The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 8:
Town of Hounsfield: 0.6 acres, 21953 Storrs Road, Daniel P. O’Connell II and Lynn C. Vidler, Methuen, Mass., sold to Andrew J. Raymond and Christine M. Raymond, Sackets Harbor $100,000
City of Watertown: 0.16 acres, 316-318 Central St., Thon Vith, Watertown, sold to Mengqi Wang, Watertown $95,000
City of Watertown: 0.28 acres, 168 Paddock St., Donald L. McCullough and Brandy L. McCullough, Honolulu, Hawaii, sold to Marc R. Favre and Tabitha L. Zafutto-Favre, Plattsburgh $250,000
Town of Orleans: Two parcels: 1) 0.52 acres, Rock Baie Road, 2) 0.72 acres, East View Drive, Stephen J. Bultinck and Lisa M. Bailey, Wellesley Island, sold to Breann M. Jefferds, Watertown $229,000
Town of Clayton: 4.01 acres, 11361 County Route 9, Mathew Hardy and Melissa Ringer-Hardy, Clayton, sold to Jennifer Bach, Clayton $167,000
City of Watertown: 0.09 acre, 150 Charles St., Russell J. Randall and Peggy A. Randall, Great Bend, sold to Kathleen M. Greene, Watertown $117,900
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.31 acres, 314 William St., Barbara J. Bashaw, Cape Vincent, sold to James M. Matthews and Jennifer L. Mount, Clayton $144,900
Town of Antwerp: 183.94 acres, Vrooman Creek Road, John Baxter, Rockaway Beach, sold to Luke S. Martin and Dorcas Martin, Antwerp $110,000
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 676 Bronson St., Sean P. McQuade, Inyokern, Calif., sold to Going Merry Properties LLC, Watertown $67,000
Town of Worth: 37.33 acres, 3602 Town Line Road, Scott Weldon and Angela Weldon, Lorraine, sold to Joseph McClenny and Amber McClenny, Watertown $233,900
Town of Henderson: Two parcels: 1) 5.28 acres, East of Ayles Road, 2) 8 acres, 10449 State Route 178, Timothy B. Combs and Karen Combs, Adams, sold to Michael W. Keck, Adams $132,700
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 9:
Town of Champion: 0.71 acres, 22094 Freedom Drive, Team OBS LLC, Williamsville, sold to Joshua R. Ingram and Tamara M. Ingram, Marquette, Mich. $282,000
Town of Brownville: 18.2 acres, 28138 County Route 54, Gregory P. Youngs, Watertown, sold to Justin McCargar, Chaumont $85,000
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 207 W. Lynde St., Relevant Church of God, Farmingdale, sold to Kayvon Mason, Pulaski $11,500
City of Watertown: 0.2 acres, 740 Hancock St., Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Washington, D.C., sold to Diego A. Aguilar Bueno, Watertown $26,000
Town of Pamelia: 4.81 acres, State Route 12, Julianna M. Pecori, Hoboken, N.J., sold to Alvin F. Roe III, Watertown $20,000
Town of Watertown: 5.02 acres, 15633 Pheasant Run Road, Chad Stern and Erin Stern, Watertown, sold to Joel P. Benware and Tanya L. Benware, Saint Albans, Vt. $445,000
Town of Orleans: 0.2 acres, 16730 Eel Bay Road, Douglas J. Lindsey and Lynne P. Trautwein, Ponce Inlet, Fla., sold to Christopher Marquart and Emily Marquart, Canton $205,000
Village of Theresa: 0.24 acres, 109 Mill St., U.S. Bank Trust N.A., Oklahoma City, Okla., sold to Britton Enterprises LLC, Webster $55,100
Town of Rutland: 31.6 acres, Glass Road, Brian R. Percy and Jenna L. Percy, Black River, sold to Michelle A. Prince and Joseph A. Prince, Lowville $0
Village of Evans Mills: 0.85 acres, 8375 S. Main St., Damon S. McKenzie and Jessica V. McKenzie, Evans Mills, sold to Andrew J. Honey and Sabrina R. Honey, Philadelphia $230,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 115 St. Mary St., Thon Vith Lopez and Genaro Lopez, Clarksville, Tenn., sold to Mark J. O’Brien and Jenifer O’Brien, Colorado Springs, Colo. $159,000
Town of Antwerp: 25.11 acres, 37769 Ore Bed Road, Harvey B. Martin and Mary B. Martin, North Lawrence, sold to Jacob C. Hollis, Watertown $142,500
Town of Cape Vincent: 5.85 acres, 4617 Bach Lane, Linda L. Bach, Cape Vincent and Jerry D. Golden, Cape Vincent, as trustees of the Bach Trust, sold to Deborah Bernacki, Pittsford $610,000
Town of Watertown: 3 acres, 25047 State Route 12, Daniel Bray, Watertown, sold to Terri Rizzo, Wolcott $0
Town of Watertown: 3 acres, 25047 State Route 12, Terri Rizzo, Wolcott, sold to Philip A. Clement and Candice E. Clement, Watertown $75,000
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 423 Dimmick St., Cody Scott Enterprises LLC, Adams Center, sold to William E. Parks, Carthage $151,000
Village of Ellisburg: 1.3 acres, 4599 State Route 289, Timothy E. Zeller and Jane M. Zeller, Ellisburg, sold to Pamela Maas, Pulaski and John F. Renzi, Syracuse $20,000
Town of Hounsfield: 1.25 acres, 20829 County Route 61, Lloyd J. Stokes, Watertown, sold to Nicholas S. Arquette, Calcium $96,000
Village of West Carthage: 0.32 acres, 33 1/2 Bridge St., Robert Bogdan, Sackets Harbor, as referee for Nicolas Hamlin, sold to Quicken Loans LLC, Detroit, Mich. $187,592
Town of Clayton: 1.02 acres, Heritage Drive, Gerald F. Ingerson and Mary Ingerson-Mulchy, as trustees of the Gertrude Ingerson Trust, Alexandria Bay, sold to Jeremy Jenis and Meghann Jenis, Clayton $32,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 10:
Town of Clayton: 1.1 acres, 32366 State Route 12, Cool Cats and Kittens I LLC, Denver, Colo., sold to Cassandra Marie Barr and Carol Dean Tolen, Greenville, Calif. $42,500
Town of Adams: 0.36 acres, 3556 Lyons Corners Road, Joseph Bocsor, Pulaski, George Bocsor, East Syracuse and Elizabeth King, Santa Fe, N.M., sold to Paul G. Nohle, Adams Center $1,300
City of Watertown: 0.45 acres, 464 Bugbee Drive, John Manfred, Fairport, as executor of the Lewis C. Manfred estate, sold to William G. McKinney and Michele M. McKinney, Watertown $1
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 11:
City of Watertown: 0.18 acres, 227-229 Francis St., Jesse C. Roshia and Tara L. Roshia, Watertown, sold to Jamie Lee Roshia, Watertown $144,001
Town of Watertown: 25690 E. Gotham Road, Keith Garrett, Watertown, sold to Katherine J. Bell and Jennifer L. Bell, Theresa $366,000
Village of Theresa: 0.71 acres, 118 Lafargeville Road, Katherine J. Bell and Jennifer L. Bell, Theresa, sold to Raymond Zabetta and Heather Zabetta, Gouverneur $234,000
Village of Dexter: Two parcels totaling 0.46 acres, 542 Lakeview Drive, Sherri L. Crescent, Dexter, sold to Kyle J. Kruk, Columbus, Ga., $174,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 259 Seymour St., Sean Wojciechowski, Woodbridge, Va., sold to Mark David Marvin and Katie L. Marvin, Watertown $154,000
Village of Philadelphia: 0.23 acres, 81 Main St., Ralph Sheldon Page II and Jessica Rose Page, Watertown, sold to Jaron S. Peck, Evans Mills $163,000
Town of Adams: 1.6 acres, 13764 County Route 63, Sally Brown and Matt S. McConahay, Adams, sold to Cory Lynn Gregory, Adams $51,000
Town of Cape Vincent: Two parcels: 1) 0.69 acres, 35991 State Route 12E, 2) 1.2 acres, State Route 12E, Carol R. Farr and Scott D. Miller, Clayton, sold to Michele Armstrong, Point Pleasant, Pa. $150,300
Town of Brownville: 7.53 acres, Timerman Road, Curt J. Hewett, Dexter, sold to Barbara Acenowr, Poestenkill $22,000
Town of Lyme: Two parcels totaling 0.46 acres, 18873 S. Shore Road, Laurie Felter, individually and as trustee of the Joan Coughlin Asset Management Trust, Hampton, N.H. and Kelly Coughlin, Haines Falls, sold to Sinead Byrne, Haines Falls $0
Town of Lyme: 5.1 acres, 19582 S. Shore Road, Jordan R. Booth and Mandy L. Booth, Three Mile Bay, sold to Calvin B. Jackson and Sharon S. Jackson, Watertown $182,000
Towns of Ellisburg and Lorraine: Two parcels: Ellisburg: 35.1 acres, North of County Route 90, Lorraine: 5.7 acres, 4401 Loomis Road, Patrick J. Kennedy and Stephania Smith Kennedy, Crescent City, Fla., sold to Theordore E. Plantz and Joanne R. Plantz, Mannsville $42,500
Village of Carthage: 0.11 acres, 328 N. School St., Bernard M. Treanor and Annette Treanor, Wantagh, sold to BNL Ventures LLC, Lowville $77,500
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 201 Academy St., Donald E. Wood and Joel S. Kovacik, Brooklyn, sold to Gaige W. Knapp, Watertown $5,000
City of Watertown: 0.07 acre, 457 Portage St., 118 Ten Eyck LLC, Watertown, sold to Bonnie S. Ingalls, Watertown $48,000
Town of Champion: 1.56 acres, 32946 State Route 26, David Trojanowski and Elena Trojanowski, Carthage, sold to Aaron Haertle, Oregon City, Ore. $265,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 12:
Town of Worth: 0.38 acres, 8081 Hayes Road, Frances Alberry, Adams Center, sold to Northern Credit Union, Watertown $36,954
Town of Champion: 1 acre, 32319 State Route 3, Alice J. Busler, Great Bend, as executor of the Katherine A. Clark estate, sold to Russell J. Randall and Peggy A. Randall, Watertown $72,000
City of Watertown: 0.57 acres, 341 Moffett St., Paul S. Fish, Adams Center and Margaret E. Cullen, Henderson, sold to Anthony J. DelCampo IV and Christy N. DelCampo, Watertown $160,000
City of Watertown: 0.26 acres, 709 Mill St., Neighbors of Watertown Inc., Watertown, sold to Maxime Bost-Brown, Watertown $143,000
Town of Hounsfield: 3.7 acres, 14496 Millitary Road, Trisha M. Nelson and Brian Nelson, Sackets Harbor, sold to Michael K. Wilton and Jennifer L. Wilton, Brownville $259,000
Town of Champion: 0.17 acres, 32682 Railroad St., Jack T. May III and Joanna Wenying May, Fort Leavenworth, Kan., sold to Lawrence L. Brown and Kathryn R. Brown, Great Bend $240,000
Town of Orleans: 5.1 acres, 41571 State Route 180, Michael R. Bennett and Meredith A. Lizotte, Clayton, sold to Dennis Kriwox and Trisha Kriwox, LaFargeville $73,670
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Dec 14:
Town of Greig: Nortonville Road, Burg D. Spann, sold to Naythan E. Cobb $0
Town of Leyden: State Route 12, Linda D. Marmon, sold to Ronald J. Shue $15,000
Village of Lowville: 7596 S. State St., Anthony L. Meda, sold to Andromeda Project LLC $11
Town of New Bremen: 8501 Erie Canal Road, L. Michael Grunert, sold to Shawn F. Dicob $23,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Dec. 15:
Town of Watson: 6713 Erie Canal Road, Charles D. Gazzillo, sold to Frank Joyal $50,000
Village of Constableville: 5932 James St., Cortney K. Markham, sold to Raymond J. Feml $140,600
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Dec. 16:
Village of Copenhagen: 9892 Maple Ave., Scott Lance Alexander, sold to Dylan M. Bancroft $65,000
Town of Harrisburg: 2495 State Route 177, David B. Lyndaker, sold to Christopher Waldo $125,000
Town of Montague: 6842 Liberty Road, William K. Gould, sold to Robert Howard Coffey $144,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Dec. 17:
Town of Croghan: 12123 Popple Knoll Road, William G. Shannon, sold to George W. Strang $47,000
Town of Greig: South Chases Lake Road, James E. Helmer, sold to Scott Trimble $48,000
Town of Harrisburg: Beetle Road, The Yancey Family Trust, sold to John Ethan Yancey $30,000
Town of Leyden: West Road, Scott F. Sawyer, sold to Brandy S. Duink $1
Village of Lowville: 5227 Sunset Drive, Steven M. Fuller, sold to David B. Lyndaker $190,000
Town of Lowville: 6107 Fox Path, Maple Run Homes Inc., sold to Marcia Kenealy $280,000
Town of Osceola: 1486 Osceola Road, Jeril H. Quinn, sold to Kristin Gaugler $27,000
Town of Osceola: Gregory Road, Steven R. Lewis estate, sold to Michael Raymond Jones $42,000
Town of West Turin: Zimmer Road, Robert W. Randall, sold to Jeffrey Robinson $17,500
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Dec. 18:
Town of Croghan: 4592 Cold Spring Park Road, Glendon J. Widrick, sold to Timothy W. Smith $23,000
Village of Castorland: Comer Road, Gary J. Ashline, sold to Donald A. Dent $1,100
Town of Diana: 14087 Middle Branch Road, Mary L. Schmitt, sold to Dale E. LaParr $1
Town of Greig: 5750 N. Shore Road, Priscilla L. Soden, sold to Brazie Family 2020 Trust $0
Town of Greig: 5584 N. Shore Road, Melissa Mooney, sold to William J. Marks $1
Town of Greig: 7968 Plato Road, Erik Canavan, sold to Matthew J. Sica $72,000
Village of Lowville: 7633 Park Ave., Jonathan R. Gellert, sold to The Winograde McDonald Family Trust $270,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 12, 2020:
Town of Lawrence: 5.6 acres, off of Route 11C, Patricia A. Latella, Stamford; and Gregory Latella and Carol Latella, Stamford, sold to Kenny R. White, North Lawrence $12,000
Town of Stockholm: 2.69 acres, beginning at southwest corner of land formerly of D’Abro in east bounds of Route 420, Nancy Smith-Hance, Massena, sold to Scott M. Stevens, Pine Bush $40,500
Town of Lisbon: 28.29 acres, beginning at line between ranges 4 and 5 from southeasterly corner of subdivision lot 15, Timothy S. Arduine and Julie A. Arduine, Lisbon, sold to Christopher B. Aldrich and Staci M. Aldrich, Star Lake $210,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 2.02 acres, beginning on County Route 4 at southwest end of bridge over Oswegatchie River, Joseph G. Mauro III and marcella Mauro, Clay, sold to Timothy Scagel and Linda Scagel, Heuvelton $86,000
Town of Fowler: 23.84 acres, beginning in northeast corner of Grist Mill lot, Frederick R. Totten, Gouverneur, sold to Regina M. Countryman, Gouverneur; and Leonard A. Lambert, Gouverneur $175,000
Village of Massena: 0.15 acres, lot 6 of block 106 on “Subdivision Plan of Pine Grove Realty, Southern Development,” Victor A. Valdez, Winthrop, sold to Courtney D. Patterson, Massena $49,000
Town of Hammond: 1 acre, beginning in northerly margin of Route 12 at southeasterly corner of parcel conveyed to Gary and Linda Hagen, Thomas A. Garver and Candra G. Garver, York, Pa., sold to Mickey C. Myers and Kelly M. Myers, Boonville $485,000
Town of Pierrepont: 0.8 acres, beginning on Post Road at corner of land of Huntley, Harold J. Bullock, Canton, sold to Brian Snyder and Leanne Rogers, Potsdam $97,000
Town of Norfolk: 0.5 acres, beginning in Raymondville-Massena highway at northwest corner of land conveyed to George Agen, Glen G. Johnson, Massena, sold to Matthew Snyder, Ogdensburg $36,000
Town of DeKalb: 0.29 acres, easterly of Ridge Street at intersection of Second Street, Bridget A. Backus, Gouverneur, sold to Tanner Spilman, Gouverneur $79,000
Town of Pierrepont: 116.25 acres, northerly of Eels Road, subdivision lots 1 and 2 of mile square lot 14 of Harison Tract, Scott Brady, Schenevus, sold to Ryan A. Winzenried and Danielle M. Winzenried, Cranberry Lake $78,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 75.84 acres, beginning on Stone Church Road with intersection of Middle Road, Darlene M. Dashnaw and Michael Youngs, Ogdensburg, sold to Ryan J. Norman, Ogdensburg $116,000
Village of Gouverneur: 0.5 acres, beginning on Parker Street at northeast corner of lands deeded to George Malette, Kathleen M. Travis, Gouverneur, sold to Clark R. Porter, Gouverneur $12,000
Town of Morristown: 80 acres, beginning on Walrath Road at easterly corner of parcel 1, Joseph Herschberger and Emma Hershberger, Argyle, sold to Enos Miller and Emma Miller, one half interest; and Eli E. Miller and Sarah J. Miller, one half interest, Fredericksburg, Ohio $100,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 706 Ford Avenue, Daniel J. Dodge, Ogdensburg; and Deborah A. Parker, Seneca Falls, sold to Jerry E. Manford, Bradenton, Fla. $53,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 6 of Cook Street Extension Subdivision, Richard H. Flynn and Judy A. Flynn, Massena, sold to David Jackman and Judy Jackman, Massena $155,000
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning in southerly bounds of Washington Street from west bounds of Market Street, Barbara C. Thorpe, Forest, Va., sold to Peter G. Dangremond, Potsdam $55,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 10 in block 22, upper village, Pickering Street, Mychael A. Kendall, Ogdensburg, sold to Keylee R. Halpin, Ogdensburg $90,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 13, 2020:
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, beginning on road leading from Gouverneur Village to Natural Dam at southeast corner of “S” lot, Doolen Realty Inc., Frankfort, sold to Scott Mclaughlin and Joanne Mclaughlin, Phoenix, Ariz. $30,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, beginning on William Street at division line between Israel Porter and Pardon Babcock farms, Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association, Gouverneur, sold to Jason R. Murphy and Tara M. Cook, Phoenix $32,500
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning in southwesterly bounds of Sisson Street from intersection of northwesterly line of Grush Farm, US Bank National Association, St. Paul, Minn., sold to Eric Lynch and Daniel McGregor, North Lawrence $14,500
Town of Parishville: Parcel, lot 6 in John Street at east corner of lot 6, Joseph R. McGill, Parishville, sold to Luis A. Gonzales, Parishville $25,000
Village of Canton: 0.344 acres, beginning in south bounds of Spears Street between lots 18 and 20 of Edson A. Martin Village Addition to Canton Subdivision, Steven J. DeSantis, Canton, sold to Travis M. Davis and Susan M. Davis, Canton $126,000
Town of Russell: Parcel, beginning at intersection of highway leading from South Russell to Silverhill South from Offor’s Corners, Lawrence W. Reed, Whitesboro, sold to Eric S. Colton and Frances J. Colton $25,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning on Dunkle Road at intersection with line between land now or formerly of Nohia Deon and Lloyd Russell, Joyce R. Coller, Hermon, sold to Ashton Short, Canton $72,000
Town of Russell: Parcel, beginning on Silver Hill Road at northwest corner of property deeded to Francis and Joan Anson, Debra Dean-Blackmer, Russell, sold to Marvin J. Lucas and Penny L. Lucas, Russell $45,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 16, 2020:
City of Ogdensburg: 0.08 acres, 414 Rensselaer Avenue, Ogdensburg Land Bank Corporation, Ogdensburg, sold to Tyler O’Grady and Morgan O’Grady, Ogdensburg $5,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.09 acres, 717 Ford Street, Ogdensburg Land Bank Corporation, Ogdensburg, sold to Douglas V. Barney and Stacey M. Barney, Ogdensburg $5,000
Town of Canton: 0.837 acres, beginning in easterly bounds of Farmer Street at southwesterly corner of premises conveyed to Olaus J. Audet and Barbara G. Audet, John K. Collins and Christine C. Collins, Canton, sold to Marshall H. Fiese and Kathlene L. Fiese, Canton $375,000
Town of Brasher: 8.5 acres, beginning on County Route 53 from most southwesterly expansion joint of bridge crossing St. Regis River, Mighty Pine Development LLC, Brasher Falls, sold to Neuley Bissonette and Suzanne Bissonette, Winthrop $55,000
Town of Clifton: Parcel, in Glorianna Park in south part of southeast one-quarter of Township of Harewood, Richard W. Miller and Frances K. Miller, Cranberry Lake, co-trustees of Miller Family Revocable Trust, sold to William O. Gaylord and Jennifer M. Gaylord, Honeoye Falls $355,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.31 acres, beginning on Barney Street at southwest corner of lot 3 of Parker’s Map, Erik J. Larsen, Gouverneur, sold to Tiffany L. Forsythe and Rowena J. Cameron, Gouverneur $110,000
Town of Gouverneur: 8.08 acres, beginning on Beaman Road at intersection of northeasterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Austin James Simone, Lucas J. Perrigo and Ashley M. Perrigo, Gouverneur, sold to Efton McCrea, Gouverneur $5,000
Town of Lisbon: 50 acres, part of lots 7 and 8, in Great Lot 2, Tibbits Tract, Elmer S. Shetler and Amanda E. Shetler, Lisbon, sold to John S. Shetler and Clara J. Shetler, Ogdensburg $130,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 69 Main Street, Joey R. Black, Russell, sold to Massena Yoga Studio LLC, Massena $75,000
Town of Massena: 2.75 acres, beginning in north bounds of old St. Lawrence River Road at southeast corner of lands now or formerly of Lee H. Harper, Dalkeith G. Facey, Massena, sold to David J. Gregory and Donita C. Gregory, Homosassa, Fla. $477,000
Village of Canton: 0.51 acres, lot 7 in section 5 of Edson A. Martin Addition, beginning in northerly bounds of Spears street at intersection with westerly bounds of Stillman Drive, Carol M. Grzywinski, Jamesport, executrix of last will and testament of Noel De La Motte, sold to Brock G. Tarbox and Courtney J. Tarbox, Tupper Lake $110,000
Town of Morristown: 12.75 acres, beginning in easterly margin of High Street at southerly margin of New York Central Railroad right of way, Kim S. Palermo-Bogardus, individually and as surviving spouse of William F. Bogardus, Morristown, sold to William C. Vielhauer and Katherine E. Vielhauer, Morristown $18,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 17, 2020:
Town of Massena: Parcel, beginning at northwest corner of lot 20 in G.D. Stearns Addition on north side of Grasse River, Tabitha L. Bolster, Massena, sold to Edward James Bolster Jr., Massena $75,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, part of Henry Tyo farm in lot 10 in tract F, beginning in southerly shore of Grasse River, Sherry M. Andresen, Massena, sold to Kaneb Apartments LLC, Massena $39,500
Town of Louisville: 3 acres, beginning on snorthwesterly highway boundary of Route 131 from Power Authority of the State of New York boundary line monument 129, Vincent R. Smith, Charlotte, N.C., sold to Andy L. Richards and Abigail G. Richards, Massena $180,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1 acre, beginning on County Route 6 at intersection with southwesterly boundary of lands now or formerly of William D. White and Shirley White, Peter L. Gingerich and Amanda L. Gingerich, Ogdensburg, sold to David M. Converse, Lancaster $10,500
Town of Fowler: 0.29 acres, beginning on shoreline of Sylvia Lake at southeasterly corner of premesis at northeasterly corner of John H. and Connie E. Klock, Michael P. Tersmette and Melissa P. Tersmette, Gouverneur, sold to Frank D. Bush and Shelley A. Bush, Gouverneur $333,000
Town of Pierrepont: 2.42 acres, beginning on Noyes Road at center of Tracy Brook, Thomas J. Norquest and Robin M. Norquest, co-trustees of The Norquest Family Trust, Potsdam, sold to James Ryan Hickey, Potsdam $170,000
Village of Gouverneur: 0.249 acres, beginning on Johnstown Street at intersection of northwest corner of parcel conveyed to Robert H. and Iris E. Emerson, Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association, Gouverneur, sold to David L. Lane Jr. and Carrie Lane, Gouverneur $26,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel 1: 0.33 acres, beginning on west bank of Racket River at corner of road leading from Norfolk to Potsdam; and Parcel 2: Beginning on easterly bounds of Sober Street from northwesterly corner of lands of Daniel A. Dugore and Lynne M. Dufore, Daniel A. Dufore and Lynn M. Dufore, Norfolk, sold to George G. Stearns and Susan M. Stearns, Windsor, S.C. $265,000
Town of Piercefield: Parcel, lot 20-A of Racquette Flow Subdivision, part of lots 23 and 24, township 6, Great Tract 2, Macomb’s Purchase, Jonathan Laskin, Piercefield, sold to Norbert Sule and Kinga Szigeti, Buffalo $61,000
Town of Piercefield: Parcel, beginning on boundary line between St. Lawrence and Franklin Counties at water line on southerly side of the island, Simmons Family Limited Partnership, Scotts Valley, Calif., sold to Michelle Fareri Wiebel, Sparta, N.J. $74,000
Town of Parishville: 5.63 acres, beginning in easterly bounds of West Parishville Road at northwesterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Shawn H. Stone and Courtney L. Sullivan, Chad A. Moore, Colton; and Randy D. Moore, Colton, sold to Shawn H. Stone and Courtney L. Stone, Potsdam $5,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 420 Pine Street, City of Ogdensburg sold to Sarah Benware, Jacksonville, Fla. $1,000
