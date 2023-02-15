The Jefferson County Legislature meets in April last year. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Republican Committee has tapped a Watertown businessman to take up the vacant seat for District 13 in the county legislature.

On Wednesday, county Republican chair Donald G.M. Coon III, said the District 13 committee voted to select Steel Potter, 70, a resident of Broadway Avenue.

