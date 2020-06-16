WATERTOWN — Jefferson County has experienced four overdoses within the last 24 hours, resulting in the county’s Public Health Service issuing an overdose warning.
Individuals using drugs, including but not limited to marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin, must understand that no drug is safe, the warning stated, and that any drug could contain lethal amounts of fentanyl.
Jefferson County has experienced 21 known overdoses this month. The suspected primary drug attributed to the aforementioned overdoses is fentanyl, but other drugs or combinations of drugs are causing the overdoses.
Of the 21 known overdoses, 18 people survived, but three were fatal. Twenty-one overdoses occurred in the city and nine occurred outside the city limits.
Individuals that are overdosing and surviving are requiring multiple doses of Naloxone, an overdose reversal drug, the warning stated.
Overdose activity has steadily risen since March when 22 suspected overdoses were reported, 27 in April and 32 in May, according to data submitted by first responders.
A total of 13 confirmed overdose deaths have been reported this year in Jefferson County. Three of these were in January, one in February, five in March, two in April and two in May. Eleven, or 85 percent, of the confirmed deaths are due to opioids, 10 of which are attributed specifically to fentanyl.
Four additional overdose deaths are pending toxicology report confirmation, the warning stated.
The Jefferson County Public Health Service, Jefferson County Department of Community Services, and the Alliance for Better Communities want to remind people that a number of community resources have been established and expanded to help people who have substance use disorders, and for people to access these resources to receive assistance and treatment:
Anchor Recovery Center of NNY: (315) 836-3460
Credo Community Center for Treatment of Addictions: (315) 788-1530
ACR Health: (315) 785-8222
Samaritan Addiction Services: (315) 779-5060
Samaritan Medical Center - Social Worker on Call: (315) 785-4516
Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255
Northern Regional Center for Independent Living: (315) 785-8703 business hours; and (315) 785-8708 nights and weekends.
Mobile Crisis Jefferson County: (315) 782-2327 of (315) 777-9681
Hope Line: 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text 46736
To receive Naloxone training and free kits, members of the public can contact Credo, ACR Health, or the Anchor Recovery Center of NNY.
The public is also reminded of New York State’s 911 Good Samaritan Law, which allows people to call 911 without fear of arrest due to drug possession if they are having a drug or alcohol overdose that requires emergency medical care or if they witness someone overdosing.
