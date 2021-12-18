WATERTOWN — The leadership team for Jefferson County is coming together, after the county Board of Legislators Republican majority selected preferred candidates during a Thursday afternoon caucus.
Legislator William W. Johnson, R-Chaumont, is the pick for chairman, and Legislator Patrick R. Jareo, R-Adams, is the pick for vice chairman.
On Friday, both men said they were honored to have the support of their colleagues, and are waiting with anticipation for the upcoming year.
“My emotions are mixed,” Mr. Johnson said. “I am excited and scared at the same time.”
Mr. Johnson has been a member of the Board of Legislators since 2014, and previously served on the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors before it became the Board of Legislators in 1996.
He’s been the county’s vice chairman since 2016, when current Chairman Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown, was elected as the county’s lead officer.
Mr. Jareo has been on the board for about the same amount of time, winning his seat in 2014. He said he’s humbled by the support of his colleagues and is intent on doing a good job for their sake.
“Going into this right now, my goal is not to drive home an agenda of mine specifically, but to support Bill Johnson and keep a wide-open line of communication between the chairman and the board, the entire board,” Mr. Jareo said.
Mr. Gray has fielded criticism from some members of the board in recent weeks, for announcing a state of emergency without consulting with the full board. A group of nine legislators, including Mr. Jareo but not Mr. Johnson, called for a special meeting to amend the state of emergency and censure Mr. Gray, although the meeting was later canceled after the state imposed its own mask mandate as COVID-19 cases surge.
Mr. Jareo said that chain of events didn’t impact his philosophy on communication in government, and hasn’t impacted how he plans to help run the county.
“I’ve always had these positions where I think communication is key between the leadership and the rest of the board,” he said.
Mr. Johnson said he is hoping to offer a different style of communication between leaders.
“Pat and I have always had a good working relationship,” Mr. Johnson said. “We don’t always vote the same way, but we can always communicate and talk about the differences in our opinions. So I think it’s going to work out well.”
In the last week, the county Legislature’s leadership race has been shaken up significantly. The previously announced frontrunner, Legislator Philip N. Reed Sr., R-Alexandria Bay, decided to bow out of the race. That’s when Mr. Johnson said he decided to take up the task for himself.
“I was a supporter of Phil Reed,” Mr. Johnson said.
“But I got to thinking about it, and I said maybe it’s my turn to step up to the plate,” he added. “After talking with a few different people, I decided to give it a shot.”
Mr. Johnson’s position as vice chairman set him up as the expected next chairman after Mr. Gray, as it has traditionally served as a launching pad for a run for the top leadership spot in the county. Mr. Jareo, however, said he has no aspirations for the chairmanship, reiterating that he is there to facilitate work between the full board and Mr. Johnson’s administration.
“I’m there for support, when (Mr. Johnson) needs an extra hand and another person on the phones to be able to communicate,” he said.
The 15-member Board of Legislators will vote on the chair and vice chair positions during its Jan. 4 meeting, when it is expected that Mr. Johnson and Mr. Jareo will formally take on their positions.
