WATERTOWN — Jefferson County’s new leadership team has been selected, and there are a few new faces running the three main committees.
After he was voted in as chairman of the Board of Legislators on Jan. 4, Chairman William W. Johnson selected the three committee chairmen who would serve under his leadership, and assigned the 10 remaining legislators to at least one, sometimes two committees.
Legislator Michael Montigelli, R-Black River, will head the Finance and Rules Committee, Legislator James A. Nabywaniec, R-Calcium, will run the General Services Committee and Legislator Anthony J. Doldo, R-Watertown, will chair the Health and Human Services Committee.
Mr. Johnson said, as he selected the new committee chairs, he wanted to bring new voices into the leadership after a period with some very long-serving chairs.
Mr. Nabywaniec is taking over General Services from Legislator Philip N. Reed, Sr., R-Alexandria Bay, who had run the committee since 2004. Mr. Doldo is taking over Health and Human Services from Legislator John D. Peck, R-Carthage, who ran that committee for six years.
“I was trying to get some new blood,” Mr. Johnson said. “It’s a matter of trying to rotate someone else into that position.”
Mr. Johnson said both Mr. Reed and Mr. Peck had exhibited talented leadership during their time as committee chairs, but he wanted to see some new voices lead them in his term.
Mr. Nabywaniec has been a committee chairman before, when he ran the Health and Human Services Committee in the early 2010s. There, he oversaw the transition of the formerly county-owned Whispering Pines nursing home over to Samaritan’s control. As chair of General Services, he said he’s excited to work on infrastructure projects and manage the county’s various properties.
“The committee is in great shape,” he said. “Phil (Reed) did a great job leading the committee for several years.”
He pointed to the committee’s work expanding and modernizing the Watertown International Airport in Hounsfield, and with the recent investment of $2 million into the county’s capital maintenance plan, and he said he is excited to get to work on the upcoming paving and infrastructure projects.
Mr. Reed remains a member of the committee, and Mr. Nabywaniec said he intends to lean on Mr. Reed’s years of experience as he settles into the position.
“I feel really good about being handed a committee that’s been run well, that’s going to just continue to do the good work,” Mr. Nabywaniec said. “The groundwork has already been laid.”
Mr. Doldo is taking over a major county committee for the first time as he prepares to chair the Health and Human Services Committee. Previously, he’s chaired subcommittees for the county, but said he is looking forward to this next step up the ladder.
“I feel excited to work with the previous chairs that were there,” he said. “I look forward to working as a team with the members of my committee, and obviously the whole board. There’s a lot to tackle.”
The Health and Human Services Committee is responsible for the various social programs and public health department of the county, including its mental health services, child protection and welfare program and the Jefferson County Public Health Service. Mr. Doldo said, as the county continues to play a vital role in battling the COVID-19 pandemic, he wants to support the Public Health Service as best as possible.
“Public health has done an outstanding job,” he said.
“I’m looking forward to getting over the pandemic, first of all, but in the meantime, while it’s still here, I think we’ve run a pretty smooth ship to this point,” he added.
Mr. Montigelli, who has been Finance and Rules Committee chairman since 2016, retained his leadership of the committee responsible for the county’s finances and internal rulemaking. Mr. Johnson said, with two new members of leadership and his own term as chairman just beginning, he wanted at least one position to carry over.
“I decided to stick with Mike Montigelli with Finance and Rules just for some little bit of stability,” he said.
In an interview Monday, Mr. Montigelli said he was honored to be asked to continue running the Finance and Rules Committee. Mr. Johnson was previously the vice chairman of the board, so Mr. Montigelli said he’s had experience working with Mr. Johnson in leadership already.
“I’m honored to have been asked by Chairman Johnson,” he said.
Looking forward to the upcoming term, Mr. Montigelli said he expects to continue to help navigate the financial aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Certainly, things have been impacted hugely by the pandemic,” he said. “Things we thought would happen didn’t happen, and things we didn’t expect to happen did.”
Mr. Montigelli said his committee will continue to pay close attention to the various federal stimulus packages coming into the county, including the remaining $10 million from the American Rescue Plan and the anticipated money from the recently-passed infrastructure investment bill.
“There’s a lot of responsibility with spending the money appropriately,” he said.
Additionally, he said he’s interested to see what changes the new administration of Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul will bring. The new governor has highlighted her own history working in county government as the Erie County clerk, and Mr. Montigelli said he anticipates she will approach county government in a different way than her predecessor.
Looking ahead at his term as chairman, Mr. Johnson said he is hoping to work alongside his committee chairs, giving them leeway to engage with him on whatever issues they are working on.
“I want two-way communication between me and the chairs,” he said. “To me, it’s really important that we have that communication.”
The Jefferson County Board of Legislators will hold its first General Services committee meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in their chambers in the Historic Courthouse on Arsenal Street. The Health and Human Services Committee will meet in the board’s chambers at 6 p.m. Jan 25, with the Finance and Rules Committee meeting immediately afterward.
