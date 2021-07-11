The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 28:
Town of Theresa: 5.6 acres, Lot B, Beach Front Lane, Kenneth R. Boyd Jr., Theresa, sold to Kurt R. Zuidema and Jill E. Zuidema, Oakland, N.J. $72,000
Town of Ellisburg: 2.95 acres, Lake Road, Barry G. Smith, Belleville; Gail L. Smith, Clayton; Melanie Smith Golding, Sandy Creek; and Janine A. Smith, Watertown, sold to Meshawerks LLC, Henderson Harbor $12,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 5.1 acres, 4646 Carleton Island Road 1, South West Shores LLC, Fairport, sold to Robert Lipchus, Succasunna, N.J. $260,000
Town of Orleans: 0.45 acres, 19007 Peel Dock Road, Douglas R. Nemec, as trustee of the Summit Investment Trust, and Douglas R. Nemec, as trustee of the Sierra Investment Trust, Oakland, N.J., sold to Lonny E. Eggleston and Marjory R. Eggleston, Alexandria Bay $265,000
Town of Lyme: 2.52 acres, 20703 Buchanan’s Path, Gary Seery and Kathleen Seery, Watertown, sold to Michael C. Desalis and Maria Desalis, Clay $200,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.29 acres, 450 Ambrose St., Leonard C. Coburn Jr., Adams; Tracy L. Coburn, Adams Center; Cary J. Coburn, Virginia Beach, Va.; and Winifred A. Coburn, Adams, sold to Nicholas Walter Dnistrian, Adams $117,000
Town of Orleans: 0.32 acres, 36127 State Route 180, Michael A. Espey and Patricia Espey, Poinciana, Fla., sold to Papin Properties LLC, Redwood $135,000
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.1 acres, 335/337 Club St., James M. Rossi and Carolyn J. Rossi, Cape Vincent, sold to Michael D. Figueroa and Kimberly Faith Figueroa, Watertown $775,000
Town of Brownville: 20.81 acres, Game Farm Road Ext., Lidia Verenko, as administrator of the Valery I. Verenko estate, Mount Morris, sold to Quad K Contracting LLC, Watertown $30,500
Village of Deferiet: 0.11 acres, 12 Wilna Ave., Scott A. Ludlow and Carly G. Ludlow, Deferiet, sold to Jordan Santimaw, Deferiet $142,500
City of Watertown: 0.05 acre, 1106 Franklin St., Neal Prado, Fort Meade, Md., sold to North Star Rentals NNY LLC, Watertown $45,000
City of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 0.12 acres, 412 Pawling St., 2) 0.12 acres, 85 Pawling St., Gerald L. Smith, West Lafayette, Ind., sold to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Coral Gables, Fla. $114,645
Town of Alexandria: 6.31 acres, 27682 Limestone Road, Jeremy C. Durand and Patricia Durand, Redwood, sold to Michael J. Kahrs and Estee M. Kahrs, Alexandra Bay $300,000
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 150 S. Massey St., Genuine Homes LLC, Gouverneur, sold to Ashley Avina and Katrina Avina, Watertown $165,000
City of Watertown: 0.25 acres, 1623 State St., Watertown Concrete Inc., Watertown, sold to Beyond Gift Baskets LLC, Dexter $150,000
City of Watertown: 0.3 acres, 727 Ball Ave., Ken Bodah Contracting Inc., Watertown, sold to Spencer R. Atkinson and Julianne M. Atkinson, San Antonio, Texas $295,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.34 acres, 404 Jefferson St., Kevin S. Clarke and Christine L. Clarke, Tampa, Fla., sold to Alcibiades S. Torres and Valentyna A. Torres, Watertown $339,900
Village of Carthage: 11.3 acres, Boyd Street, George Moore Truck & Equipment Corp., Keeseville, sold to South Junction Enterprises LLC, Plattsburgh $5,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 29:
Town of Alexandria: 0.04 acre, Island south of Idlewild, Leon D. McAllister, Alexandria Bay, sold to Crow Island LLC, Rome $60,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 610 Cooper St., Keli M. Dirisio, Victor, sold to Marcia Lynn Phillips, Watertown $94,500
City of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 0.39 acres, 1218 Gill St., 2) 0.16 acres, 1230 Gill St., Hector E. Campos and Jessie Noordyk, Watertown, sold to Anthony J. Marziale and Rejina Marie U. Calo, Watertown $290,000
Town of Henderson: Three parcels totaling 1.59 acres, 12742 Eastman Tract, Mark Carter, Fayetteville, sold to Nicholas Richard Lee and Michelle Roderick-Lee, Henderson $225,000
Town of Lyme: 0.28 acres, Flanders Road, Karen L.F. Palmer and Richard Palmer, Fayetteville, Tenn., sold to Dale Matthews and Allison Matthews, Brasher Falls $33,900
Town of Lyme: 0.17 acres, 3436 Flanders Road, Karen L. Palmer, Fayetteville, Tenn., as executor of the Ruth M. Fisk estate, sold to Dale Matthews and Allison Matthews, Brasher Falls $106,000
Village of Black River: 0.39 acres,183 Maple St., Jonathan Roselle, Parryville, Pa., sold to Michael A. Castle and Sheena S. Castle, Watertown $199,000
Town of Philadelphia: 1.68 acres, 35876 County Route 28, Patricia Anne DeStefanis, Philadelphia, as trustee of the Patricia Anne DeStefanis Irrevocable Family Protection Trust, sold to Richard D. Merrill, Philadelphia $157,000
Town of Lyme: 2.13 acres, 27860 Three Mile Point Road, James R. Collins and Amber J. Collins, Chaumont, sold to Thomas J. Klasen and Janice Danes Klasen, Syracuse $22,500
Town of Brownville: 4.01 acres, 10680 Middle Road, Michael J. Watson and Shelley L. Watson, Dexter, sold to Michael W. Dumaw and Amy L. Dumaw, Watertown $180,000
Village of Black River: 0.92 acres, 204 W. Remington St., Greg S. Webley, Puyallup, Wash., as executor of the Jimmie K. Caldwell estate, sold to Craig A. Wireman, Black River $33,000
Town of Wilna: 0.23 acres, 35920 State Route 3, Joseph M. Turck, Carthage, sold to Olivia Pacific, Watertown $96,500
Town of Orleans: 5.23 acres, State Route 180, Wall Haven Farms LLC, LaFargeville, sold to Andrew R. Walldroff, LaFargeville $146,000
Town of Adams: 0.69 acres, 13114 U.S. Route 11, Allan E. Brownell, Adams, sold to Thomas L. Clement Jr., Adams Center $129,000
Town of Lyme: 10.1 acres, 28495 Hewitt Drive, Albert E. LeRoux and Karen B. LeRoux, Purlear, N.C., sold to Bruce A. Gates and Gina M. Sugrue, Kendall $110,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office June 30:
Town of Orleans: 0.75 acres, 19282 Robinson Road, Ross S. Wells Jr., Clayton, sold to Sara Wells, Clayton $10,000
Village of Carthage: 0.51 acres, 422 N. Clinton St., Sean G. Marquis and Kathleen H. Marquis, New Windsor, sold to Jeremiah Scott Farmer and Rebecca Leigh Farmer, Clarksville, Tenn. $221,000
Town of Pamelia: 0.78 acres, 23167 Gardner Drive, Rouben Meraz and Martha Meraz, El Paso, Texas, sold to Michael J. Witcofsky, Watertown $202,400
Town of Henderson: 0.54 acres, 10528 Lower Road Access 1, Charles W. Revitt Jr., Wilkes-Barre, Pa., sold to Alice Pinkerton, Evans Mills $69,900
Village of Philadelphia: 1.62 acres, Irish Avenue, Terry L. McKeever and Barbara J. McKeever, Philadelphia and Cynthia Christie, Cape Coral, Fla., sold to Ellis M. Linfernal Cruz, Calcium $35,000
Town of Hounsfield: 0.33 acres, 23026 Lodi Road, Sherry Slate, Dexter, sold to Opal Development LLC, Watertown $13,500
Town of Clayton: Unknown acres, Subdivision Lot 2, State Route 12, Rivershore Development Inc., Clayton and Blind Bay Associates LLC, Clayton, sold to David C. Gordon and Cynthia Phillips-Gordon, Watertown $317,500
City of Watertown: 0.25 acres, 724 Ball Ave., Francis M. Norbury III and Taylor F. Norbury, Watertown, sold to Michael A. Gold and Emily A. Gold, APO, AE $289,000
Town of Theresa: 1.2 acres, 39794 Hyde Lake Road, Ira W. Showden, Liverpool, as trustee of the Ira W. Showden Living Trust; James F. Miller and Nancy S. Miller, as trustees of the Miller Legacy Trust; Michael A. Jager and Dawnelle A. Jager, Liverpool; and Laura L. Schumacher, Baldwinsville, 5% interest each for a total of 20%, sold to Evan T. Hepburn and Jennifer M. Hepburn, Liverpool $21,000
Town of Ellisburg: 2.76 acres, 16756 County Route 85, Elaine Lillie, Mannsville, sold to John E. DeWitt, Adams $0
Village of Philadelphia: 0.34 acres, 21 Sand St., Terry C. Hilligas and Janice L. Hilligas, Carthage, sold to Ashley Wilson, Watertown $90,000
Town of LeRay: 0.47 acres, 22424 Riverbend Drive, Joseph R. Butarbutar, APO, AP, sold to Anh T. Nguyen, Watertown $297,500
Village of Black River: 0.27 acres, 140 W. Remington St., William Jay Karsten, Black River, sold to Eric T. Wood, Black River $223,600
Town of Wilna: 30 acres, 41731 County Route 40, Kevin Torpy and Jennifer Torpy, Anchorage, Alaska, sold to Keith Lambert and Andrea Lambert, Carthage $410,000
Town of Wilna: 5.05 acres, State Route 3, Marell Smith, Silver Spring, Md., sold to James Kohler and Amanda Kohler, Sandy Creek $14,000
Town of Theresa: 84.41 acres, Silver Street Road, Wetlands America Trust Inc., Memphis, Tenn., sold to Thousand Islands Land Trust Inc., Clayton $0
Village of Black River: 0.45 acres, 142 N. Main St., Chelsea Garner, Black River, sold to Anthony Rafael Tejeda, Queens $275,000
Town of Henderson: 0.21 acres, 5766 Nutting Street Road, Robert F. Sutkus, Mattydale, sold to Daniel C. Bunnell, Baldwinsville $60,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 1:
Town of Antwerp: 4.8 acres, 37263 County Route 26, Brittany J. Heflin, Antwerp and Daniel L. Heflin, Fairbanks, Alaska, sold to Anneka Turner, Antwerp $123,000
Village of Clayton: 0.13 acres, 538 Alexandria St., John L. DeForest and Carol A. DeForest, Clayton, sold to Sawyer Bach and Allison Westcott, Clayton $135,000
Town of Henderson: Two parcels: 1) 0.37 acres, 14049 Rounds Ridge, 2) Dock Lot 14, Snowshoe Road, Anthony Zoanetti and Jennifer Zoanetti, Norwood, sold to Mary Kay Ditch, Bookeelia, Fla. $62,000
Town of Clayton: 0.15 acres, 37174 Shady Shores Road, Gary S. DeYoung and Peggy L. Helms-DeYoung, Clayton, sold to Timothy O’Brien and Michelle O’Brien, Penfield $420,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.52 acres, 219 E. Main St., Jordan T. Brought and Sarah E. Brought, Fort Drum, sold to Ryan M. Nugent and Nicole S. Nugent, Watertown $225,000
Village of Black River: 0.46 acres, 163 N. Main St., David S. Miller, Black River, sold to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Virginia Beach, Va. $175,889
Village of Black River: 0.46 acres, 163 N. Main St., Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Virginia Beach, Va., sold to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Cleveland, Ohio $175,889
Town of LeRay: 1.4 acres, 32001/32003 County Route 30, Kylee J. Monroe and Kristin E. Monroe, Philadelphia, sold to Bridget DeMarse, Felts Mills $205,000
Town of Pamelia: 6.63 acres, Knowlesville Road W., Green Lake Associates LLC, Tully, sold to Jacob Henderson, Watertown $18,000
Town of Lyme: 0.65 acres, 29650 Ashland Road, Christina E. Stone, Watertown, as referee for Shawn Glass, Tayler Glass and Julia A. Gosier, sold to Citizens Bank of Cape Vincent, Cape Vincent $25,733
Town of Clayton: 6.5 acres, 38266 White Oakes Lane, Viggo P. Mortensen, Los Angeles, Calif., as executor of the Grace A. Wright estate, sold to Elaine Tack and Kevin Whitehead, Clayton $775,000
Town of Clayton: 6.15 acres, White Oakes Lane, Viggo P. Mortensen, Los Angeles, Calif., as executor of the Grace A. Wright estate, sold to Elaine Tack and Kevin Whitehead, Clayton $400,000
Village of Adams: 0.16 acres, 8 W. Church St., Terry W. White and Maria R. White, Chaumont, sold to Tracy Ann O’Brien, Silver Spring, Md. $165,000
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 1012 Gotham St., Benjamin A. Shambo and Sarah J. Shambo, Copenhagen, sold to Christopher Feik, Watertown $108,000
Village of West Carthage: 0.6 acres, 37 Bridge St., Wells Fargo Bank N.A., Mount Laurel, N.J., sold to Zumeeka Bracy-Potter and Jesse Potter, Fort Worth, Texas $61,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 2:
Village of Philadelphia: 1.01 acres, Main Street, Gulf Hill Property LLC, Philadelphia, sold to Route 26 Property LLC, Philadelphia $0
Town of Champion: 1.93 acres, State Route 26, United Development Group LLC, Carthage, sold to LC Real Estate Properties LLC, Watertown $50,000
City of Watertown: 4.5 acres, 1244 Gotham St., Anne E. George, Sackets Harbor, as executor of the Judith N. George estate, sold to Taylor T. Jones and Ashley D. Jones, Watertown $308,245
Town of Alexandria: 0.9 acres, 46049 State Route 37, Dean Proven, Redwood, sold to Bret J. Hanson and Gabrielle Ann Hanson, Redwood $80,500
Village of Carthage: Two parcels: 1) 0.06 acre, 626 West End Ave., 2) 0.05 acre, Off Parham Street, Christina E. Stone, Watertown, as referee for Phillip P. Gibeau, sold to Public Square Inc., Carthage $19,976
Town of Lorraine: 1.22 acres, 5164 County Route 97, Shawn C. Gilbert, Adams Center, sold to Lee Berry and Sue Berry, Adams $175,000
Town of Clayton: 2.55 acres, Blind Bay Road, Kehoe & Sons LLC, Clayton, sold to 357 KMA LLC, Clayton $45,000
Town of Wilna: 4.62 acres, 43449 County Route 41, Deann R. Gandia, Natural Bridge, sold to Vladimir D. Vladimirov and Jo Ellen Vladimirov, Natural Bridge $106,000
Town of Clayton: 0.64 acres, Bald Rock Road, Jeffrey E. Messenger and Lohanne T. Messenger, Clayton, sold to Jerome P. Bowers and Joan D. Varsics, Clayton $63,000
Town of Watertown: 5.98 acres, 20870 Hadcock Road, Philip Clement and Candice E. Clement, Watertown, sold to Stacey L. Doroha and Charles K. Kimball, Watertown $309,000
Town of Pamelia: 6.15 acres, 27022 Meadow Lane, Christopher L. Ogden, Watertown, sold to Matthew C. Gooshaw and Alicia A. Gooshaw, Watertown $171,900
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.59 acres, Fuller Bay, Robert Pizzola and Sandra K. Pizzola, Lafayette, Ind., sold to Sarah F. Dayton, Manlius $140,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.65 acres, 42525 Cullen Road, Edgar G. Romeo, Redwood, sold to Kenneth A. Adamowski, Amsterdam $409,900
Town of LeRay: 1.1 acres, 26570 Waddingham Road, Jason Poplaski, Watertown, as referee for Justin D. Miller and Angela M. Miller, sold to Cassandra Marie Barr, Greenville, Calif. $87,500
LEWIS COUNTY
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 19:
Village of Turin: 6349 E. Main St., John H. Schindler, sold to Tonya L. Manning $140,000
Town of West Turin: 5169 Zimmer Road, Nowwach LLC, sold to Mark D. Schwalm $165,000
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 20:
Town of Leyden: 2641 West Road, Daniel E. Hrim, sold to Lori Croneiser $11,078
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 21:
Town of Croghan: 6238 Bear Paw Lane, Arno B. Louko and John Armoroso $60,000
Town of New Bremen: 8517 Deveines Road, Donald J. Murphy, sold to Clifford Jay Zehr $137,500
Town of Osceola: 2107 N. Osceola Road, Kevin Sullivan, sold to Osceola Outpost LLC $150,000
Town of Watson: Fenton House Drive, Gerome F. Ryder, sold to Michelle Davoy $3,300
Town of Watson: 6412 Crestview Drive, Donald J. Campany estate, sold to H&S Property Professionals LLC $1
Town of Watson: 6421 Crestview Drive, H&S Property Professionals LLC, sold to Donald J. Campany estate $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 22:
Village of Copenhagen: 2935 Cataract St., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, sold to Phillip Vogt $89,000
Village of Port Leyden: 7038 North St., Allen Joseph Wahl, sold to Annette E. Bouchard $0
Town of Lyonsdale: Moose River Road, Gerald E. Mooney, sold to Brenda Malone $65,000
Town of Turin: 4557 Whiskey Lane Road, Richard J. Gorczyca, sold to Philip J. Kubinski $60,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 23:
Town of Denmark: 3928 Deer River Road, Frank R. Kimple, sold to Kellie S. Neddo $0
Village of Port Leyden: 3342 Elm St., Sheree Lyndaker, sold to Dylan W. Rogers $13,500
Town of Turin: Barniak Drive, Michael D’Amico, sold to Christopher Schneck $61,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 14, 2021:
Town of Brasher: 4.13 acres, beginning northerly boundary of Helena to Hogansburg highway, westerly along boundary from southeast corner of premises conveyed to Country Realty Sales Inc., Morris N. Oakes, Hogansburg, sold to David Mainville, Hogansburg $2,500
Village of Massena: Parcel, westerly part of lot 18, Block C on Map 4 of revised ‘Newton Estates’ 2nd revision, Danielle M. Pryce, Lisbon; and Bradley J. Harte, Constable, sold to Justin S. Tremblay, Massena $90,000
Town of Parishville: 0.129 acres, beginning in south boundary of Camp Road at corner of lands now or formerly of Colona B. Williams and Richard E. Williams, James J. Finen and Margaret W. Finen, Norwood, sold to Michael R. Clounch, Carthage $93,500
Town of Pitcairn: Parcel, beginning on Cross Road at southeast corner of Clayton J. Rose farm, Nancy Walton, Harrisville, sold to Cameron Michael Jefferson, Harrisville $86,500
Town of Canton: 1 acre, beginning on St. Lawrence County Road 117, west from intersection with old DeKalb-Canton road, Tyler J. Carrow, Ogdensburg, sold to Theresa M. Niles, Yucca Valley, Calif. $145,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 15, 2021:
Town of Lousville: 1.79 acres, lot 7, Old Farm Circle Subdivision, Charles Sears, Massena, sold to Cedonia Pires, Massena $3,000
Town of Madrid: 3.56 acres, beginning on Buck Road at northeast corner of lands now or formerly of Jeffrey S. Taylor and Kimberly Taylor, Brandy-View Farms LLC, Madrid, sold to Jeffrey S. Taylor and Kimberly A. Taylor, Madrid $4,500
Town of Parishville: Parcel, beginning on Old Potsdam-Parishville Road from intersection of Sinclair Road, Bernard W. Phillips II, Massena, sold to Gerald W. Scovil, Potsdam $25,000
Town of Waddington: 0.9 acres, beginning on Rookey Road from southeasterly extension of southwesterly bounds of land conveyed to Jeffrey A. Ashley, Steven E. Ashley, Madrid, sold to Taylor Perry, Madrid $21,000
Town of Edwards: 0.31 acres, beginning at southwest corner of lot 8, Auburn M. Gravelle, Potsdam, sold to Michael S. Barbarito, Edwards $57,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 16, 2021:
Town of Massena: Parcel 1: 1.471 acres, beginning on South Grasse River Road at intersection with projected east line of lands now or formerly of Marshall W. Herne and Rachel M. Herne; Parcel 2: 8.94 acres, beginning in east boundary of lands now or formerly of Marshall W. herne and Rachel M. Herne from intersection with South Grasse River Road; and Parcel 3: 2.001 acres, beginning in south boundary of lands now or formerly of St. Lawrence River Power Company at northeast corner of 8.94 acre parcel of land, Joseph F. Hillenbrand, individually and as surviving spouse of Helene M. Hillenbrand, Massena, sold to Piotr Zareba and Eleanor Rogers, Port Chester $145,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, beginning in northerly bounds of Andrews Street easterly from lands now owned by Henry A. Allen and Ethan W. Allen, Keith Mitchell, Moira, sold to Lingyan Chen, Massena $37,000
Town of Fowler: 0.25 acres, beginning on road from Hailesboro toward Antwerp from intersection of Gouverneur Road, Lyle Fuller, Gouverneur, sold to George H. Frisco, Gouverneur $75,000
Village of Canton: 0.74 acres, beginning in westerly bounds of Farmer Street from intersection with northerly bounds of Mildon Road, Adam D. Todd and Heidi Todd, Canton, sold to Jason A. Casey and Erin M. Casey, Canton $245,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 76, Oakmont, addition to Village of Massena, Virginia L. Rivers, Massena, sold to Austin Michael Thomas Herne, Canton $79,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lots 3, 4 and 5, block 463, bounded on east by Wadhams Street and north by Curtis Street, Gary S. Hammond and Deidre A. Hammond, Ogdensburg, sold to Alyssa R. Lowry, Ogdensburg $230,000
Town of Fine: 2 acres, beginning at northeast corner of Cardiff Mill Yard and center of highway leading from Fine to Oswegatchie, Michele M. Duchano, Star Lake, sold to Vandewater and Associates Inc., Lyons Falls $15,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 19, 2021:
Town of Louisville: 0.31 acres, beginning on Willard Road at intersection with Tyo Road, William J. Lashomb and Christina M. Lashomb, Massena, sold to Curtis Ayotte, Massena $125,000
Town of Rossie: 1.21 acres, beginning in southerly bounds of Route 11 at northeast or most northerly corner of lands conveyed to Larry E. and Linda M. Hance, Amanda L. Hance, Gouverneur, sold to Nelson Norman Yoder, Wooster, Ohio $189,000
Town of Brasher: 10.215 acres, lot 9 on Keenan Road Subdivision, Michael C. Philpot, Roanoke Rapids, N.C.; and Glen Philpot, Bradley Beach, N.J., sold to Jeffrey S. Lazare, Hogansburg $21,000
Town of Stockholm: Parcel 1: 1 acre, beginning on now abandoned Brothers Road at southerly corner of land of Christy; Parcel 2: Off Route 11B; and Parcel 3: Several lots, Sandy D. Daniels and Jane M. Daniels, Greenville, Ky., sold to Lynn P. Scapicchio and Richard J. Donovan, Livingston, N.J. $300,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.65 acres, beginning on Little Bow Road at southeast corner of first parcel, Kurt D. Hartle, Gouverneur, sold to Connor M. Ritz and Hailey J. Rheome, Gouverneur $147,000
Village of Waddington: Parcel, beginning on River Road from most easterly corner of parcel, Randy Spadaccini and Cheryl Spadaccini, Waddington, sold to James T. Macaluso and Mary D. Macaluso, Skaneateles $399,000
Town of Potsdam: 31.62 acres, beginning in southeasterly bounds of Route 11 at northeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of David Schober, Kenneth A. Chase and Jill E. Chase, Colton, sold to Adam W. Cook and Rachel A. Cook, Potsdam $30,000
Town of Waddington: 2.48 acres, beginning on River Road up easterly side of first Succor Creek; and 2 acres, beginning in northwesterly corner of lot conveyed to John S. Chipman, Maureen Sullivan, Camillus; Colleen Bloom, LaFayette; Kathleen Wood, Boynton Beach, Fla.; and Thomas T. Sullivan, Wilton, Conn., heirs of Nancy Sullivan; John S. Silvin, Naples, Fla.; Elizabeth Jorgensen, Cape Coral, Fla.; and John Patrick Gorman, Syracuse, heir of Elizabeth Gorman, sold to John Austin, Lisbon $35,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 20, 2021:
Town of Brasher: 0.67 acres, 11North Church Street,Rick W. Seguin, Brasher Falls, sold to Timothy P. Crowley and Anne K. Crowley, Brasher Falls $65,000
Town of Lisbon: 3.5 acres, bounded on north and east by Squairs and south by Route 68, US Bank NY, trustee for LSF10 Master Participatino Trust, c/o Hudson Homes Management, Dallas, Texas, sold to Raspantini Enterprises Inc., Huntington $30,000
Town of Lisbon: 3.98 acres, beginning on Bouck Road from intersection with Pray Road, Edward Burwell and Mary Burwell, Ogdensburg, sold to Steven L. Murray, Ogdensburg $7,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 21, 2021:
Town of Parishville: 0.9 acres, beginning on George Street at southwest corner of lands of Robert M. and Patricia C. Daby, Christopher L. Willard, Potsdam, sold to Amy D. Dumas, Parishville $10,000
Village of Massena: 0.14 acres, beginning in west bounds of Beach Street at southeast corner of land of Nielson, Shannon L. Peets, Massena, sold to Georgiana Rose Cantwell, Stuart, Fla. $45,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, beginning in southeasterly corner of lot 6 in Joy Tract, running easterly, Gary M. Hamilton, Massena, sold to Rebecca M. Guiser, Massena $81,500
Town of Piercefield: Parcel, lot 2 of Racquette Flow Subdivision, part of lots 23 and 24, township 6, Great Tract 2, Macomb’s Purchase, Audrey Julian and Rudolph Julian, Myrtle Beach, S.C., sold to Lauren E. Owens and Christopher R. Owens, Haverford, Pa. $74,000
Town of Edwards: 74 acres, beginning at a spruce tree cornered and marked 27, 28, 34 and 35, running thence south; and 28 acres, beginning in southerly line of lot 28 at point of westerly margin of River Road, Kristian C. Stowell and Tina M. Stowell, Gouverneur, sold to Lanny R. Lasater and Anne Lasater, Hodgen, Okla. $80,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.1 acres, beginning in southerly boundary of Montgomery Street at northeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of Norma Finley Kinglsey, Jennifer Kennedy, Ogdensburg, sold to Brittany E. Fifield, Ogdensburg $70,500
Town of Potsdam: 26.03 acres, beginning at northeast corner of a village lot on east side of Cedar Street, John J. Conrad, executor of estate of Jill Conrad, Potsdam, sold to Thomas J. Ronning and Stephanie A. Blieker, Arvada, Colo.; and Benjamin Ronning, Schenectady $65,000
Town of Lisbon: 1.003 acres, beginning on Ross Road from intersection with Van Rensselaer Road, Richard J. Countryman and Cheryl A. Countryman, Ogdensburg, sold to Jennifer Kennedy and Dustin K. Green, Ogdensburg $150,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 22, 2021:
Town of Potsdam: 9.43 acres, beginning on Emerson Road at intersection with northeasterly line of 2.5 acre exception in deed to Herbert Hyman and Ivan Vepy, Steven Paverman, Pleasantville, sold to Michael Anson and Krystal Anson, Potsdam $9,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, beginning on East Deer River Road at intersection with west line of property of Glenford and Ella Mae Mitchell, Edward S. Walker, Ogdensburg, executor of last will and testament of Edmund J. Walker, sold to Joshua Shorette and Dana Shorette, Winthrop $27,000
Town of Brasher: 75.76 acres, beginning at intersection of County Route 37 and westerly bounds of Keenan Road, Mark Patterson, Massena, executor of estate of Sallie E. Patterson, sold to Rudy J. Yoder and Lizzie J. Yoder, Brasher Falls $110,000
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning in easterly bounds of Cedar Street north of northerly bounds of Hewitt Street, James A. Zalacca, Potsdam, sold to Bonnie North, Canton $147,500
Town of Morristown: 97.25 acres, beginning on County Route 6 at intersection with westerly boundary of lands now or formerly of Larry E. Hollister and Jodi L. Hollister, Patrick S. Thomas, Hopewell Junction, sold to Kevin F. Dishaw and Jera R. Dishaw, Hammond $120,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, parts of lots 4, 6 and 7, block 34, bounded by Morris, Knox, Hamilton and Jay Streets, Susan Martin, Ogdensburg, sold to Brian D. Sweeney, Ogdensburg $112,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 23, 2021:
Town of Massena: 6.9 acres, 125 W. Hatfield Street, Kenwall Realty Inc., Paul Smiths, sold to Joseph D. Gray and Marcy Ashley Gray, Massena $43,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, 939B Oswegatchie Trail, Karen French, Fine, sold to Randall C. Hubbard, Star Lake $3,000
Town of Edwards: Parcels, beginning in northerly line of Hall lot, easterly from northwest corner of John Hughes lot; and beginning at northwest corner of lot conveyed to Ella E. Rushton, James E. Tebo Sr. and Charlene E. Tebo, Edwards, sold to Joseph W. Tebo, Russell $38,500
Village of Gouverneur: Parcel, beginning at stone buried in ground at corner of lot formerly owned by James Averell and Charles Anthony in west line of old village burying ground, Richele E. Ford, Gouverneur, sold to Brian C. Donegan and Cynthia L. Donegan, Kenosha, Wis. $95,000
Town of Brasher: 3.36 acres, beginning on south bank of St. Regis River at intersection with property line of Harry Lantry, Terry Leaman, Bombay, sold to Patrick Shorette and Julie Shorette, Lockport $70,000
Village of Potsdam: 1.92 acres, beginning in west boundary of land now or formerly of New York Central Lines LLC from south boundary of Elderkin Street and west boundary of New York Central Lines LLC, Frederic D. Seifer, South Colton, sold to Jillian JoAnn Bartling, Philadelphia, Pa. $390,000
Town of Russell: 28 acres, beginning on County Route 21 at southwesterly corner of lands now or formerly of Richard and Janet Gotham, Richard Bullock, administrator of estate of Arland Bullock, Hermon, sold to Gotham Family Farm LLC, Hermon $50,000
Town of Louisville: 2.28 acres, beginning in southeast boundary of Route 131, northwest boundary of lands now or formerly of Jay M. Stiles and Joanne M.B. Stiles, Greg J. Girard, Massena, sold to Jay Stiles and Joanne Stiles, Massena $10,000
Town of canton: 0.5 acres, west side of river on road leading to the Forest House, Heather M. Planty, Canton, sold to Michael Vankennen and Kristin Vankennen, Potsdam $63,000
Town of Massena: 178.6 square feet of land, beginning on western corner of village lot 65 to Park Street, Jean Morin Centrella, Massena; Rosanne Bergan, Potsdam; and Lisa Deshane, Massena, sold to Jeremy Sosville and Leslie Robin, Cupertino, Calif. $93,500
