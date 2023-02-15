WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Republican Committee has tapped a Watertown businessman to take up the vacant seat for District 13 in the county legislature.
On Wednesday, county Republican chair Donald G.M. Coon III, said the District 13 committee voted to select Steel Potter, 70, a resident of Broadway Avenue.
Mr. Potter said he felt there was a need for a thoughtful voice on the board, and he put his name forward after considering what he could bring to the 15-member, Republican-led body. He will represent the southeastern part of the city of Watertown. His appointment is expected to be approved during the March 7 board meeting.
He described himself as a moderate conservative, and is a businessman with a long history in Watertown. Mr. Potter runs Northern Computers, an information technology management company, and NNY Online, a business-focused internet service provider with offices on Arcade Street in downtown Watertown.
“I have no issues to tackle coming into the board,” Mr. Potter said. “I’m a solution provider in my business, and I am good at listening to people and coming back, after examining their requests, and providing a solution. I feel I can do that with the county.”
Mr. Coon said Mr. Potter was considered over the last month and was selected out of a slate of three or four potential candidates. Mr. Coon declined to identify the other candidates, but said Watertown City Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce, who was considering taking the position for months before ultimately rejecting it last month, was among them.
The District 13 seat has been vacant since the new year when Scott A. Gray took his seat in the Assembly representing Watertown and the rest of the 116th District. The vacant seat, which counts as a negative vote during meetings of the full board, has been a potential deciding factor in at least one vote this year, on where to set the dollar amount for a county gas tax cap.
