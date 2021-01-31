The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Jan. 19:
Town of Lyme: 1.71 acres, County Route 8, Charles M. Valentine, Chaumont, sold to Alanna L. Mitchell, Carthage $227,600
Town of Brownville: 1 acre, 24601 County Route 53, Tammy L. Delaney, Brownville, sold to Michael Kenji Sogioka, Evans Mills $170,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.13 acres, 104 Millcreek Lane, Matthew P. King, Nashville, Tenn., sold to Nancy L. Anderson, Sackets Harbor $137,000
Town of LeRay: 2.19 acres, 30056 Gardnerville Road, Jeremy J. Favret and Christian M. Favret, Evans Mills, sold to Rodger S. Fuller Jr. and Polly T. Fuller, Gouverneur $245,000
City of Watertown: 0.27 acres, 148 Park Ave., Jeffrey R. Ostlund Sr. and Sun P. Ostlund, Three Mile Bay, sold to Roy Loren Goodrich and Patricia Corl Goodrich, Watertown $267,800
City of Watertown: 2.04 acres, 203 N. Hamilton St., Cheney Warehouse Corp., Watertown, sold to 6 S. Broad Street LLC, Carthage $775,000
Town of Alexandria: 1.4 acres, 48799 Shannon Road, Nadine Skvarch, Syracuse, sold to Tucker J. Amato, Theresa $185,000
Town of Lyme: 0.55 acres, 26984 Fire Road 5, Keith A. Clement and Heather M. Clement, Watertown, sold to Michael E. Burt and Diana L. Burt, Three Mile Bay $50,000
Village of Carthage: 0.07 acre, 309 Church St., Paul Trimper, Watertown, as referee for Troy D. Babcock, sold to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Virginia Beach, Va. $56,000
Town of Clayton: 0.69 acres, 32398 State Route 12, William Keith Huchzermeier, Depauville, sold to Cassandra Marie Barr, Greenville, Calif. $75,000
City of Watertown: 0.24 acres, 156 Sterling St., Joanne C. Guardino, Watertown, sold to Thomas W. Noonan and Lindsay C. Wise, Evans Mills $150,500
Town of Champion: 0.9 acres, 35900 Sayre Road, Dawn J. Ferguson, Black River, individually and as executor of the Robert E. Ferguson estate, sold to Michael A. Hallenbeck and Heather Hallenbeck, Carthage $50,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.24 acres, 114 W. Washington St., Ryan T. Borden, Fort Wainwright, Alaska, sold to Brian Bruchez and Molly Bruchez, Kremmling, Colo. $250,000
Town of Wilna: 3.5 acres, 22411 Boyd Road, Oliver Barlow, Carthage, sold to Marsha A. Gibbons, Carthage and Luann Twombly, Carthage $0
Town of Lyme: Two parcels: 1) 3.5 acres, 9474 County Route 125, 2) 10 acres, Northwest of County Route 125, Guffin Bay Resort & Marina LLC, Chaumont, and Bryan Charles Joseph Young and Kimberly Diane Young, Chaumont, sold to Lifeunit LLC, Jamesville $417,500
Town of Adams: Two parcels: 1) 3.6 acres, West of U.S. Route 11, 2) 2.3 acres, West of U.S. Route 11, Seaway Tower Co. LLC, Wilmington, Del., sold to Richard S. Formosa, West Babylon $1,100
Town of Alexandria: 46.70 acres, Barnes Settlement Road, Thomas P. Wills and Nancy J. Wills, Redwood, sold to Jarrett M. Cannistra and Jennifer L. Cannistra, Bainbridge $42,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Jan. 20:
Town of Henderson: 0.79 acres, 12676 County Route 72, Krista M. Chamberlain, Orange, Va., sold to Gordon J. McConnell and Lydia J. McConnell, Lakeland, Fla. $185,000
City of Watertown: 0.78 acres, 518 Pine St., James H. McGowan, Henderson, as executor of the Mary E. Allen estate, sold to Nicholas Kogut, Watertown $62,700
Town of Henderson: 10.68 acres, 13810 Windmill Road, Jay M. Whitney, Chateaugay, sold to Richard Cunha, Sackets Harbor $49,500
Village of Carthage: 1.5 acres, 984 State St., Cheryl A. Schroy, Harrisville, sold to Dylan T. Schroy, Carthage $143,000
Town of Antwerp: 3.13 acres, 40637 Delphi Hall Road, Michael P. Countryman and Kelly L. Countryman, Antwerp, sold to Barry A. Aubin and Roberta L. Aubin, Gouverneur $27,000
Village of Clayton: 0.26 acres, 420 James St., Calumet Club Inc., Clayton, sold to Reindeer Realty Partners LLP, Atlanta, Ga. $145,000
City of Watertown: 0.23 acres, 632 Burlington St., John Paolino and Amanda Paolino, Junction City, Kan., sold to Paul J. Pontari, El Paso, Texas $135,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 215 Francis St., Claude E. Loomis, Watertown, sold to Arnulfo Astorga, Watertown $153,000
Village of Glen Park: Two parcels totaling 0.69 acres, 701 Main St., Marianna M. Leween, Glen Park, sold to Dylan Anne Pauly and Robert Andrew Pauly, Centerville, Mass. $203,000
Village of Carthage: 0.1 acre, 710 Fulton St., Kevin P. Groom, APO, AE, sold to Harrison D. Scurry and Jennifer M. Scurry, Evans Mills $105,000
Town of Rutland: 0.85 acres, 15086 Jacobs Road, Tracy L. Tripp, Watertown, sold to Stephanie L. Green, Watertown $100,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 13.98 acres, Lot 4C, Carleton Island Road 1, Craig C. Miller and Catherine A. Miller, Pittsford, sold to Emily Waterman and Evan Farrell, North Bennington, Vt. $68,000
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 419 Fairview St., Christina Sattazahn, Adams Center, sold to Revitalized Properties LLC, Watertown $35,000
Town of Alexandria: Two parcels totaling 0.17 acres, 44496 Russell Drive, Lisa A. Beaulieu Thompson, Hilton Head, S.C., sold to Nathaniel G. Nace and Jennifer S. Nace, Port Royal, Pa. $399,999
Town of Henderson: Two parcels totaling 0.35 acres, 5554 Nutting Street Road, Warren Palmiter and Jean M. Palmiter, Brewerton, sold to Anthony Michael Venditti and Linda Janet Venditti, Baldwinsvile $180,000
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 728 Cooper St., Brent A. Marrin, Watertown, sold to Patrick Law, Watertown $171,000
Town of Henderson: Two parcels totaling 2.2 acres, 11481 Rays Bay Road, John A. Hicks and Mary B. Hicks, Henderson, sold to R. Scott Elston and Amy Elston, Cortland $40,000
Town of Cape Vincent: Two parcels: 1) 1.29 acres, Old County Route 7, 2) 0.01 acre, Old County Route 7, Craig F. McGraw and Beth A. McGraw, Cape Vincent, sold to Todd S. Koch, as trustee of the Todd S. Koch Revocable Trust, Powhatan, Va. $15,000
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.08 acre, 261/263 E. Broadway, 261 East Broadway LLC, Liverpool, sold to Brian J. Wanzer and Beth A. Wanzer, Auburn, N.H. $149,000
Town of Theresa: Two parcels: 1) 0.9 acres, 33527 Broadwell Road, 2) 0.88 acres, 33509 Broadwell Road, Susan Scheffner, Folkston, Ga., sold to Thomas Valentine and Mary Valentine, Carthage $23,000
City of Watertown: Three parcels totaling 0.17 acres, 141 Breen Ave., Binh A. Cao, San Jose, Calif., sold to Dieu T. Bui, Watertown $100,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 14.93 acres, 31435 Mason Road, Evening Star Ranch LLC, Cape Vincent, sold to Ian T. McCallum, Cape Vincent $170,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.53 acres, 34075 County Route 4, Geneva Phelps Miller, Clayton, sold to Thomas Clegg Jr., Clayton $20,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Jan. 21:
Town of Pamelia: 5.53 acres, 22390 Knowlesville Road W., Garrett William Larson and Robie C. Larson, San Antonio, Texas, sold to Nicholas A. Small and Danelle N. Small, Fort Drum $290,000
Town of Lyme: 0.11 acres, 24593 Fire Road 25 S., Stephen M. Prosonic, Camillus, sold to Richard K. Laws Jr. and Roseanne G. Laws, Liverpool $1
Town of Philadelphia: 0.27 acres, 32958 Carpenter Drive, George P. Valtadoros and Pashalina K. Valtadoros, Philadelphia, sold to Thomas E. Bachler and Rebecca L. Bachler, Philadelphia $239,000
City of Watertown: 0.3 acres, 341 Paddock St., James M. Kiernan and Anna I. Kiernan, Alexandria, Va., sold to Brendan T. Dirrane and Alexandra C. Smith, Watertown $253,000
Village of Brownville: 1.1 acres, 308 Washington St., Lon Nadelen and Cathy J. Nadelen, Fairport, as executor of the Arlene J. Nadelen estate, sold to Michael T. Dixon Sr. and Theresa M. Austin-Dixon, Watertown $149,000
Town of Alexandria: 9.2 acres, 46150 Stump Road, William David Richardson and Carol Maring Richardson, East Palatka, Fla., sold to David Taylor and Kathleen Daly, as trustees of The David Taylor Living Trust and of The Kathleen Daly Living Trust, Hudson, Quebec $1,590,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.07 acre, Stump Road, Overstreet LLC, East Palatka, Fla., sold to David Taylor and Kathleen Daly, as trustees of The David Taylor Living Trust and of The Kathleen Daly Living Trust, Hudson, Quebec $0
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Jan. 22:
City of Watertown: 0.35 acres, 822 Lawrence St., Derek J. Galligar, Ontario, Ore., sold to Ratana Ratanaphan and Kitravee Ratanaphan, Watertown $50,000
Towns of Pamelia and LeRay: Two parcels: Pamelia: 18.3 acres, 28914 State Route 37, LeRay: 0.8 acres, South of County Route 16, Michael Eichner, Wichita, Texas, sold to Tyler Forbes and Katherine Forbes, Evans Mills $160,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 5.88 acres, Carleton Island, Robert I. Citulsky, Mississauga, Ontario, sold to Eric J. Thomas and Ciel P. Contreras, as trustees of the Thomas Family Irrevocable Trust, Cape Vincent $78,000
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 206 S. Hamilton St., Tailwind Estates LLC, Watertown, sold to Gregory M. Turner, Great Bend $169,000
Village of West Carthage: 0.24 acres, 85 Champion St., Amy J. Keelin, Carthage, sold to Hector J. Parra Arias Jr. and Clarissa L. Parra, Tucson, Ariz. $145,500
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 16:
Village of Lowville: 5275 Jefferson St., Douglas L. Olmstead, sold to Daniel Corbet Giles $150,000
Town of New Bremen: 8406 Soft Maple Road, William L. Mack, sold to Franklyn J. Monnat $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 17:
Town of Denmark: 2091 Doran Road, Robert A. Breyette estate, sold to Kevin J. Cooper $60,000
Town of Lewis: 941 Swancott Mill Road, Lewis A. Snetsinger, sold to Kenneth M. Kryzak $68
Town of Lewis: Swancott Mill Road, Gary L. Richardson, sold to Kenneth M. Kryzak $900
Village of Lowville: 5434 Park Place, Linda E. Lomber, sold to Matthew Zehr $143,000
Village of Lowville: 7460 Railroad St., Keith H. Gary, sold to Betty E. Ladue $1
Town of Lyonsdale: 8121 Fowler Road, Brian E. Streby, sold to Silvlin Properties LLC $1
Town of New Bremen: Soft Maple Road, William R. Jones, sold to David C. VanCour $1
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 18:
Village of Lyons Falls: 4120 Markham St., Edward D. Walker, sold to Megan Hrim $129,850
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 19:
Village of Croghan: 9793 State Route 812, Joseph Hirsch, sold to Lori Hirsch $85,000
Town of Croghan: 8629 Effley Dam Road, Karen A. Whitlock, sold to Kenneth A. Gerow $112,500
Town of Greig: 5693 N. Shore Road, The Allen Irrevocable Trust, sold to Nancy Giordano-Ramos Trust $155,000
Town of Greig: 7195 Middle Road, Keith R. Horn, sold to Nicholas L. Zielinski $70,000
Town of Watson: 8926 McMahon Road, Louise A. Schantz Irrevocable Trust, sold to Michal J. Lada $285,000
Town of West Turin: 3962 Mackay Road, Carl Kellogg, sold to Hunter S. Lord $1
Town of West Turin: Woodlot Road, Ramon Myers, sold to G&C Martin Logging Inc. $16,500
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 20:
Town of Diana: 8268 State Route 3, Lewis County, sold to Musa Ardoli $36,000
Town of New Bremen: 9011 Cut Off Road, Alice G. Virkler estate, sold to Jamie P. Stanley $145,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 23:
Town of Croghan: 10636 State Route 126, Timothy J. Monnat estate, sold to Stephen Thomas Shambo $142,500
Town of Diana: Thomas Road, David W. Finley, sold to Lynn Coppola $5,500
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Nov. 24:
Town of Diana: 14266 Church St., Lewis County, sold to Kenneth Decker $24,000
Town of Diana: 14074 S. Creek Road, Lewis County, sold to Kathy M. Felio $6,000
Town of Diana: 14086 S. Creek Road, Lewis County, sold to Kathy M. Felio $10,000
Town of Lewis: State Route 294, Lewis County, sold to Timothy Serafin $300
Village of Lowville: 7622 Park Ave., Mark D. McDonald, sold to Curtis T. Kilburn $230,000
Town of Lowville: 4108 Nefsey Road, Lee S. O’Brien, sold to Clayton Z. O’Brien $139,400
Village of Lyons Falls: Cherry Street, Lewis County, sold to WA Equipment LLC $11,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 26, 2020:
Town of Gouverneur: 30 acres, beginning at Kearney Road from northwest corner of lands formerly conveyed to Patricia Cushman, David E. Siper, Gouverneur, sold to Christopher L. Plowman and Brooke A. Plowman, Gouverneur $155,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, part of lot 262 of Stevens Survey made October of 1838, Allan J. Macdonald and Joanne Macdonald, Ontario, Canada, sold to Abigail Bixby, Brooktondale $47,000
Town of Norfolk: 9.17 acres, part of mile square lot 52, beginning at monument in southerly bounds of Route 56 at northeast corner of lands of Gerald B. and Bernard G. LaClair, Ernest L. Jock Jr. and Renee A. Jock, Norfolk, sold to James C. Greene and Jennifer C. Greene, Norfolk $318,000
Village of Waddington: 0.32 acres, beginning in northwest boundary of River Road and southeast boundary of lands now or formerly of Robert J. Lenney and Victoria L. Lenney, Chad E. Acres Declaration of Trust, by Chad E. Acres, trustee, Avon Park, Fla., sold to Royal Forgues, Malone $110,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning in northwest corner of lot 21, on map 2, Racket Shore Camp Lots,Derek C. Stevenson, Norwood, sold to Kevin C. Kingsley and Rebecca J. Kingsley, Potsdam $285,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.63 acres, beginning on Black Lake Road at intersection of westerly property line of George Gilmour, The Gilmour Family Irrevocable Trust by Linda J. Wright, co-trustee, Ogdensburg; and Karen A. Richards, co-strustee, Mineral, Va., sold to Paul E. Trombley, Ogdensburg; and Amanda Merrill, Ogdensburg $73,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.01 acres, beginning in northerly boundary of right of way at southeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of Drew Lynch, Roger L. Wilson and Emily A. Wilson, Ogdensburg, sold to Todd A. Demers and Megan Demers, Ogdensburg $15,500
City of Ogdensburg: 0.04 acres, beginning on south bounds of Jersey Avenue from east bounds of Caroline Street, William M. Nelson, Ogdensburg, sold to Bryan J. Monnet, Ogdensburg; and Kristina P. Monnet, Ogdensburg $26,000
Town of Morristown: Rasperry Island, in Black Lake, Shannon C. Shine and Ellen B. Shine, Clifton Park, sold to Deborah S. Valentine, Playa Del Rey, Calif. $100,000
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, lot from southeast corner of farm property to Clyde E. Shoen and Lydia E. Shoen, beginning on Close Road and Pleasant Valley Road, Larry Charleson and Margaret Charleson, Potsdam, sold to Kurt Nielsen and Susan Heath, Northville $11,000
Town of Lisbon: 2 acres, beginning on Todd Road at southwest corner of lands now or formerly of Dianne Brooks, Tyler Dvornski, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Grant J. LeBeau and Kailyn A. Engle, Ogdensburg $69,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 27, 2020:
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning in southerly bounds of ERoute 11 at intersection with division lin e between sections 49 and 50, Patrick F. Wilbur, Potsdam, sold to Albert Petrosky, Potsdam $93,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 23 in block 49 on “Homecroft Tract Property Map,” Kathryn O’Geen, Massena, individually and as surviving spouse of Anthony J. O’Geen, sold to Ross O’Geen, Waddington $50,000
Village of Massena: 0.313 acres, “Newton Estates Subsivision,” map 4, beginning at intersectino of northerly boundary of Maple Street Road and easterly boundary of Town Line Road, Ronald J. Bacon and Barbara J. Bacon, Massena, sold to Daniel P. Bovay, Massena $240,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.75 acres, beginning in northerly bounds of Elm Street at southwesterly corner of village lot 7, Edward T. Misiaszek and Charlotte A. Misiaszek, Waddington, sold to Terra Development Inc., Potsdam $225,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, beginning at northwest margin of private common right of way known as Blackstone Bay Road East at intersectiuon of southwest line of lands convyed to Robert. T. Hynes and Cornelia Hynes, Ronald L. Hainen and Holley E. Hainen, Weaverville, N.C., sold to Sarah Langley Burtch, Santa Monica, Calif. $399,000
Town of Lawrence: 1.3 acres, part of lot 39, beginning at end of stone wall on east side of lot at town and county line at southwest corner of lot deeded to Harmon Woodruff, Drew A. Lincoln, Dickinson Center, sold to Raegan St. Mary and Bradley Hebert, Dickinson Center $129,000
Town of Pitcairn: 74 acres, beginning in northwest corner of lot 167 of township 11 in Great Tract 3 of Macomb’s Purchase to northeasterly corner of lot 167, Neil E. Hooley Jr. and Tammy R. Hooley, Gouverneur, sold to Richard D. Carmel, Shortsville, one have interest; and David P. Fischer Jr., Lyons, one half interest $46,000
Town of Fowler: 0.94 acres, beginning on Little York-Spragueville Road from southwest corner of former Charles Jenne house, Darren J. Fairbanks, Gouverneur, sold to Kristopher M. Matthie and Natasha R. Matthie, Gouverneur $94,000
Town of Stockhoolm: Parcel 1: 6 acres, beginning at west branch of St. Regis River in east line of lot 35, running southeasterly and perpendicular to McCarthy Road; and Parcel 2: 0.99 acres, located northwest of McCarthy Road and southeast of St. Regis River in lot 34, Dwayne A. Belt, Potsdam, executor of last will and testament of Douglas L. Belt, sold to Thomas Dougherty, Clermont, Fla. $190,000
Town of DeKalb: Several parcels, lots 5, 6 and on School Street, Janet M. Boyd, Gouverneur, sold to Dylan Wilmarth and Aleesha Wilmarth, Canton $85,000
Town of Lawrence: 9 acres, beginning at a corner of Fisk Road from intersection with Day Road, Jonathan Brechbill and Julie Brechbill, Nicholville, sold to Joshua Andrew Wagner and Nicole Katelyn Wagner, New Stuyahok, Ark. $155,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.15 acres, westerly of John Street between blocks 441 and 442, City of Ogdensburg, Ogdensburg, sold to Aaron T. Smith and Shelby Smith, Ogdensburg $1,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 23, block 51 on “Homecroft Tract Property Map,” Mary Margaret Case, Chicago, Ill., sold to Vanessa Bonner, Massena $49,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.17 acres, eastelry of William Street between blocks 444 and 445, City of Ogdensburg, Ogdensburg, sold to Joseph M. Bresett and Beth Anne Lavigne-Bresett, Ogdensburg $1,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 28, 2020:
Town of Fowler: 6.71 acres, portion of lot 21, beginning on Smith Road at southeast corner of lands of Robert J. Barbarito and Janice K. Mullaney (Barbarito), Robert J. Barbarito and Janice K. Barbarito, Gouverneur, sold to Adam Stowell, Richville $124,000
Village of Gouverneur: 0.951 acres, part of lots 51, 52 and 53, east of Dale Road and north of Gleason Street, Charles W. Owens, Canton, sold to Darren James Fairbanks and Nicole Alexis Fairbanks, Gouverneur $163,500
Town of Pierrepont: Parcel, beginning on Potsdam-Colton State Road at northwest corner of premises conveyed to Jay F. Cayey and wife, Matthew E. Hosmer, Potsdam, sold to Tad M. Johnson and Alycia R. Johnson, Potsdam $155,000
Town of Pitcairn: 9.145 acres, beginning in easterly line of parcel conveyed to Donald W. Yurkonis Jr. and Lori M. Yurkonis at centerline of utility easement conveyed to Northern new York Utilities Inc., Christina M. Dryman, China Grove, N.C., sold to Anthony Vergara, Liverpool $12,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, lots 5, 6, 13, 14 and 15 in block 43, Kim S. Palermo-Bogardus, executrix of the last will and testament of William F. Bogardus, sold to Bradley Elliott, Morristown $6,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, bounded in north by Main Street and east by canal Street (Lincoln Avenue), Donald J. Brenno, Ogdensburg, sold to SR Med Lab LLC, Ogdensburg $75,000
Village of Massena: 0.169 acres, beginning in driveway in west boundary of Plum Street at northeast corner of lands now or formerly of Gordon Runions and Anita A. Branchaud, Casey A. Simonds, Massena, sold to Ian T. Macdonald, Massena $38,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.13 acres, portion of lot 8 in block 145, beginning in northwesterly bounds of Main street at southeasterly corner of Helen M. Kiah parcel, William C. Snyder and Tonya L. Snyder, Ogdensburg, sold to Manuel C. Palao and Sally F. Palao, Morristown $54,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, beginning on County Road 63 (Black Lake Road) at intersection of southeasterly point of lot owned by McLear, Thomas J. Bowman, Hammond, sold to Tayler Bowman, Hammond $70,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, 81 State Street, David J. Strader, Ogdensburg, sold to Heuvelton Historical Association, Heuvelton $32,000
Town of Parishville: 0.65 acres, beginning on Lenny Road at intersection with Russell Turnpike or Browns Bridge Road, Helga Sachno, Potsdam; and Robert H. Sachno, Greenville, Tenn., sold to John and Cindy Galuski, Elma; and Jorge and Amy Mangual, Potsdam $190,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 29, 2020:
Town of Russell: 2 acres, beginning on Pestle Street at southwest corner of land of Rowe, Donna Pidel, Clarksville, Md., sold to Robert J. White Sr. and Deborah J. White, Russell $99,000
Town of Edwards: Parcel, 174 Main Street, Edmund Jackson, Harrisville, sold to Justin Morehouse, Edwards $17,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, beginning in intersection of northerly bounds of Hazel Avenue and easterly bounds of Walnut Avenue, Mary Jo Hubbard, Massena, sold to Allyssa Hess, Moira $55,000
Town of Potsdam: 1 acre, beginning on road leading from Burnhams Corners to Norwood at intersection with road with the center of the cross road and which cross road center is also the east line of the Crosbie Farm, Kenneth J. Ober, Norwood, sold to Jayson McLarrin and Elizabeth McLarrin, Hermon $82,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, village lot 73, beginning in westerly bounds of Harrowgate Street (now Main street) at southeast corner of village lot 72, Samuel D. Carbone Jr. and Barbara J. Carbone, Massena, sold to Arthur Perrea, Burke $16,500
Town of Canton: 0.89 acres, beginning on Route 310 at northeast corner of lands of Gregory Stahl and Tina Stahl, Terisa A. Billings, Canton, sold to David J. Shoulette and Reannette M. Shoulette, Canton $32,000
Town of DeKalb: 93.57 acres, beginning on highway leading from the Woods Cheese Factory to Kents Corners intersected with northerly line of Rome, Watertown and Ogdensburg Railroad lands, Arthur Woods Jr., executor of estate of Geraldine C. Woods, Gouverneur, sold to Eric Everts and Robin Everts, DeKalb Junction $140,000
Town of Colton: 3.14 acres, beginning on Windmill Road from northerly bounds of parcel of land willed to Anne Hayes, Mary A. Long, South Colton; Brian Long and Karen Long, Potsdam’ and Susan Long, South Colton, sold to Benjamin Richard Johnson, South Colton $60,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.17 acres, in westerly margin of Clinton Street at southeasterly corner of John W. Wright residence lot, Joshua B. Weaver, Gouverneur, sold to John J. O’Brien, Fort Drum $101,500
Village of Canton: 0.12 acres, beginning in easterly bounds of Park street at northwesterly corner of lands of Jeffrey A. Theyer and Jocelyn M. Thayer, James Santimaw and Angelique Santimaw, Canton, sold to North Village Properties LLC, Canton $171,500
Town of Potsdam: 1.75 acres, beginning on Buck Road from westerly line or bounds of farm conveyed to Edmund and France Sheehan, Sean M. Lasala and Alicia R. Lasala, Potsdam, sold to W&W Property Devolopment LLC, Canton $45,000
