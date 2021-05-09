The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office April 26:
Town of Theresa: 0.1 acre, Middle Island, Moon Lake, Aubrey J. Seager, North Rose, sold to Lucas James DeVito, Palmyra $1
Town of Pamelia: 1.28 acres, 26467 State Route 12, Jane A. Phelps, Watertown, sold to Matthew B. Phelps and Alicia Phelps, Watertown $123,000
Town of Pamelia: 1.22 acres, 26129 Allen Drive, Michael C. Waxler Jr. and Erica Waxler, Colorado Springs, Colo., sold to Ramez Almualla, Watertown $225,000
Town of Antwerp: 1.03 acres, 36364 County Route 28, John Ivan Martin, East Earl, Pa., sold to Christopher Carl Jones, Antwerp and Sheila Mary Yates, Antwerp $15,000
Town of LeRay: 0.33 acres, 24384 U.S. Route 11, Kevin Ferrante Krupski, Mechanicsburg, Pa., sold to Thomas W. Griffith Sr., Black River $104,500
Town of Pamelia: 0.84 acres, 24975 State Route 37, Sherwyn M. Tolentino, Watertown, sold to Rafael F. Gutierrez, Enterprise, Ala. $249,000
Village of Carthage: 0.18 acres, 751 Fulton St., Gary Hopps and Eun Mi Hopps, Lowville, sold to Jon LaCroix and Tabetha LaCroix, Carthage, and Makayla LaCroix and Veronique LaCroix, no address listed $50,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office April 27:
Town of Henderson: 0.55 acres, 12487 County Route 72, Richard C. VanBenschoten, Henderson, sold to Elijah Clark Anderson and Linne L. Ebbrecht, Sackets Harbor $160,000
Town of Henderson: 1.04 acres, 14435 County Route 123, Leslie J. Blount, Boynton Beach, Fla.; Cynthia A. Blount, Westport, Conn.; Suzanne E. Bartlett, Sandy Creek; and Alison G. LaSpada, Wallkill, sold to Castle Bluff Inc., Wallkill $500,000
Town of Rodman: 13.5 acres, 21710 State Route 177, Gary R. Stinson, Rodman, sold to Todd Shultz, Adams $389,900
Town of Wilna: 2.07 acres, State Route 3 and County Route 41, Kathleen F. Homan, Carthage; Mark A. Face, Natural Bridge; Glen S. Face, Ballston Spa; and William L. Face Jr., Waterford, as trustees of the William Leon Face and Irene S. Face Trust, sold to Glen Slye Face and Heather Christine Garoy, Ballston Spa $1,000
Town of Henderson: 0.44 acres, 10444 Grandjean Road, Randy Hares and Shelley Hares, Sodus, sold to Peter J. Basta and Katharina Basta, Carthage $50,000
Town of Brownville: 1.62 acres, Baldwin Road, Peter DiCosmo, Mountainside, N.J., sold to Charles Mackey and Cathy Mackey, Dexter $0
Town of Watertown: 6.71 acres, 25513-25523 State Route 12, SPJ Properties LLC, Black River, sold to Burrville Cider Mill Inc., Watertown $250,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.22 acres, 47230 Dingman Point Road, Megan Barbrow, Alexandria Bay, sold to Robert Terboss, Kirkwood $15,000
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 133 Bowers Ave., Assane N. Toure, Albany, sold to Mark A. Taylor and Noah Taylor, Wellesley Island $126,500
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office April 28:
Town of LeRay: 1.14 acres, 32376 Town Line Road, Trudy Delles Van Tassel, Watertown, sold to Kelli Brislan, Philadelphia $20,094
Village of Adams: 0.39 acres, 22 Roberts St., Benjamin W. Riordan and Maureen K. Male, Adams, sold to Teri L. Berger, Adams $150,000
City of Watertown: 0.28 acres, 208 Wyoming Ave., Jenna N. Vitullo and Randall K. Vitullo Jr., Watertown, sold to Joanne Compo, Cape Vincent $99,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.03 acre, 22080 Tennis Island Loop, Ralph G. Sanders and Sandra D. Sanders, Wedowee, Ala., sold to Frederick M. Vosburgh and Alicia G. Vosburgh, Clarence Center $389,999
City of Watertown: 0.29 acres, 703 Water St., Kevin Frederick, Chaumont; Michael Frederick, Adams Center; Karen Alguire, Boonville; and Julie VanKoughnett Flynn, Brownville, sold to Tina Covey, Carthage $99,000
Village of Adams: 0.4 acres, 18 Roberts St., Teri L. Berger, Adams, sold to Thomas W. Berger, Adams Center $140,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 1.3 acres, 30545 County Route 4, Joanne Compo, Cape Vincent, sold to Ileana Alvarado Navarro, Cape Vincent $111,000
Town of Theresa: 3.21 acres, 41213 State Route 37, Isaac I. Yankovski and Josephina B. Yankovski, Andover, Ohio, sold to James M. Goliber and Sandra L. Goliber, Theresa $215,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office April 29:
Town of Champion: 0.9 acres, 35740 Sayre Road, Penny Hadley, Carthage and Victor Tripp, Castorland, as executors of the Carlton A. Tripp estate, sold to Leslie A. House, Carthage $0
Town of Hounsfield: 0.5 acres, 12559/12561 Ridge Road, Jon P. Scheer and Lorraine Scheer, Adams, sold to Wescott’s General Store LLC, Watertown $150,000
Town of LeRay: 5.52 acres, 30227 Rockbrook Road, Michael J. Donnan, Watertown and Christina L. Donnan, Fayetteville, N.C., sold to Brandon W. Hummingbird, Evans Mills $295,000
Town of Rutland: 10 acres, 29754 State Route 3, David McDonald, Yuma, Ariz., sold to Nicholas Piroli, Syracuse $1
Village of Black River: 0.13 acres, 124 LeRay St., Michael J. Dewitt, Philadelphia, sold to Dominick Flecker and Brianna Flecker, Watertown $106,000
Town of Pamelia: 6 acres, State Route 12, MSP Realty LLC, Watertown, sold to W & C LLC, Dexter $600,000
City of Watertown: 0.5 acres, 930 Holcomb St., Jason Kliewer, Fort Rucker, Ala., sold to Kristopher A. Deihl and Brianna Deihl, Watertown $223,660
Town of Watertown: 0.96 acres, 20517 Hadcock Road, Michael LeDoux and Tricia LeDoux, Watertown, sold to James P. Donahue Jr. and Sheena Donahue, Watertown $176,100
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office April 30:
City of Watertown: 0.3 acres, 151 Winslow St., Shawn D. McCormick, Watertown, sold to Anna C. Watts and Randy R. Nichols, Watertown $200,500
City of Watertown: 0.19 acres, 913 Franklin St., Frederick E. March II, Watertown, sold to Gabriel Santacruz and Nicole A. Santacruz, Wahiawa, Hawaii $169,000
Town of Theresa: 5 acres, 43074 State Route 37, Austin Ballard and Elizabeth Ballard, Redwood, sold to Ian Poole-McDonald, Meeker, Colo. $275,000
Town of Alexandria: 1.8 acres, 47396 Cooper Lane, Bruce J. Young, Bernville, Pa., as executor of the John Amono estate, sold to Sofiya Aizenberg and Alexander Aizenberg, New Providence, N.J. $225,000
Village of Philadelphia: 0.38 acres, 44 Main St., Marcus Lee Gifford, Las Cruces, N.M., sold to Michael Delles and Brooke Delles, Philadelphia $10,000
Town of Theresa: 1 acre, 36348 Schell Road, Kevin W. Gats and Hayley E. Gats, Theresa, sold to Jorge L. DeAlba Jr. and Jennifer L. DeAlba, Fort Drum $252,500
Town of Champion: 0.9 acres, 24907 Woolworth St., Steven P. Fargo and Mona L. Fargo, Champion, sold to Paul Warren Jones and Jessica M. Jones, Carthage $229,900
Village of West Carthage: 0.25 acres, 17 N. Jefferson St., Charles A. Lehman III, Taylor, S.C., sold to Cole Stacklin-Jarvis, Fort Benning, Ga. $168,000
Town of Lyme: 0.26 acres, Flanders Road, Philip Farmer, Watertown and Darlene A. Dawson, Watertown, sold to Mark Delehanty and Cynthia Delehanty, Reading, Pa. $14,000
Town of Hounsfield: 12.76 acres, State Route 3, Annuta Nekoz, Fayetteville, sold to Gardner Gas of New York LLC, Berwick, Pa. $112,500
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Feb. 22:
Village of Lowville: 5374 Stewart St., Patricia A. Jantzi, sold to Michelle A. Jones $0
Village of Constableville: 3008 State Route 26, Alpine Restaurant LLC, sold to Charles J. Kelly $164,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Feb. 23:
Town of Greig: 5661 Partridgeville Road, Heather M. Pleskach, sold to Ronald W. Cooper $290,000
Village of Lowville: 7369 Utica Blvd., Travis M. Forney, sold to All Seasons Power Equipment $150,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Feb. 24:
Town of Croghan: 7766 Long Pond Road, Robert D. Purcell estate, sold to Joshua H. Purcell $41,250
Town of Montague: 7235 McDonald Road, Slaska & Slaska LLC, sold to Brian M. Staples $160,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Feb. 25:
Town of Greig: 7201 Brantingham Road, Joyce Hill, sold to Lewis W. Stanley $125,000
Town of Greig: 8028 Beach Club Road, Michael J. Wurz, sold to EDINOB LLC $1
Town of Greig: 8035 Beach Club Road, Michael J. Wurz, sold to EDINOB LLC $1
Village of Lowville: 5600 Trinity Ave. Ext., Barry L. Parker, sold to Kenneth M. Hice $95,000
Town of Lowville: 8019 State Route 12, Keith D. Widrick, sold to Tobias J. Stoltzfus $145,000
Town of Lyonsdale: 4099 Shibley Road, Ronald B. Post, sold to Nicholas A. Baslow $30,000
Town of Montague: 2671 Rector Road, John P. Hale, sold to Ray Falk $95,000
Town of Watson: 7720 Shaw Road, Stephanie Birster, sold to Boeckman-Delton Family Trust $90,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Feb. 26:
Town of Croghan: 5811 Swiss Road, Timothy S. O’Donnell, sold to Jennifer S. St. Croix $0
Town of Croghan: Beartown Road, Gary Beller, sold to Robert Michael Petrie $48,600
Town of Denmark: State Route 26, Gregory A. Schantz, sold to Justin R. Hirschey $5,000
Town of Diana: Corbine Road, Carla Yaw, sold to Carson Patnode $25,000
Village of Lowville: 5652 Maple Ave., Richard E. Marolf, sold to Jesse E. Burnham $65,000
Town of New Bremen: 7713 Wagner Road, Bradley W. Lyndaker, sold to Bryson S. Sauer $0
