 0.18 acres, 62 Main St., Robert S. Boschock and Susan E. Boschock, Philadelphia, sold to Silver Line Estate LLC, Philadelphia $165,000
City of Watertown: 0.08 acre, 546 Jefferson St., William J. Lewis and Carolyn A. Lewis, Watertown, sold to Brian Clukey and Kristen Clukey, Watertown $0
Town of Adams: 0.49 acres, 10296 U.S. Route 11, WWHB Realty, Belleville, sold to North Eastern Building Services LLC, Rodman $115,000
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 838 Myrtle Ave., Joshua L. Biolsi and Brooke E. Biolsi, Jacksonville, Fla., sold to Nicole DiStefano, Watertown $181,500
Village of Dexter: 0.3 acres, 122 E. Grove St., Mark L. Decilles, Dexter, sold to Taylor Austin Gonzales, Fort Benning, Ga. $158,000
City of Watertown: 0.09 acre, 307 Lynde St. W., Joshua O’Hearn, Watertown, sold to Elizabeth Gantt, Watertown $150,000
Village of Antwerp: 0.23 acres, 23 Main St., Peter A. Beattie, Clayton, sold to Todd W. Sadoski and Michelle E. Redmond, Davenport, Fla. $8,500
Town of Alexandria: 0.3 acres, Blue Heron Lane, H. Gordon Ganter and Phyllis Jean Ganter estate, sold to Larry R. Malcolm and Elaine S. Malcom, Alexandria Bay, as trustees of the Malcolm Revocable Trust $0
Town of Henderson: 0.37 acres, 10386 Grandjean Lower Road, Kenton Harclerode and Patricia Harclerode, Watertown, sold to Steven D. Zuidema and Penny Hunter-Zuidema, Tolland, Conn. $62,500
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Jan. 6:
Town of LeRay: 17.97 acres, 25723 State Route 342, Blankenship LLC, Watertown, sold to Nickles Hauling LLC, Theresa $225,000
Town of Ellisburg: 0.01 acre, Littlefield Place, Joanne Davidson and Sven E. Davidson, North Syracuse, sold to Philip C. Schulze, Ocean Springs, Miss., Christa L. Fathergill, Rochester and Amy J. Bingle, Lowville, as trustees of the William C. Schulze and Glenda Lee M. Schulze Trust $17,500
Town of Pamelia: 15.8 acres, 24401 Cheever Road, Douglas R. Cubbison, Dubois, Wyo., sold to Michael Dewitt and Julie A. Dewitt, Philadelphia $137,800
Town of Adams: 1 acre, 12240 County Route 75, Staci L. Angel, LaFargeville, sold to Troy Freeman and Ashley Neely, no address listed $25,000
Town of Worth: 78.1 acres, 3858 Town Line Road, Bonnie G. Groff, Lorraine, sold to Matthew D. Graf and Beth A. Graf, Livonia $190,000
Town of Champion: No acreage listed, Parcel 2, State Route 126, Northern Developers LLC, Watertown, sold to Lundy Development & Property Management LLC, Watertown $0
Town of Watertown: 4.8 acres, 21112 County Route 200, Lundy Development & Property Management LLC, Watertown, sold to Northern Developers LLC, Watertown $0
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Jan. 7:
Village of Clayton: 0.21 acres, 516 Franklin St., Howard G. Michelson and Letitia A. Michelson, Wilmington and Staci R. Michelson, Clayton, sold to Roxane C. Pratten and Elizabeth L. Fitter, Medford, Mass. $145,000
Town of Champion: 0.32 acres, 34362 Pleasant Lake Drive, Michael J. Robbins, Cazenovia, sold to Daryl Pederson and Jenny Pederson, Fulton $85,000
Town of Rutland: 0.31 acres, 30848 Burnup Road, Benjamin Lee Rhode, Black River, sold to Devin John White and Olivia Mary White, Watertown $185,000
Town of Adams: 13.09 acres, County Route 76, Nancy M. Pfeil, Adams Center, as trustee of the Pfeil Living Trust, sold to Shawn M. Ferguson and Jessica L. Ferguson, Parrish, Fla. $1
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.11 acres, 14 St. Lawrence Ave., Raymond J. Smith, Clayton, sold to Christopher Andrew Pflaum, Alexandria Bay $227,000
Town of Cape Vincent: Unknown acres, 30683/685 County Route 6, Daniel A. Wiley and Karen S. Wiley, Cape Vincent, sold to Eric Kenneth-Heins White and Jamie Lee White, Cape Vincent $100,000
Town of Ellisburg: 0.84 acres, 14919 Sand Place Road, Christine J. Manchester, Clay and David C. Reed, Columbia, Mo., as executors of the Richard D. Reed estate, sold to James R. Potter, Mannsville $20,000
Town of Pamelia: 0.4 acres, 22377 Wayside Drive, Benjermin T. Hecker, Honolulu, Hawaii, sold to Corey J. Roebuck, Portland, Maine $210,000
City of Watertown: 0.3 acres, 558 Bradley St., Louie R. Farone, Watertown, sold to Tasha M. Pierson, Watertown $109,000
City of Watertown: 0.51 acres, 425 Washington St., Watertown Holdings LLC, Watertown, sold to KAC-T Properties LLC, Redwood $426,000
Town of Brownville: 0.65 acres, 23793 County Route 59, John F. Davison and Michele M. Davison, Dexter, sold to Meghan Cantlon, Chicago, Ill. $240,000
Town of Henderson: 3.4 acres, 11095 County Route 71, Jeffrey Desrosiers and Kristen M. Desrosiers, Henderson, sold to Rendell Ames, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wa. $185,000
Town of Henderson: 1 acre, 14509/515 County Route 123, William Byrnes and Kerri Byrnes, Henderson, sold to Samuel Ackland and Megan Ackland, Dexter $505,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Jan. 8:
Town of Alexandria: 1.02 acres, Shoulette Road, Constance E. Hunter, LaFargeville, sold to Betsey S. Blount, Redwood $7,000
City of Watertown: 0.2 acres, 915 Holcomb St., Adam C. Beshures, Adams and Ernest J. Miller, Mannsville, sold to Michael A. Dominquez, Fort Rucker, Ala. $199,000
Town of Lorraine: 3.17 acres, 21140 Jerusalem Road, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Mollie Towles, Adams Center $136,000
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 470 Portage St., Barbara A. Baker, Sackets Harbor, sold to Robert H. Blaisdell and Samantha J. Blaisdell, Ellisburg $95,000
Town of Hounsfield: 5.05 acres, 19195 County Route 63, U.S. Bank Trust N.A., Irving, Texas, sold to Naumburg Realty LLC, Watertown $110,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 15, 2020:
Town of DePeyster: 49.86 acres, easterly side of Fish Creek Road, part of McDowell’s map and survey of said tract on lot 6, Enos E. Yoder Jr. and Melinda E. Yoder, Heuvelton, sold to Shawn M. Denny, Ogdensburg $175,000
Town of Massena: 0.918 acres, part of Willis A. Wood lot in lot 7 of tract F, Philip Trudeau and Judith Trudeau, Massena, sold to Dan Tyo, Massena $178,000
Town of Hammond: 15.15 acres, beginning on County Road 6 at intersection with Webster Road; and 3.32 acres, beginning on Calaboga Road to previous parcel, Dianna Shaver, sucessor trustee of The Arnold Kirk and Janice Kirk Revocable Living Trust, Hammond, sold to Rhys R. Milsap, Hammond $5,000
Town of Lisbon: 0.14 acres, 1584 County Route 28, Carol J. Baldock, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Brooke Reed, Ogdensburg $61,500
Town of Stockholm: 164.16 acres, beginning at northeast corner of lot running along lot line to D. Esteces northeast corner; 12.62 acres, beginning at southerly line of Emily Riley’s farm; 1.18 acres, beginning on Trout Brook; and 25 acres, part of Literature Lot, Estate of Thomas Hagelund, by Lydia Hagelund, administratrix, Potsdam, sold to Charyl Hagelund, Brushton $4,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, part of subdivision of lot 3 of J. VanRensselaser 4000 Acre Patent, Tract M, beginning on monument dated 1920 on northerly bounds of West Hatfield Street, Thomas Chisholm, Hanover, Mass., sold to Brandon Stark, Massena $74,500
Town of Pierrepont: Parcel, lot 38 in “Putnam River Woods Estates,” Kathryn B. Johnson, Norwood, sold to James T. Macaluso and Mary D. Macaluso, Skaneateles $28,500
Town of Potsdam: 3.27 acres, in subdivision lot 8 of Gospel and School Lot in mile square 35, beginning on Morgan Road at southwest corner of land of Schultz, Lisa Sullivan, Potsdam, sold to Enos Miller, Hannawa Falls $17,000
Town of Hermon: 0.3 acres, part of lot 4 of Pine Grove Cottage Lots, beginning on shore of Trout Lake at division line between lots 4 and 5, Nancy R. Lyon Irrecovable Trust, Canton, sold to Michael Callahan and Kristina Kinet, New York City $365,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 2 in block 4 on map 3 of village lots, Guy R. Campeau and Joan M. Campeau, co-trustees of GJC Trust, Massena, sold to Okeefe Realty, Chase Mills $54,000
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, tax number 34.068-2-11, Ana Martinez, Delray Beach, Fla., sold to Jamie Baleno and Michael Baleno, Stockholm $44,000
Town of Stockholm: 0.69 acres, in section 11, beginning on corner of land of Cecile Vinet Parent on east line of appropriation of State of New York, Thomas Planty, Brasher Falls, sold to Elise Dufresne, Norfolk $92,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.27 acres, part of Fine Farm, part of St. Lawrence River Lots 1 and 2, beginning in northerly bounds of Ogdensburg and Morristown, Railroad Company Right of Way, Joseph J. Peccolo and Mary M. Peccolo, Ogdensburg, sold to James N. Ward and Molly B. Ward, Lisbon; and Jacob J. Ward, Lisbon $247,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 16, 2020:
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning at northwest corner of lot formerly owned by A.L. Bonney to west bounds of lot formerly owned by Ezra Carpenter, Richard E. Mooers and Marguerite Mooers, Potsdam, sold to Thomas Armitstead and Patricia Armitstead, Fort Plain $138,000
Town of Potsdam: 4.04 acres, in lot 79, beginning on Potsdam to Parishville Road from intersection on division line between the Towns of Potsdam and Parishville, Joseph Caswell, Roseburg, Ore., sold to Meggyn Everhart, Winthrop $75,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.52 acres, part of mile square 48 south of Garden Street at northeast corner of lands of Peter and Diane Brouwer, Scott Geidel and Katie Deidel, Winthrop, sold to James A. Reasoner and Beth L. Reasoner, Potsdam $114,500
Town of Russell: Parcel, lot 6 on “Map Showing Division of Lands to be Conveyed to Christmas and Associates Inc. in the Atwater Tract, Town of Russell, St. Lawrence County, New York,” Lawrence R. Parker and Susan C. Parker, Russell, sold to Caroline Stolfa and Lloyd K. Wyant III, Red Hook $111,500
Town of Macomb: Parcel, beginning at northeast corner of Miller Lot on south margin of Black Lack, Stephen W. Harper and Nancy V. Harper, Clyde, sold to Joseph L. Finnerty and Amber R. Youngs, Hammond $67,500
Town of Norfolk: 1.5 acres, in mile square 87, beginning in northeast boundary of lands now or formerly of Julia Adams at southerly corner of lands now or formerly of Edward L. Bishop and Bonnie L. Bishop, Jessica L. Murray, Norfolk, executor of the estate of Ellen L. Richards, sold to Brent Marion and Jennifer Pollock, Massena $162,500
Town of Russell: 11.8 acres, westerly of County Route 21 at intersection of southwesterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Duane K. Hendricks and Angela L. Hendricks, Michelle L. Hatch, Hermon, sold to Duane K. Hendricks and Angela L. Hendricks, Hermon $9,500
Town of Madrid: Parcel, beginning at westerly bounds of Chase Mills Road at northeasterly corner of parcel of land exempted in deed from Samuel and Mary A. Livingston to Walter D. and Catharine Bogart, Andrew Fox and Carold Fox, Lisbon, sold to Cody A. Skinner and Courtney L. Skinner, Madrid $144,000
Town of Russell: 104.23 acres, beginning at right of way at intersection of westerly line of parcel conveyed to Larry L. and Martha M. Church to intersection of Albany Road and County Route 17, Brian L. Phillips, Oriskany Falls, sold to David Williams and Inger Williams, Fairport $51,500
Town of Lawrence: Parcel, lot 5 on “Map of Survey Prepared for carl Tarantelli, Situate in Great Lot 7, Township 16, Great Tract 2, Macomb’s Purchase, Town of Lawrence, County St. Lawrence, State of New York,” US Bank Trust NA, trustee for LSF8 Master Participation Trust, c/o Hudson Homes Management LLC, Irving, Texas, sold to Zachary Gibson, Dickinson Center $74,000
Town of Canton: 79.63 acres, beginning on Sykes Road at southwesterly corner of parcel now or formerly of Leo J. Wilson, Alvah B. Aldrich and Lauren Long, Geneva, sold to Daniel Gavin and Toni Gavin, Owego $70,000
Town of Brasher: 4.01 acres, beginning in township 17, middle third of said town of Brasher, lot 10 at easterly bounds of Brasher Falls to Brasher Center Road, County Road 92, Richard W. Fregoe and Eileen M. Fregoe, Brasher Falls, sold to Christopher D. Lashomb and Emily A. Lashomb, Brasher Falls $190,500
Town of Madrid: 1.92 acres, beginning at intersection of Route 310 and Route 44, Richard Tiernan, Norfolk; and Shelly Tiernan, Chase Mills, sold to Powers Storage Solutions LLC, Massena $217,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 7, block 1, Phillips Tract on Map 1 of Village Lots, Amerify LLC, Massena, sold to INM Property and Investments 3 LLC, Scottsdale, Ariz. $20,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, part of lot 8, block 11, at corner of Ford and Morris Streets, Margaret A. Cardinal, Ogdensburg, sold to Jacob E. Thornton, Ogdensburg; and Jordan R. Thornton, Ogdensburg $76,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 19, 2020:
Town of Waddington: 1.47 acres, beginning on Town Line Road at northwest corner of lands now or formerly of Robert Mehaffy and Shirley Mehaffy, Lisa C. Schofell, Ogdensburg, sold to Adam M. Rutherford, Lisbon $27,000
Town of Stockholm: 0.431 acres, northwest side of Route 11 at intersection of northeast boundary of lands now or formerly of Steven N. and Carol Donalis, Michael Winters and Eileen Winters, Winthrop, sold to Aaron M. Lavoie, Harrisville $106,500
Town of Hammond: 1.2 acres, beginning in northwest margin of Route 12, Kathleen Houghton, Marco Island, Fla., sold to Rob D. Bloom and Kristen J. Bloom, Black River $400,000
Town of Hammond: 1.549 acres, beginning at northeast corner of lot on “Map Showing Subdivision of Lands of Cold River Properties Inc., Subdivision Lots 1-9, in the Hoffman and Ogden Tract, Town of Hammond, St. Lawrence County, New York,” William R. Walker III and Carol M. Walker, Boiling Springs, Pa., sold to Michael DuPont and Brenda DuPont, Camden $145,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, part of mile square lot 25, part of John Cline Farm, beginning at west bounds of highway leading from Silmser’s Corners to Erwin Corners, from intersection with highway leading from Massena Village to Louisville, Melissa A. Prescott, Massena, sold to Tyler Bradford, Massena $40,000
Town of Hopkinton: Several parcels, Town of Hopkinton, Dale H. Kingsley and Patricia S. Kingsley, Belmont, N.C., sold to Daniel J. Gingerich and Ada D. Gingerich, and Uria D. Gingerich and Rebecca Miller, Potsdam $100,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.34 acres, part of lot 2 of Van Sollingen Tract, beginning at intersection of northerly boundary of lot conveyed to Ward F. and Nora A. Leamy, with westerly boundary of Ogdensburg-Heuvelton Road, Steven P. Lemieux, Ogdensburg, trustee of John F. Sutter Irrecovable Income Only Trust, sold to Jacqueline Lemieux, Ogdensburg $90,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 20, 2020:
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 3, house 39, Bishop Avenue in block 8 on Subdivision Plan of Property of Pine Grove Realty Company, Timothy G. Clark, Cornwall, Ontario; and Lenora L. Hinman, Rockport, Ind., sold to Percival C. Cunanan and Myrna T. Cunanan, Ogdensburg $54,500
Town of Hermon: 0.37 acres, lots 14 and 15 of D.B. Gibbons Addition to Hermon Village, Terrance R. Thomson, DeKalb Junction, sold to Joseph W. Weller and Kim J. Weller, Richville $20,000
Town of Brasher: 33.7 acres, Buckton Road, Lisa M. Warner, Brasher Falls, sold to Thomas Goodrich and Shelley Goodrich, Brasher Falls $14,000
Town of Canton: 0.289 acres, beginning in easterly right-of-way of Miner Street at intersection of southerly right-of-way of Pine Street, Gary O. Staples and Gail M. Staples, Canton, sold to Eric R. Shinnick and Sahar Milani, Canton $185,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning in westerly bounds of Market Street at northeast corner of pasture lot 6, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Roy D. Graves, Post 1194, Potsdam, sold to Sandstone Properties LLC, Potsdam $75,000
Town of Morristown: 33.69 acres, beginning at Nixon’s northerly corner, Patricia A. Clark and Lou Ann Mashaw, Ogdensburg, sold to Dustin Brooks and Crystal Brooks, Ogdensburg $8,000
Village of Morristown: 0.43 acres, beginning in westerly bounds of Gouverneur Street at easterly corner of lots 4 and 5 of block 6, Christian J. Turner and Barbara J. Turner, Hammond, sold to Jonathan W. Turner and April M. Turner, Morristown $45,000
Town of Norfolk: 3.36 acres, beginning in north bounds of Route 310 in east line of land of Villnave, Mark Bosjolie, Norwood, sold to Matthew D. Levac, Massena; George D. Sloan, Massena; and Hannah A. Sorensen, Massena $7,500
Village of Massena: Parcel, lost 19, Elm Street, Sandra L. Burnham, Buffalo; Susan J. Burnham, East Syracuse; and John P. Burnham, Orange Park, Fla., sold to Benjamin Robbie Witkop and Anamaria Witkop, Watertown, Mass. $60,000
Town of Hopkinton: Parcel, part of lot 24, Palmer Tract in Great Tract 2, Macomb’s Purchase, Ben A. Scharf, Canton; and Patrick Dowdle and Carolyn Dowdle, Winthrop, tri-executors of estate of Shirley Ann Scharf, sold to Robert Scharf, Philadelphia; Ben A. Scharf, Canton; and Barbara Scharf, Camillus $25,000
Town of Massena: 12 acres, Trippany Road, JMT Property Associates LLC, Massena, sold to Shannon Day Laclair, Massena $5,000
