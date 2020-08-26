WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Public Health Service has been busy as it deals with the impacts of COVID-19, and it is getting an extra hand in the office to help.
The county will receive $303,148 in funding from the Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity COVID-19 grant program, to be used to hire a typist for the public health department.
“Everybody’s busy, there’s no way around it,” said Scott Gray, Chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators.
Mr. Gray said as the department has handled the COVID-19 pandemic, from reporting and monitoring positive cases, to contact tracing, to the new requirement that health departments inspect gyms and fitness centers as they reopen, it has still kept a handle on the other issues it typically has to address.
In recent weeks, the department has received reports of Eastern Equine Encephalitis, a disease that can be spread to humans through mosquito bites and can cause inflammation of the brain. The disease has been reported around upstate New York since 1971, but this year marks the first time a case has been identified in horses in Jefferson County.
Also, the department is responsible for monitoring overdoses in the county, which have shot up in recent months. On Friday, four people overdosed from drug use within 24 hours, prompting a community warning from the health department.
Steve Jennings, health planner for the public health service, has said this year could be one of the worst in recent memory for overdoses in the county.
As the health department has been leaned on more and more, those working there have had to adjust to providing more services than usual.
As a part of the reopening requirements for gyms and fitness centers, the health department must inspect them within a few weeks of their reopenings.
Mr. Gray said the county health department has never before been required to conduct environmental inspections before, and doing so has added more work to the department’s roster.
“They have everything coming at them that could possibly be happening right now, that I can think of,” Mr. Gray said.
An additional clerical position should help spread out some of that workload.
Mr. Gray said the amount of paperwork and computer work has dramatically increased, and an additional typist position will help the department handle its workload more efficiently.
The grant funding will cover the salary and benefits for the new position from July 1, 2020, until June 30, 2022.
Once the grant funding runs out, Mr. Gray said another public health employee is planning on retiring in 2022, so the newly hired person will be moved into that position.
“It’s all hands on deck for that department, and they need our full support, not only at the legislative level, but at the community level,” Mr. Gray said. “It’s important that the community recognize the work that this public health department is doing.”
