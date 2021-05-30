The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 17:
City of Watertown: 0.35 acres, 442 Flower Ave. W., Sylvio R. Personna, Tacoma, Wash., sold to Gabriel I. Reed and Maggie E. Reed, San Antonio, Texas $280,000
City of Watertown: 0.28 acres, 227 Eastern Blvd., Marvin T. Nasworthy and Susan D. Nasworthy, Watertown, sold to Bruce A. Lee, Clayton $126,900
Town of Rutland: 1.3 acres, 29845 State Route 3, Ernesto A. Ortega and Song C. Ortega, Fountain, Colo., sold to Mikey D’s Pizzeria LLC, Black River $80,000
Village of Glen Park: 0.43 acres, 511/513 Church St., Bryan M. Cumberledge and Grace M. Cumberledge, Glen Park, sold to Wesley D. Gronda and Stephanie A. Gronda, Glen Park $185,000
Town of Wilna and Village of Carthage: Town: 3.8 acres, 22387 Alexandria Street Road, Village: 0.1 acre, Alexandria Street Road, Tina Covey, Carthage, sold to Richard S. Moses Jr. and Melinda Iketau, Fort Drum $150,000
Town of Pamelia: 0.43 acres, 21000 Carr Road, Nathan J. Halaburka, Watertown, sold to Ellis M. Linfernal-Cruz, Calcium $30,000
City of Watertown: 0.33 acres, 478 Flower Ave., W., John B. Haberland and Laura I. Haberland, Watertown, sold to Ariana Brooks-James and Kathleen Brooks, Watertown $294,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.13 acres, 102 E. Washington St., Erin M. Lines-Contryman, Sackets Harbor, sold to Rodolfo Grosso and Kimberly Grosso, Sackets Harbor $177,400
Town of Lyme: 1.78 acres, 11172 County Route 5, Beverly Branch, Chaumont, sold to Cody L. Parker and Shawn Parker, Black River $0
City of Watertown: 0.25 acres, 207 E. Division St., Steven P. Hemenway, Oswego, sold to North Star Rentals NNY LLC, Watertown $29,000
City of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 0.29 acres, 337 N. Colorado Ave., 2) 0.14 acres, 77 N. Michigan Ave., George W. Seaman and Jo Anne Seaman, Watertown, sold to Robert Chapman and Jessica Chapman, Brownville $155,000
Town of Watertown: 1.26 acres, 24415 Gotham Street Road, Michael H. Romeo, Watertown, sold to Gary C. Valik, Watertown $329,600
Town of Ellisburg: 5.36 acres, 11493 County Route 79, C. Michelle McKenzie, Watertown, as referee for James M. Vincent, sold to Watertown Savings Bank, Watertown$137,135
Town of Ellisburg: 1.53 acres, 12808 County Route 85, Aaron L. Kimmich and Christina A. Kimmich, Mannsville, sold to Timothy Rossiter, Henderson $209,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 1.63 acres, Parcel C, Schmeer Road, Mark A. Schmeer and Kurt C. Schmeer, as trustees of The Schmeer Family Revocable Living Trust, Cape Vincent, sold to Patricia A. Harris, Bradenton, Fla. $110,000
Town of Wilna: 0.1 acre, 37186 State Route 3, Dennis A. Sedlyar, San Diego, Calif., sold to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Coppell, Texas $10
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 18:
Village of Chaumont: Two parcels: 1) 0.42 acres, 11887 State Route 12E, 2) 0.19 acres, North of State Route 12E, Kunzico LLC, Watertown, sold to Elwood D. Skipper, Chaumont $187,000
Town of Lyme: Two parcels: 1) 0.11 acres, 24589 Fire Road 25 S, Thompson Lot A19, 2) 0.11 acres, Fire Road 25 S, Thompson Lot A20, David Prosonic and Leslie Prosonic, Hastings, sold to Tara Spraker and Timothy Spraker, Baldwinsville $1
Village of Cape Vincent: Two parcels totaling 1.01 acres, 799 S. James St., Tina Gibbs, Adams, as administrator of the George N. Carey estate, sold to Deborah Bleier, Cape Vincent $90,000
Town of Lyme: 0.52 acres, 20413 S. Shore Road, John G. Fitzgerald III and Ruth J. Fitzgerald, Vestal, sold to Robert Walters, New Rochelle $110,000
Town of Henderson: 5.14 acres, State Route 3, William P. Byrne, Camillus and Louis B. Adams Jr., Adams Center, as trustees of the John S. Dunk Trust, sold to Fred A. Schempp III, Webster and William Braswell, Atlanta, Ga. $110,000
City of Watertown: 0.16 acres, 421 East Ave., Nicolas G. Ouimet and Amy S. Ouimet, Watertown, sold to Samuel T. Colby and Katherine R. Colby, Watertown $280,000
City of Watertown: 0.08 acre, 1309 Bronson St., South Shore Road Properties LLC, Dexter, sold to Magdiel A. Asencio Castro, Lawton, Okla. $132,000
Village of Philadelphia: 0.52 acres, 7 Pleasant View Drive, Back Woods Property LLC, Philadelphia, sold to Patricia McKeever, Philadelphia $22,119
Town of Theresa: 1.18 acres, 33501 County Route 18, Thomas F. Morton Jr. and Brooke L. Morton, Theresa, sold to Sherif A. Mostafa and Wendy L. Mostafa, Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. $283,000
Town of Philadelphia: 4.69 acres, County Route 20, Champion Enterprises of Connecticut LLC, West Hartford, Conn., sold to Cody Sampson and Destiny Hull, Philadelphia $19,500
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 111 Charles St., Mary J. Daly, Fulton, sold to Adam P. Schuster, Watertown $74,900
Towns of Clayton and Orleans: Clayton: Unknown acres, Rivershore Development subdivision Lot 3; Orleans: Unknown acres, Blind Bay subdivision Lot 3A, Rivershore Development Inc., Clayton and Blind Bay Associates LLC, Clayton, sold to Christopher Douglas Pratt and Peilin Yu Pratt, Redwood $330,000
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.17 acres, 39 Cornwall St., Bryan Olson and Ashlynn M. Olson, Alexandria Bay, sold to Garlock Development Group LLC, Watertown $150,000
Town of Lyme: Two parcels totaling 0.29 acres, 24289 Hayes Bay Road N., Michael S. Schwedler and Susanna M. Schwedler, Theresa, sold to Aimee King-Dehm, Baldwinsville $131,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 19:
Town and Village of Clayton: Two parcels totaling 2.3 acres, 129 S. Shore Drive, Stephanie Johnston and Clay Johnston, Clayton, sold to William Bonisteel and Maria Bonisteel, Adams $575,000
Town of Pamelia: Two parcels: 1) 2.93 acres, Perch Lake Road 2) 4.06 acres, 32138 Perch Lake Road, Thomas Todi Jr., Rego Park, sold to Joseph Ososkalo, Clayton $25,000
Town of Champion: 1.48 acres, 25428 Stewart Drive, Gregory Orrell and Krysti L. Orrell, APO, AE, sold to David Matthew Simon, Carthage $299,900
Village of Adams: 0.52 acres, 2 Carol Drive, Stephen R. Perry and Patricia E. Perry, Adams, sold to Robert A. Houghmaster and Julie A. Houghmaster, Adams $270,000
Town of Theresa: 0.89 acres, 35252 State Route 37, Christopher Rodgers, Theresa, sold to Nathan B. Smith and Rachel A. Smith, Pinehurst, N.C. $319,999
Town of Lyme: Four parcels: 1) 0.66 acres, 6690 Failing Shores Lane, 2) 0.55 acres, 6703 State Park Road, 3) 0.55 acres, 6705 State Park Road, 4) 0.57 acres, 6707 State Park Road, Walter J. Chambry and Peggy L. Chambry, Rochester, sold to Meaghan Cummings, Pittsford $30,000
City of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 0.12 acres, 315 N. Rutland St., 2) 0.09 acre, 317 N. Rutland St., Randy C. John, Brooksville, Fla., sold to Brandon Giddings, Watertown $60,000
Village of Carthage: 0.32 acres, 349 S. Clinton St., Michael Higman, Carthage, sold to Darren Ashcroft and Lori A. Ashcroft, Carthage $75,000
Village of Adams: 0.06 acre, 1 Institute St., Joshua Sicley and Rebecca Sicley, Mannsville, sold to Michael R. Kelly and Cynthia C. Kelly, Lacona $35,000
Town of Rutland: 0.49 acres, 23607 Rex Drive, John M. Finneran and Jane Finneran, Black River, sold to William George, Watertown and Joseph Murtha II, Brownville $20,000
City of Watertown: 0.1 acre, 512 Mundy St., Ronald W. England and Heidi L. England, Calcium, sold to Eric VanStrander and Danielle VanStrander, Phenix City, Ala. $159,000
Town of Henderson: 0.39 acres, 14780 Snowshoe Road, Snowshoe Road, K-Club Properties LLC, Oswego, sold to Michael P. Dougherty and Arianne O. Dougherty, Fayetteville $317,000
Village of Carthage: 0.33 acres, 735-737 Fulton St., Northern Credit Union, Watertown, sold to Audrey Jean Hammond, Watertown $115,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.57 acres, 62 Fuller Bay Drive, Mark A. Schmeer, Fort Myers, Fla., sold to David Newman, Watertown $89,500
Town of Henderson: 28.87 acres, 14800 Brodie Road, Rena M. Fields, Adams Center, sold to Alan F. A. Fields, Sackets Harbor $73,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 20:
Town of Alexandia: 10.86 acres, 46865 Log Hill Road, Keith C. Barney, Medford, Oregon, sold to William J. Demick and Kelly N. Demick, Redwood $140,000
City of Watertown: 0.36 acres, 122 N. Pleasant St., Melvin J. Baldwin, Watertown, sold to Molly L. Farrell, Watertown $120,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 21:
City of Watertown: 1.63 acres, 1417 Sunset Ridge, Christopher Reeves and Adrienne Graham, Watertown, sold to David Newman, Watertown $335,000
City of Watertown: 0.08 acre, 150 Boon St., John R. Holland, Fort Edward, sold to Austyn J. Frechette, Watertown $98,400
City of Watertown: 0.08 acre, 759 Cooper St., Manuel N. Paulino, Columbia, S.C., sold to Robert Collette, Watertown $95,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.19 acres, 106 W. Main St., Barbara B. Maddocks, Sackets Harbor, sold to James A. Turecki and Vivian Ann Daly, East Amherst $565,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.44 acres, 47580 Purpura Road N., Kevin R. Wood and Emily S. Wood, Mendham, N.J., sold to Jeffrey L. Orbaker and Diane M. Orbaker, Phelps $350,000
Town of Hounsfield: 19.7 acres, 15457 County Route 62, Sandra R. Colwell, Watertown, as executor of the Charlotte A. Raymond estate, sold to Jacob Klos and Andrea Klos, Watertown $175,000
Town of Watertown: 1.2 acres, 24979 State Route 126, Sheena M. Harris, Watertown, sold to Brittany Moore, Watertown $76,850
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 17:
Town of Martinsburg: 3250 Gardner Road, Jonathon E. Dunn, sold to Theodore C. Lewis $5,200
Town of Osceola: 2249 Kumrow Road, Paul D. Regal, sold to Thomas A. Neiss $55,000
Town of Watson: 9030 Number Four Road, Constance K. Miller, sold to Paul E. Calligan $185,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 22:
Town of New Bremen: River Road, Robert J. Suiter, sold to Jaylen J. Jantzi $11
Village of Lyons Falls: 4115 Center St., David Whalen, sold to Jason Perkins $70,550
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 23:
Town of Denmark: 9486 East Road, Leon W. Wicks, sold to Travis M. R. Wicks $75,000
Town of Lowville: 7885 Number Three Road, Terryl H. Keib, sold to Brad J. Bourcy $270,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 24:
Town of Diana: State Route 3, Patrick F. Adams, sold to Cassandra Kimball $11
Town of Greig: 7189 Brantingham Road, Jamie J. Herbert, sold to Randy C. Von Bernewitz $112,500
Town of Watson: Crystal Lake Drive, Bruce E. Altmire, sold to Janice M. Lehman $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 25:
Town of Lewis: 1180 State Route 26, Marion C. Gray, sold to Jacob R. Fey $67,000
Town of Lowville: 7953 State Route 12, Robert Murray, sold to Thomas L. Talbot IV $205,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 26:
Town of Greig: 6670 Otter Creek Road, Scott Cihocki, sold to Ricky Brown $69,000
Village of Lyons Falls: 6807 Charlotte St., McDonald Living Trust, sold to Peter D. Smith $127,700
Town of West Turin: 3330 Harris Road, Jeffrey M. Shafer, sold to Thomas R. Markham $285,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 22, 2021:
Town of Fine: 0.344 acres, beginning at northwest corner of North Shore River lot 51, Jean M. Bell, Sarasota, Fla.; and Timi-Jean Barletta, Sarasota, Fla., sold to Jerome E. Butler and Melissa A. Butler, Canandaigua $75,000
Town of Madrid: 43.72 acres, beginning in northwesterly bounds of Route 310 at northwesterly corner of lands now or formerly of St. Lawrence County, Richard P. Tiernan, Norfolk; and Shelly M. Tiernan, Chase Mills, sold to Shawn C. Tiernan and Jodie M. Tiernan, Norfolk $22,000
Town of Rossie: Parcel, beginning in northerly corner of lot conveyed to William H. and Ellen L. Moorhead, running north, Wayne E. Brown and Ann Marie Brown, Chandler, Ariz., sold to William Cullen Cottle, Kimberly Anne Cottle and William Charles Cottle, Weldon Spring, Mo. $12,000
Town of Lisbon: 2.46 acres, beginning on County Route 10, northeasterly of intersection with Five Mile Line Road, Edward Dillingham, Ogdensburg, administrator of the estate of Bruce S. Hill, and executor of last will and testament of Billy L. Hill, sold to Lisbon Centre Real Estate LLC, Lisbon $30,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 23, 2021:
Town of Gouverneur: Parcels, 930, 936, 940 and 946 County Route 12, Key Bank NA, Cleveland, Ohio, sold to Michael Riley, DeKalb Junction $8,000
Town of Hopkinton: 5.96 acres, beginning in east boundary of lands conveyed to St. Lawrence County on division line between Towns of Hopkinton and Stockholm, Joley D. Yoder and Frances J. Yoder, Winthrop, sold to Jed Phillips and Angela Phillips, Winthrop $5,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 7 in Block G on map 5 of Westwood, Micheline P. Cappione, Massena, sold to Stephen J. Zakarauskas, Fort Meade, Md. $178,000
Town of Waddington: Parcel, beginning in westerly boundary of premisses of grantors with northerly boundary of Pork Street, David Sheets and Susan Sheets, Madrid, sold to Peyton O. Chambers, Madrid $123,000
Town of Waddington: Parcel 1: 139 Pork Street; and Parcel 2: Part of 149 Pork Street, David J. Sheets, Madrid; and Nicole M. Laforce, Waddington, sold to Walker R. Lobdell and Bridget B. Beldock, Lisbon $116,000
Town of Macomb: 125 acres, beginning on south side of County Route 10 at intersection of southwesterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Filmore M. Craver III, Piece of Mine LLC, Gouverneur, sold to The Regis Organization LLC, Hempstead $120,000
Town of Hermon: 40 acres, beginning northeasterly from the corner of lot 10 at northeast corner of 70 acre parcel, Melinda M. Schiszler, Gouverneur; and Daniel J. Davis, Gouverneur, sold to Daniel J. Davis and Alysson M. Davis, Gouverneur $8,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 24, 2021:
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, beginning in easterly bounds of Winthrop-Massena State Highway, southerly of northerly line of Fred Rupert’s farm, Donna Marie Martell, Massena, sold to Vicki L. Rowe, Massena $41,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 15 of Andrews Addition of Massena, Sheena T. Smith and Michael J. Skaggs, Waddington, sold to Hilary Dewitt and Lynda David, Comptche, Calif. $93,000
Town of Russell: 60 acres, northwest end of turnpike lot 9 on southeast side of turnpike in south half of township 5, Great Tract 4 of Macomb’s Purchase; and 108.47 acres, lot 8 of Turnpike Lots on south side of Russell Turnpike, Pascal P. Rouleau, Alfred, Ontario, sold to Steven D. Simpson and Miranda B. Simpson, Russell $80,000
Town of Parishville: 12.78 acres, beginning at northwest corner of J. LaGrow lot, running along east line to northwest corner of Benjamin Abbott lot; and 30 acres, beginning at northwest corner of Harvey Hayden lot, running along west line, Carol M. Johnson and Douglas F. Johnson, Hutchinson, Minn., sold to Daniel J. Maguire and Connie Maguire, Colton $10,000
Town of Fowler: 4.48 acres, beginning southerly bounds of Route 58 from intersection of northwest corner of parcel owned by Lawrence R. and Virginia LaVoie, David J. Gotham, Gouverneur, sold to Jordan Allden Terpstra and Jennifer F. Terpstra, Gouverneur $225,000
Town of Russell: 3.76 acres, beginning at southeast corner of lands owned by Brett and Laura Davis, running along east lines, Tammy Tynon, Ogdensburg, sold to Alton W. Guyette and Shirley L. Briggs, Canton $15,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 26, block 51 on “Homecroft Tract Property Map,” David G. Barclay, Massena, sold to Benjamin L. Gladding, Massena $50,000
Town of Lisbon: 1 acre, beginning on Route 37 at intersection with division line between Charles Dumont on the west and Ernest Lalone on the east, Brandy Dumas, Lisbon, sold to Jeffrey S. Dumas, Lisbon $23,000
Village of Massena: 0.23 acres, beginning in southwest bounds of Hillcrest Avenue at junction with westerly bounds of Andrews Street, Brad S. Charleson and Nicole L. Charleson, Massena, sold to Jeremy J. Alvarez, Hogansburg $85,000
Town of Massena: Parcel 1: Lot 6, block E on Map 4 revised of “Newton Estates”; and Parcel 2: 0.58 acres, beginning on intersection of west bounds of Dickens Street and north bounds of Elgin Avenue, Michael E. Villeneauve, Massena; and Shirley T. Villeneauve, Massena, sold to Cynthia L. Harper, Massena $171,000
Town of Piercefield: Parcel, lots 46 and 47, township 3, Great Tract 2 of Macomb’s Purchase, John T. Randolph, Acton, Mass.; and Gregory G. Randolph, Danbury, Conn., surviving trustees of Patricia D. Randolph Trust, sold to 11 Mount Arab Lake LLC, Norwalk, Conn. $150,000
Town of Colton: 0.95 acres, beginning on road running south along west side of Racket River from Colton to South Colton, northeasterly of intersection with southerly bounds of property of Berry, Peter J. Farrell and Anne F. Farrell, Mansfield, Mass., sold to Peter Edwards and Danielle Edwards, Colton $30,000
Town of Massena: Parcel 1: 0.72 acres, 7 Alcoa Road; and Parcel 2: 356 East Orvis Street, Francis P. Cappione, Massena; and Joseph J. Cappione, Massena, sold to Seth Oakes, Hogansburg $150,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 25, 2021:
Town of Canton: 1.03 acres, beginning in southerly bounds of Miner Street Road at northwesterly corner of lands of Roger Day, Rhonda Thompson, Canton, sold to Christopher W. Felix and Hannah O. Milan, Canton $146,000
Town of Lisbon: 1.1 acres, beginning at northeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of Thomas A. Smith and Linda M. McQuinn, Lois C. Langtry, Ogdensburg, sold to David Sheets and Susan Sheets, Waddington $205,000
Town of Hammond: 122.9 acres, beginning at Oak Point Road at easterly corner of lands of Francis H. and Marjorie B. Musselman, Oak Hollow Farm LLC, Rye, sold to Ronald F. Seeley, trustee of Ronald F. Seeley Revocable Trust, Green Cove Springs, Fla. $295,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 26, 2021:
Town of Piercefield: Parcel 1: Lots 137, 138 and 139 of Birchwood Sub-Division on Eagle Crag Lake; Parcel 2: Lots 131 and 132, with exemptions; and Parcel 3: Lots 128, 129, 126 and 167, Jessica Jane Burke, Sodus, 25% undivided interest; and Jeff Debes, Rochester, 25% undivided interest, sold to Peter Debes, Rochester; Carly Fox, Rochester; and Remy Debes, Memphis, Tenn. $100,000
Town of Brasher: 10 acres, beginning on Youmell Road at intersection of north line of lot 119, also at northwest corner parcel deeded to George Shorette in 1913, Robert M. Dorr, Tupper Lake, sold to Michael P. Hayden, Massena $10,000
Village of Parishville: 2.1 acres, beginning on Catherine Street from northeast corner of parcel formerly conveyed to Paul Campbell and Velma Campbell, Charles R. Ferguson, Potsdam; and Richard D. Ferguson, Potsdam, sold to Mary E. Parker, Parishville $61,500
Village of Hermon: 0.4 acres, beginning in intersection of west bounds of Catherine Street with south bounds of Maple Street, Avery P. Brown, Hermon, sold to Dale Roger and Billie Rogers, DeKalb Junction $120,000
Town of Hermon: 45.63 acres, beginning in south line of lot formerly owned by O. Babbitt at northeasterly corner of lot conveyed to Joseph L. Armin, Town of Hermon, Hermon, sold to James Tresidder and Kelly Tresidder, Edwards $34,000
Town of Louisville: 0.413 acres, beginning in southerly boundary of Ann Street at intersection with easterly boundary of Westwood Drive, Dwaine P. Darling, individually and as surviving spouse of A. Ruth Darling, Massena, sold to Kevin M. Horan and Sarah F. Horan, Massena $180,000
Town of Hammond: 45 square rods of land, beginning on northeasterly corner of Isaac Delong lot, easterly along Franklin Street, George H. Mullikin and Emily A. Mullikin, Hammond, sold to DeAndra M. Dublin, Ogdensburg $72,000
Town of Potsdam: 5.04 acres, beginning at northerly bounds of South Canton Road from Anderson Road, Karen M. Bage, Potsdam; and Lynda A. Bage, Winthrop, sold to Karen M. Bage, Potsdam $90,000
Village of Potsdam: 3.96 acres, beginning in southerly bounds of Depot Street at northeasterly corner of Village of Potsdam parcel recorded in Liber 995, Benjamin Murphy Associates, Potsdam, sold to Market Square Potsdam LLC, Potsdam $1,325,000
Town of DeKalb: 55.1 acres, beginning on River Road at westerly most corner of land retained by Abe Weaver and Lizzy Weaver, Abe A. Weaver and Lizzy Weaver, Richville; and Joseph A. Weaver and Lizzie L. Weaver, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Eric Everts and Robin Everts, DeKalb Junction $90,000
Town of Parishville: 12.25 acres, beginning on Old Potsdam-Parishville Road, southeast from intersection with Hanson Road, Ryan D. Woodward and Stacie M. Woodward, Canton, sold to Scott J. Nickerson and Robin P. Nickerson, Mashpee, Mass. $265,000
Town of Madrid: 2.39 acres, beginning in northwest bounds of Chimpan Corners Road at intersection with Dennis Road, Matthew J. LaForce and Brittany M. LaForce, Chase Mills, sold to Beth A. Fields and Frederick S. Morrill, Ogdensburg $50,000
Town of DeKalb: 46.72 acres, beginning at northeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of Terry L. and Lisa M. Norman in southerly boundary of County Route 16, Jamie M. Ladouceur and Elizabeth Ladouceur, Ogdensburg, sold to Adam D. Basford and Kursten G. Wiegandt, Heuvelton $28,000
Town of Stockholm: 2.01 acres, beginning on Crane Road, northeasterly from southeasterly corner of parcel of land now or formerly of Jerry L. Hartson, Daniel L. Dunkelberg, Waddington, sold to Zebulon R. Brown, Winthrop $149,000
