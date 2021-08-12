WATERTOWN — Republicans on the Jefferson County Board of Legislators have met to discuss their differences, and members of local party leadership say the meeting was a success.
In early July, local Republican Party Committee Chairman Donald G.M. Coon III said he was planning to call a caucus for the Republican board members. For weeks, tensions had flared between certain members in public and private over procedural issues and the leadership of county Board of Legislators Chairman Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown.
That meeting was held on Aug. 5. Mr. Coon said the meeting was productive, overall, and legislators had mapped out a few updates to procedure that should assuage concerns.
Although he had initially said he intended to skip the caucus, Mr. Gray did attend the meeting.
One member of the board in particular, Legislator Jeremiah J. Maxon, R-Adams, has raised concerns about which resolutions are allowed to be considered by the board outside of the normal rules. He accused Mr. Gray of adhering to the rules only when it’s convenient for him, and throwing them away when necessary.
In an interview with the Times in June, Mr. Maxon said he took issue with Mr. Gray’s push not to consider a resolution from Legislator Corey Y. Grant, R-Watertown, in December 2020, criticizing Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s ongoing use of emergency powers to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that adherence to the rules on a resolution Mr. Maxon described as “do-nothing” was proven hypocritical when, in June, county leadership introduced a resolution outside the normal rules and procedures to authorize the settlement of a copyright case.
Mr. Coon and Mr. Gray said Thursday that a solution to the issue had been developed at the party caucus the week prior.
“We will likely attach a message of need to qualify why we have to waive the rules, separate to the resolution but attached,” Mr. Gray said.
But he was insistent that in the case of the resolution to criticize Gov. Cuomo and other resolutions that don’t require emergency action, the proper procedure should be followed.
“There’ll be no gray area,” he said. “Corey’s resolution, that did not require the rules to be waived, it could have been processed any time through committee.”
Mr. Gray said the resolutions that require the rules to be waived are almost always done because of a timeliness issue. The copyright settlement resolution was introduced outside the normal rules, without going through committee, because the county received information regarding the settlement options late and had a hard deadline to provide a response.
There was another issue worrying some members of the county board as well, regarding how the Board of Legislators appoints people to the various smaller boards it controls, like the governing board of Jefferson Community College or the local workforce development board.
During the July meeting of the Finance and Rules Committee, Legislator Patrick R. Jareo, R-Ellisburg, said he had concerns about how intentional the board appointments are.
“These boards can spend millions and millions of dollars of public money every year, and I think we need a different procedure to make sure that we are selecting the best candidates and the Board of Legislators has more input prior to it coming out on an agenda,” Mr. Jareo said at that meeting.
During the August county Board of Legislators meeting, Mr. Jareo and Mr. Maxon both voted no on all four board appointments being considered that day.
All four appointments passed the board with 13 yes votes.
Mr. Gray said the current board appointment procedure often relies on the existing boards and the connections those current members have to other people in the community.
“A lot of times we will reach out to the boards or the organization they run and if they have a name we will take a look at it,” Mr. Gray said.
Other times, people have expressed interest in taking a board position through another venue, including the Board of Legislators itself, and will essentially wait with their name on a list until a vacancy opens. In both cases, county and organizational leadership will review the applicant’s resume and background, then forward it to the committee whose position is being considered. Pending their review, the Board of Legislators will vote on the applicant in the appropriate standing committees and then in a full board meeting.
Mr. Jareo said he didn’t want to criticize the people who volunteer for these boards, but feels there must be a more involved process for the Board of Legislators to make these appointments.
Mr. Gray said he presented an alternative process to legislators at the Aug. 5 caucus that seemed to go over well. He said the details are still being worked through, but in its broad strokes he intends to draft an ad-hoc committee of five legislators representing geographically diverse areas of the county, including the board’s sole Democrat, Legislator Allen T. Drake of Theresa, if he agrees.
“It’s rough in my head right now, but the committee will be charged with finding candidates and processing them to serve on the boards,” he said.
Mr. Gray said there are plenty of reasons the committee appointment process has become so fraught in recent years. He said there are far fewer people interested in filling the seats than there once were, a trend being seen across village, town, city and county governments in the region.
“It’s not a huge pool of people that are coming forward, but that’s not to say we can’t improve the process,” he said.
Mr. Jareo said Thursday afternoon that the solution Mr. Gray presented was a good step forward and he was happy to see it taken.
“My goal was to change the procedure about how we go about finding board candidates and appointing them, and that was a positive step forward,” he said.
It’s the chairman of the board who gets to decide who sits on the ad-hoc appointments committee, but Mr. Jareo said he would be happy to take on that role if asked to.
Overall, Mr. Coon said the Aug. 5 meeting proved to be a quiet, effective affair that helped to improve communication among the legislators.
“It was pretty productive, no punches were thrown,” he said with a laugh.
