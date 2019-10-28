WATERTOWN — As more funding is needed for first-year implementation of new state-mandated programming like “Cashless Bail” and other reforms, the proposed 2020 budget for Jefferson County includes a slight increase in property taxes.
Under the $259 million spending plan, the full value tax rate is being raised by 1.18 percent to $7.38 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, which amounts to a 9-cent increase per $1,000 over 2019.
“From a more practical standpoint, this small adjustment would mean that a home valued at $100,000 would realize a $9 increase in property taxes for the upcoming year,” wrote County Administrator and Budget Officer Robert F. Hagemann III. “It also means that the county will be able to generate $1.65 million on the levy to help fund all of the local services provided to its residents.”
The county’s budget assists 30 separate and distinct departments in carrying out their duties and responsibilities throughout the year.
“At the ‘end of the day’ it is always hoped that everyone will remain frugal and not spend any more than absolutely necessary in order to minimize the overall cost of operations and, in doing so the need to secure additional funding from our taxpayers in subsequent years,” Mr. Hagemann wrote.
Monday night will be the first of two scheduled work session to discuss the proposed budget, with no actual action taken until the budget has been fully discussed to the satisfaction of those involved.
“The lion’s share of those local dollars is going towards state programs, and we have to carry them out and that’s where a lot of the funding goes, it doesn’t leave a lot of wiggle room for other things,” Mr. Hagemann said. “In support of state programs, 66 percent of dollars generated locally are going to state programs.”
According to Mr. Hagemann, the county went nine years in a row without a tax increase until the first year the new property levy tax was initiated on local governments.
Since then, it has gone up a little bit year to year.
Luckily for local taxpayers, the increases cannot exceed the 2 percent cap placed on them.
When creating this budget, the county had several objectives, according to Mr. Hagemann, which included making sure it was balanced, taxes stayed under the cap, and the county could continue providing the same services and level of service each year.
He also noted that the county needed to be fiscally responsible to be able to respond to emergencies, and so it has set aside funds for such situations.
According to Mr. Hagemann, all of the county’s objectives have been met with just a minimal increase, resulting in a balanced and fiscally responsible budget for 2020.
“We’re very pleased with the end result,” he said. “When we started, I didn’t think we’d be this successful.”
