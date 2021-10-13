SACKETS HARBOR — Local Republican and Democratic party and election officials will hold a voter information session, hosted by the American Association of University Women, Jefferson County.
Today, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Sackets Harbor Ballroom, 103 W. Main St., Jefferson County’s Democratic and Republican election commissioners, as well as the local Republican and Democratic party chairs and vice chairs, will discuss voter registration, polling sites, voter misinformation, absentee and early voting, as well as the roles of Jefferson County legislators.
The forum will also cover the five proposals that will be posed to every voter during this year’s general election, a relatively unique feature of this year’s ballot.
Masks are required of all attendees, and space is limited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.