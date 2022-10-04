Resolution blasts concealed carry law

Dozens of Jefferson County residents attended Tuesday’s Board of Legislators meeting to support a resolution that calls for the county to oppose, in principle and in the court of law, New York state’s most recently passed gun safety law, the “Concealed Carry Improvement Act.” Alex Gault/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — A flood of Jefferson County residents showed up at Tuesday’s county Board of Legislators meeting, almost all there to express their support of the county’s resolution to oppose New York state’s most recent gun safety laws.

Passions flared among some of the legislators as well, with suggestions of the county seceding from New York state mentioned on the floor as well.

