WATERTOWN — A flood of Jefferson County residents showed up at Tuesday’s county Board of Legislators meeting, almost all there to express their support of the county’s resolution to oppose New York state’s most recent gun safety laws.
Passions flared among some of the legislators as well, with suggestions of the county seceding from New York state mentioned on the floor as well.
At one of the most well-attended county meetings in months, all the seats were filled with people apparently intent on expressing their disdain for the “Concealed Carry Improvement Act” signed into law this summer by Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul.
The county board was considering a resolution that would express the legislature’s official disapproval of this law, and states that the county will oppose the law in court.
The concealed carry law, which changed many aspects of the state’s concealed carry permits and the regulations around where guns can be carried, has proven to be unpopular with conservatives and gun owners. At Tuesday’s meeting, nearly a dozen residents, including local officials, retired law enforcement, veterans, Jefferson Community College professors, gun shop owners and gun safety instructors spoke up to denounce the various aspects of the law.
Pamela Desormo, the Watertown town clerk, requires a wheelchair. She said she got a concealed carry permit once she started needing the chair, and fears for her safety if she doesn’t have her weapon.
“I pray I never have to use my firearm, but I am prepared if the need arises,” she said to the board on Tuesday. “If there was an active shooter situation, most people can run and hide, they can lay on the floor, but I’m pretty much a sitting duck for anybody there if that was to happen.”
Kurt Callahan, from Philadelphia, said gun shops where people can purchase legal firearms are closing their doors under the weight of the new regulations leveled upon them.
“I’ve lost insurance, because of these laws and settlements,” he said. “My insurance went up over 350% as soon as the NRA settled out of court.”
He said the laws are confusing, and there’s nobody available to offer guidance, putting shop owners at severe risk of prosecution should they inadvertently break a part of the new law.
“The owners of these shops can’t figure it out, and frankly not even the people who are in charge of enforcing it can’t figure it out without being subjective,” he said.
Among the legislators, support was universal for the county resolution to oppose the CCIA. With two absences on Tuesday, all 13 legislators present voted in support of the resolution. Among them, some passions were clear.
Legislator John D. Peck, who represents the town of Champion and part of Fort Drum, said the CCIA is a bridge too far from a state government that seems intent on ignoring the wishes of its upstate residents.
“This is my state, this is my country, my town, and I am a leader,” Mr. Peck said. “I fight for my community, my rights, and if that means we need to secede from New York City and the liberals, so be it.”
Banging on the table in front of him, Mr. Peck shouted louder, citing the state’s COVID-19 health protocols as other examples.
“They do not want to work with us,” he said. “They want us out of here, but I am not leaving.”
The resolution’s authors, legislators Jeremiah J. Maxon and Robert D. Ferris, both thanked each other and the board for their work on the measure, and Mr. Maxon said the issue runs deeper than just gun ownership.
“It’s about attacking the right to protect yourself,” he said. “It’s about the power of tyrants to rule over and disarm helpless citizens.”
He explained that while he would like to have the power to exempt Jefferson County from these laws altogether, that option does not exist.
“The county is created by the state, the county is empowered with very limited, enumerated powers in a section of the law called county law, so while we do get requests from members of the public looking for us to do more, to declare ourselves a sanctuary county or to affirm we aren’t going follow along, but we don’t have that luxury,” he said.
He encouraged the other legislators to continue focusing on this issue, and to join with him in the future when the county votes to join a lawsuit against the state regarding the concealed carry law.
Also on Tuesday, county legislators unanimously approved another resolution, asking that New York state continue to enforce a 60-hour regular workweek for farm laborers. That resolution came after the state Farm Workers Wage Board recommended the farm laborer work week be reduced to 40 hours. Last week, Gov. Hochul’s administration announced it will enforce the shorter workweek, with hours gradually dropping over the next decade.
Legislator Peck said he sees this as another example of the state government ignoring the needs of its upstate residents, and said the resolution appears to have been rendered moot by the state action.
But he said he still supports the resolution, because Jefferson County needs to make its voice heard on every issue it can.
“I’m sure our local farmers will appreciate the vote of support,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.