The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 19:
Town of Brownville: 1.84 acres, 24701 County Route 54, Anne R. Ebbrecht, Dexter, individually and as trustee of The Ebbrecht Family Revocable Living Trust, sold to Donna K. Costes, Dexter $0
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.37 acres, 200 Funny Cide Drive/Preakness Ave., Lot 11, Sackets Meadows LLC, Sackets Harbor, sold to Brandon A. Burroughs and Mary E. Burroughs, Watertown $369,932
Town of Wilna: 6.5 acres, Avery Road, Kathryn M. West-Buskey and David C. Buskey, Natural Bridge, sold to Zachary J. Buskey and Alina J. Buskey, Natural Bridge $63,000
Town of Clayton: 1.05 acres, 17300 Blind Bay Road, Zachary T. Meier and Harlee-Rae Tanner, Clayton, sold to Matthew P. Marra and Chelsea R. Marra, Watertown $252,000
Town of Lyme: 0.24 acres, 24478 Fire Road 26 N, Stephen M. Ezell and Dawn Ezell, Three Mile Bay, sold to Ward Realty LLC, Westborough, Mass. $180,000
City of Watertown: 1.6 acres, 195 Duffy St., Suit-Kote Corporation, Cortland, sold to Buffalo Property Preservation Inc., Tonawanda $5,000
Town of Rodman: Two parcels totaling 14.89 acres, 13369 County Route 68, Anthony A. Burnash and Rebecca S. Burnash, Rodman, sold to Jess P. St. Croix and Rachel L. Johnston, Rodman $299,000
Town of Lyme: 4.85 acres, 27628 County Route 57, Joseph Kochan, Washington, D.C., as trustee of the Nicholas R. and Mary Kochan Irrevocable Trust, and Nicholas R. Kochan and Mary Kochan, Liverpool, sold to Thomas Paul Murphy and Christine K. Murphy, Black River $255,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.23 acres, 45483 State Route 12, Gary Williams, Alexandria Bay, sold to Garth H. Gibson and Nora H. Gibson, Valatie $134,900
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 20:
Town of Lyme: 1.9 acres, 25542 County Route 57, Julie M. Koberger, Conway, S.C., as executor of the June B. Martin estate, sold to Sandra J. Hill, Carthage $125,000
City of Watertown: 0.18 acres, 124 Monroe Ave., Michael J. Adair, Watertown, sold to Christopher Michael Madera and Raechel Maureen Madera, Fort Irwin, Calif. $159,000
Village of Adams: 0.44 acres, 54 N. Park St., Rachel L. Johnston, Adams, sold to Dylan Estal and Andrew Estal, Adams $196,000
Town of Pamelia: 0.61 acres, 21090 County Route 16, James C. Andiorio and Peggy A. Andiorio, Watertown, sold to Peggy Ann Andiorio and Michael Leslie Slate, Watertown $30,000
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 953 Kieff Drive, Bryce Hug, East Stroudsburg, Pa., sold to Tyler J. Smith, Columbus, Ga. $113,300
Town of Clayton: 2.03 acres, May Irwin Road, Barbara Ann Phinney, Clayton, sold to Aaron R. Vandenbosch and Bethanie A. Vandenbosch, Rochester $33,500
Town of Pamelia: 1.06 acres, 22948/22964 U.S. Route 11, Michael R. Gardner, Calcium, sold to Tammy Ferguson, Watertown $34,000
Town of Champion: 1.3 acres, 25372 Stewart Drive, Daniel C. Wells, Hingham, Mass., sold to Guadalupe F. Martinez and Jennifer Martinez, San Antonio, Texas $245,000
Town of Hounsfield: 0.47 acres, 20977 Storrs Road, Bernard H. Brown and Beverly A. Brown, Sackets Harbor, sold to Kenya Cain and Jacklyn Cain, Watertown $800,000
City of Watertown: 0.23 acres, 537 Stone St., RJLC21 Enterprises Corp., Port Jefferson, sold to Hugh R. Matt, Carthage $115,000
Town of Pamelia: 0.72 acres, 25991 Liberty Ave., Luis E. Roman, Colorado Springs, Colo., sold to Chad M. Benedict and Kendra M. Benedict, Watertown $285,000
Town of Clayton: 3.96 acres, 14494 Danenwald Road, Jesse A. Harrington and Jamie L. Smith, Clayton, sold to Mark F. Triftshauser, Potsdam $295,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 125 Francis St., Rachael DePaulo, Watertown, sold to Anthony DeMiceli and Andrea Ashford, Watertown $163,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 21:
Town of Watertown: 4.22 acres, 16911 Ives Street Road, William B. Austin and Monica L. Austin, Watertown, sold to Jonathan Ortiz and Carmen Maria Ortiz, East Windsor, Conn. $264,900
Town of Clayton: 0.64 acres, 14702 Danenwald Road, Daniel R. Ebbing and Marie L. White Ebbing, Clayton, sold to Matthew Allen Spencer, Clayton $285,000
Town of LeRay: 5.1 acres, 27365 Nellis Road N., Thomas C. Frost and Jenna E. Frost, Evans Mills, sold to Morgan Guarneri and Nicholas Belfiore, Enterprise, Ala. $225,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.26 acres, 209 Ray St., Battlefield Commons LLC, Latham, sold to John A. Hunter and Patti A. Hunter, New Windsor $49,000
Town of Theresa: 0.58 acres, 43714 Sweet Point Road, Thomas S. Mills St., Antwerp, sold to David E. Bearup II and Tina Bartlett-Bearup, Redwood $125,000
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 213 Park Drive E., Benjamin D. Rudd and Michelle M. Rudd, Watertown, sold to Anthony R. Britton and Samantha E. Britton, Watertown $275,000
Town of LeRay: 0.93 acres, 31026 U.S. Route 11, Dannyl W. Eden and Tara D. Eden, Philadelphia, sold to William K. Whitney and Paula L. Whitney, Philadelphia $130,000
Village of Adams: 0.33 acres, 65 1/2 Spring St., Jana M. Schwendy, Adams Center, sold to Andrew Leftwich, Adams $87,500
Town of Clayton: Two parcels: 1) 0.57 acres, 40998 Smithering Heights Road, 2) 1.02 acres, Smithering Heights Road, Damian L. Gosch and Kathryn L. Hurley-Gosch, Tucson, Ariz., sold to Derek M. Peck and Victoria M. Peck, Clayton $0
Town of Cape Vincent: 1.72 acres, Schmeer Road, Richard P. Rohrberg, Rochester, sold to Richard P. Rohrberg Jr. and Anne M. Rohrberg, Apollo Beach, Fla. $15,000
Town of Henderson: 0.68 acres, 14999 Hovey Tract Road, Jean A. Michel and Christine A. Michel, Lyons, sold to Sobana Thambirajah and Samthamohan Thambirajah, Hudson $245,000
City of Watertown: 0.29 acres, 401 Newman Drive, Mario F. Victoria and Michele A. Victoria, Dexter, sold to Craig L. Bennett and Taylor L. Bennett, Watertown $389,000
City of Watertown: 0.21 acres, 1362 Sherman St., Matthew Allen Spencer, Watertown, sold to Clarissa A. Godfrey, Clayton $157,000
Town of Lyme: 2.2 acres, Ryan’s Way, Marla Sivkin Cohen, Fayetteville, sold to Nancy L. Rand, Sauquoit $20,000
Town of Henderson: 0.55 acres, 13399 County Route 123, Tailwater Leasing LLC, Syracuse, sold to Jacque Halbach and Allyson Halbach, Mechanicsburg, Pa. $585,000
Town of Ellisburg: 1.1 acres, 6196 Allard Road, David Elliott, Adams, sold to Aaron Elliott and Jaclyn Elliott, Yonkers $0
Town of Ellisburg: 0.72 acres, 9397/9417 County Route 79, David Elliott, Adams, sold to Alyssa Fiegl and Nicholas Clark, Henderson $0
Town of Hounsfield: 1.01 acres, 14365 Theriault Lane, Timothy E. Perry and Terry M. Perry, Sackets Harbor, sold to Anthony A. Burnash and Rebecca S. Burnash, Rodman $450,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 22:
Village of West Carthage: 0.5 acres, 43 Bridge St., Andrew J. Coon and Jessica L. Coon, Carthage, sold to Keith Chris Malewich and Jordan K. Malewich, Carthage $279,000
Town of Hounsfield: 1.54 acres, 17233 County Route 63, Richard L. Roach, Coal Valley, Ill., sold to Daniel McCargar Jr., Adams Center $144,000
City of Watertown: 0.18 acres, 808 Pearl St., Jerry R. Gardner, Watertown, sold to Jessie E. Phillips, Watertown $64,000
Town of Theresa: 10.87 acres, 41429 State Route 37, June M. Davis, Philadelphia, sold to GreaterFutureDevelopment LLC, Watertown $24,900
Town of Lyme: 0.62 acres, 20485 Buchanan’s Path, Anthony L. DeStefano, Fairfax, Va., as executor of the Michael J. DeStefano estate, sold to David Zaryski and Ann Marie Zaryski, Sorrento, Fla. $275,000
Town of Ellisburg: 0.38 acres, 5719 State Route 3, Marissa A. Koel, Henderson, sold to Lavender Cove Gallery LLC, Watertown $37,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.67 acres, 28215 Stony Point Road, John E. Taylor and Lynn A. Taylor, Harleysville, Pa., sold to Mark Breslawski and Jennifer Breslawski, Holley $35,000
City of Watertown: 0.18 acres, 138 N. Orchard St., RJLC21 Enterprises Corp., Port Jefferson, sold to Gerardo Chavez, Richmond, Calif. $146,500
City of Watertown: 0.25 acres, 640 Boyd St., MD Rajibul Islam Khan Ajit, Watertown, sold to Linh Nguyen Pena, Miami, Fla. $139,900
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 520 Academy St., Tobaski D. Snipes, Tacoma, Wash., sold to Teresa Onofre, Sugar Land, Texas $58,000
Town of Orleans: 105.9 acres, Amend Road, Anthony R. Roberts, Adams Center, sold to Paul A. Gardner Jr., Berwick, Pa. $100,605
Town of Pamelia: 1.8 acres, 26592-26598 County Route 53, Melissa Robinson and Michelle Boulton-Center, as trustees of the Daniel and Judy Boulton Family Trust, Watertown, and Daniel T. Boulton and Judy E. Boulton, Watertown, sold to Justin Crandall, Watertown $88,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.18 acres, 28052 Stony Point Road, Joseph Kemmis and Annette Kemmis, Cape Vincent, sold to Sharon Sackie, Cape Vincent $206,000
Village of Theresa: 0.3 acres, 105 Bridge St., Amy J. Ayen, Theresa, sold to Russell L. Shultz and Tina M. Shultz, Plessis $164,700
Village of West Carthage: 0.2 acres, 25 Vincent St., Zealand D. Shouse, Williamsburg, Va., sold to Kyle L. Durant, APO, AE $229,000
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 134 N. Orchard St., RJLC21 Enterprises Corp., Port Jefferson, sold to Gerardo Chavez, Richmond, Calif. $10,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 23:
Town of Theresa: Two parcels: 1) 1.03 acres, Broadwell Road, 2) 0.95 acres, Broadwell Road, Catherine L. Weber, Gouverneur, as executor of the Timothy D. Fairbanks estate, sold to Thomas M. Valentine and Mary Valentine, Carthage $34,000
Village of Philadelphia: 0.42 acres, Main Street, Back Woods Property LLC, Philadelphia, sold to Steven W. Sampson and Melissa S. Sampson, Philadelphia $0
Village of Mannsville: 0.33 acres, 404 N. Main St., Norman L. Kepner Sr. and Christine R. Kepner, Mannsville, sold to Dylan Daughen, Watertown $165,000
City of Watertown: 0.2 acres, 638 Lansing St., Lynn M. Calhoun, Dayton, Ohio, sold to Brian S. Earl and Barbara Earl, Watertown $102,000
Town of LeRay: 0.87 acres, 29545 Martin Road N., Patrick J. McGhee and Moriah T. McGhee, Antwerp, sold to Juan C. Tua Castro, Fort Drum $169,000
Town of Rutland: 0.64 acres, 23211 Fernwood Drive, Stephen M. Gentile, Providence, R.I., sold to Tyler P. Harrington, Black River $174,000
Town of Theresa: 1.8 acres, Lot 8, Beach Front Lane, Kenneth R. Boyd Jr., Theresa, sold to Michael Samoraj and Michelle Samoraj, Baldwinsville $72,500
Town of Adams: 0.73 acres, 18011 N. Adams Heights, James W. Greenwood, Adams, sold to W.J. Elliot Properties LLC, Henderson Harbor $180,000
Town of Champion: 1.5 acres, 19864 County Route 47, Larry J. Walseman II, Castorland, sold to Jason Chaffee, Carthage $16,500
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 224 N. Pleasant St., Randall J. Bell Sr. and Susan M. Bell, Watertown, sold to Christopher L. Jewell, Watertown $160,000
Town of Brownville: 0.68 acres, 26874 Smith Road, Joshua J. Patchen, Watertown and Kevin J. Caldwell, Watertown, sold to Sherry M. Farrell and William L. Frank, Emmaus, Pa. $20,000
Town of Wilna: 0.41 acres, 38766 State Route 3, James Camidge, Carthage, as executor of the Douglas J. Camidge estate, sold to Contanita M. Bevens and George W. Bevens, Carthage $74,200
Village of Glen Park: 0.1 acre, 800 Main St., Amanda McGraw, Dexter, sold to Marci L. Jones, Glen Park $75,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 10:
Town of Greig: 5155 Beaver Dam Road, Robert Bernesby, sold to Osborne Properties LLC $389,000
Town of Osceola: 603 Barker Road, John Levin, sold to Joseph W. Rinefierd $163,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 12:
Town of Diana: Melanie Lane, Roberta K. Faul, sold to Thomas S. Hall $25,000
Town of Greig: 6984 Cemetery Road, Darren Pominville, sold to William Seegmuller $15,000
Village of Lowville: 5275 Jefferson St., Douglas L. Olmstead, sold to Ashley E. Griffin $128,790
Town of Lyonsdale: 8415 Boonville Road, Andrew J. Chruscicki, sold to Daniel E. Kraeger $222,500
Town of Turin: 4615 Brenon Road, Helen C. McHale Trust, sold to Michael J. Cappiello $54,000
Town of Watson: Number Four Road, Joseph Schwall, sold to Curtis Roberts $70,000
Town of Watson: 8739 Buck Point Road, Matthew A. Tynan, sold to Anne Blanchard $38,000
Town of Watson: 7131 Maple Drive, Holly M. Falk, sold to Wendy S. Romeo $1
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 13:
Village of Turin: 6160 W. Main St., Sean Benson, sold to Greg S. Kilmer $95,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 14:
Town of Croghan: Texas Road, Warren Shaw, sold to John A. Farney $75,000
Town of Croghan: Texas Road, Timothy J. Baker, sold to John A. Farney $0
Town of Croghan: Texas Road, John A. Farney, sold to Warren Shaw $11
Village of Lowville: 5421 Shady Ave., Jeffrey P. Buckingham, sold to Cedar Bridge Properties LLC $100,000
Town of New Bremen: 7806 Adams Hill Road, John A. Farney, sold to Timothy J. Baker $0
Town of Turin: 5011 Ward Road, Melanie Moore, sold to Mary A. Maurer $157,000
Town of Watson: 6319 Number Four Road, Jacob D. Thomas, sold to Conner Biolsi $169,000
Town of West Turin: State Route 26, Kathleen A. Joseph, sold to Daniel C. Nellenback $22,000
Town of Lisbon: 2.32 acres, beginning on Ross Road at northeast corner of lands now or formerly of Jeffrey L. and Linda L. Pellerin, Andrew Rheome, Ogdensburg, sold to Michael J. Griffith and Margaret C. Griffith, Waddington $9,000
Town of Brasher: 28.13 acres, beginning in northeast corner of lot 40 on south bank of St. Regis River, Lindsay Dawn White, Akwesasne, sold to William Clute, Akwesasne $57,000
Town of Clifton: 1.03 acres, beginning on northerly bounds of Route 3 on southeast corner of lot 8, Wayne R. Hayes, Cranberry Lake, sold to Christopher J. Backus and Alyssa M. Backus, Cranberry Lake $35,000
Town of Colton: Parcel, 23 Rock Haven Lane, Michael Stuart, executor of last will and testament of Edwin G. Stuart, Potsdam, sold to David H. Moulton and Lori J. Moulton, Massena $16,500
Town of Canton: 1.91 acres, beginning on Pollock Road, easterly of intersection with County Route 27, Renee Cole, administrator of estate of Debra Lee Ormsbee, Canton, sold to Zacharey Frisco and Cynthia Perry, Canton $60,000
Town of DeKalb: 1.83 acres, beginning on East DeKalb Road at intersection with southerly bounds of Route 11, Lisa A. Peters, DeKalb Junction, sold to James Gattuso, DeKalb Junction $85,000
Town of Colton: 2 acres, beginning in southerly bounds of Irish Settlement Road at northwesterly corner of parcel conveyed to Sharon A. Simmons, Melanie Exware Coffey, Colton, sold to Joseph Victor Tacchino, Canton $145,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 1 Franklin Street, RMP Development LLC, Ontario, Canada, sold to Stuart M. Rishe, Ogdensburg $150,000
Town of Norfolk: Lots 2 and 3 on Racquette Acres Subdivision, Jean Charland, Massena, sold to Ryan A. Houle, Massena $69,000
Town of DePeyster: 65.05 acres, beginning in southwesterly line of lot 109 from intersection with Mud Lake Road, James R. Putman and Nancy M. Putman, Heuvelton, sold to Gebarten Acres Real Estate Holding LLC, Hermon $271,500
Town of Massena: 1.95 acres, 77 Beach Street, Joseph Cappione, executor of estate of Benjamin G. Cappione, Massena, sold to Francis P. Cappione, Massena $32,000
Town of Brasher: 0.99 acres, beginning on Maple Ridge Road at northwest corner of lands now or formerly of Sue Hewlett, Gary J. Amo and Valerie A. Amo, Brasher Falls, sold to Chantelle Thersa Marie Joanette, Massena $73,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 12, 2021:
Town of Potsdam: 2.11 acres, beginning on Pleasant Valley Road at intersection with west bounds of “Section 30,” Douglas Deon and Viola Deon, Hollister, Fla., sold to Felicia Weller, Norwood $60,000
Village of Heuvelton: Parcel, beginning in southerly line of Washington Street to intersection with easterly line of York Street, Brian D. Martin and Karen A. Martin, Heuvelton, sold to Jordyn E. Downing and Dylan M. Hall, Heuvelton $120,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 18, block 22, Ford Mansion Property and Estate, north of Main Street, lying on Covington Street, Clinton J. MacMartin and Christina E. MacMartin, Ogdensburg, sold to Ernest Brothers and Billie Jo Brenno, Ogdensburg $7,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, beginning in easterly bounds of Ogdensburg-Heuvelton Road at southwesterly corner of parcel owned by Herbert A. Layne, David M. Layng and Cynthia M. Layng, Ogdensburg, sold to Thomas L. McLendon and Della R. McLendon, Ogdensburg $44,500
Town of Hammond: 41.95 acres, beginning on Oak Point Road at southerly corner of lands now or formerly of Robert Sampson and Joan Sampson, Martin Brothers Farms LLC, Hammond, sold to Nicholas A. Barr and Annette F. Barr, Ogdensburg $59,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 13, 2021:
Town of Fine: Parcel, lot 1, township 14, Great Tract 3, Macomb’s Purchase, April C. Espinoza, Star Lake, sold to Gary R. McCartney and Paula J. McCartney, Auburn $61,000
Town of Rossie: 11.51 acres, beginning at Blue Pike Drive at common corner of lots 13 and 14 in subdivision known as Yellow Lake, Tina M. Fordyce, Homer, sold to Ann Lumpkin Sudduth, Jason B. Maurer and Sarah S. Maurer, Watertown $87,000
Town of Hopkinton: Parcel, beginning in easterly bounds of premises of Collins on Phelps Road, Jon Paul Helmer, Hopkinton, sold to Brady Jon Helmer, Potsdam $4,500
Town of Hopkinton: Parcel, Parsonage lot, beginning on road at lower stone bridge on Lyd Brook, running south, Jon Paul Helmer, Hopkinton, sold to Brady Jon Helmer, Potsdam $30,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.5 acres, beginning on road leading from Gouverneur Village to Fowler up westerly side of river, William R. Gray, Gouverneur, sold to Ashlie Day, Gouverneur $24,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, all of lot 1 and part of lot 2 in block 28, bounded on north by Green Street and east by Franklin Street, Ismene Nina Maravegias, Ogdensburg, sold to John H. LaPlantey and Dorothy J. LaPlantey, Ogdensburg $239,000
Town of Lawrence: 0.5 acres, beginning in south bounds of Depot Grounds at northwest corner of Hugh Taggar’s Store lot, Derek Gibson and Rachel Gibson, North Lawrence, sold to Kaitlyn R. Meacham, Massena $53,000
Town of Piercefield: 14.6 acres, off Route 3, Michael J. Sylvester, Hancock, sold to James R. Gaudet, Childwold $9,000
Town of Stockholm: 1.19 acres, beginning on Nichols Road, northwesterly of twin culverts crossing Nichols Road, Miles Brian Page and Diane Page, Winthrop, sold to Scott C. Compo and Jillian E. Compo, Winthrop $1,000
Town of Piercefield: Parcel 1: Beginning on northeast corner of house 14 from northwest corner of house 13; and Parcel 2: Beginning from northeast corner of house 15 from southeast corner of house 74, David H. Bedore, Tupper Lake, sold to Patrick W. McCluskey, Tupper Lake $63,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 14, 2021:
Town of Clifton: 3.3 acres, beginning in northwest corner of School House Lot (known as Windfall Club) at Cooks Corners, Mary E. Hanley, Baldwinsville; and Rolande Robillard, Central Square, sold to Wayne M. Lennon, Pawhattan, Va. $138,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 91 in Maple View, addition to Village of Massena, Amy Jean Willard, Massena, sold to Kristen Macham, Norfolk $18,000
Town of Lisbon: 15.83 acres, beginning on County Route 30 at southeasterly corner of lands now or formerly Gordon W. Merrick, Mahlon T. Clements, Morristown, sold to Alan Simpson, Lisbon $20,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 17, house 82, Liberty Avenue, in block 31 of E-8938-I, Jamie Crosby, Massena, sold to 315 Rentals LLC, Ogdensburg $20,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, lot 11 of West End Improvement Company’s lands, Barry R. Smith, Gouverneur, sold to Tori Stevens, Gouverneur $89,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, bounded on north by highway and east by Thivierge lot, James M. Campbell III, Lake Villa, Ill.; Donna C. Steinbrook, Palm Harbor, Fla.; Nancy Campbell, Grayslake, Ill., individually and sole heirs-at-law of James M. Campbell Jr. and Janice M. Campbell, and as successor co-trustees of James M. Campbell Jr. Declaration of Trust and Janice M. Campbell Declaration of Trust, sold to Richard W. Hitchman, Star Lake $5,500
Town of Macomb: 1.65 acres, beginning in northerly corner of lands now or formerly of William J. Mousaw and Patricia K. Mousaw, running north, Juliann Marie Horrell, Harrisburg, Pa., sold to Paul Bunnelle and Patricia L. Bunnelle, Fairfield $136,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, Commonfield Inc., Newfield, sold to Stuart J. Bird, Grand Isle, Vt. $24,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, beginning in southerly line of Knox Street at northwest corner of lot 3, Margaret A. Cardinal, Ogdensburg, sold to Richard D. Douglass and Aimee J. Douglass, Rensselaer Falls $29,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 323 and 325 Proctor Lane, City of Ogdensburg, sold to Eric D. Farrand and Kara M. Farrand, Ogdensburg $1,000
Town of Rossie: Parcel, bounded north by Old Road and east by Conger, Danielle D. McIntosh, Catskill, heir at law and administratrix of estate of Zelphia Ann McIntosh; Dorinda D. Campbell, Surfside Beach, S.C.; and Donna D. McIntosh, Hagaman, sold to Danielle D. McIntosh, Catskill $10,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 17, 2021:
Town of Norfolk: 104 acres, beginning on Lime Hollow Road at intersection with southeast boundary of lands now or formerly of James P. Woods and Diane Woods, James Chaney, Federalsburg, Md., sold to Stephan E. Bowers and Christine M. Bowers, Norfolk $75,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.32 acres, beginning in northerly right of way bounds of Hayward Street from intersection with easterly bounds of Paddock Street, Andrea L. Smith and Nicolas Bertrand, Ogdensburg, sold to Mary M. Larkin and Stephen P. Jellie, Piercefield $197,000
Town of Louisville: 0.92 acres, beginning on West Hatfield Street Road from northerly corner of Hazel parcel, Antolin M. Burgos Jr. and Elizabeth Anne Burgos, Massena, sold to Stanley Baker and Tammy Baker, Massena $191,000
Town of Colton: Parcel, 4 Blueberry Lane, David Slack and Patricia Graham, Newton Falls, Ohio, sold to Todd and Heather Arnold, Port Byron $5,000
Town of Norfolk: 50.61 acres, beginning in southeast corner of Town of Norfolk, running south west along line between Towns of Norfolk and Stockholm, Patrice Cayea, Brasher Falls, sold to Shawn Durham and Amy Durham, Massena $120,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, lots 9 and 10 on map of John W. Rouse Subdivision, Rock Island Road, Cindy Rozo, Gouverneur, sold to Robert Wazeter and Coquette Wazeter, Champlain $290,000
Town of Louisville: 32.85 acres, being same premises deeded to John McGee by Archibald Scott on May 10, 1872, Priscilla McCabe, Bombay, sold to Mark F. McCabe, Bombay $80,000
Town of Rossie: 3.67 acres, beginning on Somerville Road at intersection with easterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Deanna Cremer, Merrick Stewart and Sarah Stewart, Antwerp, sold to Steven R. Glick and Esther S. Glick, Gouverneur $278,000
Village of Winthrop: 1.416 acres, beginning in southwesterly corner of Holmes lot at highway leading southwesterly from Winthrop, Julianne M. Hence, Winthrop, sold to Kellie Marie Price and Benjamin John Chapman, Winthrop $125,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 18, 2021:
Village of Gouverneur: 8,760 square feet of land, beginning in south margin of Barney Street at northeast corner of lot 16 of Parker’s Map; and 6,430 square feet of land, beginning at common corner of lots 13, 14, 19 and 20 of Parker’s Map, Gerald Lancia, Salem, N.H., sold to Welman Holdings LLC, Monroe $33,500
Town of Gouverneur: 3.145 acres, northwesterly side of Route 11 at intersection with northeasterly boundary of Fox Farm Road, BLLM LLC, Pawcatuck, Conn., sold to Hometown Holdings LLC, Fernley, Nev. $206,500
Town of Potsdam: 1.25 acres, beginning on Potsdam-Madrid state road at intersection with Sullivan Road, Lillian A. Bigwarfe, Potsdam, sold to David A. Greene and Cheryl A. Greene, Potsdam $40,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, beginning on town line between Louisville and Massena at span of concrete bridge over Dodge Creek, Gene W. Ackerman, Massena, executor of estate of Lucille M. Ackerman, sold to Matthew Delosh, Madrid $60,000
Town of Madrid: 16 acres, beginning in westerly bounds of Ruddy Road at easterly corner of parcel now or formerly of Gordon W. Merrick, Gordon W. Merrick, Lisbon, sold to Timothy R. Peacock, Madrid $5,000
Town of Madrid: 12 acres, beginning on road leading from Madrid to Norfolk at southeasterly corner of Norton and Wilms parcel, Alvin S. Graber and Lovina J. Graber, Madrid, sold to Amos A. Graber and Elizabeth J.E. Graber, Madrid $50,000
Town of Brasher: 5.02 acres, beginning at intersection of new roadway traveling northeasterly from Murray Road with a woods road traveling easterly, Seaway Timber Harvesting Inc., Massena, sold to Jarrod W. Smith, Elbridge $23,500
Town of Fine: 0.23 acres, beginning on highway leading from Star Lake to Benson Mines, from southeast corner of Church Lot, Paula M. Tulip, Russell, executrix of last will and testament of Robert J. Noody, sold to Emerson Northrop, Star Lake $68,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, Hayward Street, City of Ogdensburg, sold to Phillip M. Jacques and Paula J. Jacques, Ogdensburg $1,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, southerly half of lot 11, block 4 (now block 102 of City Map made by G.A. Tate in 1925), Terry L. Lumbard-Monnat, Carthage, individually and as executor of last will and testament of Hazel P. Lumbard; Tammy S. Lumbard, Ogdensburg; Michelle R. Burgess, Ogdensburg; Denise M. Lumbard, Ogdensburg; and Lori L. Lumbard, Ogdensburg, sold to Brandy Dishaw and Travis F. Dishaw, Ogdensburg $45,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 19, 2021:
Town of Fine: 0.87 acres, beginning in southerly line of lot 48 from southwest corner and running north, James F. Anson, Hermon, sold to Christopher M. Carethers, Port Byron $20,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 34 on Walnut Avenue of subdivision of Joseph E. Clary tract, Gina Marie Snyder, Massena, sold to Stacey L. Munson, Massena $75,000
Town of Potsdam: 16.78 acres, beginning on Finnigan Road in the west boundary of lands now or formerly of Linda Hill for Mark E. Wynne, Donald Snyder and Brenda Snyder, Potsdam, sold to Patrick Carroll, Palmyra $16,000
Town of Morristown: 101.21 acres, beginning on bank of River St. Lawrence at corner between Townships of Oswegatchie and Morristown, Anthony W. Shine, New York City, sold to Steven M. Barr and Renee E. Barr, Ogdensburg $37,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 5.15 acres, beginning on Lost Village Road at intersection of east line of parcel conveyed to William G. and Sara A. Leo, Janice B. Brown, individually and as surviving spouse of Donald G. Brown, Ogdensburg, sold to Thomas W. Wagner, Glen Gardner, N.J. $352,500
Town of Waddington: Parcel, 524 County Route 31A, William J. Francis and Penny L. Francis, Brasher Falls, sold to David Odendahl and Shelly Odendahl, Lisbon $25,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.