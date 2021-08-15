The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 2:
Town of Rodman: 2.3 acres, 24981 County Route 189, Chris Bassette, Adams, sold to Justin Wallace and Christina Wallace, Fulton $59,000
Village of Ellisburg: 0.6 acres, 11819/11823 S. Main St., Village of Ellisburg, sold to Thomas Ventiquattro and Patricia Ventiquattro, Ellisburg $22,500
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 135 Wyoming Ave., Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc., Houston, Texas, sold to Ren Rumble, Watertown $30,000
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 820 Bronson St., City of Watertown, sold to 118 Ten Eyck LLC, Watertown $507
Town of Champion: 0.4 acres, 25068 Woolworth St., Brian Johnson, Carthage, sold to Jacob G. Abrams, Rodman $119,995
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 211 Gale St., Jake Christopher Martinez, Columbia, S.C., sold to Richard Ingargiola and Angela Ingargiola, Watertown $169,000
Town of Lyme: 0.16 acres, 6857 Failing Shores Lane, Elaine Vergari, Rochester, sold to Lee Struble and Linda M. Struble, Spencerport $0
Village of Black River: 0.43 acres, 112 Stafford Drive, Rudy Gamboa and Elizabeth T. Gamboa, Lake Forest, Calif., sold to Rosa H. Torres-Velazquez and Gabriela Quintana Torres, Evans Mills $171,000
Town of Hounsfield: Two parcels: 1) 60.9 acres, Lloyd Road, 2) 15.05 acres, North of County Route 63, Cary L. Riordan, Lorraine, sold to Jason C. Young, Watertown $90,000
Village of West Carthage: 0.19 acres, 17 N. Main St., Gregory Buckley and Cynthia Buckley, Watertown, sold to McMacken Properties LLC, Carthage $65,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.52 acres, 25803 County Route 192, Daniel A. Newvine, Auburndale, Fla., sold to Allan G. Williams and Lynn A. Williams, Redwood $145,000
Town of Antwerp: 1.39 acres, 33747 Carpenter Road, Mark W. Gutierrez and Sandra M. Gutierrez, Antwerp, sold to Raymond M. Vanorman and Jackie M. Vanorman, Philadelphia $185,000
Village of Clayton: 1 acre, 833 State St., Schnauber Properties LLC, Clayton, sold to Jeffrey E. Staples and Janet S. Staples, Clayton $90,000
Town of Lyme: 0.38 acres, 8695 State Park Road, Anne H. Greene, Adams Center, sold to Snug Harbor Hideaway LLC, Three Mile Bay $120,000
Town of Ellisburg: 1.65 acres, County Route 89, Carmel A. Thompson, Mannsville, sold to Christopher Michael Ramie and Tara L. Ramie, Watertown $185,000
Town of Alexandria: Two parcels totaling 5.2 acres, 27758 County Route 192, Zane P. Bogenschutz and Helen M. Bogenschutz, Redwood, sold to Joseph J. Romeo, Erin $300,000
Town of Rutland: 0.79 acres, 31484 State Route 3, Jeremy M. Edgel and Erika Edgel, Felts Mills, sold to John M. Crutcher and Camille Crutcher, Harker Heights, Texas $245,000
Town of Clayton: 4.53 acres, 18486 Woodard Road, Richard E. Sensenbach and Julie M. Sensenbach, Watertown, sold to James M. Stubbings and Carmen Stubbings, Fort Drum $202,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 720 Mill St., Timothy H. Newcomb, Watertown, sold to Jun Seok Choe and Bartlomiej Brodzki, Fort Drum $150,000
City of Watertown: 0.3 acres, 335 Paddock St., Jared T. Claus and Jami M. Claus, Virginia Beach, Va., sold to Cynthia L. Mills, Watertown $196,000
Town of Pamelia: 0.81 acres, 25759 Liberty Ave., Michael V. Kendrick, Watertown, sold to Katie D. Bauman and Nichole J. Bauman, Watertown $275,000
Town of Champion: 0.5 acres, 20324 Smith St., Michael J. McLane and Christine M. McLane, Carthage, sold to Jordan T. Briggs and Bryanna L. Briggs, Carthage $220,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.95 acres, 2466 Humphrey Road, Carol J. Knapp, Cape Vincent, sold to Timothy D. McMurtry and Carol A. McMurtry, Rochester $0
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 3:
Town of Antwerp: 4.12 acres, 40529 Delphi Hall Road, Margaret H. Reynolds, Canton, Ga., sold to David Wing and Amie Wing, Westlake, La. $47,500
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 207 S. Indiana Ave., CCNC Dove Properties LLC, Watertown, sold to Chris Berisford, Colorado Springs, Colo. $85,000
Village of Adams: 0.4 acres, 29 N. Park St., Todd Thompson and Tina Thompson, Adams, sold to Neil Ossola and Emily Thompson, Adams $180,500
Town of Alexandria: Two parcels totaling 0.55 acres, 43973 Cook Drive, Gail A. Noyes, Danvers, Mass. and Jacquelyn K. Cross, Monument, Colo., sold to William G. Silva and Shana A. Silva, Gouverneur $150,000
Town of Clayton: 19.94 acres, Lower Town Landing Road, Betty Paxton, Clayton, sold to Christopher Badour and Megan Badour, Clayton $25,000
Town of Ellisburg: 21.1 acres, South of South Landing Road, Ilise Deschryver, Palm Beach, Fla., sold to Galen Bisbort LLC, Alburtis, Pa. $27,500
Town of Alexandria: 0.31 acres, 43815 Stine Road, Robert J. Slye, Watertown, as referee for Nicole L. Bartlett, sold to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Coral Gables, Fla. $106,103
Town of Wilna: 21.26 acres, 22519 County Route 42, Clinton R. Martin and Tabitha F. Martin, St. Robert, Mo., sold to Benjamin Shern and Christina Shern, Copenhagen $195,000
Town of LeRay: 34.53 acres, Keyser Road, Alyson S. Rice, Evans Mills, sold to Michal P. Sokolowski, Sackets Harbor $110,000
Town of LeRay: 4.5 acres, 27889 Rogers Road, Kristopher A. Grobe and Michele L. Grobe, Evans Mills, sold to Daniel C. Normington and Kimberly J. Normington, Fort Drum $338,500
Town of Champion: 4.26 acres, 33560 Lamb Road, Melissa J. Murphy and Scott S. Murphy, Carthage, sold to Robert Turck and Lindsey Turck, Watertown $309,900
Town of Champion: 4.3 acres, North Lake Road, Jo Anne Van Sickle, Woodstock, sold to Jeffrey Getman and Stephanie Getman, Lowville $180,000
Town of Pamelia: 2 acres, 24423 Katie Lane, Dan William Starkenburg, LeClaire, Iowa, sold to Gary W. Garrison Jr. and Michelle L. Garrison, Fort Drum $284,000
Town of Orleans: 0.11 acres, 19276 Katchum Drive, William Ryall Carroll, New York, individually and as administrator of the Ann Kupferschmid estate, sold to Heather Lahman, Rochester $0
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 4:
Village of Philadelphia: 0.26 acres, 37 Sand St., Hayden K. Moore, Philadelphia, sold to Sean Paul Herzberg, Black River $169,800
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 111 S. Pearl Ave., Jean M. Delius and Pharah Delius, Watertown, sold to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Coppell, Texas $10
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.34 acres, 201 Hill St., John D. Hammond and Sharon J. Hammond, Venice, Fla., as trustees of The John D. Hammond Amended and Restated Revocable Trust, sold to Jennifer Erdmann and Andrew Carlisle Logan, Sackets Harbor $434,000
Town of Rutland: Two parcels totaling 5.74 acres, 28699 County Route 49, Branden J. Garvin, Black River, sold to Kevin H. Eddy and Kevin T. Eddy. Black River $40,000
Town of Lyme: 0.33 acres, 7480 Bourcy Road, James R. LaDue and Valerie F. LaDue, Rochester, sold to Jay LaDue and Kelly LaDue, Rochester $80,000
City of Watertown: 0.24 acres, 245 Pratt St., Linda L. MacQueen, Watertown, sold to Henry Holmes, Delanson $270,000
Town of Theresa: Two parcels: 1) 43.82 acres, 27333 Rocky Road, 2) 6.9 acres, 27311 Rocky Road, Thomas R. Briggs, Theresa, sold to Scott Keister, Southhampton, N.J. $395,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.87 acres, State Route 12, Town of Alexandria, Alexandria Bay, sold to Ronald D. Randall and Judith A. Randall, Alexandria Bay $0
Town of Alexandria: Two parcels on State Route 12 and Snow Road: 1) 12.53 acres, 2) 10.76 acres, Ronald D. Randall and Judith A. Randall, Alexandria Bay, sold to CC St. Lawrence Inc., Alexandria Bay $325,000
City of Watertown: 0.09 acre, 204 N. Orchard St., North Orchard Street Associates LLC, Sackets Harbor, sold to Huy Khac Do, Watertown $123,600
Town of Lyme: 8.83 acres, 10850 Cheever Road, Matthew J. McCarthy, Chaumont, sold to Roberto R. Jaime and Andrea Munoz, Watertown $209,900
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 5:
Town of Champion: 0.77 acres, 32000 State Route 126, Stably LLC, Watertown, sold to Andrew J. Coon, Watertown $178,000
City of Watertown: 0.08 acre, 125 Scio St., Joanne Marie John, Dexter, as trustee of the Neil A. Fox Revocable Trust, sold to Robert D. Connell, Watertown $1
City of Watertown: 0.06 acre, 109 N. Hamilton St., Joanne Marie John, Dexter, as trustee of the Neil A. Fox Revocable Trust, sold to Robert D. Connell, Watertown $35,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 440 S. Meadow St., Dylan R. Primus Cook and Victoria Ann Primus Cook, Watertown, sold to Bianca Isidore, Fort Drum $175,000
Town of Clayton: 0.9 acres, 15257 County Route 11, Steven E. Finster, Evans Mills, sold to Keith M. McGrath Jr. and Kristina Dianne McGrath, Valencia, Calif. $150,500
Town of Hounsfield: 19.95 acres, 12787 Ridge Road, Robert J. Fiorentino and Judith A. Fiorentino, Sackets Harbor, sold to Scott Kennett and Kerry Kennett, Sackets Harbor $299,000
Town of Clayton: 0.52 acres, 41332 Kehoe Tract Road, Barbara S. Ryan, Clayton, sold to Patrick M. Ryan, Teaticket, Mass. and Kelly Jo Smith, Clayton $219,000
Town of Orleans: 0.2 acres, 42111 Arcadia Park Road, Roger J. Orzell and Amie L. Orzell, Syracuse, sold to George C. Calender and Leslie J. Calender, Attica $864,000
Town of Adams: 1.22 acres, 17870 County Route 76, Fred L. Morris Jr. and Elizabeth V. Morris, Adams Center, sold to Sarah E. Morris, Adams Center $175,000
Town of Lyme: 13 acres, Pine Woods Road, John S. Nichols and Linda A. Nichols, Long Valley, N.J., sold to Gene Taylor and Elaina Taylor, Hastings $38,000
Town of LeRay: Two parcels on County Route 18: 1) 5.06 acres, Lot 14, 2) 9.6 acres, Lot 16, Han Vanderveeken and Corina Vanderveeken, Castorland, sold to Tina McCarthy and Bradley McCarthy, Theresa $25,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 691 S. Hamilton St., Matthew T. Roll and Jennifer Roll, Watertown, sold to Jaws Property I LLC, Watertown $110,000
Town of Henderson: 1.82 acres, Sand Road. Donald E. Smith and Matthew D. Smith, Adams, and Linda Cornell Clark, Adams, sold to Joseph Brancato and Betty Jane Atwater, Roper, N.C. $160,000
Town of Champion: 0.6 acres, 21976 Freedom Drive, Uhlinger Capital Company LLC, Carthage, sold to Christopher Salm, Carthage $239,250
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 135 Francis St., Lorene M. Robinson, Watertown, sold to Ashley A. Fulmer, Watertown $99,900
Town of Worth: 2 acres, County Route 93, Sandra Jean Piddock, Lorraine, sold to Jacob Clintsman and Tiffany Clintsman, Clay $15,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 6:
Town of Champion: 0.34 acres, 20547/20549 County Route 45, Lance Herbert Baxter, Copenhagen and Shawn William Baxter, Carthage, sold to Beverly J. Perry, Cape Vincent $140,000
Village of Chaumont: 0.82 acres, County Route 125, Richard D. Wallace, Chaumont, sold to Patricia A. Reome, Chaumont $35,500
Village of Carthage: Two parcels: 1) 0.07 acres, 216 N. Clinton St., 2) 0.04 acres, Elm Street, Willard C. Rhone Jr., Brantingham, sold to Alonzo C. King III, Watertown $160,000
Village of Theresa: 0.35 acres, 211 Commercial St., Mary L. Bauer and Lynden E. Way II, Theresa, sold to MRND Associates LLC, Philadelphia, Pa. $6,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.8 acres, 48794 Little Lehigh Island, Consolidated Properties of New York LLC, Dewitt, sold to Sport Island Holdings LLC, Watertown $325,000
Town of Watertown: 5 acres, 16827 Sandy Creek Valley Road, Paul J. Thompson and Jane E. Thompson, Adams Center, sold to Leroy S. Burnham and Joanne V. Armstrong, Watertown $38,000
Town of LeRay: 0.64 acres, 26218 LaFave Road, David A. Russell Jr. and Debra L. Russell, Watertown, sold to Matthew Thomas Worley and Angela Marie Worley, Watertown $305,000
Town of Ellisburg: 1.5 acres, 981 U.S. Route 11, Lynn Shaw, Adams, sold to Ann Marie Piazza, Lacona $86,800
Town of Orleans: 1.05 acres, 19354 Tubolino Road, David A. Rogers and Aerial B. Rogers, LaFargeville, sold to Brandi Bryant, LaFargeville $1
Town of Lyme: 0.7 acres, 19938 S. Shore Road, Lisa A. Warren, Chaumont, sold to Michael J. Hellis and Lenore Hellis, Three Mile Bay $128,000
Town of Orleans: 372.6 acres, 38150 County Route 13, Karl Edward Souther, Union Grove, N.C. and Marcell C. Souther, as trustee of the Jerry Arnold Souther Trust, Union Grove, N.C., sold to Paul A. Gardner, Berwick, Pa. $305,000
Village of Clayton: 0.05 acre, 550 Merrick St., Frederick Brabant, Montpelier, Vt., sold to Luff Farms Inc., Three Mile Bay $121,000
Town of Champion: 6.02 acres, 35715 Sayre Road, Anna D. Tonsing, Saint Johns, Fla. and Everett E. Colby III, Enterprise, Ala., sold to Edward J. Gallant II and Tonya M,. Gallant, Fort Drum $325,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 24:
Village of Croghan: 9826 State Route 812, John M. Campany, sold to 1888 Trust $0
Town of Croghan: Beartown Road, John M. Campany, sold to Black Brand Trust $0
Town of Diana: 14429 Reader Lane, John M. Campany, sold to Black Brand Trust $0
Town of Greig: 5678 Partridgeville Road, Jeffrey S. Shambo, sold to Katherine Hobert $60,000
Town of Martinsburg: 6105 Glendale Road, Randy L. Spann, sold to Melinda S. Staie $70,000
Town of New Bremen: 6949 Brewery Road, John M. Campany, sold to Black Brand Trust $0
Town of New Bremen: Bush Road, John M. Campany, sold to Black Brand Trust $0
Town of New Bremen: 7399 River Road, Philip J. Miller Irrevocable Living Trust, sold to Phillip D. Ward $0
Town of Osceola: 1458 Osceola Road, Thomas Powell, sold to Craig F. Thorpe $73,000
Town of Osceola: 1466 Osceola Road, Michael J. Wilk, sold to Christopher A. Cerino $7,000
Town of Turin: 5651 Lovers Lane Road, Jamie A. Yanas, sold to Jason M. Aucter $257,500
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 25:
Town of Diana: 7633 State Route 3, Brian C. Best, sold to John Bartlett $160,000
Town of Turin: 5128 Barniak Drive, Michael D’Amico, sold to Ronald Burns $35,500
Town of Watson: 8393 Stony Lake Truck Road, Mary D. Siegler, sold to Kathleen M. Stephens $47,000
Town of Watson: 8393 Stony Lake Truck Road, Brian T. Whaley sold to Kathleen M. Stephens $47,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 26:
Town of Croghan: 4657 Zecher Road, Kurt M. Jackson, sold to Rory Coffey $153,000
Town of Lowville: Patten Road, Peter A. Colwell estate, sold to Stacy J. Lamb $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 27:
Town of Greig: 5225 Lily Pond Road, Maureen B. Rumble, sold to Jennifer D. Fayle $80,000
Village of Lowville: 7651 Collins St., Allen K. Brady, sold to Black River Real Estate LLC $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 28:
Town of Croghan: 5110 Texas Road, Richard L. Hall, sold to Dominoe Clay $216,500
Town of Lewis: Osceola Road, Leslie L. Fey estate, sold to Johnson Family Lewis County $7,800
Town of Lewis: Osceola Road, Leslie Fey, sold to Laurie F. Hardt $0
Town of Lewis: Osceola Road, Leslie Fey, sold to James Griffith $0
Town of Lyonsdale: 8139 Boonville Road, Karen A. Trzaskos, sold to David E. Trzaskos $10,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 28, 2021:
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.92 acres, beginning on Middle Road at northeast corner of lands of Rodney and Sally Bush, Suzanne M. McWilliams, Ogdensburg, sold to Roger Keith and Sarah Keigh, Heuvelton $72,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 5 acres, beginning on Lovejoy Road at intersection with westerly boundary of lot 38, Leslie A. MacMartin, Ogdensburg, sold to Eric W. Trombly and Alicia S. Cole, Ogdensburg $87,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 30 Rensselaer Avenue, Shakil Ahmad and Shabana Kanwal, members of Al-Rahman Real Estate LLC, Ogdensburg, sold to Dawn M. Martin, Ogdensburg $16,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 7, 9 Main Street, Ronald F. Letham, Ogdensburg, sold to Cornerstone Properties of NNY LLC, Norwood $85,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 1, 2021:
Town of Louisville: 0.8 acres, beginning in northerly bounds of Route 37 at southwesterly corner of lands now or formerly of Seaway Timber Harvesting Inc., Sylvanus P. Supernault and Joni C. Supernault, Massena, sold to Route 37 Auto Body LLC, Massena $45,000
Town of Lawrence: 2.378 acres, beginning at intersection of McEwen Road and Shinnock Road, Carolyn S. Murray, North Lawrence, sold to Robert J. Dow and Brandi J. Rusaw, Massena $240,000
Town of Norfolk: 69.42 acres, beginning on Sober Street in northwest boundary of lands now or formerly of David A. Szabo, Peter A. Graber and Emma S. Graber, Norfolk, sold to Isaac Dewey Lashomb, Massena $140,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, beginning on Highland Road with intersection of Old St. Dennis Road, Isaac D. Lashomb, Massena, sold to Ashly Elizabeth McCargar, Ogdensburg $60,000
Town of Russell: 14.96 acres, beginning on road near school house in district 18, running along the road leading to Marshville, Elane Esty, Canandaigua; and Randy Charles Bilodeau Sr., Canandaigua, sold to David Wyant and Amy Wyant, Redhook; and James Jardin, Redhook $7,000
Town of Hammond: 0.55 acres, part of lot 17, farm 79, township 1 of Great Lot 3 of Macomb’s Purchase, Henry D. Kinsey III, Montrose, Pa., sold to Cassandra Cunningham and Joshua Tefft, Redwood $18,500
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, beginning on county road leading from Village of Norfolk through the Hamlet of Plumbrook at southeast corner of lot conveyed to David A. Monroe, Richard Tiernan, Norfolk; and Shelly Tiernan, Norfolk, sold to Donna Lee Backus, Norwood $2,500
Town of Hopkinton: Parcel, beginning on Lyndon Miller’s southeast corner, running northerly, Chris P. Gardner, Potsdam; and Christina L. Jacot, Massena, sold to Chris P. Gardner and Kelly Gardner, Potsdam $31,000
Town of Parishville: Parcel, lot 9 of “Division of Lands to be Conveyed to Michael J. Black, Lot 36, Township 13, Great Lot 2, Macomb’s Purchase, Town of Parishville,” Melody Ginger, Ogden, Utah, sold to Roger Cameron and Murleen Cameron, Brooksville, Fla. $18,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, lot 50 of “Wilson Hill Area, Power Authority of the State of New York,” Mark W. Bradley, Gaffney, S.C., sold to Dominic C. Zappia II and Charlotte F. Zappia, Massena $220,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 2, 2021:
Town of Massena: Parcel, beginning in easterly line of Subdivision Lot 26, Ovila R. Desrochers, West Chazy, sold to Jennifer Gooshaw, Norfolk $15,000
Town of Colton: 0.6 acres, lot 3 on “Riverview Heights,” Sandra M. Warden, South Colton, sold to Rick W. Seguin, Brasher Falls $90,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, Factory Street residential vacant, Robert and Sandra Lustic, Ontario, Canada, sold to Rick Seguin, Brasher Falls $22,000
Town of Potsdam: 30 rods of land, beginning in south bounds of Cottage Street, west from corner of Waverly Street, Jennifer L. Trejos, Massena, sold to Frazer Properties LLC, Canton $135,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 25 acres, beginning in southeasterly bounds of Route 37, from intersection with Lee Road, Azure River Group Inc., Ogdensburg, sold to Tylor J. Stevenson and Alana M. Stevenson, Ogdensburg $300,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 2.42 acres, beginning in northwest boundary of lands of The People of the State of New York and Route 37, Jeffrey L. Proulx, Ogdensburg, sold to Katherine Hannan Wears, Ogdensburg $740,000
Village of Hammond: 0.3 acres, beginning on Route 37 (Main Street) at intersection with northeast line of lands conveyed to Virginia Bickelhaupt, Patricia Thivierge, Hammond, sold to Robert J. Boland and Ann M. Boland, Hammond $19,000
Town of Morristown: Residential Unit 6, Dockside Resorts Condominium, 317 Riverview Drive, Gary Roberts and Debra C. Roberts, Whitesboro, sold to Margo M. Storie, Cape Coral, Fla. $175,000
Town of Waddington: 0.56 acres, beginning in northwesterly corner of lands now or formerly of Kenneth F. Grave, running south, The Tiernan Family Benefit Trust, Waddington, sold to Stephen Y. Levalley and Valerie J. Levalley, Massena $25,500
Town of Massena: 0.12 acres, 8 Madison Avenue, North Country Savings Bank, Canton, sold to Michael Bourque, Bishop, Calif. $17,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 4, block 9, on map 3 of village lots, Thomas J. Allen, Massena, sold to Mark J. Buffham, Massena $30,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 3, 2021:
Town of Oswegatchie: 1 acre, beginning on McCormick Road at intersection with Haggert Road, Allysha N. Bracy, Ogdensburg, sold to Marco Oldhafer and Michele Oldhafer, Union, N.J. $93,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, part of township 18, Great Lot 2, Macomb’s Purchase, lots 1 on map prepared by Dana L. Drake on Oct. 21, 1982, Arcadio Quiles, Orlando, Fla., sold to Jeffrey S. Lazare, Hogansburg $50,000
Town of DeKalb: 1.03 acres, beginning in north margin of Depot Street from southeasterly corner of Keyes lot, Chad A. Dalton, DeKalb, sold to Dagmar Group LLC, Cape Coral, Fla. $20,000
Town of Waddington: 0.8 acres, beginning in westerly bounds of Beech Street from intersection of northerly bounds of Route 37, Robert E. Thompson and Ellen M. Thompson, Waddington; Robert W. Thompson, Madrid; and Lindsey M. Thompson, South Royalton, Vt., sold to Paul N. Braden and Natalia Braden, Spring, Texas $243,500
Town of Brasher: 10.16 acres, beginning on Mahoney Road westerly from intersection with County Route 53, Nicholas J. Hallada, Brasher Falls, sold to Charles E. Collins Sr. and Katherine J. Collins, Edgewater, Fla. $190,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, lots 77, 78, 79 and 80, of Sunny View Addition, Eugene D. Yeo and Regina C. Yeo, Astor, Fla., sold to Andrew J. LaFrance and Lisa M. LaFrance, Star Lake $30,500
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 17, Andrews Addition to Massena, Kathy Stafford and James Stafford, Alexandria, Ohio, sold to Thomas G. Boice and Ayla M. Coller, Massena $64,000
Town of Massena: 1.52 acres, beginning on Carey Road at intersection with northerly bounds of Alden G. and Joyce Eberlin property, Randi Bender, Massena, sold to Francine A. Thomas, Hogansburg $58,000
Town of Waddington: 1.193 acres, beginning on westerly side of LaGrasse Street at southeasterly corner of lot conveyed to Herbert L. Champion and Myrtle D. Champion, Jenna L. Chamberlain, Waddington, sold to James S. Thew and Karen L. Thew, Waddington; and Dakota J. Matthie, Waddington $95,000
Town of Fine: 0.7 acres, beginning in south margin of Ranger School Road at intersection with west line of lands conveyed to Judith P. Riddale, Robert T. LaChausse, Croghan, sold to David J. Gotham and Stacey L. Hayden, Gouverneur $65,000
Town of Parishville: Parcel, lot 10 on “Division of Lands to be Conveyed to Michael J. Black, Lot 36, Township 13, Great Lot 2, Macomb’s Purchase, Town of Parishville,” Robert Roff and Diane Roff, Hellertown, Pa., sold to Lisa L. Garrow and Johnny Torregrossa, Macedon $200,000
Town of Russell: 1.884 acres, beginning on County Route 24 at southeast corner of Jenne parcel, Larry B. Jenne and Carole C. Jenne, Canton, sold to Gary Loop, Russell $5,000
Town of Morristown: 0.7 acres, beginning on Oak Point Road, south west from farm line of George Taylor and Allen McEwen, David Legault, Malone; and Michelle R. Legault, Watertown, sold to Zachary K. Roberts, Ogdensburg $5,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 4, 2021:
Town of Massena: Parcel 1: 349 E. Orvis Street; Parcel 2: beginning in easterly bounds of Cummings Street; Parcel 3: beginning in southerly bounds of Malby Avenue at intersection with Cummings Street; and Parcel 4: 1.2 acres, off Randall Drive, Renee Cole, administrator of estate of the late Timothy D. Alguire, Massena, sold to Michael Baxter and Jessica Baxter, Massena $38,500
Town of Lisbon: 24.4 acres, beginning at intersection of Tracy Road with Moran Road, Daniel Ritz, Duluth, Ga., sold to Amber Gilliam, Lisbon $18,000
Town of DeKalb: Parcel, 91 Main Street, Jenny A. Richard, Ogdensburg, sold to Kaleigh Melville, Richville $8,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 3 Grant Street, Alexander T. Gomez, Potsdam; and Jill R. Pearson, South Bend, Ind., sold to Steven D. Canning, Potsdam $105,000
Town of Canton: 1.13 acres, beginning at intersection of Canton-Pierrepont State Highway with Mead Road, Rolf A. Waters and Yvonne M. Waters, Slingerlands, sold to Diane L. Wolf, Colton $61,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Several parcels, County Route 6, Mary L. Nichols, Ogdensburg, sold to Galilee Farms LLC, Ogdensburg $600,000
Town of Hermon: 21 acres, beginning on Edwards Road, from southeast corner of George Coffee’s 30 acre lot, Cybelle Roxanne Claussen, Cape Canaveral, Fla., sold to Fouche Enterprises LLC, Medina, Tenn. $40,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 7, 2021:
Town of Russell: 5.2 acres, County Route 62, Megan E. Aldrich, Russell, sold to Jared Tyler Warren and Anne Katherine Clements, Canton $110,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, beginning at a point in sidewalk with intersection of west bounds of St. Lawrence Avenue and south bounds of Rensselaer Avenue, Laurie Ann Sargent, Ogdensburg, sold to Jessica J. Thornton, Ogdensburg $85,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, beginning on southerly line of Knox Street, easterly of intersection of easterly line of Elizabeth Street, Jessica J. Thornton, Ogdensburg, sold to Kaitlyn L. Wilson, Ogdensburg $71,500
Town of Lawrence: 0.678 acres, beginning on Foster Road with intersection with Brooklyn Road, Brent M. Bedard and Tamara M. Bedard, North Lawrence, sold to SFLH LLC, North Lawrence $80,000
Town of Pierrepont: 22.05 acres, beginning on Route 68 and intersection with County Route 24, Karen L. George, Canton, sold to Eric Lynch and Stephanie Lynch, Canton $30,000
Town of Canton: 1 acre, beginning in southerly edge of Pink Schoolhouse Road, westerly from intersection with Canton-Russell Road, David W. Corbett and Michelle F. Corbett, Canton, sold to Michael Abbruzzese, Ossining $205,000
Town of Lisbon: 3.43 acres, beginning in southeasterly corner of parcel 8084 on “Power Authority of the State of New York - St. Lawrence Power Project - Map 1133C,” Aimee M. Dean, Lisbon, sold to Enbe Property Management Inc., Liverpool $130,000
