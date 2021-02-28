The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 16:
Village of Evans Mills: 0.26 acres, 8439 Willow St., Spencer S. Easton and Christine K. Easton, Watertown, sold to Brian P. Palmer and Seth W. Palmer, Evans Mills $111,300
Village of Black River: 1.52 acres, 216 Maple St., Daniel W. Lacy, Black River, sold to Jordan S. Bush and Alicia H. Evans, Watertown $163,000
Town of Rutland: 0.92 acres, 17764 Cook Road, William L. Bartram, Bushnell, Fla., sold to Tiffany E. Youngman and Andrew S. McEatheron, Watertown $155,000
Town of Champion: 0.77 acres, 32000 State Route 126, Tony Frezzo II, Evans Mills, sold to Stably LLC, Watertown $22,000
Town of Alexandria: 1 acre, 29272 Rogers Road, Betty Lou Jennejohn, Rochester, sold to James A. Jurewicz and Nancy L. Jurewicz, Lancaster $148,000
Town of Rodman: 4.9 acres, State Route 177, Donald G. Curtis and Alice W. Curtis, Rodman, sold to John E. Hobbs and Tami L. Hobbs, Adams Center $26,500
Town of Champion: 0.52 acres, 35282 Lewis Loop, Ronnie D. Lappi, West Fargo, N.D., sold to William B. Remington, Carthage $227,500
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 516 Hamlin St., Michael S. Gilligan, Watertown, sold to Carla A. Fowler and Scott M. Casier, Watertown $90,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 211 S. Pleasant St., Francois Ponzio, North Belmore, sold to Christopher W. Wise and Lizbeth Cruz-Cendon, Poughkeepsie $130,500
Town of Clayton: 0.13 acres, 16272 Grenell Island, Blue Marcellus LLC, Buffalo, sold to Grenell LLC, Rochester $0
Town of Lyme: Two parcels totalling 0.38 acres, 3432 Flanders Road, Karin Dale, Weston, Conn., sold to David Bruce and Tashana Bruce, Rome $75,000
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 728-730 Huntington St., Katherine M. Plante and Joseph F. Plante, Watertown, sold to Travis Ryor and Chetzel Ryor, Watertown $30,000
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 728-730 Huntington St., Travis Ryor and Chetzel Ryor, Watertown, sold to Mark Goldthrite and Tamara Rutz-Goldthrite, Copenhagen $25,000
Town of Orleans: Two parcels totaling 1.65 acres, 23118 State Route 411, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Washington, D.C., sold to Jeffrey Helmer, Clayton $32,394
Town of Adams: 40 acres, 16113/71 N. Harbor Road, Joyce Pickering, Adams Center, sold to Michael F. Rounds and Sarah R. Matteson, Adams Center $31,500
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 322 Arlington St., Nicholas Sundberg, Beaver Falls, sold to Joseph Ramos, Evans Mills $121,200
City of Watertown: 0.44 acres, 672 Water St., 111 Water Street LLC, Watertown, sold to Mark Parker, Sandy Creek $0
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 829 Water St., 111 Water Street LLC, Watertown, sold to Mark Parker, Sandy Creek $0
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 17:
City of Watertown: 0.08 acre, 300 N. Hamilton St., Daniel L. Sabers and Christina M. Sabers, Mission Viejo, Calif., sold to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Coppell, Texas $10
Village of West Carthage: 0.23 acres, 37 N. Main St., Paul Jones, Carthage, sold to Jared Ells, Enterprise, Ala. $185,000
Village of Adams: 0.51 acres, 120 E. Church St., Richard Dutton, Dexter, Christopher Dutton, Auburn and Katharine J. Dutton, Oswego, sold to Dwight J. Goutremount and Katherine A. Goutremount, Three Mile Bay $143,000
Town of Clayton: 0.69 acres, Lyellton Drive, Ellen Jane Brady, Fruitland Park, Fla., as trustee of the John H. Simpson and Barbara H. Simpson Revocable Trust, sold to William D. Morrison, Hamburg $60,000
Town of Theresa: 1 acre, 16384 Folts Road, Dale Lehmer and Sophie Lehmer, Flagler Beach, Fla., sold to Jesse C. Fish and Karen L. Fish, Adams Center $75,000
Town of Watertown: 1.29 acres, 16049 Ives Street Road, Steve Pena, Watertown, sold to Bert Delavergne and Sally Pagan, Watertown $130,500
City of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 2.25 acres, 127 Spring Ave., 2) 0.28 acres, 119 Spring Ave., Apartments at Thompson Park LLC, North Syracuse, sold to Thompson Park Apartment Complex LLC, Watertown $3,068,750
Town of Brownville: 0.48 acres, 22671/681 County Route 59, Joyce Catalina, Watertown, sold to Mark A. Catalina, Watertown . $200,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 18:
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 540 Mill St., Lowell M. Groff and Jennifer R. Groff, Copenhagen, sold to Casey Allen Linam and Emilee L. Linam, Fort Drum $125,700
Town of Alexandria: 0.29 acres, 26925 Clear Lake Camp Road, John D. Weagraff and Mary E. Weagraff, Theresa, sold to Joseph DeBarbieri and Kathryn DeBarbieri, Baldwinsville $150,000
Town of Brownville: 1.43 acres, 16774/796 State Route 12E, Ernest J. Charleston II, Potsdam, sold to Adam Beshures and Elizabeth M. Lewis, Dexter $105,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.2 acres, 103 W. Main St., Andrew R. Kinnie, Sackets Harbor, sold to Sackets Harbor Ballroom LLC, Sackets Harbor $320,000
City of Watertown: 0.16 acres, 1043 Bronson St., Linda K. Eva, Interlaken, sold to Terry J. Monroe, Watertown $48,000
Town of Pamelia: 1.72 acres, 26216 Allen Drive, Jeffrey L. Bernasconi and Maura E. Bernasconi, Colorado Springs, Colo., sold to Sarah K. Sharlow, Chaumont $232,900
Town of Adams: 0.65 acres, 13538 U.S. Route 11, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, Salt Lake City, Utah, sold to Patrick Amelio, Watertown $66,000
City of Watertown: 1.45 acres, 611 W. Main St., Jefferson Hostels Inc., Watertown, sold to Credo Community Center for the Treatment of Addictions Inc., Watertown $450,000
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 758 Cooper St., Stephen W. O’Driscoll, The Woodlands, Texas, sold to Northside Holdings NNY LLC, Watertown $32,000
Town of Clayton: 5.55 acres, Lower Town Landing Road, Alice E. Peron, Central Square, sold to Peter F. Colello, Clayton $130,000
Town of Watertown: 1 acre, 16398 U.S. Route 11, Ashley L. MacLeod, Watertown, sold to North Star Rentals NNY LLC, Watertown $30,000
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 114 Central St., Joel Ferreira, Newark, N.J. and Lisa Ferreira, Warren, N.J., sold to North Star Rentals NNY LLC, Watertown $20,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 19:
City of Watertown: Four parcels: 1) 0.53 acres, 655 Cayuga Ave., 2) 0.38 acres, 649 Cayuga Ave., 3) 0.11 acres, M125 Cayuga Ave., 4) 0.11 acres, M126 Cayuga Ave., Misty A. Rebb, Watertown and Jason K. Smith, Carthage, sold to Michael Parobeck, Watertown $93,000
Village of Theresa: 0.15 acres, 113 Pleasant St., Sheri L. Ford, Balston Lake, sold to Devin James Brower, Fort Drum $119,900
Town of Clayton: 0.09 acre, Murray Island -237, Betty P. Howe, Clayton, sold to Melissa H. Graves, Chicago, Ill. $0
Town of Pamelia: 0.53 acres, State Route 12, Julianna M. Pecori, Hoboken, N.J., sold to Andrew J. Kampnich, Watertown $2,578
Town of Alexandria: Two parcels totaling 1.05 acres, 23533 Iroquois Island Drive W., Michael Townsend, Seattle, Wash., as executor of the Richard V. McCloskey estate, sold to John O’Connor, Dexter $775,000
Town of Ellisburg: Unknown aces, subdivision of 17141 County Route 91, Phillips Place Limited Liability Company, Mannsville, sold to Wesley Roberts, Rodman $35,000
Town of Lyme: 0.79 acres, 9564 County Route 125, Suzanna G. Sawyer, Chaumont, sold to Phillip L. Fay, Sackets Harbor, Patricia S. Fay, Watertown and Kathleen A. Tamblin, Adams $0
Village of Evans Mills: 0.6 acres, 8618 Leray St., Eric O. Rivera Jr. and Heather L. Rivera, Riverview, Fla., sold to Allen Neil Dieterle, Philadelphia $210,000
Town of Henderson: 10 acres, North of Lighthouse Road, Jennifer A. Meny, Glenfield, sold to Michael F. Basilii and Katherine S. Basilli, Lansdale, Pa. $65,000
Town of Wilna: 9 acres, 26125 Crowner Road, Michael Intorcia and Wendy Intorcia, Carthage, sold to Manuel Gonzales Jr., Evans Mills $16,000
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 622 Emerson St., Wesley E. Eisenhauer Jr. and Donna J. Eisenhauer, Watertown, sold to Xiaowei Chen, Watertown $122,000
Town of Lyme: 1 acre, 12737 State Route 12E, Kody L. Beach, Chaumont, sold to Kyle R. Talbot, LaFargeville $163,450
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Dec. 21:
Town of Harrisburg: State Route 177, Karl Sweredoski, sold to Christopher R. Easter $12,720
Town of Harrisburg: State Route 177, Matthew Kirkwood, sold to Karl Sweredoski $1
Village of Lowville: 5372 Eugene St., Adam Houser, sold to Summer M. Patrick $145,000
Town of Martinsburg: Flat Rock Road, Gerald V. Kosinski, sold to Andrew Eggan $37,000
Town of Martinsburg: 4214 Centerville Road, John Stephenson, sold to Dawn Marie Padden-Mohr $84,506
Town of Martinsburg: 6319 Glendale Road, Your Castle LLC, sold to Karen Hazzard $15,000
Town of Martinsburg: 6309 Glendale Road, Paula Jean Kendall, sold to Cindy S. Samsa $99,000
Town of Montague: Gardner Road, Nichole Piche, sold to Scott Fields $44,900
Village of Croghan: 6859 Shady Ave., Jan M. Widrick Testamentary Trust, sold to Karissa Gerdon $0
Town of New Bremen: 8566 Artz Road, Alvin L. Aldrich estate, sold to Megan L. Smith $172,000
Town of Watson: 6739 River Road, Diane M. Cook, sold to Mark S. Lyndaker $147,000
Town of West Turin: 4083 Page Road, Robert C. Aden, sold to Robert P. Goss $54,500
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Dec. 22:
Village of Copenhagen: 10126 Washington St., Eric S. Lyndaker, sold to Martin R. Coulombe $220,000
Town of Lewis: Kotary Road, Raquel Cruz, sold to Richard J. Grant II $65,000
Town of Lyonsdale: 7159 Murphy Road, Dustin L. Post, sold to Kaleb E. Morak $5,000
Town of Montague: McDonald Road, David J. Andalora, sold to William R. Raymond $140,000
Town of Watson: Number Four Road, Edelweiss Holdings LLC, sold to D Miller Investments LLC $100,000
Town of Watson: 6948 Olmstead Road, Andrew D. Waite, sold to Ryan J. Vanderlan $295,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Dec. 23:
Town of Croghan: 4868 Beech Ridge Road, Tara C. Lyndaker, sold to Ryan C. Santamour $155,000
Town of Diana: 6329 Old State Road, Lonnie T. Phipps, sold to Michael L. Pate $70,380
Town of Lewis: Fish Creek Road, Denis Beausejour, sold to Nowwhac LLC $80,000
Village of Lowville: 5231 Sunset Drive, Raymond M. Ganem, sold to Dustin Lyng $187,000
Village of Lowville: 7639 Park Ave., Joan E. Davis, sold to Andrew Jennings $125,000
Village of Lowville: 5584 Shady Ave., Douglas J. Iseneker, sold to Adam Scott Houser $175,000
Village of Lowville: 5486 River St., Cheryl L. Moore, sold to Justin Lotito $148,000
Town of Lowville: 4729 Shack Road, Mar Irrevocable Trust, sold to Timothy S. Roes $1
Town of Montague: 2119 Pitcher Road, Allen W. Hansen, sold to Matthew M. Felker $43,000
Town of Osceola: 2556 Prince Brook Road, William H. DeMass, sold to Albert J. Morgan $30,000
Town of Turin: 5438 State Route 26, Florence W. Cavanaugh estate, sold to Daniel S. Szalach $100,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 18, 2020:
Town of Pierrepont: Parcel, portion of lands known as Ledge Crest Estates, Raymond F. Rouleau and Tonie S. Rouleau, Hannawa Falls, sold to Paul M. Tejera and Rebecca C. Tejera, Canton $340,000
Town of Colton: Parcel, section 14, township 10, Stephen J. Kmack, Colton, sold to Kim L. Sprague and Lori M. Sprague, trustees of the Sprague Family Trust $150,000
Town of Stockholm: 6 acres, beginning on Hatch Road at southwest corner of lands formerly owned and occupied by Leon L. Gibson, Rebecca Elaine O’Brien, Porter Ranch, Calif.; Tyler Grant O’Brien, Cedar Falls, Iowa; and Amber O. Haller, Westford, Vt., sold to to David A. Molinero and Anna J. Molinero, Mercer Island, Wash. $250,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 15, house 74, Cornell Avenue, in block 15 on map E-8938-1, Gregory J. Cline and Ronia Cline, Knoxville, Tenn., sold to Lois J. Pratt, Swanton, Vt. $27,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, lot 12 of section 21, beginning on road leading from Louisville to Massena on west side of Grasse River, Kathleen M. Baker, Massena; John P. Hammill, Norwood; and James H. Hammill, Bel Air, Md., sold to marc A. Laduke, Massena $122,500
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, part of mile square 58, beginning on road leading from Raymondville to Madrid at southwesterly corner of land owned by Byron J. Short, Kyle J. Rabideau, Norfolk, sold to Elda S. Martin, Madrid $90,000
Town of Fowler: 12.04 acres, beginning in easterly margin of Route 58, Rena M. Weaver, Gouverneur, sold to Rosane White, Woonsocket, R.I. $120,000
Town of Lisbon: 1.57 acres, in miles square lot 3, Third Range, beginning on Dezell Road at northwesterly corner of lands now or formerly of “Davis” S. Teele, David S. Teele, Lisbon, sold to Dustin Dupray, Lisbon $15,000
Town of Fowler: 5.97 acres, part of lot 99, beginning from southwest corner of Hubbard lot, Michael G. Patneaude and Catherine E. Patneaude, Longboat Key, Fla., sold to Michael P. Tersmette and Melissa P. Tersmette, co-trustees of The Talmmat Trust, Gouverneur $378,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, lot 19, Melchiore Buscemi and Barbara Buscemi, Ogdensburg, sold to Peter M. Trotter and Joanne M. Trotter, Lake Ariel, Pa. $230,000
Town of Canton: 41.37 acres, in mile square 10 of seventh range, part of lot 5, beginngin on Old Canton Road at intersection of Rensselaer Falls Road, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Washington, D.C., sold to Lisa Sharlow, Russell $95,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning on Potsdam-Norwood Road in southeast corner of lot heretofore sold to Clarissa Murray, David E. Vesper, Potsdam, sold to Ronald E. Sokolowski and Alice E. Sokolowski, Hermon $135,000
Town of Massena: 0.166 acres, lot 2 in block 50 on “Homecroft Tract Property Map,” Matthew Rowley and Maranda E. Rowley, Massena, sold to Robert K. Spoon and Megan M. Spoon, Massena $94,000
Town of Gouverneur: 3.2 acres, beginning on Gouverneur-Edwards Rout 58 at culvert at corner of premises conveyed to Ward L. Howard, Cynthia Backovski, executrix of last will and testament of Joyce M. Stammer, Waynesboro, Va., sold to Kyle R. Simmons, Gouverneur $126,000
Town of Lisbon: 0.85 acres, southeast of Ballantine Road at southwest corner of lands now or formerly of Cory M. Warren, Patrick Backus and Karen Backus, Heuvelton, sold to Cory Michael Warren, Heuvelton $2,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 19, 2020:
Town of Massena: Several parcels, 4 Lombardo Avenue; 217 Center Street; off Lombardo Avenue; and Lombardo Avenue, Dominick Violi and Susan Violi, Sarasota, Fla.; and Ross Violi, individually and as surviving spouse of Ramona Violi, Massena, sold to Ross Violi, Massena $15,000
Town of Canton: 3.82 acres, beginning on southwesterly corner of parcel conveyed to Vernon Charles and Arvilla C. Aldous, on northerly bounds of Route 11, Debra J. McCollum, Canton, sold to Jennifer E. McCollum, Canton $40,000
Town of Potsdam: 4.88 acres, beginning on Market Street on road running from Potsdam Village to Norweed at southwest corner of lands formerly contracted to Lucius Foster, Vivlamore Enterprises Inc., Norwood, sold to French Retail Team Inc., Canton $800,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, beginning on Martin Road from northeasterly corner of Robert Sutton farm, James R. Chestnut and Ann F. Chestnut, Massena, sold to Bobbie Lee Watson, Norwood $71,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, beginning at northwesterly corner of Barnes lot to southerly line of Joseph Bonney lot to Church Street, William J. Fassinger and JoAnne M. Fassinger, Canton, sold to Richard James Gilchrist and Carina Beth Sinclair, Ashburn, Va. $165,000
Town of Canton: 1.09 acres, beginning on County Route 27 at northeasterly corner of parcel now or formerly of David S. Scott, Steven M. Cary, Canton; and Jennifer E. McCollum, Canton, sold to Alanna B. Gillis, Canton $170,000
Town of Potsdam: 17.8 acres, begining on Morley-Potsdam Road at intersection with Schoolhouse Road, Tori M. Thomas, Canton, sold to Kenneth L. Stone and Sherry L. Stone, Canton $35,000
Town of Russell: 2 acres, beginning on St. Lawrence Turnpike at corner of property now owned by Forrest E. Law, Zelma Hayes, Richville, sold to James C. Smith, Russell; and Jon C. Smith, Russell $3,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, part of Southern Development of Syakos Subdivision, portion of map 6, and being lot 11 in block 438, John L. Page, Massena, sold to Brandon Michael Bolster, Massena $79,500
Town of Madrid: 40.82 acres, beginning at intersection of Route 310 and Ruddy Road, Tyler S. Montondo, Norfolk, sold to Alvin S. Graber and Lovina J. Graber, Madrid $10,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, lots 11, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19, on survey of B. R. Train, C.E., Jerome E. Butler, Canandaigua; and Matthew B. Frame, Honeoye Falls, sold to William J. Frame and Esme Frame, Mableton, Ga. $23,500
City of Ogdensburg: 0.41 acres, lots 6, 7 and 8, in block 410, beginning on westerly boundary of Bigelow Street at northeasterly corner of lot 6, Leslie L. Moore, Ogdensburg, sold to John H. Missert III, Ogdensburg $237,500
Village of Massena: 0.0447 acre, lot 111 and southerly portion of lot 110, fronting on Wellington Drive “Final Plat, Map 8, West Massena Tract,” Jeffrey Greenberg and Esperanza Garcia, Massena, sold to Paxton A. Schwendner Jr. and Brandi T. Schwendner, Coraopolis, Pa. $243,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 20, 2020:
Town of Hammond: Parcel, lot 1 on subdivision map prepared for Robert J. Dickover, Robert H. Collins and Kathryn H. Collins, Pine Bush, sold to Francis M. Pascucci and Amy K. Pascucci, San Diego, Calif. $146,000
Town of Madrid: 9.59 acres, beginning on County Route 44 at intersection with northwesterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Janilee Bishop, Gaylord A. Bond, Madrid, sold to Michael Campbell, Chase Mills $5,000
Town of Russell: 1 acre, beginning in center of road on north line of the school house lot, Michael J. Kitts Jr. and Bobbie J. Kitts, Canton, sold to Charles N. Hitchman and Teresa K. Hitchman, Rensslaer Falls $55,000
Town of Lisbon: 15.4 acres, in mile square 9 of 8th range, westerly part of lot 6, T. Milton Burley, Ogdensburg, sold to Garrison T. Barcomb, Canton $18,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, beginning on highway leading from Brasher Falls to Winthrop on eastelry line of lands formerly owned by Hiram Holcomb, Jeremey Dunning, Brasher Falls, sold to Carol Long, Versailles $87,000
Town of Brasher: 9 acres, beginning on Murray Road over Trout Brook, Sally Mulvana, Malone, sold to Tanner Michael Phippen, Winthrop $130,000
Town of Norfolk: 1.364 acres, part of mile square 69, north of Pleasant Drive at southwest corner of lands of Glendon and Barbara Perry, Mandy L. Planty, Bluffton, S.C., sold to Christopher I. Gilson, Massena $182,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 13 in block 2, bounded on north by Ford Street and on east by Kiah Street, Michael P. Ferris, Ogdensburg, sold to Jodi A. Ferris, Ogdensburg $63,500
Village of Morristown: 0.195 acres, part of lot 4 in block 2 of Hooker lot, beginning at southwest corner of lands of Patrick J. and Kathryn C. Hughes at northerly bounds of Northumberland Street, Brett J. Simmons and Kristy L. Simmons, Morristown, sold to Jason A. Waite and Sarah E. Waite, Ogdensburg $110,000
Town of Macomb: 109.2 acres, beginning on Washburn Road to easterly line of “Olds lot,” Stacie M. Gagne, individually and as administrator of estate of Stephen M. Gagne, Hammond; Aimee Marie Paysen, individually, Ponte Verda, Fla.; and Frank Michael Gagne, Glens Falls, sold to Stacie M. Gagne, Ogdensburg $80,000
Town of Piercefield: 14 acres, in lots 23 and 24, township 6, Great Tract 2, Macomb’s Purchase, William F. Schoch and Nina Schoch, Ray Brook, sold to Matthew E. Howe and Michelle J. Howe, Brewerton $102,000
Town of Colton: Parcel 1: 60.42 acres, beginning in west line of section 10 at northwesterly corner of land formerly contracted to Mark R. Watson; Parcel 2: 100 acres, beginning in southeasterly corner of section 2 in southern and middle thirds of land deeded to Mercy Hammond in 1860; Parcel 3: 50 acres, northerl 1/2 of land deeded to Mercy Hammond beginning in east line of section 2; Parcel 4: 196 acres, northeasterly side of Route 56 in southwesterly corner of section 2; 196 acres, northeasterly side of Route 56 in southwesterly corner of section 2 and southeasterly corner of section 1; Parcel 5: 27.92 acres, beginning at southwest corner of land conveyed to Samuel Chaney; Parcel 6: 99.56 acres, Aaron Taylor lot, part of lot 2, Township of Hollywood; Parcel 7: 49.8 acres, northeasterly side of Route 56 and on southerly side of Long Lake Road; Parcel 8: 49.9 acres, northeasterly side of Route 56 on southerly side of Long Lake Road; Parcel 9: 0.33 acres, part of section 2, township 8, beginning in southwest corner of land conveyed to Samuel Chaney; Parcel 10: beginning in southwest corner of section 10; Parcel 11: part of township 8, easterly portion of lot or section 11 on northeasterly side of Route 56; Parcel 12: 607 acres, portion of lot or section 15 on northeasterly side of Route 56 of section 15; and Parcel 13: portion of northeasterly corner of lot or section 14 on easterly or northeasterly side of Route 56, Catamount Lodge and Forest LLC, South Colton, sold to Catamount Lodge LLC, LaFayette $475,000
Town of DeKalb: Parcel, southwest of County Route 17 and former Hitchock Road, Triple W. Farm Inc., Rensselaer Falls; and Leonhard Wiegandt, personally and individually and as surviving tenant by entirety with Edith Wiegandt, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Helga Ross, Heuvelton $71,500
Town of Fine: Parcel, part of lot 57 in west half of township 12 in Great Tract 3 of Macomb’s Purchase, Thomas C. Orcutt, Syracuse, sold to Beck Recreation LLC, Freeville $338,000
Village of Gouverneur: Parcel, beginning in westerly bounds of Clinton Street in southerly line of lands of Gertrude Seaman, Kevin Kingsbury and Amanda Kingsbury, Gouverneur, sold to Margie E. Sours, Charlotte, N.C. $180,000
